Vuelta al Pais Vasco: Cummings wins stage 3 in Lesaka

Landa remains in race lead

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) soloed to the win in Pais Vasco stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mikel Landa holds on to his race lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stefan Denifl also leads the KOM classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Miguel Indurain was on hand for the podium ceremony today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
IAM Cycling's Stefan Denifl leads the blue sprint jersey classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A fan poses for a selfie at the Etixx team bus

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rui Costa having signed on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
hibaut Pinot (FDJ) in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Laurens De Plus (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing Team) is mobbed by fans

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) at sign on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A race motorbike cornering

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stefan Denifl leading Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky surround Mikel Landa for the climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thumbs up from stage winner Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mikel Landa (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mikel Landa (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mikel Landa (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mikel Landa (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 3 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 3 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 3 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 3 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 3 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) soloed to the win in Pais Vasco stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) soloed to the win in Pais Vasco stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) soloed to the win in Pais Vasco stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) soloed to the win in Pais Vasco stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the sprint for second

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) made a surprise attack inside the final kilometre to take the stage 3 victory at Pais Vasco. The Briton crossed the line just ahead of the sprint won by Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in second and Fabio Feline (Trek-Segafredo) in third.

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) continues to lead the overall classification by one second ahead of Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and five seconds to Sergio Henao (Team Sky).

Stage 3 at Pais Vasco brought the peloton another tough day in the mountains. The 193.5km race began in Vitoria-Gasteiz with a relatively flat jaunt to the mid-point of the race.

The riders contested two back-to-back climbs over Alto de Uitzi (Cat 3) and Alto de Usagieta (Cat 2), before descending to the next series of three climbs over Alto de Aritxulegi (Cat 2), Alto de Agina (Cat 2) and finally Alto de la Piedad (Cat 3).

A decisive breakaway formed that included Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale), Sam Oomen (Giant-Alpecin), Jose Goncalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) and Stefan Denfil (IAM Cycling), who was in the day’s break the previous day.

The five men approached the last three climbs with a lead of one minute, but that continued to drop as they hit the first steep pitch on Aldo de Aritxulegi. Denfil pushed the pace slightly in pursuit of additional KOM points at the top, and only Oomen could follow.

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge), eight minutes down in GC, jumped out of the main field that cause some reaction from behind. Dario Cataldo (Astana), Dani Navarro (Cofidis) and Laurens De Plus (Etixx-QuickStep) chased and they connected with Albasini near the top of the climb, just 30 seconds off the back of Denfil and Oomen.

The pair of leaders hit the next climb over Aldo de Agina, 24km to go, and continued to hold 30 seconds over the four chasing men. Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and Pierre Rolland (Cannondale) bridged across to the four chasers, and they, in turn, caught up to Denfil and Oomen.

Team Sky were not willing to let that breakaway go with dangerous riders like Rolland and Yates riding up the road with 16km to go.

Over the final climb of the day, Alto de la Piedad, De Plus led the breakaway up the steeper slopes, while Team Sky pushed on behind to try and close down the 15-second gap.

Navarro attacked from the group near the top of the climb, as Yates chased with the other breakaway riders in tow. Navarro cleared his rivals and picked up an extra few seconds.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) was the first to attack out of the field followed by race leader Landa, Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Sammy Sanchez (BMC) and Rui Costa (Lampre).

After the descent, Navarro hit the flat section of pavement with 5km to go and a slim lead over chasers Rolland, Yates, De Plus and Cataldo, and 23 seconds ahead of the dwindled field.

Rolland attacked the breakaway with Yates, caught and passed Navarro with 2km to go, and the field directly behind them. The breakaway came back together and De Plus made his move right before the group behind made contact.

All together with 1km to go, Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) made his winning attack and held off the field to take the victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data5:01:57
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
6Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
8Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
10Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
13Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
14Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
15Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
16Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
17Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
20Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
23Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
25Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
26Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
27Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
30Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
31Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
32Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
35Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
37Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
38Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
39Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
40Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
41Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
42Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
43Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
44Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
46Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
47Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
48Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
50Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
51Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:19
54Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:33
55Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
56Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
59Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
60Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
61José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
62Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
63Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
64Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
66Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
67Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
68Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
69Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
70Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
71Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
72Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
73Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
74Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
75Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
77Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:57
78David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
79Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
81Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:06:29
82Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
83Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
84Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
85Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
86Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
87Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
88Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
89Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
91Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
92Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
93Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
94Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
95Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
96Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
97Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
98Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
99Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:28
100Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
101Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:11:30
102Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
103Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
104Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
105Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:42
106Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:53
107Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
108Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
109Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
110Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
111Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
112Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
113Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
114Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
115Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
116Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
117Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
118Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
119Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
120Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
121Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
122Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
123Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
124Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
125Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
126George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
127Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:13:58
128Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
129Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:54
130Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
131Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
132Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
133Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
134Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
135Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
136Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
137Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
138Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
140Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
141Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
142Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
143Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
144David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
145Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
146Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
147Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
148Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
149Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
150William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
151Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
152Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Lekuberri
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data3pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling2
3Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint 2 - Olartzun
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling2
3Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 3 - Lesaka
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling2
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Uitzi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling2
3Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Usategieta
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling6pts
2Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
3Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data2
4Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Mountain 3 - Aritxulegi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling6pts
2Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
3Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
4Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountian 4 - Agina
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling6pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountain 5 - Le Piedad
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge2
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data25pts
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge20
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo16
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step14
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team12
6Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal9
8Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
9Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha7
10Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky6
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin5
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
13Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2
15Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida1

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky13:39:35
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:01
3Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:05
4Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:11
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:13
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:15
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
11Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
12Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:20
14Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:22
15Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
16Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:26
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
21Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
22Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:37
23Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:43
24Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:52
25Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:58
26Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:03
27Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:14
29Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:17
30Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
31Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:25
32Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:55
33Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:02:10
35Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:02:36
36Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:08
37Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:03:13
38Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:03:18
39Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:23
40Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:47
41Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:55
43Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:57
44Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:58
45Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:04:43
46Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:46
47Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:49
48Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:57
49Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:58
50Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:03
51Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:15
52Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:17
53Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:48
54Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:06
55Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:12
56Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:07:38
57Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:07:58
58Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:06
59José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:20
60Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:21
61Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:08:30
62Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:09:11
63Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:25
64Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:47
65Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:10:35
66Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:11:01
67Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:08
68Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:12:13
69Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:21
70Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:12:51
71Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:13:05
72Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
73Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:13:14
74Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:22
75Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:51
76Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:10
77Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:11
78Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:14:32
79Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:33
80Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:07
81Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:13
82Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:48
83Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:16:13
84Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:16:22
85Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:16:37
86Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:04
87Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:29
88Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:17:40
89Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:03
90Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:18:11
91Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:50
92Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:28
93Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:30
94Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:59
95Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:20
96David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:21:43
97Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:22:05
98Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:23:40
99Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:59
100Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:24:12
101Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
102Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:28
103Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:24:32
104Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:03
105Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:09
106Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:25:42
107Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:44
108Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:26:27
109Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:27:13
110Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:54
111Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:48
112Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
113Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:29:02
114Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:29:17
115Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:29:40
116Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:30:00
117Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:30:06
118Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:30:18
119Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:30:29
120David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:30:49
121Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:50
122Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:30:54
123Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:07
124Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:31:12
125George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:31:31
126William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:32:00
127Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:32:14
128Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:32:38
129Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:33:51
130Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:34:03
131Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:34:37
132Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:35:07
133Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:35:31
134Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:35:59
135Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
136Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:36:24
137Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:36:28
138Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
139Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:37:58
140Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:00
141Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:38:25
142Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:40:03
143Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:40:04
144Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
145Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
146Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:40:55
147Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:43:02
148Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:58
149Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
150Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:45:24
151Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:50:05
152Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:22

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling9pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
3Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
4Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
5Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data3
6Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
7Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
8David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2
9Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
10Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
12Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1
13Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling28pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22
3Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA21
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
5Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
6Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step9
8Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling8
9Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky6
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team6
12Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
14Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
15Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge4
16Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
17Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3
18Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky3
19Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge3
20Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team2
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
22Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
23Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data2
24Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
26Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data1
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
28Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
29Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge36pts
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky25
4Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data25
5Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
6Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky22
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling22
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
9Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal16
11Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida15
12Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team14
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step14
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin13
15Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha13
16Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team12
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team12
18Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
19Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ10
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
21Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step9
22Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
24Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ6
25Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha5
26Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
28Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
29Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team3
30Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha3
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha2
32Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2
33Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
34Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
35Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team SKY41:00:16
2Team Katusha0:00:18
3Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:00:19
4Movistar Team0:00:25
5AG2R La Mondiale0:00:41
6Cofidis Solutions Crèdits0:01:01
7Astana Pro Team0:01:19
8Trek-Segafredo0:02:39
9Lampre - Merida0:05:13
10Orica GreenEDGE0:05:41
11Lotto Soudal0:06:01
12Etixx - Quick Step0:08:14
13Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka
14FDJ0:08:17
15BMC Racing Team0:08:32
16Tinkoff0:09:20
17Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:11:06
18Team Giant - Alpecin0:11:14
19Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:11:54
20IAM Cycling0:44:45

