Luis Leon Sanchez wins Pais Vasco opening stage

Astana rider tops Navarro from late breakaway

Image 1 of 7

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins the first stage in the Vuelta al Pais Vasco

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins the first stage in the Vuelta al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 7

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins the first stage in the Vuelta al Pais Vasco

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins the first stage in the Vuelta al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 7

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins the first stage in the Vuelta al Pais Vasco

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins the first stage in the Vuelta al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 7

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 7

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 7

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 7

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) celebrates his stage win

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) won the opening stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco after a two-up sprint against Cofidis’ Daniel Navarro. Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) led the peloton home in third, at the same time.

Navarro and Sanchez slipped clear of the peloton in the closing stages with Navarro the first to attack on the final climb of the stage between Etxebarria and Markina-Xemein. On the descent, Sanchez’s reminded everyone of his skills, cutting through the corners perfectly as he provided Navarro with some much-needed ammunition as the peloton mustered a late charge.

The pair held a slender lead as they approached the flat run-in to the line and despite leading out the sprint Sanchez had enough in the tank to hold off Navarro for the win and the leader’s jersey.

Alberto Condador (Tinkoff) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) both watched each other throughout the undulating stage, with Contador making several accelerations on the final climb. The pair eventually finished safely in the main field.

The earlier part of the stage was marked by a three-man break consisting of Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis).

The trio built up a moderate lead over the peloton but they were kept on the leash through a combination of Tinkoff and Orica-GreenEdge efforts.

With just under 35 kilometres to go Wyss was detached from the lead group and as the remaining duo hit the penultimate climb of Izua – with its 8.7 per cent pitches – the gap to the peloton dropped to less than 30 seconds.

The peloton, however, took their foot off the gas for the briefest of moments as they tackled the lower slopes and Astana’s Dario Cataldo took full advantage – first bridging up to the leaders before dragging a fading Edet with him.

The Cofidis rider held on for as long as he could but the Italian was in no mood to shelter passengers, as he pushed clear with 30km to go.

Behind him several small counter-attacking moves filtered back and forth off the front of the peloton with Philip Deignan (Team Sky) and Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL Jumbo) each part of separate moves.

Just before the summit of the final climb Contador made his first acceleration. For the majority of the ascent he had followed Quintana but the former Tour winner looked intent on testing his Movistar rival.

The Colombian was more than capable of following Contador’s first, second and third acceleration, as the rest of the pre-race GC contenders drew themselves back into the fray.

The increase in pace saw the end of Cataldo’s effort but just before the summit Navarro made his move. Once a teammate of Contador, the Spaniard impressively established a gap on the rest of the peloton. The descent was a nervous affair, with Navarro taking risks wherever he could but Sanchez made contact as the rest of the peloton regrouped.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3:54:21
2Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
10Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
11Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
12Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
14Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
18Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
19Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
21Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
22Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
24Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
25Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
26Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
28Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
29Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
30Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
31Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
32Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
33Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
35Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
36Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
37Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
38Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
39Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
40Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
41Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
42Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
43Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
45Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
46Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
47Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
48Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
49Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
50Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
51Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:18
53Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
54Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
55Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
56Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
59Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
60Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:13
61Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:05
62Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
63Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
64Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
65Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
66Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
67Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
69Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
71Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
73Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
75Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
76George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
79Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:05
80Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
81Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
82Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
83Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
84José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:07
86Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
87Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:48
88Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
89Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
90Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
91Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
92Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
93Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
94Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
95Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
96Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
97Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
98Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
99Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
100Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:07:13
101Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
103Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
104Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
105David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
106Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
107Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
108Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
110Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:08:24
111Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
112Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
113Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
114Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
115Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
116Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
117Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
118Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
121Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
122Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
124Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
125Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
126Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
127Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
128Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
129Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:02
130Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
131Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
132Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
133Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
134Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
135Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
136Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
137Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
138Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:12:52
139Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
141Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
142Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
143Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
144Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
145Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
146Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
147Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:22
148Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
149Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
150Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
151Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
152Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
153Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:20
154Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
155Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
156Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
157Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
158Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge16
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step9
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin8
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal7
10Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha6
11Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida5
12Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha3
14Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 1 - Markina Xemein
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
3Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint 2 - Poligono Industrial Etxebarria
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1

Sprint 3 - Elgoibar
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3pts
2David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Gontzagaigana
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data1

Mountain 2 - Santa Eufemia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 3 - Azkarate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
3Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
4Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team1

Mountain 4 - San Miguel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
3Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
4Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1

Gontzagaigana
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 5 - Santa Eufemia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 6 - Ixua
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
4Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Mountain 7 - San Miguel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team6pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge4
3Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale11:43:03
2Orica-GreenEdge
3Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Team Katusha
6Astana Pro Team
7Movistar Team
8Etixx - Quick-Step
9Lampre - Merida
10Team Sky0:00:18
11Trek-Segafredo0:02:05
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Lotto Soudal
14Dimension Data
15BMC Racing Team
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:23
17FDJ0:03:05
18Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:10
19Tinkoff Team0:06:48
20IAM Cycling0:12:23

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3:54:21
2Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
10Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
11Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
12Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
14Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
18Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
19Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
21Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
22Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
24Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
25Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
26Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
28Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
29Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
30Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
31Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
32Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
33Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
35Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
36Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
37Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
38Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
39Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
40Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
41Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
42Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
43Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
45Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
46Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
47Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
48Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
49Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
50Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
51Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:18
53Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
54Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
55Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
56Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
59Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
60Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:13
61Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:05
62Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
63Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
64Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
65Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
66Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
67Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
69Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
71Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
73Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
75Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
76George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
79Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:05
80Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
81Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
82Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
83Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
84José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:07
86Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
87Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:48
88Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
89Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
90Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
91Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
92Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
93Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
94Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
95Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
96Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
97Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
98Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
99Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
100Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:07:13
101Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
103Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
104Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
105David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
106Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
107Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
108Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
110Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:08:24
111Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
112Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
113Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
114Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
115Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
116Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
117Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
118Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
121Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
122Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
124Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
125Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
126Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
127Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
128Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
129Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:02
130Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
131Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
132Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
133Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
134Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
135Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
136Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
137Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
138Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:12:52
139Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
141Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
142Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
143Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
144Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
145Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
146Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
147Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:22
148Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
149Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
150Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
151Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
152Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
153Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:20
154Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
155Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
156Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
157Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
158Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge16
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step9
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin8
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal7
10Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha6
11Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida5
12Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha3
14Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
3Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
4David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2
5Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
7Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA17pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
3Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
4Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
5Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling8
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team6
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
8Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge4
9Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
10Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
12Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team2
13Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
15Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
17Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data1
18Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1
19Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale11:43:03
2Orica-GreenEdge
3Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Team Katusha
6Astana Pro Team
7Movistar Team
8Etixx - Quick-Step
9Lampre - Merida
10Team Sky0:00:18
11Trek-Segafredo0:02:05
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Lotto Soudal
14Dimension Data
15BMC Racing Team
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:23
17FDJ0:03:05
18Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:10
19Tinkoff Team0:06:48
20IAM Cycling0:12:23

