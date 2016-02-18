Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco previous winners
Champions 1924-2015
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>Past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha
|2014
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff–Saxo
|2013
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2012
|Samuel Sánchez (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi
|2011
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|2010
|Chris Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|2009
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
|2008
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
|2007
|Juan José Cobo (Esp) Saunier Duval–Prodir
|2006
|José Ángel Gómez Marchante (Esp) Saunier Duval–Prodir
|2005
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas–Bianchi
|2004
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Illes Balears–Banesto
|2003
|Iban Mayo (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi
|2002
|Aitor Osa (Esp) iBanesto.com
|2001
|Raimondas Rumšas (Ltu) Fassa Bortolo
|2000
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Telekom
|1999
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE–Deutsche Bank
|1998
|Íñigo Cuesta (Esp) ONCE
|1997
|Alex Zülle (Sui) ONCE
|1996
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Saeco–AS Juvenes San Marino
|1995
|Alex Zülle (Sui) ONCE
|1994
|Tony Rominger (Sui) Mapei–CLAS
|1993
|Tony Rominger (Sui)
|1992
|Tony Rominger (Sui)
|1991
|Claudio Chiappucci (Ita)
|1990
|Julián Gorospe (Esp)
|1989
|Stephen Roche (Irl)
|1988
|Erik Breukink (Ned)
|1987
|Sean Kelly (Irl)
|1986
|Sean Kelly (Irl)
|1985
|Pello Ruiz Cabestany (Esp)
|1984
|Sean Kelly (Irl)
|1983
|Julián Gorospe (Esp)
|1982
|José Luis Laguía (Esp)
|1981
|Silvano Contini (Ita)
|1980
|Alberto Fernández (Esp)
|1979
|Giovanni Battaglin (Ita)
|1978
|José Antonio González (Esp)
|1977
|José Antonio González (Esp)
|1976
|Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
|1975
|José Antonio González (Esp)
|1974
|Miguel María Lasa (Esp)
|1973
|Luis Ocaña (Esp)
|1972
|José Antonio González (Esp)
|1971
|Luis Ocaña (Esp)
|1970
|Luis Pedro Santamarina (Esp)
|1969
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1936–1968
|No race
|1935
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1931–1934
|No race
|1930
|Mariano Cañardo (Esp)
|1929
|Maurice De Waele (Bel)
|1928
|Maurice De Waele (Bel)
|1927
|Victor Fontan (Fra)
|1926
|Nicolas Frantz (Lux)
|1925
|Auguste Verdyck (Bel)
|1924
|Francis Pélissier (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy