Vuelta al Pais Vasco: Landa wins hilltop finish in Garrastatxu
Team Sky rider shows his form on stage 2
Stage 2: Markina-Xemein - Garrastatxu
Team Sky's Mikel Landa took a home victory during the second stage of Pais Vasco on Tuesday. The Basque rider rode away from the select group on the final climb with Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and attacked with roughly 100 metres to go to take the stage win.
Kelderman crossed the line in second place one second back, while Sergio Henao (Team Sky) jumped ahead of the chase group to take third.
Landa’s efforts bumped him up into the overall race lead by one second ahead of Kelderman. Henao is sitting in third place at five seconds back.
The second stage of Pais Vasco brought the first real test for the overall contenders with a steep 2km kick to the finish line in Garrastatxu that boasted 19% grades in some sections.
The 174.2km stage also included and initial climb out of Markina Xemein and then continued on an undulating path toward the first categorised climb of the day Alto de Untzella (Cat 3) followed by the Alto de Krutzeta (Cat 2). The riders then did a bit of descending before hitting the Aldo de Mendeika (Cat 3).
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) won the opening stage after a two-up sprint against Cofidis’ Daniel Navarro, and so he started the day in the yellow jersey.
In the first 30km a group of four riders worked their way off the front of the field. With two Lampre-Merida riders only 18 seconds down in the overall classification in that group, it was destined to be reabsorbed into the field. Two of the riders in that move continued on and formed what was the day’s decisive breakaway.
Stefan Denifil (IAM Cycling) and Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) held a lead of over three minutes with 30km to go. That gap dropped drastically over the next 15km, dipping to under a minute, and then to a mere 10 seconds with 10km to go.
With the two riders back in the mix with 8km to go, Team Sky, Cannondale and Movistar moved forward battling for prime position heading into the final climb to the finish.
Team Sky did the lion’s share of the work up to the 5km to go banner, while Orica-GreenEdge, Lotto Soudal and Katusha pulled up along side the British team.
With no time bonus at the finish line at Pais Vasco, each stage is all about the finish and being able to put time into rivals. Team Sky held solid at the front with three riders but peeled off and moved in behind rival teams that pushed forward.
The road narrowed and LottoNL-Jumbo was the first into the base of the climb followed by a rider from each of Cannondale, Team Sky and Orica-GreenEdge.
AG2R-La Mondiale’s Blel Kadri was the first to make an attack as the slopes steepened and Team Sky and LottoNL-Jumbo responded.
It was Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) who led the race with 1.6km to go with local rider Mikel Landa (Team Sky) on his wheel. The pair hit the steeper 18% ramps together and picked up 14 seconds on the chasers with just under 1km to the top.
Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) jumped out of the chase group and tried to bridge to the two leaders, followed by Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Sammy Sanchez (BMC), Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).
With 700 metres to go, the slopes let up slightly to 12% an then 9%, and Landa led Kelderman through the crowds near the top. Landa attacked Kelderman around the final bend to take the stage for Team Sky, leaving Kelderman in second. Henao raced across the line in third place giving Team Sky two riders on the day’s podium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|4:43:17
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:01
|3
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:05
|4
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:11
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:13
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:15
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:19
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:20
|15
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:31
|24
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|25
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:43
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|27
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|28
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:52
|29
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|30
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|31
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:03
|32
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|35
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:08
|36
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:13
|37
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:14
|39
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|40
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:25
|41
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|44
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:31
|45
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:37
|46
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:42
|48
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|51
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:53
|52
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:55
|53
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:02:03
|56
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:10
|57
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:19
|58
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:42
|59
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:02:44
|60
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|61
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:47
|64
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:53
|65
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:17
|66
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:23
|67
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:47
|68
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|69
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|70
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|71
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|72
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:57
|74
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|75
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|76
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|77
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:12
|79
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:16
|81
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:04:27
|82
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:30
|83
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:43
|84
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:56
|87
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:03
|88
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|89
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:05:20
|90
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:23
|91
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:33
|92
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:31
|93
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:36
|94
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:59
|95
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:01
|96
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:07:06
|97
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|98
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:42
|99
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|100
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|102
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|103
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|105
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|106
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|107
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|108
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|109
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|110
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|111
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|112
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|113
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|114
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:20
|115
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:44
|116
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:19
|117
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|119
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:39
|121
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:44
|122
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:09:46
|123
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:55
|124
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:19
|125
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:10:33
|126
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:46
|127
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|130
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:11:55
|131
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:12:12
|132
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:12:25
|133
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:45
|134
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|135
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:49
|136
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:42
|137
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|139
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|140
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|141
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|142
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|143
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:38
|144
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:49
|145
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:51
|146
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:08
|147
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|148
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|149
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|150
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|151
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:33
|152
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:56
|153
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:20:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|3
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|14
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|12
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|9
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|10
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|6
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|12
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|pts
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|3
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|4
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|2
|4
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|pts
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|3
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|4
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|14:11:04
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:43
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:52
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:19
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37
|9
|FDJ
|0:01:57
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:58
|11
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:43
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:50
|13
|Tinkoff Team
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:02:54
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:12
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:25
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:14
|18
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:59
|19
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:40
|20
|IAM Cycling
|0:18:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|8:37:38
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:01
|3
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:05
|4
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:11
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:13
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:15
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:20
|14
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|15
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:26
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|23
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:37
|24
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:43
|25
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|27
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:52
|28
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|29
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:03
|31
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|33
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:14
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|35
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:24
|36
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:25
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|38
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|39
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:37
|40
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:42
|41
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:55
|42
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:10
|45
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:02:36
|46
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:44
|47
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:08
|48
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:13
|49
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:18
|50
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:23
|51
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:47
|52
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:57
|54
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:58
|55
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:05
|56
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:24
|57
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:43
|58
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:47
|59
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:49
|60
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:03
|61
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:05:38
|62
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:52
|63
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|64
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:17
|65
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:22
|66
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:48
|67
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:02
|68
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:06
|69
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:07:28
|70
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:35
|71
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:42
|72
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:00
|73
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:08:30
|74
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:44
|75
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:09:32
|76
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:09:41
|78
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:47
|79
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|80
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:49
|81
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:06
|82
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:10:35
|83
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:37
|84
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:39
|85
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:00
|86
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:10
|88
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:11
|89
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:44
|90
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:51
|91
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:00
|92
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:21
|93
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:40
|94
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:12:49
|95
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:59
|96
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:07
|97
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:20
|98
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:27
|99
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:51
|100
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:12
|101
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:30
|102
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|103
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:35
|104
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:38
|105
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:51
|106
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:55
|107
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|108
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|109
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:15:00
|110
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:07
|111
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:36
|112
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:06
|113
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:07
|114
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:16:25
|115
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:16:44
|116
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:57
|117
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:17:19
|118
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:38
|119
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:43
|120
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|121
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:17:46
|122
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:18:10
|123
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:21
|124
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:18:43
|125
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:37
|126
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:19:58
|127
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|128
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:10
|129
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:30
|130
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:34
|131
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|132
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|133
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:20:49
|134
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:55
|135
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:09
|136
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:22:04
|137
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:22:06
|138
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|140
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:31
|141
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:09
|142
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:10
|143
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|144
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|145
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:38
|146
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:27:02
|147
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:04
|148
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|149
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:29:30
|150
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:31:32
|151
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:34:11
|152
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:34:28
|153
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:39:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|4
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|5
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16
|6
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|7
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|14
|8
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|14
|9
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|12
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|15
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|18
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|7
|19
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|6
|20
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|21
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|22
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|23
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|24
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|25
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|3
|26
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2
|27
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|28
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|29
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|3
|4
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|5
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|6
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|7
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|8
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|9
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|4
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|6
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8
|7
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|9
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|6
|10
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|13
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|14
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|15
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|16
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|18
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|19
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|20
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|1
|21
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|22
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|23
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|25:54:25
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:18
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:41
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:01
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:40
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:39
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:37
|11
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:41
|12
|Dimension Data
|13
|FDJ
|0:04:44
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:48
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:59
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:22
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:01
|18
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:17
|19
|Tinkoff Team
|0:09:20
|20
|IAM Cycling
|0:30:46
