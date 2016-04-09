Image 1 of 56 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 56 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) on his way to the podium after winning the time trial and overall title at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 56 Alberto Contador approaches the finish line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 56 Maxim Belkov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 56 Team Sky won the team classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 56 Second place went to Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 56 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was third on GC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 56 Diego Rosa enjoying his time on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 56 The KOM classification was won by Diego Rosa (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 56 Sergio Henao won the points classitication (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 56 Four wins at Pais Vasco for Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 56 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) embraces Lars Michaelsen after winning the time trial and race overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 56 Nicolas Edet (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 56 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 56 Diego Rosa (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 56 Dutch champion Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 56 Race leader Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 56 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) riding to second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 56 Thibaut Pinot dropped off the podium following the time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 56 Sergio Henao lost his race lead in the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 56 Sammy Sanchez (BMC) wore the points jersey for the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 56 Lawson Craddock riding into the top ten on GC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 56 Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 56 Mikel Landa (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 56 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 56 Fränk Schleck (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 56 Nicolas Edet (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) secured the sprint jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 56 Nairo Quintana riding to second place on the day and onto the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 56 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 56 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) awarded with the traditional Basque Country beret (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 56 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) using his road bike for the hilly time trial at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 56 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) wins the finale time trial and overall title at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 56 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) gets podium kisses on the podium at Pas Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 56 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) celebrates his overall victory with a bottle of champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 56 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) wins the overall title at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 56 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) celebrates his overall win at Pais Vasco on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 56 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) give his traditional pistolero salute from the podium after winning Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 56 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) give his 'pistolero' salute from the podium at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 56 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) during the final time trial at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 56 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) using his road bike for the hilly time trial at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 56 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) gets a hug after winning the time trial and overall title at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 56 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) after the time trial at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 56 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on the steep pitches of the Pais Vasco time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 56 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) after winning the time trial at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 56 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) lost time in the time trial and slipped off the final podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 56 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished second in the time trial and third overall at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 56 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finished eighth in the time trial at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 56 Dutch champion Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 56 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 56 Simon Spilak (Katusha) finished the time trial in 12th at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 56 Laurens De Plus (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 56 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale was 21st in the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 56 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha finished the time trial in 11th at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 56 Laurens De Plus (Etixx-QuickStep) during the finale time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 56 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the 20 per cent climb in the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 56 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) celebrates his victory at Pais Vasco following the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) put his rivals to the sword on the final stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco with a dominant ride in the 16.5-kilometre time trial. The Spaniard won the stage, finishing five seconds ahead of Nairo Quintana (Movistar) with Sergio Henao (Team Sky) taking third at 18 seconds.

The win was enough to see Contador win the overall having started the stage six seconds down on Henao in the overall standings.

Contador took the overall win with Henao finishing second overall at 12 seconds and with Quintana moving onto the final step of the podium in third at 37 seconds back.

The win marked Contador’s fourth overall win the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, in what is widely expected to be his final season in the professional peloton.

“It’s unbelievable. I wasn’t really sure where my form was coming into this race but it’s right where it needs to be,” Contador said at the finish.

“It’s only a handful of seconds but it’s still a very special feeling to win here and I’m really happy with my victory.”

Contador’s form continues to impress. He won a stage and finished third overall in the Volta ao Algarve, before finishing second on the Tour of Catalunya and Paris-Nice.

For Henao there was no disgrace in losing, the Colombian was simply unable to hold his slim margin over Contador.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) was arguably the biggest loser of the day. He started the stage 10 seconds off the race lead but lost time at the first intermediate time check at 6.5km, and despite a demanding course with a large climb dominating the profile, the Frenchman was powerless to stop his main rivals. He even fell off the podium, thanks mainly to the blistering ride of Quintana, who rose from sixth to third overall. Had the Colombian not chose to change his bike from a road to a time trial machine for the latter part of the stage, he may have taken the stage.

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) was another rider who impressed. The British climber led the stage before the main GC riders started and looked on course for an upset win until Quintana shot out from the start house.

The Colombian’s GC challenge looked over after he lost time on stage 5 but he rallied and put close to a minute into the main field by the time he reached the intermediate time check.

Only Contador, who looked the strongest he had looked all week, could better the Movistar leader as Pinot, Rodriguez and Mikel Landa all struggled with the main climb and its pitches that peaked out at 20 per cent.

There was no stopping Contador, however, who carried his momentum into the second half of the stage. Henao came back strongly on the descent and the final undulations before the line but it wasn’t enough. Contador sprinted out of the final few corners to take the win and his first stage race title since last June’s Route du Sud.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:29:13 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:05 3 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:18 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:53 5 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:09 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:01:16 8 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:21 10 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:26 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:29 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:01:31 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:33 15 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:37 16 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:43 17 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:50 19 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:52 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:53 22 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:55 23 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:56 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:01:58 25 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:59 27 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:03 28 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:11 29 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:13 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 31 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:02:17 32 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 33 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:02:18 34 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 35 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:02:20 36 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:30 37 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:32 38 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:33 39 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:02:40 40 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:42 41 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:43 42 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:46 43 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:02:52 44 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:02:58 45 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:06 46 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 47 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:09 48 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:10 49 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:11 50 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:03:13 51 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:14 52 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:03:16 53 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:18 54 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:19 55 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:21 57 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:23 58 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:25 59 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:37 60 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:38 61 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:03:40 62 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:42 63 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:46 64 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:47 65 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 66 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:03:52 67 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:55 68 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:03:58 69 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:04:01 70 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:04:02 71 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:06 72 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:07 73 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 74 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 75 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:12 76 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:18 77 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:22 78 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:27 79 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:04:32 81 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:04:35 82 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:36 83 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:04:40 84 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:41 85 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:44 86 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:04:45 87 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:48 88 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:49 89 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:56 90 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:59 91 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:29 92 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:31 93 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:05:42 94 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:44 95 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:47 96 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:48 97 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:26

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 1:31:45 2 Team Katusha 0:00:10 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:57 4 Tinkoff 0:01:05 5 Movistar Team 0:01:07 6 Lampre - Merida 0:01:41 7 FDJ 0:02:12 8 Cofidis Solutions Crèdits 0:02:21 9 Etixx - Quick Step 0:02:43 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:09 11 Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:03:19 12 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:03:31 13 Trek-Segafredo 0:03:39 14 Team Dimension Data 0:03:49 15 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:16 16 BMC Racing Team 0:04:36 17 Lotto Soudal 0:04:58 18 Orica GreenEdge 0:05:00 19 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:07:08 20 IAM Cycling 0:07:28

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 25 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20 3 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 14 5 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 12 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 10 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 9 8 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 8 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 5 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 4 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 3 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 15 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1

Final classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 22:44:43 2 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:12 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:37 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:13 5 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:22 6 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:29 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:02:19 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:02:47 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:52 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:14 11 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:15 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:19 13 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:03:22 14 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 15 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:43 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:04 17 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:33 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:39 19 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:05:57 20 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:07:03 21 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:32 22 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:44 23 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:10:53 24 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:46 25 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:18 26 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:35 27 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:07 28 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:52 29 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:15:03 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:16:15 31 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:41 32 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:10 33 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:36 34 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:18:37 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:39 36 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:26 37 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:20:51 38 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:27 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:32 40 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:21:50 41 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:03 42 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:22:04 43 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:34 44 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:14 45 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:24:12 46 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:24:13 47 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:00 48 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:16 49 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:27:19 50 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:27:40 51 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:28:22 52 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:01 53 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:30:27 54 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:47 55 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:31:42 56 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:35:10 57 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:19 58 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:37:55 59 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:40:42 60 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:41:07 61 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:29 62 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:41:36 63 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:41:43 64 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:41:48 65 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:42:41 66 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:42:57 67 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:43:15 68 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:43:38 69 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:44:47 70 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:47:03 71 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:49:45 72 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:50:06 73 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:51:41 74 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:52:23 75 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:41 76 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:54:26 77 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:54:31 78 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:46 79 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:56:07 80 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 1:00:02 81 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:04:38 82 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1:05:39 83 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1:05:59 84 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 1:09:32 85 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:10:25 86 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1:10:57 87 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:11:49 88 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:12:56 89 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 1:13:01 90 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:13:31 91 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:14:15 92 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:16:07 93 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:17:12 94 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 1:19:16 95 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:21:08 96 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:21:52 97 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:32:53

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 pts 2 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 4 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 7 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 9 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 3 10 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 11 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 12 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2 13 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 14 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 15 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 17 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 18 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 53 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 4 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 5 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 6 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 15 8 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 10 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 13 11 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 12 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 14 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 15 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 16 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 6 17 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 19 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 4 21 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 22 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 3 23 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 24 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 25 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 2 26 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 2 27 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1 28 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 29 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 1 30 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 31 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 32 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 33 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 34 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 35 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1 36 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 70 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 62 3 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 61 4 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 51 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 47 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 37 7 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 33 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 9 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 10 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 26 11 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 12 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 13 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 25 14 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 15 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 16 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 15 19 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 14 21 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 13 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 11 23 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 11 24 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 25 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 8 26 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 8 27 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 7 28 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 29 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 30 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 31 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 32 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 33 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 3 34 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1