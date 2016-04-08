Trending

Pais Vasco: Rosa wins in Arrate

Henao takes overall lead ahead of time trial

Image 1 of 53

Diego Rosa (Astana) celebrates his 100km solo victory ride

Diego Rosa (Astana) celebrates his 100km solo victory ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 53

Diego Rosa (Astana) leads the KOM classification after his stage win

Diego Rosa (Astana) leads the KOM classification after his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 53

Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 53

Simon Spilak (Katusha)

Simon Spilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 53

Lawson Craddock (Cannondale)

Lawson Craddock (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 53

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) crosses the line

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 53

Sammy Sanchez (BMC) crosses the line

Sammy Sanchez (BMC) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 53

Sergio Henao leads Alberto Contador over the line

Sergio Henao leads Alberto Contador over the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 53

Sergio Henao leads Alberto Contador approach the finish line and move to one and two on GC

Sergio Henao leads Alberto Contador approach the finish line and move to one and two on GC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 53

Points classification leader Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Points classification leader Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 53

Stage winner Diego Rosa (Astana) receives his podium kisses

Stage winner Diego Rosa (Astana) receives his podium kisses
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 53

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 53

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) moves into the sprint classification lead

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) moves into the sprint classification lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 53

Podium kisses for Nicolas Edet (Cofidis)

Podium kisses for Nicolas Edet (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 53

Rodrigo Contreras (Etixx-Quick Step)

Rodrigo Contreras (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 53

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) and Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) and Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 53

Koen Bouwman (Team LottoNl-Jumbo)

Koen Bouwman (Team LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 53

David Lopez (Team Sky)

David Lopez (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 53

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) climbing

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) climbing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 53

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) climbing during the stage

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) climbing during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 53

BMC's Peter Velits was all rugged up today

BMC's Peter Velits was all rugged up today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 53

The wet breakaway during the stage

The wet breakaway during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 53

It was a wet day in the saddle for the peloton today

It was a wet day in the saddle for the peloton today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 53

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale)

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 53

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) leads a group over the line

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) leads a group over the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 53

There were plenty of rain capes in use across the stage

There were plenty of rain capes in use across the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 53

Katusha looking after Joaquim Rodríguez

Katusha looking after Joaquim Rodríguez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 53

Tinkoff are easy to spot in the rain with its bright team issue kit

Tinkoff are easy to spot in the rain with its bright team issue kit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 53

Diego Rosa enjoys his first WorldTour victory

Diego Rosa enjoys his first WorldTour victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 53

Diego Rosa had a bag of celebration tricks up his sleeve today

Diego Rosa had a bag of celebration tricks up his sleeve today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 53

Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 53

The LottoNL-Jumbo team looking after race leader Wilco Kelderman

The LottoNL-Jumbo team looking after race leader Wilco Kelderman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 53

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) lost his race lead

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) lost his race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 53

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) fights to stay in contention for the overall

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) fights to stay in contention for the overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 53

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 53

Diego Rosa (Astana)

Diego Rosa (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 53

Diego Rosa (Astana) celebrates his 100km solo victory ride in Pais Vasco

Diego Rosa (Astana) celebrates his 100km solo victory ride in Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 53

Diego Rosa (Astana)

Diego Rosa (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 53

Diego Rosa (Astana)

Diego Rosa (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 53

Diego Rosa (Astana) stops to celebrate his stage win

Diego Rosa (Astana) stops to celebrate his stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 53

Diego Rosa (Astana) celebrates

Diego Rosa (Astana) celebrates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 53

Sergio Henao (Sky) in the lead

Sergio Henao (Sky) in the lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 53

Diego Rosa (Astana) stopped, picked up his bike and walked across the line

Diego Rosa (Astana) stopped, picked up his bike and walked across the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 53

Diego Rosa (Astana) dismounts at the line

Diego Rosa (Astana) dismounts at the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 53

Diego Rosa (Astana)

Diego Rosa (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 53

Sergio Henao (Sky) finishes with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Sergio Henao (Sky) finishes with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 53

Sergio Henao (Sky)

Sergio Henao (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 53

Sergio Henao (Sky)

Sergio Henao (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 53

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 53

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 53

Joaquim Rodriguez

Joaquim Rodriguez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 53

Simon Spilak

Simon Spilak
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 53

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Diego Rosa (Astana) had plenty of time to consider his celebration as he took an impressive solo victory on stage 5 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco. The 27-year-old Italian threw his arms up in victory as he entered the final 250 metres before coming to a complete halt before the line and walking across it with the bike held aloft.

Rosa had been solo for over half of the stage, jumping clear of an 18-rider breakaway group after just 41km of racing, well over 100 kilometres to the finish. He quickly built up a substantial lead and the stage win never looked in threat as his advantage remained above the three-minute mark. At more than 14 minutes down on the race leader, he was never a real threat to the main favourites while several others tried and failed to chase him down.

The strongest chase down of the Italian was by the Lotto-Soudal pairing of Sander Armee and Maxime Monfort but they were unable to do enough to make any real dent in the advantage. Rosa took his first major victory at Milano-Torino last year but his victory into Eibar is the biggest of his career.

Behind him, the battle for the overall classification took hold with Wilco Kelderman hoping to retain the leader’s jersey he claimed on stage four. LottoNL-Jumbo did much of the pace setting over the early climbs, but it was down to the Dutchman to fend for himself as they hit the last two ascents of the day.

Mikel Landa was the first to strike out from the group of favourites, linking up with his teammate David Lopez who had been in the break early in the day. They picked up Simon Clarke (Cannondale) too and forged a small lead, putting Landa back into the race lead on the road. It didn’t hold and they were reeled in on the final climb of Arrate. As the final Tinkoff rider peeled off the front of the group, Alberto Contador took it up for himself and immediately made a gap on the other favourites.

Only Sergio Henao was able to stick with him and the two began their own duel for the overall classification. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) led the chase with Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha), who had looked strong on the previous ascent. Pinot’s teammate Sebastien Reichenbach was joined him, as did – at first – the race leader. Kelderman looked in trouble early on in the final climb but dug deep to try and keep in the wheel tracks of Pinot. He finally popped with two kilometres to go and paced himself to the finish along with Landa.

Ahead, Contador and Henao pushed on and built up a gap of a minute over Kelderman. The two seemed happy to work together until Henao attacked with two hundred metres to go. He didn’t make any time on Contador but ensured he moved into the race lead, with a six-second gap to Contador. Rodriguez and Pinot had the pair in their sights and lost just two seconds to them in the end.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) had a very quiet day in the saddle and rolled in 27 seconds down on Contador and Henao. Former race leader Kelderman lost more than a minute and slid down the overall classification to eighth place.

It is still all to play for in the final 16km time trial with just over 30 seconds separating the top 5.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:19:19
2Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:03:13
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:15
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
6Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:03:40
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:41
8Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:56
9Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:04:12
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:04:14
13Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:17
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:24
15Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
16Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:41
17Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
19Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
20Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:47
22Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:05:03
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:56
24Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:22
27Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:06:52
28Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
29Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:50
30Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:08:39
31Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:44
32Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:09:06
34Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
35Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:25
36Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:47
37Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
38Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
39Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
41Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
42Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:06
43Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:10:23
44Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:35
45Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
46Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:42
47Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:02
48David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:12:04
49Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:06
50Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:13:52
51Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:14:14
52Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
54Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:14:17
55Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:15:31
56Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
57Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
59Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
60Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
61Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
62Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
64Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
65Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:52
66Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:16:40
67Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:07
68Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
70Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
71Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:22:22
72Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
73Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
74Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
75Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
76Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:25
77Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
78Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
79Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
80Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
81Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
82Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
83Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
84Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
85Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
86Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
87Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
88Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
89Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
90Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
91Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
92Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
93Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
94Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
95Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
96Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
97Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
98Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
100Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
101Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
102Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:50
103Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:14
104Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
105Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:19
106Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:24
107Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
108Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
109Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
110Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:13
112Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
113Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:25:15
114Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
OTLRory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
OTLChristophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
OTLCédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
OTLNatnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
OTLJohann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
OTLLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
OTLVictor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
OTLPaul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
OTLJulien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFVasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
DNFLars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
DNFXabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
DNFSimon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFSimon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFSilvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFDanilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFTom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFBiel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFTony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFTim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
DNFOmar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
DNFValerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFMario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFRyder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
DNFDaniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFRodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFJulien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFClement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNFJonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFPirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
DNFLawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
DNFFabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFWarren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFSindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFAnthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNSJan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSCarter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
2Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky20
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team16
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha14
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ12
6Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team10
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
8Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
9Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida7
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data6
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha5
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ4
13Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
15Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky1

Sprint 1 - Elorrio
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Sprint 2 - Osintxu - Surtidor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Sprint 3 - Reductores Poligono Etxebarria
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain - Itziar
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling6pts
2Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
4Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Calvario
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling2
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 - Karabieta
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling4
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step2
4Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 3 - Kanpazar
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 4 - Asentsio
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
4Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 5 - Ixua
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
3Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
4Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 6 - San Miguel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
4David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1

Mountain 7 - Usartza
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team8
3Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky6
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ4
5Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky13:12:26
2Astana Pro Team0:01:07
3FDJ0:02:47
4Lotto Soudal0:04:24
5Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:06:20
6Tinkoff0:06:29
7Team Katusha0:08:29
8Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:08:39
9BMC Racing Team0:08:45
10Lampre - Merida0:09:55
11AG2R La Mondiale0:10:00
12Etixx - Quick Step0:11:56
13Cofidis Solutions Crèdits0:12:17
14Trek-Segafredo0:16:25
15Movistar Team0:16:40
16Orica GreenEdge0:17:06
17Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:20:57
18Team Dimension Data0:26:22
19Team Giant - Alpecin0:34:20
20IAM Cycling0:45:24

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky22:15:24
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:06
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:10
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:12
5Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:38
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:00
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:07
9Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:01:09
10Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:01:11
11Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:01:14
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:01:22
13Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
14Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:38
15Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:56
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:02
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:39
18Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:13
19Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:03:43
20Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:05:48
21Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:42
22Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:04
23Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:09:22
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:35
25Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:10:54
26Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:00
27Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:29
28Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:28
29Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:13:40
30Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:15
31Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:14:23
32Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:30
33Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:14:45
34Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:07
35Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:23
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:53
37Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:06
38Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:18:30
39Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:18:39
40Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:18:43
41Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:50
42Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:05
43Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:10
44Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:20:24
45Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:53
46Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:20:57
47Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:29
48Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:22:05
49Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:23:19
50Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:23
51Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:25:12
52Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:25:25
53Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:25:29
54Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:46
55Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:00
56Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:25
57Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:31:30
58Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:44
59Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:33:17
60Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:35:43
61Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:36:00
62Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:20
63Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:36:28
64Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:37:10
65Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:37:28
66Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:37:34
67Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
68Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:38:46
69Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:39:07
70Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:39:42
71Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:40:04
72Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:40:13
73Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:40:52
74Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:40:59
75Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:42:21
76Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:44:07
77Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:24
78David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:47:01
79Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:47:54
80Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:48:48
81Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:49:48
82Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:50:45
83Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:51:05
84Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:51:36
85Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:51:37
86Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:51:52
87Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:56:01
88Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:59:19
89Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:00:17
90Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1:01:09
91Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha1:06:40
92Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1:06:45
93Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:07:25
94Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:07:49
95Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:08:13
96Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:08:17
97Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data1:08:35
98Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:09:37
99Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:10:28
100Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:11:51
101Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:13:16
102Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data1:16:04
103Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:16:10
104Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:17:27
105Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:27:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky54pts
2Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team49
3Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida42
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team37
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ27
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team27
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky26
10Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
11Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
12Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data25
13Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha25
14Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling22
15Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
16Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
17Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
18Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step14
19Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha13
20Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team12
21Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ11
22Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data8
25Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha7
26Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
27Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
28Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
29Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
30Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
31Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha3
32Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team3

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11pts
2Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
3Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling9
4Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
6Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step5
7Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
9Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data3
10Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
11Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
12David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2
13Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
14Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
15Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
17Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
18Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team55pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling53
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits28
4Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step27
5Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22
6Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA21
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team15
8Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
10Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky13
11Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
12Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
13Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step9
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
15Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling8
16Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
17Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky6
18Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
20Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
21Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ4
22Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
23Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team4
24Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge3
25Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
26Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
27Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team2
28Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data2
29Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
30Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1
31Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data1
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
33Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team1
34Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
35Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
36Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
37David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1
38Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky66:55:01
2Astana Pro Team0:05:13
3Team Katusha0:06:25
4AG2R La Mondiale0:09:23
5Lotto Soudal0:09:57
6Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:10:28
7Cofidis Solutions Crèdits0:10:48
8Lampre - Merida0:15:18
9FDJ0:15:47
10Movistar Team0:15:57
11Tinkoff0:19:15
12Trek-Segafredo0:19:46
13BMC Racing Team0:22:18
14Orica GreenEdge0:23:47
15Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:31:30
16Etixx - Quick Step0:31:31
17Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:34:12
18Team Dimension Data0:50:42
19Team Giant - Alpecin0:55:09
20IAM Cycling2:08:14

