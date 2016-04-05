Image 1 of 24 Mikel Landa (Team Sky) wins the second stage at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 24 The riders were cold and wet during stage 2 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 24 Riders were bundled up as the faced rain, ice rain at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 24 The peloton during stage 2 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 24 The peloton at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 24 Weather played a factor in the day's race at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 24 The peloton racing on wet roads (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 24 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 24 The peloton racing through the rain at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 24 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 24 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 24 Mikel Landa (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 24 Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 24 Mikel Landa (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 24 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 24 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 24 Stage 2 of Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 24 Stage 2 of Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 24 Angel Vicioso (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 24 Laurens de Plus (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 24 Gianlucan Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 24 Maxime Belkov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 24 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 24 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) bundled up against the cold (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sky's Mikel Landa took a home victory during the second stage of Pais Vasco on Tuesday. The Basque rider rode away from the select group on the final climb with Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and attacked with roughly 100 metres to go to take the stage win.

Kelderman crossed the line in second place one second back, while Sergio Henao (Team Sky) jumped ahead of the chase group to take third.

Landa’s efforts bumped him up into the overall race lead by one second ahead of Kelderman. Henao is sitting in third place at five seconds back.

The second stage of Pais Vasco brought the first real test for the overall contenders with a steep 2km kick to the finish line in Garrastatxu that boasted 19% grades in some sections.

The 174.2km stage also included and initial climb out of Markina Xemein and then continued on an undulating path toward the first categorised climb of the day Alto de Untzella (Cat 3) followed by the Alto de Krutzeta (Cat 2). The riders then did a bit of descending before hitting the Aldo de Mendeika (Cat 3).

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) won the opening stage after a two-up sprint against Cofidis’ Daniel Navarro, and so he started the day in the yellow jersey.

In the first 30km a group of four riders worked their way off the front of the field. With two Lampre-Merida riders only 18 seconds down in the overall classification in that group, it was destined to be reabsorbed into the field. Two of the riders in that move continued on and formed what was the day’s decisive breakaway.

Stefan Denifil (IAM Cycling) and Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) held a lead of over three minutes with 30km to go. That gap dropped drastically over the next 15km, dipping to under a minute, and then to a mere 10 seconds with 10km to go.

With the two riders back in the mix with 8km to go, Team Sky, Cannondale and Movistar moved forward battling for prime position heading into the final climb to the finish.

Team Sky did the lion’s share of the work up to the 5km to go banner, while Orica-GreenEdge, Lotto Soudal and Katusha pulled up along side the British team.

With no time bonus at the finish line at Pais Vasco, each stage is all about the finish and being able to put time into rivals. Team Sky held solid at the front with three riders but peeled off and moved in behind rival teams that pushed forward.

The road narrowed and LottoNL-Jumbo was the first into the base of the climb followed by a rider from each of Cannondale, Team Sky and Orica-GreenEdge.

AG2R-La Mondiale’s Blel Kadri was the first to make an attack as the slopes steepened and Team Sky and LottoNL-Jumbo responded.

It was Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) who led the race with 1.6km to go with local rider Mikel Landa (Team Sky) on his wheel. The pair hit the steeper 18% ramps together and picked up 14 seconds on the chasers with just under 1km to the top.

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) jumped out of the chase group and tried to bridge to the two leaders, followed by Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Sammy Sanchez (BMC), Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

With 700 metres to go, the slopes let up slightly to 12% an then 9%, and Landa led Kelderman through the crowds near the top. Landa attacked Kelderman around the final bend to take the stage for Team Sky, leaving Kelderman in second. Henao raced across the line in third place giving Team Sky two riders on the day’s podium.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 4:43:17 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:01 3 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:05 4 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:11 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:13 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:15 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 11 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 12 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:19 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:20 15 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:22 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 20 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 21 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:31 24 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 25 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:43 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 27 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 28 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:52 29 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:58 30 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 31 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:03 32 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:06 35 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:08 36 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:13 37 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:14 39 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:17 40 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:25 41 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 43 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:29 44 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:31 45 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:37 46 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 47 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:42 48 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 51 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:53 52 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:55 53 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 55 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:02:03 56 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:02:10 57 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:19 58 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:02:42 59 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:02:44 60 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 61 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:02:47 64 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:53 65 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:17 66 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:03:23 67 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:47 68 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 69 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 70 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 71 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 72 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 73 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:57 74 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 75 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 76 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 77 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 78 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:12 79 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:16 81 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:04:27 82 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:30 83 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:43 84 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 85 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:56 87 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:03 88 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 89 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:20 90 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:23 91 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:33 92 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:06:31 93 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:36 94 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:06:59 95 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:01 96 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:07:06 97 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 98 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:42 99 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 100 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 101 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 102 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 103 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 104 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 105 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 106 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 107 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 108 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 109 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 110 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 111 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 112 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 113 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 114 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:20 115 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:44 116 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:19 117 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 118 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 119 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 120 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:09:39 121 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:44 122 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:09:46 123 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:55 124 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:19 125 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:10:33 126 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:46 127 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 128 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 130 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:11:55 131 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:12:12 132 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:12:25 133 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:45 134 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 135 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:49 136 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:42 137 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 139 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 140 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 141 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 142 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 143 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:14:38 144 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:49 145 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:51 146 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:08 147 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 148 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 149 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 150 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 151 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:33 152 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:56 153 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:20:37

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 3 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 4 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 14 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 12 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 10 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 9 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 10 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 6 11 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 12 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 2 15 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 1 - Baranbio # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 3 pts 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 1 - San Miguel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 pts 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 3 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 4 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Untzella # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 1

Mountain 3 - Krutzeta # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 4 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 2 4 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 4 - Mendeika # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 3 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 5 - Garrastatxu-Baranbio # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 6 pts 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 3 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 4 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 14:11:04 2 Team Katusha 0:00:36 3 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:37 4 Movistar Team 0:00:43 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:52 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 7 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:19 8 Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 9 FDJ 0:01:57 10 Lampre - Merida 0:01:58 11 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:43 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:50 13 Tinkoff Team 14 Dimension Data 0:02:54 15 BMC Racing Team 0:03:12 16 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:25 17 Lotto Soudal 0:04:14 18 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:59 19 Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:40 20 IAM Cycling 0:18:41

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 8:37:38 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:01 3 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:05 4 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:11 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:13 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:15 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 11 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 12 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:20 14 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:22 15 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:26 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 22 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 23 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:37 24 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:43 25 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 27 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:52 28 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:58 29 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 30 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:03 31 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:13 33 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:14 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:17 35 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:24 36 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:25 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 38 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:29 39 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:37 40 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:42 41 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:55 42 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 44 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:02:10 45 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:02:36 46 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:02:44 47 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:08 48 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:03:13 49 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:18 50 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:03:23 51 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:47 52 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:57 54 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:58 55 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:04:05 56 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:24 57 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:04:43 58 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:47 59 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:49 60 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:03 61 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:38 62 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:52 63 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 64 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:17 65 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:22 66 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:48 67 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:07:02 68 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:06 69 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:07:28 70 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:35 71 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:42 72 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:00 73 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:08:30 74 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:44 75 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:09:32 76 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:09:41 78 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:47 79 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 80 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:49 81 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:06 82 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:10:35 83 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:37 84 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:39 85 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:00 86 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:10 88 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:11:11 89 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:11:44 90 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:51 91 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:00 92 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:21 93 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:40 94 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:12:49 95 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:59 96 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:07 97 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:20 98 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:27 99 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:51 100 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:14:12 101 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:30 102 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 103 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:35 104 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:14:38 105 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:51 106 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:14:55 107 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 108 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 109 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:15:00 110 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:07 111 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:15:36 112 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:16:06 113 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:07 114 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:16:25 115 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:16:44 116 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:57 117 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:17:19 118 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:38 119 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:17:43 120 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 121 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:17:46 122 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:18:10 123 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:21 124 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:18:43 125 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:37 126 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:19:58 127 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 128 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:10 129 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:30 130 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:34 131 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 132 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 133 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:20:49 134 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:55 135 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:09 136 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:22:04 137 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:22:06 138 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 140 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:22:31 141 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:09 142 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:10 143 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 144 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 145 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:38 146 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:27:02 147 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:04 148 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 149 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:29:30 150 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:31:32 151 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:34:11 152 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:28 153 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:39:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 4 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 5 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 6 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 7 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 14 8 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 14 9 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 12 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 10 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 15 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 18 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 7 19 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 6 20 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 6 21 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 22 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 23 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 24 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 25 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 3 26 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 2 27 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 28 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 29 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 3 4 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 5 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 6 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2 7 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 8 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 9 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 pts 2 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 4 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 6 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 7 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 6 9 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 6 10 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 4 13 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 14 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 15 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 16 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 2 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 18 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 19 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 20 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 1 21 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 22 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 23 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1