Vuelta al Pais Vasco: Cummings wins stage 3 in Lesaka
Landa remains in race lead
Stage 3: Vitoria-Gasteiz - Lesaka
Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) made a surprise attack inside the final kilometre to take the stage 3 victory at Pais Vasco. The Briton crossed the line just ahead of the sprint won by Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in second and Fabio Feline (Trek-Segafredo) in third.
Mikel Landa (Team Sky) continues to lead the overall classification by one second ahead of Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and five seconds to Sergio Henao (Team Sky).
Stage 3 at Pais Vasco brought the peloton another tough day in the mountains. The 193.5km race began in Vitoria-Gasteiz with a relatively flat jaunt to the mid-point of the race.
The riders contested two back-to-back climbs over Alto de Uitzi (Cat 3) and Alto de Usagieta (Cat 2), before descending to the next series of three climbs over Alto de Aritxulegi (Cat 2), Alto de Agina (Cat 2) and finally Alto de la Piedad (Cat 3).
A decisive breakaway formed that included Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale), Sam Oomen (Giant-Alpecin), Jose Goncalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) and Stefan Denfil (IAM Cycling), who was in the day’s break the previous day.
The five men approached the last three climbs with a lead of one minute, but that continued to drop as they hit the first steep pitch on Aldo de Aritxulegi. Denfil pushed the pace slightly in pursuit of additional KOM points at the top, and only Oomen could follow.
Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge), eight minutes down in GC, jumped out of the main field that cause some reaction from behind. Dario Cataldo (Astana), Dani Navarro (Cofidis) and Laurens De Plus (Etixx-QuickStep) chased and they connected with Albasini near the top of the climb, just 30 seconds off the back of Denfil and Oomen.
The pair of leaders hit the next climb over Aldo de Agina, 24km to go, and continued to hold 30 seconds over the four chasing men. Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and Pierre Rolland (Cannondale) bridged across to the four chasers, and they, in turn, caught up to Denfil and Oomen.
Team Sky were not willing to let that breakaway go with dangerous riders like Rolland and Yates riding up the road with 16km to go.
Over the final climb of the day, Alto de la Piedad, De Plus led the breakaway up the steeper slopes, while Team Sky pushed on behind to try and close down the 15-second gap.
Navarro attacked from the group near the top of the climb, as Yates chased with the other breakaway riders in tow. Navarro cleared his rivals and picked up an extra few seconds.
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) was the first to attack out of the field followed by race leader Landa, Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Sammy Sanchez (BMC) and Rui Costa (Lampre).
After the descent, Navarro hit the flat section of pavement with 5km to go and a slim lead over chasers Rolland, Yates, De Plus and Cataldo, and 23 seconds ahead of the dwindled field.
Rolland attacked the breakaway with Yates, caught and passed Navarro with 2km to go, and the field directly behind them. The breakaway came back together and De Plus made his move right before the group behind made contact.
All together with 1km to go, Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) made his winning attack and held off the field to take the victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|5:01:57
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|15
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|16
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|17
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|32
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|33
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|35
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|38
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|41
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|43
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|44
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|46
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|47
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|48
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|51
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:19
|54
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:33
|55
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|56
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|60
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|61
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|62
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|63
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|66
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|67
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|68
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|69
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|71
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|72
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|73
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|74
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:57
|78
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|79
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|81
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:06:29
|82
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|83
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|86
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|87
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|88
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|89
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|93
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|96
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|98
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|99
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:28
|100
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|101
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:11:30
|102
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|103
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|104
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|105
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:42
|106
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:53
|107
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|108
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|109
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|110
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|111
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|113
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|117
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|118
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|119
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|120
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|121
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|122
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|123
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|124
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|125
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|126
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|127
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:58
|128
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|129
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:54
|130
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|131
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|132
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|133
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|134
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|135
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|136
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|137
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|138
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|140
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|141
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|142
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|143
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|144
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|145
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|146
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|147
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|148
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|149
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|151
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|152
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|3
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|4
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|3
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|4
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|25
|pts
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|9
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|10
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2
|15
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|13:39:35
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:01
|3
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:05
|4
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:11
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:13
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:15
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:20
|14
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:26
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|22
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:37
|23
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:43
|24
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:52
|25
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|26
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:03
|27
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:14
|29
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|30
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|31
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:25
|32
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:55
|33
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:10
|35
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:02:36
|36
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:08
|37
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:13
|38
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:18
|39
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:23
|40
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:47
|41
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:55
|43
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:57
|44
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:58
|45
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:43
|46
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:46
|47
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:49
|48
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:57
|49
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:58
|50
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:03
|51
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:15
|52
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:17
|53
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:48
|54
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:06
|55
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:12
|56
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:38
|57
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:58
|58
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:06
|59
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:20
|60
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:21
|61
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:08:30
|62
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:09:11
|63
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:25
|64
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:47
|65
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:35
|66
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:11:01
|67
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:08
|68
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:12:13
|69
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:21
|70
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:51
|71
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:13:05
|72
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:13:14
|74
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:22
|75
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:51
|76
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:10
|77
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:11
|78
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:32
|79
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:33
|80
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:07
|81
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:13
|82
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:48
|83
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:13
|84
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:16:22
|85
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:16:37
|86
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:04
|87
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:29
|88
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:40
|89
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:03
|90
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:11
|91
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:18:50
|92
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:28
|93
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:30
|94
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:59
|95
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:20
|96
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:21:43
|97
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:05
|98
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:23:40
|99
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:59
|100
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:12
|101
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|102
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:28
|103
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:32
|104
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:03
|105
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:09
|106
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:42
|107
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:25:44
|108
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:26:27
|109
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:13
|110
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:54
|111
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:48
|112
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|113
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:29:02
|114
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:29:17
|115
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:29:40
|116
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:00
|117
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:30:06
|118
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:30:18
|119
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:30:29
|120
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:30:49
|121
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:50
|122
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:30:54
|123
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:07
|124
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:31:12
|125
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:31:31
|126
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:32:00
|127
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:32:14
|128
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:32:38
|129
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:33:51
|130
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:34:03
|131
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:34:37
|132
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:35:07
|133
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:35:31
|134
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:35:59
|135
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|136
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:36:24
|137
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:36:28
|138
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|139
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:37:58
|140
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:00
|141
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:38:25
|142
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:40:03
|143
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:40:04
|144
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|145
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|146
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:40:55
|147
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:43:02
|148
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:58
|149
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|150
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:45:24
|151
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:50:05
|152
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|3
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|5
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|6
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|7
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|8
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|9
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|10
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|12
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|13
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|28
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|3
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|4
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|6
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|7
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|8
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|9
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|10
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|6
|12
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|14
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|16
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|17
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|18
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|19
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|20
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|22
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|23
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|24
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|26
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|1
|27
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|28
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|29
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|36
|pts
|2
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|25
|4
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|25
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|6
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|22
|7
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|9
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|16
|11
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|15
|12
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|14
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|15
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|16
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|12
|17
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|18
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|19
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|21
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|22
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|24
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|6
|25
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|26
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|28
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|29
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|30
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|3
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2
|32
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2
|33
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|34
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|35
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team SKY
|41:00:16
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:18
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:41
|6
|Cofidis Solutions Crèdits
|0:01:01
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:39
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|0:05:13
|10
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:05:41
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:01
|12
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:08:14
|13
|Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka
|14
|FDJ
|0:08:17
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:32
|16
|Tinkoff
|0:09:20
|17
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:11:06
|18
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:11:14
|19
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:11:54
|20
|IAM Cycling
|0:44:45
