Contador wins final time trial to secure overall title at Vuelta al Pais Vasco

Henao settles for second, Quintana third overall

Image 1 of 56

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 56

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) on his way to the podium after winning the time trial and overall title at Pais Vasco

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) on his way to the podium after winning the time trial and overall title at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 56

Alberto Contador approaches the finish line

Alberto Contador approaches the finish line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 56

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 56

Team Sky won the team classification

Team Sky won the team classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 56

Second place went to Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Second place went to Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 56

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was third on GC

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was third on GC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 56

Diego Rosa enjoying his time on the podium

Diego Rosa enjoying his time on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 56

The KOM classification was won by Diego Rosa (Astana)

The KOM classification was won by Diego Rosa (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 56

Sergio Henao won the points classitication

Sergio Henao won the points classitication
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 56

Four wins at Pais Vasco for Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Four wins at Pais Vasco for Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 56

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) embraces Lars Michaelsen after winning the time trial and race overall

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) embraces Lars Michaelsen after winning the time trial and race overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 56

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) in the sprint jersey

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) in the sprint jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 56

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 56

Diego Rosa (Astana)

Diego Rosa (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 56

Dutch champion Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Dutch champion Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 56

Race leader Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Race leader Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 56

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) riding to second

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) riding to second
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 56

Thibaut Pinot dropped off the podium following the time trial

Thibaut Pinot dropped off the podium following the time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 56

Sergio Henao lost his race lead in the time trial

Sergio Henao lost his race lead in the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 56

Sammy Sanchez (BMC) wore the points jersey for the time trial

Sammy Sanchez (BMC) wore the points jersey for the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 56

Lawson Craddock riding into the top ten on GC

Lawson Craddock riding into the top ten on GC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 56

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 56

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 56

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 56

Fränk Schleck (Trek-Segafredo)

Fränk Schleck (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 56

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) secured the sprint jersey

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) secured the sprint jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 56

Nairo Quintana riding to second place on the day and onto the podium

Nairo Quintana riding to second place on the day and onto the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 56

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 56

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) awarded with the traditional Basque Country beret

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) awarded with the traditional Basque Country beret
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 56

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) using his road bike for the hilly time trial at Pais Vasco

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) using his road bike for the hilly time trial at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 56

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) wins the finale time trial and overall title at Pais Vasco

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) wins the finale time trial and overall title at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 56

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) gets podium kisses on the podium at Pas Vasco

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) gets podium kisses on the podium at Pas Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 56

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) celebrates his overall victory with a bottle of champagne

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) celebrates his overall victory with a bottle of champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 56

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) wins the overall title at Pais Vasco

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) wins the overall title at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 56

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) celebrates his overall win at Pais Vasco on the podium

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) celebrates his overall win at Pais Vasco on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 56

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) give his traditional pistolero salute from the podium after winning Pais Vasco

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) give his traditional pistolero salute from the podium after winning Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 56

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) give his 'pistolero' salute from the podium at Pais Vasco

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) give his 'pistolero' salute from the podium at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 56

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) during the final time trial at Pais Vasco

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) during the final time trial at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 56

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) using his road bike for the hilly time trial at Pais Vasco

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) using his road bike for the hilly time trial at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 56

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) gets a hug after winning the time trial and overall title at Pais Vasco

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) gets a hug after winning the time trial and overall title at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 56

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) after the time trial at Pais Vasco

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) after the time trial at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 56

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on the steep pitches of the Pais Vasco time trial

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on the steep pitches of the Pais Vasco time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 56

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) after winning the time trial at Pais Vasco

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) after winning the time trial at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 56

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) lost time in the time trial and slipped off the final podium

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) lost time in the time trial and slipped off the final podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 56

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished second in the time trial and third overall at Pais Vasco

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished second in the time trial and third overall at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 56

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finished eighth in the time trial at Pais Vasco

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finished eighth in the time trial at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 56

Dutch champion Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Dutch champion Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 56

Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 56

Simon Spilak (Katusha) finished the time trial in 12th at Pais Vasco

Simon Spilak (Katusha) finished the time trial in 12th at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 56

Laurens De Plus (Etixx-QuickStep)

Laurens De Plus (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 56

Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale was 21st in the time trial

Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale was 21st in the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 56

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha finished the time trial in 11th at Pais Vasco

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha finished the time trial in 11th at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 56

Laurens De Plus (Etixx-QuickStep) during the finale time trial

Laurens De Plus (Etixx-QuickStep) during the finale time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 56

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the 20 per cent climb in the time trial

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the 20 per cent climb in the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 56

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) celebrates his victory at Pais Vasco following the time trial

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) celebrates his victory at Pais Vasco following the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) put his rivals to the sword on the final stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco with a dominant ride in the 16.5-kilometre time trial. The Spaniard won the stage, finishing five seconds ahead of Nairo Quintana (Movistar) with Sergio Henao (Team Sky) taking third at 18 seconds.

The win was enough to see Contador win the overall having started the stage six seconds down on Henao in the overall standings.

Contador took the overall win with Henao finishing second overall at 12 seconds and with Quintana moving onto the final step of the podium in third at 37 seconds back.

The win marked Contador’s fourth overall win the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, in what is widely expected to be his final season in the professional peloton.

“It’s unbelievable. I wasn’t really sure where my form was coming into this race but it’s right where it needs to be,” Contador said at the finish.

“It’s only a handful of seconds but it’s still a very special feeling to win here and I’m really happy with my victory.”

Contador’s form continues to impress. He won a stage and finished third overall in the Volta ao Algarve, before finishing second on the Tour of Catalunya and Paris-Nice.

For Henao there was no disgrace in losing, the Colombian was simply unable to hold his slim margin over Contador.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) was arguably the biggest loser of the day. He started the stage 10 seconds off the race lead but lost time at the first intermediate time check at 6.5km, and despite a demanding course with a large climb dominating the profile, the Frenchman was powerless to stop his main rivals. He even fell off the podium, thanks mainly to the blistering ride of Quintana, who rose from sixth to third overall. Had the Colombian not chose to change his bike from a road to a time trial machine for the latter part of the stage, he may have taken the stage.

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) was another rider who impressed. The British climber led the stage before the main GC riders started and looked on course for an upset win until Quintana shot out from the start house.

The Colombian’s GC challenge looked over after he lost time on stage 5 but he rallied and put close to a minute into the main field by the time he reached the intermediate time check.

Only Contador, who looked the strongest he had looked all week, could better the Movistar leader as Pinot, Rodriguez and Mikel Landa all struggled with the main climb and its pitches that peaked out at 20 per cent.

There was no stopping Contador, however, who carried his momentum into the second half of the stage. Henao came back strongly on the descent and the final undulations before the line but it wasn’t enough. Contador sprinted out of the final few corners to take the win and his first stage race title since last June’s Route du Sud.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:29:13
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:05
3Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:18
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:53
5Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:01:09
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:01:16
8Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:21
10Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:26
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:29
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:01:31
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:33
15Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:37
16Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:43
17Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:50
19Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:52
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
22Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:55
23Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:56
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:01:58
25Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:59
27Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:03
28Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:02:11
29Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:13
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
31Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:02:17
32Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
33Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:02:18
34Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
35Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:02:20
36Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:30
37Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:32
38Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:33
39Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:02:40
40Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:42
41Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:43
42Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:46
43Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:02:52
44Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:02:58
45Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:06
46Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
47Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:09
48Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:10
49David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:03:11
50Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:03:13
51Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:14
52Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:03:16
53Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:18
54Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:03:19
55Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:21
57Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:23
58Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:25
59Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:37
60Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:03:38
61Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:40
62Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:42
63Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:46
64Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:47
65Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
66Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:52
67Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:55
68Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:03:58
69Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:04:01
70Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:04:02
71Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:06
72Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:07
73Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
74Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
75Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:12
76Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:18
77Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:22
78Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:27
79Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:04:32
81Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:04:35
82Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:36
83Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:04:40
84Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:41
85Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:44
86Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:04:45
87Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:48
88Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:49
89Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:56
90Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:59
91Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:29
92Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:31
93Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:05:42
94Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:44
95Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:47
96Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:48
97Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:26

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky1:31:45
2Team Katusha0:00:10
3Astana Pro Team0:00:57
4Tinkoff0:01:05
5Movistar Team0:01:07
6Lampre - Merida0:01:41
7FDJ0:02:12
8Cofidis Solutions Crèdits0:02:21
9Etixx - Quick Step0:02:43
10AG2R La Mondiale0:03:09
11Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:03:19
12Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
13Trek-Segafredo0:03:39
14Team Dimension Data0:03:49
15Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:16
16BMC Racing Team0:04:36
17Lotto Soudal0:04:58
18Orica GreenEdge0:05:00
19Team Giant - Alpecin0:07:08
20IAM Cycling0:07:28

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team25pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team20
3Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky16
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge14
5Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team12
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ10
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida9
8Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha8
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team7
10Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha5
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha4
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team3
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2
15Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1

Final classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team22:44:43
2Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:12
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:37
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:01:13
5Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:22
6Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:29
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:02:19
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:02:47
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:52
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:14
11Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:15
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:03:19
13Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:03:22
14Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
15Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:43
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:04:04
17Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:33
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:39
19Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:05:57
20Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:07:03
21Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:32
22Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:44
23Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:10:53
24Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:46
25Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:18
26Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:35
27Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:14:07
28Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:52
29Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:15:03
30Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:16:15
31Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:41
32Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:10
33Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:36
34Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:18:37
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:39
36Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:26
37Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:20:51
38Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:27
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:32
40Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:21:50
41Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:03
42Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:22:04
43Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:22:34
44Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:14
45Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:24:12
46Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:24:13
47Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:00
48Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:16
49Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:27:19
50Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:27:40
51Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:28:22
52Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:01
53Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:30:27
54Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:47
55Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:31:42
56Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:35:10
57Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:19
58Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:37:55
59Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:40:42
60Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:41:07
61Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:41:29
62Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:41:36
63Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:41:43
64Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:41:48
65Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:42:41
66Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:42:57
67Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:43:15
68Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:43:38
69Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:44:47
70Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:47:03
71Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:49:45
72David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:50:06
73Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:51:41
74Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:52:23
75Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:53:41
76Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:54:26
77Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:54:31
78Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:54:46
79Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:56:07
80Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge1:00:02
81Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:04:38
82Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1:05:39
83Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1:05:59
84Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha1:09:32
85Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:10:25
86Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1:10:57
87Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:11:49
88Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:12:56
89Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data1:13:01
90Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:13:31
91Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:14:15
92Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:16:07
93Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:17:12
94Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data1:19:16
95Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:21:08
96Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:21:52
97Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:32:53

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11pts
2Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
3Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling9
4Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
6Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step5
7Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
9Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data3
10Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
11Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
12David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2
13Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
14Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
15Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
17Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
18Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team55pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling53
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits28
4Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step27
5Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22
6Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA21
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team15
8Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
10Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky13
11Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
12Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step9
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
14Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling8
15Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
16Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky6
17Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
19Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ4
21Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
22Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge3
23Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
24Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
25Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team2
26Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data2
27Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1
28Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
29Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data1
30Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
31Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team1
32Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
33Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
34Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
35David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1
36Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky70pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team62
3Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team61
4Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida51
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team47
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ37
7Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha33
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
9Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky26
11Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
12Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
13Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data25
14Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
15Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA17
16Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step16
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team15
19Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
20Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge14
21Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha13
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha11
23Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ11
24Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
25Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data8
26Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha8
27Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team7
28Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
29Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
30Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
31Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
32Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
33Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team3
34Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky68:26:46
2Astana Pro Team0:06:10
3Team Katusha0:06:35
4AG2R La Mondiale0:12:32
5Cofidis Solutions Crèdits0:13:09
6Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:13:59
7Lotto Soudal0:14:55
8Lampre - Merida0:16:59
9Movistar Team0:17:04
10FDJ0:17:59
11Tinkoff0:20:20
12Trek-Segafredo0:23:25
13BMC Racing Team0:26:54
14Orica GreenEdge0:28:47
15Etixx - Quick Step0:34:14
16Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:35:46
17Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:37:31
18Team Dimension Data0:54:31
19Team Giant - Alpecin1:02:17
20IAM Cycling2:15:42

