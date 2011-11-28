Ladino solos to victory
Casas claims leader's jersey
Stage 3: Tonala - Tuxtla Gutierrez
|1
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Canels Turbo
|4:28:34
|2
|Maky Roman (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|0:00:36
|3
|Victor Garcia (Spa) Canels Turbo
|4
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|5
|Yeisson Delgado (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|6
|Vicente Muga (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|7
|Luis Diaz (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|8
|Victor Niño (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|9
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|10
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|11
|Jimmi Briceño (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|12
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canels Turbo
|13
|Jose Flober Peña (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|14
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|15
|Fredyy Montana (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|16
|Jose Jimenez (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|17
|Artur Garcia (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:09:07
|18
|Luis Pulido (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|19
|Josep Betalu (Spa) Cataluña
|20
|Ivan Andres Malpica (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|21
|Epifanio Cortes (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|22
|Florencio Ramos (Mex) Canels Turbo
|23
|Sergi Escobar (Spa) Cataluña
|24
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|25
|John Kronborg (Den) Danish National Team
|26
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|27
|Ronald Gonzalez (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|28
|Aiberd Torres (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|29
|Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|30
|Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|31
|Rolando Gomez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|32
|Jose Contreras (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|33
|Edvin Becerra (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|34
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Cataluña
|35
|Luis Marroquin (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:11:07
|36
|Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canels Turbo
|37
|Carlos Coyote (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|38
|Javier Rodriguez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|39
|Luis Santizo (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|40
|Alvaro Yamid Gomes (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|41
|Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:15:57
|42
|Antonio Miguel (Spa) Cataluña
|0:16:13
|43
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:21:26
|44
|Luis Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:31:20
|45
|Jorge Flores (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|46
|Roberto Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:31:55
|47
|Gilberto Martinez (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|0:33:40
|48
|Hipolito Martinez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:34:55
|49
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:36:31
|50
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|0:36:33
|51
|Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canels Turbo
|52
|Freddy Vargas (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|53
|Santi Di Nizio (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|54
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|55
|Honorio Machado (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|56
|Fernando Barroso (Arg) Acme
|57
|Guadalupe Almonte (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|58
|Kasper Kalhoj (Den) Danish National Team
|59
|Stefan Linne Jorgensen (Den) Danish National Team
|60
|Mauro Fenocchio (Arg) Acme
|61
|Milos Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|62
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|63
|Michel Sandstod (Den) Danish National Team
|64
|Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|65
|Arturo Garcia (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|66
|Adria Valls (Spa) Cataluña
|67
|Bernardo Colex (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|68
|Jose Manuel Arellanes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|69
|Anuar Anubis Fuentes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|70
|Fabio Massoti (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|71
|Soren Petersen (Den) Danish National Team
|72
|Joel Alamillo (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|73
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|74
|Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) R2 Bianchi
|75
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|76
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|77
|Airan Fernandez (Spa) Cataluña
|78
|Romeo Gazzeta (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|0:36:41
|79
|Guillermo Miconi (Arg) Acme
|0:36:45
|80
|Roger Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:45:37
|81
|Jesus Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|82
|Hugo Gabriel (Mex) Chiapas Team
|83
|Luis Angel Cuevas (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|0:45:48
|1
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|11:10:22
|2
|Vicente Muga (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|0:00:16
|3
|Jose Flober Peña (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:00:30
|4
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canels Turbo
|0:01:39
|5
|Jimmi Briceño (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|0:02:39
|6
|Yeisson Delgado (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|0:02:46
|7
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Canels Turbo
|0:06:39
|8
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:07:15
|9
|Maky Roman (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|10
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|11
|Victor Niño (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|12
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|13
|Fredyy Montana (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|14
|Sergi Escobar (Spa) Cataluña
|0:07:24
|15
|Florencio Ramos (Mex) Canels Turbo
|0:08:17
|16
|Victor Garcia (Spa) Canels Turbo
|0:09:01
|17
|Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|0:10:07
|18
|Jose Jimenez (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|19
|Jose Contreras (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:10:54
|20
|Epifanio Cortes (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|0:11:03
|21
|Aiberd Torres (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:11:16
|22
|Luis Diaz (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|0:13:49
|23
|Artur Garcia (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:15:46
|24
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|25
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|26
|Luis Marroquin (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:17:46
|27
|Antonio Miguel (Spa) Cataluña
|0:18:09
|28
|Rolando Gomez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:18:25
|29
|Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|30
|Ivan Andres Malpica (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|31
|Luis Pulido (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|32
|Josep Betalu (Spa) Cataluña
|0:18:34
|33
|John Kronborg (Den) Danish National Team
|34
|Edvin Becerra (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|35
|Luis Santizo (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:18:36
|36
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Cataluña
|0:18:39
|37
|Ronald Gonzalez (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|38
|Javier Rodriguez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|0:20:34
|39
|Carlos Coyote (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:20:39
|40
|Alvaro Yamid Gomes (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|41
|Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canels Turbo
|0:22:36
|42
|Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:25:15
|43
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:30:58
|44
|Honorio Machado (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:39:06
|45
|Luis Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:40:52
|46
|Jorge Flores (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|0:41:04
|47
|Roberto Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:41:27
|48
|Milos Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:43:02
|49
|Bernardo Colex (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|0:43:12
|50
|Gilberto Martinez (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|0:44:43
|51
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|0:45:50
|52
|Michel Sandstod (Den) Danish National Team
|0:45:51
|53
|Jose Manuel Arellanes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|54
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:46:03
|55
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:46:05
|56
|Santi Di Nizio (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|57
|Guadalupe Almonte (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|58
|Adria Valls (Spa) Cataluña
|59
|Freddy Vargas (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|60
|Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) R2 Bianchi
|61
|Fernando Barroso (Arg) Acme
|62
|Arturo Garcia (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|63
|Stefan Linne Jorgensen (Den) Danish National Team
|64
|Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|65
|Joel Alamillo (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|66
|Guillermo Miconi (Arg) Acme
|0:46:17
|67
|Hipolito Martinez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:46:24
|68
|Soren Petersen (Den) Danish National Team
|0:46:33
|69
|Fabio Massoti (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|0:46:34
|70
|Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canels Turbo
|0:48:02
|71
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|72
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|0:48:30
|73
|Romeo Gazzeta (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|0:48:31
|74
|Mauro Fenocchio (Arg) Acme
|0:49:54
|75
|Anuar Anubis Fuentes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|0:51:12
|76
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:51:17
|77
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|0:51:48
|78
|Kasper Kalhoj (Den) Danish National Team
|0:52:27
|79
|Airan Fernandez (Spa) Cataluña
|0:53:52
|80
|Luis Angel Cuevas (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|0:56:37
|81
|Jesus Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:56:42
|82
|Hugo Gabriel (Mex) Chiapas Team
|1:00:16
|83
|Roger Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
|1:10:29
