Image 1 of 35 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 35 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) soloed to the win in Pais Vasco stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 35 Mikel Landa holds on to his race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 35 Stefan Denifl also leads the KOM classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 35 Miguel Indurain was on hand for the podium ceremony today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 35 IAM Cycling's Stefan Denifl leads the blue sprint jersey classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 35 A fan poses for a selfie at the Etixx team bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 35 Rui Costa having signed on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 35 hibaut Pinot (FDJ) in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 35 Laurens De Plus (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 35 Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing Team) is mobbed by fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 35 Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) at sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 35 A race motorbike cornering (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 35 Stefan Denifl leading Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 35 Team Sky surround Mikel Landa for the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 35 Thumbs up from stage winner Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 35 Mikel Landa (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 35 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 35 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 35 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 35 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 35 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 35 Mikel Landa (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 35 Mikel Landa (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 35 Mikel Landa (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 35 Stage 3 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 35 Stage 3 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 35 Stage 3 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 35 Stage 3 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 35 Stage 3 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 35 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) soloed to the win in Pais Vasco stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 35 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) soloed to the win in Pais Vasco stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 35 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) soloed to the win in Pais Vasco stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 35 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) soloed to the win in Pais Vasco stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 35 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the sprint for second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) made a surprise attack inside the final kilometre to take the stage 3 victory at Pais Vasco. The Briton crossed the line just ahead of the sprint won by Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in second and Fabio Feline (Trek-Segafredo) in third.

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) continues to lead the overall classification by one second ahead of Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and five seconds to Sergio Henao (Team Sky).

Stage 3 at Pais Vasco brought the peloton another tough day in the mountains. The 193.5km race began in Vitoria-Gasteiz with a relatively flat jaunt to the mid-point of the race.

The riders contested two back-to-back climbs over Alto de Uitzi (Cat 3) and Alto de Usagieta (Cat 2), before descending to the next series of three climbs over Alto de Aritxulegi (Cat 2), Alto de Agina (Cat 2) and finally Alto de la Piedad (Cat 3).

A decisive breakaway formed that included Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale), Sam Oomen (Giant-Alpecin), Jose Goncalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) and Stefan Denfil (IAM Cycling), who was in the day’s break the previous day.

The five men approached the last three climbs with a lead of one minute, but that continued to drop as they hit the first steep pitch on Aldo de Aritxulegi. Denfil pushed the pace slightly in pursuit of additional KOM points at the top, and only Oomen could follow.

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge), eight minutes down in GC, jumped out of the main field that cause some reaction from behind. Dario Cataldo (Astana), Dani Navarro (Cofidis) and Laurens De Plus (Etixx-QuickStep) chased and they connected with Albasini near the top of the climb, just 30 seconds off the back of Denfil and Oomen.

The pair of leaders hit the next climb over Aldo de Agina, 24km to go, and continued to hold 30 seconds over the four chasing men. Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and Pierre Rolland (Cannondale) bridged across to the four chasers, and they, in turn, caught up to Denfil and Oomen.

Team Sky were not willing to let that breakaway go with dangerous riders like Rolland and Yates riding up the road with 16km to go.

Over the final climb of the day, Alto de la Piedad, De Plus led the breakaway up the steeper slopes, while Team Sky pushed on behind to try and close down the 15-second gap.

Navarro attacked from the group near the top of the climb, as Yates chased with the other breakaway riders in tow. Navarro cleared his rivals and picked up an extra few seconds.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) was the first to attack out of the field followed by race leader Landa, Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Sammy Sanchez (BMC) and Rui Costa (Lampre).

After the descent, Navarro hit the flat section of pavement with 5km to go and a slim lead over chasers Rolland, Yates, De Plus and Cataldo, and 23 seconds ahead of the dwindled field.

Rolland attacked the breakaway with Yates, caught and passed Navarro with 2km to go, and the field directly behind them. The breakaway came back together and De Plus made his move right before the group behind made contact.

All together with 1km to go, Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) made his winning attack and held off the field to take the victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 5:01:57 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 10 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 15 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 16 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 17 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 20 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 23 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 30 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 32 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 33 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 35 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 38 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 39 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 40 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 41 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 43 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 44 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 46 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 47 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 48 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 50 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 51 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:19 54 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:33 55 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 56 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 60 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 61 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 62 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 63 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 64 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 66 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 67 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 68 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 69 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 70 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 71 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 72 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 73 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 74 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:57 78 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 79 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 81 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:06:29 82 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 83 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 84 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 86 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 87 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 88 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 89 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 92 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 93 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 94 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 95 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 96 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 97 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 98 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 99 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:28 100 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 101 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:11:30 102 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 103 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 104 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 105 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:42 106 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:53 107 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 108 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 109 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 110 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 111 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 112 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 113 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 114 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 115 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 116 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 117 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 118 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 119 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 120 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 121 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 122 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 123 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 124 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 125 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 126 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 127 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:13:58 128 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:54 130 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 131 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 132 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 133 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 134 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 135 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 136 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 137 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 138 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 140 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 141 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 142 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 143 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 144 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 145 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 146 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 147 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 148 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 149 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 150 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 151 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 152 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Lekuberri # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 3 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 2 - Olartzun # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 3 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 3 - Lesaka # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Uitzi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 3 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Usategieta # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 pts 2 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 3 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 2 4 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Mountain 3 - Aritxulegi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 pts 2 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 3 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 4 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountian 4 - Agina # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountain 5 - Le Piedad # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 2 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 25 pts 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 20 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 12 6 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 9 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 7 10 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 6 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 15 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 1

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 13:39:35 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:01 3 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:05 4 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:11 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:13 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:15 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 11 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 12 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:20 14 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:22 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:26 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 22 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:37 23 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:43 24 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:52 25 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:58 26 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:03 27 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:14 29 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:17 30 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:25 32 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:55 33 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:02:10 35 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:02:36 36 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:08 37 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:03:13 38 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:18 39 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:03:23 40 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:47 41 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:55 43 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:57 44 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:58 45 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:04:43 46 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:46 47 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:49 48 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:57 49 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:58 50 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:03 51 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:15 52 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:17 53 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:48 54 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:06 55 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:12 56 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:07:38 57 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:07:58 58 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:06 59 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:20 60 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:21 61 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:08:30 62 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:09:11 63 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:25 64 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:47 65 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:10:35 66 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:11:01 67 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:08 68 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:12:13 69 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:21 70 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:51 71 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:13:05 72 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:13:14 74 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:22 75 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:51 76 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:10 77 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:11 78 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:14:32 79 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:33 80 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:07 81 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:13 82 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:48 83 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:13 84 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:16:22 85 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:16:37 86 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:04 87 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:29 88 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:17:40 89 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:03 90 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:18:11 91 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:18:50 92 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:28 93 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:19:30 94 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:59 95 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:20 96 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:21:43 97 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:22:05 98 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:23:40 99 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:59 100 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:24:12 101 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 102 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:28 103 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:32 104 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:25:03 105 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:09 106 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:25:42 107 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:44 108 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:26:27 109 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:13 110 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:54 111 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:48 112 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 113 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:29:02 114 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:29:17 115 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:29:40 116 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:30:00 117 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:30:06 118 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:30:18 119 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:30:29 120 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:30:49 121 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:50 122 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:30:54 123 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:07 124 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:31:12 125 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:31:31 126 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:32:00 127 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:32:14 128 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:32:38 129 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:33:51 130 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:34:03 131 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:34:37 132 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:35:07 133 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:35:31 134 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:35:59 135 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 136 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:36:24 137 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:36:28 138 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 139 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:37:58 140 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:00 141 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:38:25 142 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:40:03 143 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:40:04 144 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 145 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 146 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:40:55 147 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:43:02 148 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:58 149 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 150 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:45:24 151 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:50:05 152 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:22

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 3 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 3 6 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 7 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 8 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2 9 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 10 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 12 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1 13 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 28 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 3 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 6 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 7 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 8 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 9 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 10 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 6 11 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 6 12 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 14 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 4 16 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 17 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 18 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 19 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 3 20 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 2 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 22 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 23 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 2 24 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 26 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 1 27 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 28 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 29 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 36 pts 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 25 4 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 25 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 6 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 22 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 22 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 9 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 16 11 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 15 12 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 14 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 15 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 13 16 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 12 17 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 12 18 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 19 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 10 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 21 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 22 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 24 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 6 25 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 26 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 28 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 29 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 3 30 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 3 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 2 32 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 33 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 34 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 35 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1