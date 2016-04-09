Contador wins final time trial to secure overall title at Vuelta al Pais Vasco
Henao settles for second, Quintana third overall
Stage 6: Eibar - Eibar (ITT)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) put his rivals to the sword on the final stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco with a dominant ride in the 16.5-kilometre time trial. The Spaniard won the stage, finishing five seconds ahead of Nairo Quintana (Movistar) with Sergio Henao (Team Sky) taking third at 18 seconds.
The win was enough to see Contador win the overall having started the stage six seconds down on Henao in the overall standings.
Contador took the overall win with Henao finishing second overall at 12 seconds and with Quintana moving onto the final step of the podium in third at 37 seconds back.
The win marked Contador’s fourth overall win the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, in what is widely expected to be his final season in the professional peloton.
“It’s unbelievable. I wasn’t really sure where my form was coming into this race but it’s right where it needs to be,” Contador said at the finish.
“It’s only a handful of seconds but it’s still a very special feeling to win here and I’m really happy with my victory.”
Contador’s form continues to impress. He won a stage and finished third overall in the Volta ao Algarve, before finishing second on the Tour of Catalunya and Paris-Nice.
For Henao there was no disgrace in losing, the Colombian was simply unable to hold his slim margin over Contador.
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) was arguably the biggest loser of the day. He started the stage 10 seconds off the race lead but lost time at the first intermediate time check at 6.5km, and despite a demanding course with a large climb dominating the profile, the Frenchman was powerless to stop his main rivals. He even fell off the podium, thanks mainly to the blistering ride of Quintana, who rose from sixth to third overall. Had the Colombian not chose to change his bike from a road to a time trial machine for the latter part of the stage, he may have taken the stage.
Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) was another rider who impressed. The British climber led the stage before the main GC riders started and looked on course for an upset win until Quintana shot out from the start house.
The Colombian’s GC challenge looked over after he lost time on stage 5 but he rallied and put close to a minute into the main field by the time he reached the intermediate time check.
Only Contador, who looked the strongest he had looked all week, could better the Movistar leader as Pinot, Rodriguez and Mikel Landa all struggled with the main climb and its pitches that peaked out at 20 per cent.
There was no stopping Contador, however, who carried his momentum into the second half of the stage. Henao came back strongly on the descent and the final undulations before the line but it wasn’t enough. Contador sprinted out of the final few corners to take the win and his first stage race title since last June’s Route du Sud.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:29:13
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:18
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:53
|5
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:09
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:16
|8
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:21
|10
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:26
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:29
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:33
|15
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:37
|16
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:43
|17
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:50
|19
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:52
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|22
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:55
|23
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:56
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:58
|25
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:59
|27
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:03
|28
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:11
|29
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:13
|30
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|31
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:02:17
|32
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|33
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:18
|34
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|35
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:02:20
|36
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:30
|37
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:32
|38
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:33
|39
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:02:40
|40
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:42
|41
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:43
|42
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:46
|43
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:52
|44
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:02:58
|45
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:06
|46
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|47
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:09
|48
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:10
|49
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:11
|50
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:13
|51
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:14
|52
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:16
|53
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:18
|54
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:19
|55
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:21
|57
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:23
|58
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:25
|59
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:37
|60
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:38
|61
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:40
|62
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:42
|63
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:46
|64
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:47
|65
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:52
|67
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:55
|68
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:58
|69
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:04:01
|70
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:02
|71
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:06
|72
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:07
|73
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|74
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:12
|76
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:18
|77
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:22
|78
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:27
|79
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:04:32
|81
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:35
|82
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:36
|83
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:40
|84
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:41
|85
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:44
|86
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:04:45
|87
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:48
|88
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:49
|89
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:56
|90
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:59
|91
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:29
|92
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:31
|93
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:42
|94
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:44
|95
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:47
|96
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:48
|97
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|1:31:45
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:10
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:57
|4
|Tinkoff
|0:01:05
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|6
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:41
|7
|FDJ
|0:02:12
|8
|Cofidis Solutions Crèdits
|0:02:21
|9
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:02:43
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:09
|11
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:03:19
|12
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:39
|14
|Team Dimension Data
|0:03:49
|15
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:16
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:36
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:58
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:00
|19
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:07:08
|20
|IAM Cycling
|0:07:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|5
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|12
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|9
|8
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|8
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|5
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|4
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|15
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|22:44:43
|2
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:13
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:22
|6
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:19
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:02:47
|9
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:52
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:14
|11
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:15
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:19
|13
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:03:22
|14
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|15
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:43
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:04:04
|17
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:33
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:39
|19
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:05:57
|20
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:03
|21
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:32
|22
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:44
|23
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:10:53
|24
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:46
|25
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:18
|26
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:35
|27
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:07
|28
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:52
|29
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:15:03
|30
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:16:15
|31
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:41
|32
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:10
|33
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:36
|34
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:37
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:39
|36
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:26
|37
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:20:51
|38
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:27
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:32
|40
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:21:50
|41
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:03
|42
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:04
|43
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:34
|44
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:14
|45
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:24:12
|46
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:13
|47
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:00
|48
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:16
|49
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:27:19
|50
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:27:40
|51
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:28:22
|52
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:01
|53
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:30:27
|54
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:47
|55
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:31:42
|56
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:10
|57
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:19
|58
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:37:55
|59
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:40:42
|60
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:41:07
|61
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:29
|62
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:41:36
|63
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:41:43
|64
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:48
|65
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:42:41
|66
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:42:57
|67
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:43:15
|68
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:38
|69
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:44:47
|70
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:47:03
|71
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:49:45
|72
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:50:06
|73
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:51:41
|74
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:23
|75
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:53:41
|76
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:54:26
|77
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:31
|78
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:46
|79
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:07
|80
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:00:02
|81
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:38
|82
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:05:39
|83
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:05:59
|84
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|1:09:32
|85
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:10:25
|86
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:10:57
|87
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:11:49
|88
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:12:56
|89
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:13:01
|90
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:13:31
|91
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:14:15
|92
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:16:07
|93
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:17:12
|94
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:19:16
|95
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:21:08
|96
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:21:52
|97
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:32:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|pts
|2
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|4
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|7
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|8
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|9
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|10
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|11
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|12
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|13
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|14
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|15
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|17
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|18
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|53
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|4
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|5
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|6
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|15
|8
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|10
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|13
|11
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|12
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|14
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|15
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|16
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|17
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|19
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|4
|21
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|22
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|23
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|24
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|25
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|26
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|27
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|28
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|29
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|1
|30
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|31
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|32
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|33
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|34
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|35
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|36
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|70
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|62
|3
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|61
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|51
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|47
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|37
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|33
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|9
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|10
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|26
|11
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|12
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|13
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|25
|14
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|15
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|16
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|15
|19
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|20
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|21
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|11
|23
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|11
|24
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|25
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|8
|26
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|8
|27
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|7
|28
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|29
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|30
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|31
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|32
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|33
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|34
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|68:26:46
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:10
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:06:35
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:32
|5
|Cofidis Solutions Crèdits
|0:13:09
|6
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:59
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:14:55
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|0:16:59
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:17:04
|10
|FDJ
|0:17:59
|11
|Tinkoff
|0:20:20
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:25
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:26:54
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:28:47
|15
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:34:14
|16
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:35:46
|17
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:37:31
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|0:54:31
|19
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|1:02:17
|20
|IAM Cycling
|2:15:42
