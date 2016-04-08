Image 1 of 53 Diego Rosa (Astana) celebrates his 100km solo victory ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 53 Diego Rosa (Astana) leads the KOM classification after his stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 53 Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 53 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 53 Lawson Craddock (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 53 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 53 Sammy Sanchez (BMC) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 53 Sergio Henao leads Alberto Contador over the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 53 Sergio Henao leads Alberto Contador approach the finish line and move to one and two on GC Diego Rosa (Astana) had plenty of time to consider his celebration as he took an impressive solo victory on stage 5 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco. The 27-year-old Italian threw his arms up in victory as he entered the final 250 metres before coming to a complete halt before the line and walking across it with the bike held aloft.

Rosa had been solo for over half of the stage, jumping clear of an 18-rider breakaway group after just 41km of racing, well over 100 kilometres to the finish. He quickly built up a substantial lead and the stage win never looked in threat as his advantage remained above the three-minute mark. At more than 14 minutes down on the race leader, he was never a real threat to the main favourites while several others tried and failed to chase him down.

The strongest chase down of the Italian was by the Lotto-Soudal pairing of Sander Armee and Maxime Monfort but they were unable to do enough to make any real dent in the advantage. Rosa took his first major victory at Milano-Torino last year but his victory into Eibar is the biggest of his career.

Behind him, the battle for the overall classification took hold with Wilco Kelderman hoping to retain the leader’s jersey he claimed on stage four. LottoNL-Jumbo did much of the pace setting over the early climbs, but it was down to the Dutchman to fend for himself as they hit the last two ascents of the day.

Mikel Landa was the first to strike out from the group of favourites, linking up with his teammate David Lopez who had been in the break early in the day. They picked up Simon Clarke (Cannondale) too and forged a small lead, putting Landa back into the race lead on the road. It didn’t hold and they were reeled in on the final climb of Arrate. As the final Tinkoff rider peeled off the front of the group, Alberto Contador took it up for himself and immediately made a gap on the other favourites.

Only Sergio Henao was able to stick with him and the two began their own duel for the overall classification. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) led the chase with Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha), who had looked strong on the previous ascent. Pinot’s teammate Sebastien Reichenbach was joined him, as did – at first – the race leader. Kelderman looked in trouble early on in the final climb but dug deep to try and keep in the wheel tracks of Pinot. He finally popped with two kilometres to go and paced himself to the finish along with Landa.

Ahead, Contador and Henao pushed on and built up a gap of a minute over Kelderman. The two seemed happy to work together until Henao attacked with two hundred metres to go. He didn’t make any time on Contador but ensured he moved into the race lead, with a six-second gap to Contador. Rodriguez and Pinot had the pair in their sights and lost just two seconds to them in the end.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) had a very quiet day in the saddle and rolled in 27 seconds down on Contador and Henao. Former race leader Kelderman lost more than a minute and slid down the overall classification to eighth place.

It is still all to play for in the final 16km time trial with just over 30 seconds separating the top 5.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:19:19 2 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:03:13 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:15 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 6 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:40 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:41 8 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:56 9 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:04:12 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:04:14 13 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:17 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:24 15 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 16 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:41 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 20 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:47 22 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:05:03 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:56 24 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:22 27 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:06:52 28 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 29 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:50 30 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:08:39 31 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:44 32 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:06 34 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 35 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:25 36 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:47 37 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 38 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 39 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 41 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 42 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:06 43 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:10:23 44 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:35 45 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 46 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:42 47 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:02 48 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:12:04 49 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:06 50 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:13:52 51 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:14:14 52 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 54 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:14:17 55 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:15:31 56 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 57 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 59 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 60 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 61 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 62 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 64 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:52 66 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:16:40 67 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:07 68 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 70 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 71 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:22:22 72 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 73 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 74 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 75 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 76 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:25 77 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 78 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 79 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 82 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 83 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 84 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 85 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 86 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 87 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 88 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 89 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 90 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 91 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 92 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 93 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 94 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 95 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 96 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 97 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 98 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 100 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 101 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 102 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:50 103 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:14 104 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 105 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:19 106 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:24 107 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 108 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 109 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 110 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:25:13 112 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 113 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:25:15 114 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data OTL Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team OTL Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale OTL Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ OTL Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data OTL Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data OTL Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo OTL Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo OTL Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo OTL Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky DNF Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky DNF Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky DNF Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal DNF Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ DNF Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data DNF Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida DNF Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida DNF Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida DNF Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo DNF Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling DNF Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling DNF Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling DNF David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling DNF Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling DNF Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNS Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 2 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 20 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 16 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 14 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 12 6 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 8 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 9 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 7 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 6 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 5 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 4 13 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 15 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 1

Sprint 1 - Elorrio # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint 2 - Osintxu - Surtidor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint 3 - Reductores Poligono Etxebarria # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain - Itziar # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 pts 2 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 4 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Calvario # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 - Karabieta # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 4 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 4 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 3 - Kanpazar # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 4 - Asentsio # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 4 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 5 - Ixua # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 6 - San Miguel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1

Mountain 7 - Usartza # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 8 3 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 6 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 4 5 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 13:12:26 2 Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 3 FDJ 0:02:47 4 Lotto Soudal 0:04:24 5 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:06:20 6 Tinkoff 0:06:29 7 Team Katusha 0:08:29 8 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:08:39 9 BMC Racing Team 0:08:45 10 Lampre - Merida 0:09:55 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:00 12 Etixx - Quick Step 0:11:56 13 Cofidis Solutions Crèdits 0:12:17 14 Trek-Segafredo 0:16:25 15 Movistar Team 0:16:40 16 Orica GreenEdge 0:17:06 17 Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:20:57 18 Team Dimension Data 0:26:22 19 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:34:20 20 IAM Cycling 0:45:24

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 22:15:24 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:06 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:10 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:12 5 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:38 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:00 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:07 9 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:01:09 10 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:01:11 11 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:14 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:01:22 13 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:33 14 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:38 15 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:56 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:02 17 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:39 18 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:13 19 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:43 20 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:05:48 21 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:42 22 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:04 23 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:09:22 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:35 25 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:54 26 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:00 27 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:29 28 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:28 29 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:13:40 30 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:15 31 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:14:23 32 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:30 33 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:14:45 34 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:07 35 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:23 36 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:53 37 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:06 38 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:18:30 39 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:18:39 40 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:18:43 41 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:50 42 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:05 43 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:10 44 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:20:24 45 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:53 46 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:57 47 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:29 48 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:22:05 49 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:23:19 50 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:23 51 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:25:12 52 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:25:25 53 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:25:29 54 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:46 55 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:00 56 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:28:25 57 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:31:30 58 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:44 59 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:33:17 60 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:35:43 61 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:36:00 62 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:36:20 63 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:36:28 64 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:37:10 65 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:28 66 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:37:34 67 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 68 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:38:46 69 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:39:07 70 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:39:42 71 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:40:04 72 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:40:13 73 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:40:52 74 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:40:59 75 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:42:21 76 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:44:07 77 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:24 78 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:47:01 79 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:47:54 80 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:48:48 81 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:49:48 82 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:50:45 83 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:51:05 84 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:51:36 85 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:51:37 86 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:51:52 87 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:56:01 88 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:59:19 89 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:00:17 90 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1:01:09 91 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 1:06:40 92 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1:06:45 93 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:07:25 94 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:07:49 95 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:08:13 96 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:08:17 97 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 1:08:35 98 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:09:37 99 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:10:28 100 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:11:51 101 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:13:16 102 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 1:16:04 103 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:16:10 104 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:17:27 105 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:27:28

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 54 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 49 3 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 42 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 37 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 27 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 26 10 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 11 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 12 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 25 13 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 25 14 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 22 15 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 16 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 18 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 19 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 13 20 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 12 21 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 11 22 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 24 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 8 25 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 7 26 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 27 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 28 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 29 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 30 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 31 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 3 32 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 3

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 pts 2 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 4 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 7 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 9 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 3 10 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 11 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 12 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2 13 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 14 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 15 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 17 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 18 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 53 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 4 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 5 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 6 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 15 8 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 10 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 13 11 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 12 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 13 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 15 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 16 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 6 18 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 20 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 21 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 4 22 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 23 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 4 24 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 3 25 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 26 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 27 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 2 28 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 2 29 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 30 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1 31 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 1 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 33 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 34 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 35 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 36 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 37 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1 38 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1