Luis Leon Sanchez wins Pais Vasco opening stage
Astana rider tops Navarro from late breakaway
Stage 1: Etxebarria - Markina-Xemein
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) won the opening stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco after a two-up sprint against Cofidis’ Daniel Navarro. Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) led the peloton home in third, at the same time.
Navarro and Sanchez slipped clear of the peloton in the closing stages with Navarro the first to attack on the final climb of the stage between Etxebarria and Markina-Xemein. On the descent, Sanchez’s reminded everyone of his skills, cutting through the corners perfectly as he provided Navarro with some much-needed ammunition as the peloton mustered a late charge.
The pair held a slender lead as they approached the flat run-in to the line and despite leading out the sprint Sanchez had enough in the tank to hold off Navarro for the win and the leader’s jersey.
Alberto Condador (Tinkoff) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) both watched each other throughout the undulating stage, with Contador making several accelerations on the final climb. The pair eventually finished safely in the main field.
The earlier part of the stage was marked by a three-man break consisting of Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis).
The trio built up a moderate lead over the peloton but they were kept on the leash through a combination of Tinkoff and Orica-GreenEdge efforts.
With just under 35 kilometres to go Wyss was detached from the lead group and as the remaining duo hit the penultimate climb of Izua – with its 8.7 per cent pitches – the gap to the peloton dropped to less than 30 seconds.
The peloton, however, took their foot off the gas for the briefest of moments as they tackled the lower slopes and Astana’s Dario Cataldo took full advantage – first bridging up to the leaders before dragging a fading Edet with him.
The Cofidis rider held on for as long as he could but the Italian was in no mood to shelter passengers, as he pushed clear with 30km to go.
Behind him several small counter-attacking moves filtered back and forth off the front of the peloton with Philip Deignan (Team Sky) and Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL Jumbo) each part of separate moves.
Just before the summit of the final climb Contador made his first acceleration. For the majority of the ascent he had followed Quintana but the former Tour winner looked intent on testing his Movistar rival.
The Colombian was more than capable of following Contador’s first, second and third acceleration, as the rest of the pre-race GC contenders drew themselves back into the fray.
The increase in pace saw the end of Cataldo’s effort but just before the summit Navarro made his move. Once a teammate of Contador, the Spaniard impressively established a gap on the rest of the peloton. The descent was a nervous affair, with Navarro taking risks wherever he could but Sanchez made contact as the rest of the peloton regrouped.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3:54:21
|2
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|12
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|14
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|22
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|25
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|28
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|29
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|31
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|32
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|36
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|38
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|39
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|40
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|41
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|42
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|43
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|45
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|46
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|47
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|49
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:18
|53
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|54
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|55
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|56
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|59
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|60
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:13
|61
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:05
|62
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|63
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|64
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|65
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|66
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|69
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|73
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|75
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|76
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:05
|80
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|83
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|84
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|85
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:07
|86
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|87
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:48
|88
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|89
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|91
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|92
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|93
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|95
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|96
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|97
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|98
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|99
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|100
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:07:13
|101
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|104
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|105
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|106
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|107
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|108
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|110
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:08:24
|111
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|112
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|113
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|114
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|116
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|118
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|121
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|126
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|127
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|128
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|129
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:02
|130
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|131
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|132
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|133
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|134
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|135
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|136
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|137
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|138
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:12:52
|139
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|141
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|142
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|143
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|144
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|145
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|146
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|147
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:22
|148
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|149
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|151
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|152
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|153
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:20
|154
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|155
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|156
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|157
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|158
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|7
|10
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|11
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|5
|12
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|3
|14
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|15
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|3
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|4
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|3
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|4
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|4
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|3
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:43:03
|2
|Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|10
|Team Sky
|0:00:18
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:05
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|Dimension Data
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|16
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:23
|17
|FDJ
|0:03:05
|18
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:10
|19
|Tinkoff Team
|0:06:48
|20
|IAM Cycling
|0:12:23
