Ladino solos to victory

Casas claims leader's jersey

Full Results
1Gregorio Ladino (Col) Canels Turbo4:28:34
2Maky Roman (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira0:00:36
3Victor Garcia (Spa) Canels Turbo
4Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
5Yeisson Delgado (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
6Vicente Muga (Chi) R2 Bianchi
7Luis Diaz (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
8Victor Niño (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
9Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
10Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
11Jimmi Briceño (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
12Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canels Turbo
13Jose Flober Peña (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
14Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
15Fredyy Montana (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
16Jose Jimenez (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
17Artur Garcia (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela0:09:07
18Luis Pulido (Mex) Tequila Afamado
19Josep Betalu (Spa) Cataluña
20Ivan Andres Malpica (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
21Epifanio Cortes (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
22Florencio Ramos (Mex) Canels Turbo
23Sergi Escobar (Spa) Cataluña
24Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
25John Kronborg (Den) Danish National Team
26Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
27Ronald Gonzalez (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
28Aiberd Torres (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
29Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
30Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
31Rolando Gomez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
32Jose Contreras (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
33Edvin Becerra (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
34Jordi Simon (Spa) Cataluña
35Luis Marroquin (Gua) Cafe Quetzal0:11:07
36Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canels Turbo
37Carlos Coyote (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
38Javier Rodriguez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
39Luis Santizo (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
40Alvaro Yamid Gomes (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
41Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:15:57
42Antonio Miguel (Spa) Cataluña0:16:13
43Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela0:21:26
44Luis Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team0:31:20
45Jorge Flores (Mex) Tequila Afamado
46Roberto Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team0:31:55
47Gilberto Martinez (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan0:33:40
48Hipolito Martinez (Mex) Chiapas Team0:34:55
49Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Serbia National Team0:36:31
50Miguel Burgos (Chi) R2 Bianchi0:36:33
51Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canels Turbo
52Freddy Vargas (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
53Santi Di Nizio (Ita) Emilia Romagna
54Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
55Honorio Machado (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
56Fernando Barroso (Arg) Acme
57Guadalupe Almonte (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
58Kasper Kalhoj (Den) Danish National Team
59Stefan Linne Jorgensen (Den) Danish National Team
60Mauro Fenocchio (Arg) Acme
61Milos Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
62Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
63Michel Sandstod (Den) Danish National Team
64Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
65Arturo Garcia (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
66Adria Valls (Spa) Cataluña
67Bernardo Colex (Mex) Tequila Afamado
68Jose Manuel Arellanes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
69Anuar Anubis Fuentes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
70Fabio Massoti (Ita) Emilia Romagna
71Soren Petersen (Den) Danish National Team
72Joel Alamillo (Mex) Tequila Afamado
73Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Emilia Romagna
74Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) R2 Bianchi
75Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Emilia Romagna
76Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia National Team
77Airan Fernandez (Spa) Cataluña
78Romeo Gazzeta (Ita) Emilia Romagna0:36:41
79Guillermo Miconi (Arg) Acme0:36:45
80Roger Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team0:45:37
81Jesus Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
82Hugo Gabriel (Mex) Chiapas Team
83Luis Angel Cuevas (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan0:45:48

General classification after stage 3
1Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America11:10:22
2Vicente Muga (Chi) R2 Bianchi0:00:16
3Jose Flober Peña (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M0:00:30
4Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canels Turbo0:01:39
5Jimmi Briceño (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira0:02:39
6Yeisson Delgado (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira0:02:46
7Gregorio Ladino (Col) Canels Turbo0:06:39
8Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M0:07:15
9Maky Roman (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
10Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
11Victor Niño (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
12Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
13Fredyy Montana (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
14Sergi Escobar (Spa) Cataluña0:07:24
15Florencio Ramos (Mex) Canels Turbo0:08:17
16Victor Garcia (Spa) Canels Turbo0:09:01
17Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team0:10:07
18Jose Jimenez (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
19Jose Contreras (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela0:10:54
20Epifanio Cortes (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team0:11:03
21Aiberd Torres (Gua) Cafe Quetzal0:11:16
22Luis Diaz (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira0:13:49
23Artur Garcia (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela0:15:46
24Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
25Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
26Luis Marroquin (Gua) Cafe Quetzal0:17:46
27Antonio Miguel (Spa) Cataluña0:18:09
28Rolando Gomez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal0:18:25
29Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
30Ivan Andres Malpica (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
31Luis Pulido (Mex) Tequila Afamado
32Josep Betalu (Spa) Cataluña0:18:34
33John Kronborg (Den) Danish National Team
34Edvin Becerra (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
35Luis Santizo (Gua) Cafe Quetzal0:18:36
36Jordi Simon (Spa) Cataluña0:18:39
37Ronald Gonzalez (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
38Javier Rodriguez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team0:20:34
39Carlos Coyote (Gua) Cafe Quetzal0:20:39
40Alvaro Yamid Gomes (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
41Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canels Turbo0:22:36
42Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:25:15
43Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela0:30:58
44Honorio Machado (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela0:39:06
45Luis Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team0:40:52
46Jorge Flores (Mex) Tequila Afamado0:41:04
47Roberto Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team0:41:27
48Milos Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team0:43:02
49Bernardo Colex (Mex) Tequila Afamado0:43:12
50Gilberto Martinez (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan0:44:43
51Miguel Burgos (Chi) R2 Bianchi0:45:50
52Michel Sandstod (Den) Danish National Team0:45:51
53Jose Manuel Arellanes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
54Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Serbia National Team0:46:03
55Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team0:46:05
56Santi Di Nizio (Ita) Emilia Romagna
57Guadalupe Almonte (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
58Adria Valls (Spa) Cataluña
59Freddy Vargas (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
60Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) R2 Bianchi
61Fernando Barroso (Arg) Acme
62Arturo Garcia (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
63Stefan Linne Jorgensen (Den) Danish National Team
64Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
65Joel Alamillo (Mex) Tequila Afamado
66Guillermo Miconi (Arg) Acme0:46:17
67Hipolito Martinez (Mex) Chiapas Team0:46:24
68Soren Petersen (Den) Danish National Team0:46:33
69Fabio Massoti (Ita) Emilia Romagna0:46:34
70Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canels Turbo0:48:02
71Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia National Team
72Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Emilia Romagna0:48:30
73Romeo Gazzeta (Ita) Emilia Romagna0:48:31
74Mauro Fenocchio (Arg) Acme0:49:54
75Anuar Anubis Fuentes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan0:51:12
76Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M0:51:17
77Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Emilia Romagna0:51:48
78Kasper Kalhoj (Den) Danish National Team0:52:27
79Airan Fernandez (Spa) Cataluña0:53:52
80Luis Angel Cuevas (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan0:56:37
81Jesus Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team0:56:42
82Hugo Gabriel (Mex) Chiapas Team1:00:16
83Roger Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team1:10:29

