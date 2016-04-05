Trending

Vuelta al Pais Vasco: Landa wins hilltop finish in Garrastatxu

Team Sky rider shows his form on stage 2

Image 1 of 24

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) wins the second stage at Pais Vasco

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) wins the second stage at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 24

The riders were cold and wet during stage 2 at Pais Vasco

The riders were cold and wet during stage 2 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 24

Riders were bundled up as the faced rain, ice rain at Pais Vasco

Riders were bundled up as the faced rain, ice rain at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 24

The peloton during stage 2 at Pais Vasco

The peloton during stage 2 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 24

The peloton at Pais Vasco

The peloton at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 24

Weather played a factor in the day's race at Pais Vasco

Weather played a factor in the day's race at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 24

The peloton racing on wet roads

The peloton racing on wet roads
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 24

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 24

The peloton racing through the rain at Pais Vasco

The peloton racing through the rain at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 24

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 24

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 24

Mikel Landa (Sky)

Mikel Landa (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 24

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 24

Mikel Landa (Sky)

Mikel Landa (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 24

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 24

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 24

Stage 2 of Pais Vasco

Stage 2 of Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 24

Stage 2 of Pais Vasco

Stage 2 of Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 24

Angel Vicioso (Katusha)

Angel Vicioso (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 24

Laurens de Plus (Etixx-Quickstep)

Laurens de Plus (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 24

Gianlucan Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)

Gianlucan Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 24

Maxime Belkov (Katusha)

Maxime Belkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 24

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 24

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) bundled up against the cold

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) bundled up against the cold
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sky's Mikel Landa took a home victory during the second stage of Pais Vasco on Tuesday. The Basque rider rode away from the select group on the final climb with Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and attacked with roughly 100 metres to go to take the stage win.

Kelderman crossed the line in second place one second back, while Sergio Henao (Team Sky) jumped ahead of the chase group to take third.

Landa’s efforts bumped him up into the overall race lead by one second ahead of Kelderman. Henao is sitting in third place at five seconds back.

The second stage of Pais Vasco brought the first real test for the overall contenders with a steep 2km kick to the finish line in Garrastatxu that boasted 19% grades in some sections.

The 174.2km stage also included and initial climb out of Markina Xemein and then continued on an undulating path toward the first categorised climb of the day Alto de Untzella (Cat 3) followed by the Alto de Krutzeta (Cat 2). The riders then did a bit of descending before hitting the Aldo de Mendeika (Cat 3).

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) won the opening stage after a two-up sprint against Cofidis’ Daniel Navarro, and so he started the day in the yellow jersey.

In the first 30km a group of four riders worked their way off the front of the field. With two Lampre-Merida riders only 18 seconds down in the overall classification in that group, it was destined to be reabsorbed into the field. Two of the riders in that move continued on and formed what was the day’s decisive breakaway.

Stefan Denifil (IAM Cycling) and Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) held a lead of over three minutes with 30km to go. That gap dropped drastically over the next 15km, dipping to under a minute, and then to a mere 10 seconds with 10km to go.

With the two riders back in the mix with 8km to go, Team Sky, Cannondale and Movistar moved forward battling for prime position heading into the final climb to the finish.

Team Sky did the lion’s share of the work up to the 5km to go banner, while Orica-GreenEdge, Lotto Soudal and Katusha pulled up along side the British team.

With no time bonus at the finish line at Pais Vasco, each stage is all about the finish and being able to put time into rivals. Team Sky held solid at the front with three riders but peeled off and moved in behind rival teams that pushed forward.

The road narrowed and LottoNL-Jumbo was the first into the base of the climb followed by a rider from each of Cannondale, Team Sky and Orica-GreenEdge.

AG2R-La Mondiale’s Blel Kadri was the first to make an attack as the slopes steepened and Team Sky and LottoNL-Jumbo responded.

It was Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) who led the race with 1.6km to go with local rider Mikel Landa (Team Sky) on his wheel. The pair hit the steeper 18% ramps together and picked up 14 seconds on the chasers with just under 1km to the top.

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) jumped out of the chase group and tried to bridge to the two leaders, followed by Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Sammy Sanchez (BMC), Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

With 700 metres to go, the slopes let up slightly to 12% an then 9%, and Landa led Kelderman through the crowds near the top. Landa attacked Kelderman around the final bend to take the stage for Team Sky, leaving Kelderman in second. Henao raced across the line in third place giving Team Sky two riders on the day’s podium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky4:43:17
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:01
3Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:05
4Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:11
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:13
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:15
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
11Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
12Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:19
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:20
15Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:22
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
18Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
20Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
21Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:31
24Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
25Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:43
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
27Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
28Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:52
29Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:58
30Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
31Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:03
32Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
33Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:06
35Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:08
36Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:13
37Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
38Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:14
39Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:17
40Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:25
41Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
43Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:29
44Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:31
45Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:37
46Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
47José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:42
48Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
51Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:53
52Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:55
53Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
54Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
55Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:02:03
56Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:02:10
57Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:19
58Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:02:42
59Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:02:44
60Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
61Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
63Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:02:47
64Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:53
65Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:03:17
66Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:23
67Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:47
68Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
69Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
70Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
71Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
72Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:57
74Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
75Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
76Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
77Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
78Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:12
79Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:04:16
81Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:04:27
82Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:30
83Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:43
84Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
85Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:04:56
87Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:03
88Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
89Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:05:20
90Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:23
91Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:33
92Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:06:31
93Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:06:36
94Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:06:59
95Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:01
96Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:07:06
97Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
98Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:42
99Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
100Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
101Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
102Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
103Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
104Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
105Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
106Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
107David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
108Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
109Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
110Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
111Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
112William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
113Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
114Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:20
115Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:44
116Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:19
117Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
118Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
119Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
120Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:09:39
121Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:44
122Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:09:46
123Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:55
124Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:19
125David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:10:33
126Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:46
127Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
128Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
130Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:11:55
131Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:12:12
132Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:12:25
133Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:45
134Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
135Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:49
136Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:42
137Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
139Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
140Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
141Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
142Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
143Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:14:38
144Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:49
145Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:51
146Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:15:08
147Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
148Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
149Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
150Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
151George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:33
152Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:56
153Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:20:37

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky25pts
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
3Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky16
4Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team14
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team12
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ10
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida9
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
10Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ6
11Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha5
12Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
13Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha2
15Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Sprint 1 - Baranbio
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling3pts
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 1 - San Miguel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6pts
2Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
3Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
4Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Untzella
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling2
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida1

Mountain 3 - Krutzeta
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling4
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida2
4Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 4 - Mendeika
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling2
3Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 5 - Garrastatxu-Baranbio
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky6pts
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
3Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
4Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky14:11:04
2Team Katusha0:00:36
3Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:37
4Movistar Team0:00:43
5Trek-Segafredo0:00:52
6AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:19
8Astana Pro Team0:01:37
9FDJ0:01:57
10Lampre - Merida0:01:58
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:43
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:50
13Tinkoff Team
14Dimension Data0:02:54
15BMC Racing Team0:03:12
16Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:25
17Lotto Soudal0:04:14
18Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:59
19Orica-GreenEdge0:05:40
20IAM Cycling0:18:41

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky8:37:38
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:01
3Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:05
4Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:11
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:13
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:15
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
11Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
12Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:20
14Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:22
15Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:26
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
19Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
22Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
23Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:37
24Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:43
25Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
27Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:52
28Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:58
29Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
30Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:03
31Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:13
33Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:14
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:17
35Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:24
36Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:25
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
38Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:29
39Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:37
40Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:42
41Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:55
42Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
44Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:02:10
45Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:02:36
46Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:02:44
47Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:08
48Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:03:13
49Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:03:18
50Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:23
51Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:47
52Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:57
54Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:58
55Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:04:05
56Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:24
57Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:04:43
58José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:47
59Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:49
60Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:03
61Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:05:38
62Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:52
63Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
64Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:17
65Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:06:22
66Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:48
67Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:07:02
68Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:06
69Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:07:28
70Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:35
71Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:42
72Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:00
73Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:08:30
74Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:44
75Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:09:32
76Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
77Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:09:41
78Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:47
79Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
80Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:49
81Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:06
82Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:10:35
83Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:37
84Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:10:39
85Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:00
86Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:10
88Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:11:11
89Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:11:44
90Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:51
91Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:00
92Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:21
93Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:12:40
94Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:12:49
95Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:59
96Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:07
97Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:13:20
98Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:27
99Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:51
100Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:14:12
101Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:30
102Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
103Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:35
104Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:14:38
105Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:51
106Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:14:55
107Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
108David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
109Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:15:00
110Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:07
111Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:15:36
112William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:16:06
113Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:07
114Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:16:25
115Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:16:44
116Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:57
117Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:17:19
118George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:38
119Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:17:43
120Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
121David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:17:46
122Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:18:10
123Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:21
124Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:18:43
125Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:37
126Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:19:58
127Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
128Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:10
129Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:30
130Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:34
131Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
132Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
133Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:20:49
134Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:55
135Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:09
136Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:22:04
137Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:22:06
138Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
140Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:22:31
141Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:09
142Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:10
143Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
144Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
145Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:38
146Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:27:02
147Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:04
148Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
149Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:29:30
150Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:31:32
151Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:34:11
152Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:28
153Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:39:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky25pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
4Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
5Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky16
6Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge16
7Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team14
8Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida14
9Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team12
11Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ10
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step9
15Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin8
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
18Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal7
19Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ6
20Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha6
21Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha5
22Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
23Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
24Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
25Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha3
26Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha2
27Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
28Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
29Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
3Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling3
4Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
5Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
6David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2
7Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
8Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
9Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22pts
2Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA21
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
4Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
6Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling8
7Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling8
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky6
9Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team6
10Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge4
13Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
14Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3
15Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky3
16Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team2
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
18Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
19Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
20Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data1
21Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
23Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky25:54:25
2Team Katusha0:00:18
3Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:19
4Movistar Team0:00:25
5AG2R La Mondiale0:00:41
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:01
7Astana Pro Team0:01:19
8Lampre - Merida0:01:40
9Trek-Segafredo0:02:39
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:37
11Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:41
12Dimension Data
13FDJ0:04:44
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:48
15BMC Racing Team0:04:59
16Orica-GreenEdge0:05:22
17Lotto Soudal0:06:01
18Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:17
19Tinkoff Team0:09:20
20IAM Cycling0:30:46

