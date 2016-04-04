Image 1 of 7 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins the first stage in the Vuelta al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 7 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins the first stage in the Vuelta al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins the first stage in the Vuelta al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) won the opening stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco after a two-up sprint against Cofidis’ Daniel Navarro. Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) led the peloton home in third, at the same time.

Navarro and Sanchez slipped clear of the peloton in the closing stages with Navarro the first to attack on the final climb of the stage between Etxebarria and Markina-Xemein. On the descent, Sanchez’s reminded everyone of his skills, cutting through the corners perfectly as he provided Navarro with some much-needed ammunition as the peloton mustered a late charge.

The pair held a slender lead as they approached the flat run-in to the line and despite leading out the sprint Sanchez had enough in the tank to hold off Navarro for the win and the leader’s jersey.

Alberto Condador (Tinkoff) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) both watched each other throughout the undulating stage, with Contador making several accelerations on the final climb. The pair eventually finished safely in the main field.

The earlier part of the stage was marked by a three-man break consisting of Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis).

The trio built up a moderate lead over the peloton but they were kept on the leash through a combination of Tinkoff and Orica-GreenEdge efforts.

With just under 35 kilometres to go Wyss was detached from the lead group and as the remaining duo hit the penultimate climb of Izua – with its 8.7 per cent pitches – the gap to the peloton dropped to less than 30 seconds.

The peloton, however, took their foot off the gas for the briefest of moments as they tackled the lower slopes and Astana’s Dario Cataldo took full advantage – first bridging up to the leaders before dragging a fading Edet with him.

The Cofidis rider held on for as long as he could but the Italian was in no mood to shelter passengers, as he pushed clear with 30km to go.

Behind him several small counter-attacking moves filtered back and forth off the front of the peloton with Philip Deignan (Team Sky) and Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL Jumbo) each part of separate moves.

Just before the summit of the final climb Contador made his first acceleration. For the majority of the ascent he had followed Quintana but the former Tour winner looked intent on testing his Movistar rival.

The Colombian was more than capable of following Contador’s first, second and third acceleration, as the rest of the pre-race GC contenders drew themselves back into the fray.

The increase in pace saw the end of Cataldo’s effort but just before the summit Navarro made his move. Once a teammate of Contador, the Spaniard impressively established a gap on the rest of the peloton. The descent was a nervous affair, with Navarro taking risks wherever he could but Sanchez made contact as the rest of the peloton regrouped.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3:54:21 2 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 10 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 11 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 12 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 14 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 22 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 24 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 25 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 26 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 28 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 31 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 32 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 33 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 36 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 38 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 39 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 40 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 41 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 42 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 43 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 45 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 46 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 47 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 49 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 51 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:18 53 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 54 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 55 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 56 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 58 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 59 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 60 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:13 61 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:05 62 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 63 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 64 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 65 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 66 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 67 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 69 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 71 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 73 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 75 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 76 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 79 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:05 80 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 81 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 82 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 83 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 84 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 85 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:07 86 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 87 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:48 88 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 89 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 90 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 91 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 92 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 93 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 95 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 96 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 97 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 98 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 99 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 100 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:07:13 101 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 103 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 104 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 105 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 106 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 107 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 108 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 110 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:08:24 111 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 112 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 113 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 114 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 115 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 116 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 117 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 118 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 121 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 124 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 125 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 126 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 127 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 128 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:02 130 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 131 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 132 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 133 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 134 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 135 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 136 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 137 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 138 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:12:52 139 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 141 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 142 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 143 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 144 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 145 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 146 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 147 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:22 148 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 149 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 150 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 151 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 152 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 153 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:20 154 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 155 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 156 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 157 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 158 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 7 10 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 6 11 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 5 12 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 3 14 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 1 - Markina Xemein # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 3 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 2 - Poligono Industrial Etxebarria # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Sprint 3 - Elgoibar # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Gontzagaigana # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 2 - Santa Eufemia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 3 - Azkarate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 3 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 4 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 1

Mountain 4 - San Miguel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 3 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Gontzagaigana # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 5 - Santa Eufemia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 6 - Ixua # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 4 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

Mountain 7 - San Miguel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 6 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 4 3 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 11:43:03 2 Orica-GreenEdge 3 Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Team Katusha 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Movistar Team 8 Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Lampre - Merida 10 Team Sky 0:00:18 11 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:05 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 Lotto Soudal 14 Dimension Data 15 BMC Racing Team 16 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:23 17 FDJ 0:03:05 18 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:10 19 Tinkoff Team 0:06:48 20 IAM Cycling 0:12:23

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3:54:21 2 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 10 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 11 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 12 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 14 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 22 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 24 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 25 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 26 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 28 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 31 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 32 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 33 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 36 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 38 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 39 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 40 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 41 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 42 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 43 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 45 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 46 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 47 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 49 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 51 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:18 53 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 54 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 55 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 56 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 58 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 59 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 60 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:13 61 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:05 62 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 63 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 64 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 65 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 66 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 67 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 69 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 71 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 73 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 75 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 76 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 79 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:05 80 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 81 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 82 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 83 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 84 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 85 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:07 86 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 87 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:48 88 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 89 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 90 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 91 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 92 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 93 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 95 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 96 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 97 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 98 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 99 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 100 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:07:13 101 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 103 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 104 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 105 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 106 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 107 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 108 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 110 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:08:24 111 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 112 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 113 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 114 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 115 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 116 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 117 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 118 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 121 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 124 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 125 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 126 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 127 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 128 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:02 130 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 131 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 132 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 133 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 134 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 135 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 136 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 137 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 138 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:12:52 139 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 141 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 142 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 143 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 144 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 145 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 146 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 147 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:22 148 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 149 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 150 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 151 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 152 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 153 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:20 154 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 155 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 156 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 157 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 158 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 7 10 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 6 11 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 5 12 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 3 14 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 4 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2 5 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 7 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 3 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 4 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 5 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 6 7 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 4 9 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 10 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 12 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 2 13 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 15 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 17 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 1 18 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1 19 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 1