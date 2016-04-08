Pais Vasco: Rosa wins in Arrate
Henao takes overall lead ahead of time trial
Stage 5: Orio - Arrate (Eibar)
Diego Rosa (Astana) had plenty of time to consider his celebration as he took an impressive solo victory on stage 5 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco. The 27-year-old Italian threw his arms up in victory as he entered the final 250 metres before coming to a complete halt before the line and walking across it with the bike held aloft.
Rosa had been solo for over half of the stage, jumping clear of an 18-rider breakaway group after just 41km of racing, well over 100 kilometres to the finish. He quickly built up a substantial lead and the stage win never looked in threat as his advantage remained above the three-minute mark. At more than 14 minutes down on the race leader, he was never a real threat to the main favourites while several others tried and failed to chase him down.
The strongest chase down of the Italian was by the Lotto-Soudal pairing of Sander Armee and Maxime Monfort but they were unable to do enough to make any real dent in the advantage. Rosa took his first major victory at Milano-Torino last year but his victory into Eibar is the biggest of his career.
Behind him, the battle for the overall classification took hold with Wilco Kelderman hoping to retain the leader’s jersey he claimed on stage four. LottoNL-Jumbo did much of the pace setting over the early climbs, but it was down to the Dutchman to fend for himself as they hit the last two ascents of the day.
Mikel Landa was the first to strike out from the group of favourites, linking up with his teammate David Lopez who had been in the break early in the day. They picked up Simon Clarke (Cannondale) too and forged a small lead, putting Landa back into the race lead on the road. It didn’t hold and they were reeled in on the final climb of Arrate. As the final Tinkoff rider peeled off the front of the group, Alberto Contador took it up for himself and immediately made a gap on the other favourites.
Only Sergio Henao was able to stick with him and the two began their own duel for the overall classification. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) led the chase with Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha), who had looked strong on the previous ascent. Pinot’s teammate Sebastien Reichenbach was joined him, as did – at first – the race leader. Kelderman looked in trouble early on in the final climb but dug deep to try and keep in the wheel tracks of Pinot. He finally popped with two kilometres to go and paced himself to the finish along with Landa.
Ahead, Contador and Henao pushed on and built up a gap of a minute over Kelderman. The two seemed happy to work together until Henao attacked with two hundred metres to go. He didn’t make any time on Contador but ensured he moved into the race lead, with a six-second gap to Contador. Rodriguez and Pinot had the pair in their sights and lost just two seconds to them in the end.
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) had a very quiet day in the saddle and rolled in 27 seconds down on Contador and Henao. Former race leader Kelderman lost more than a minute and slid down the overall classification to eighth place.
It is still all to play for in the final 16km time trial with just over 30 seconds separating the top 5.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:19:19
|2
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:13
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:15
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:40
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:41
|8
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:56
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:12
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:04:14
|13
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:17
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:24
|15
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:41
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|20
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:47
|22
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:05:03
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:56
|24
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:22
|27
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:52
|28
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:50
|30
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:08:39
|31
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:44
|32
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:06
|34
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|35
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:25
|36
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:47
|37
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|38
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|39
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|41
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:06
|43
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:23
|44
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:35
|45
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|46
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:42
|47
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:02
|48
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:12:04
|49
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:06
|50
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:52
|51
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:14
|52
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|54
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:14:17
|55
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:15:31
|56
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|57
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|59
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|60
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|61
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|62
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|64
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:52
|66
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:16:40
|67
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:07
|68
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|71
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:22:22
|72
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|73
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|74
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|75
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:25
|77
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|78
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|82
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|83
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|84
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|86
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|87
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|88
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|89
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|90
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|92
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|93
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|94
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|95
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|96
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|98
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|100
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:50
|103
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:14
|104
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|105
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:19
|106
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:24
|107
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|110
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:13
|112
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|113
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:25:15
|114
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|OTL
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|OTL
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|OTL
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|OTL
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|OTL
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|OTL
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|OTL
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|OTL
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|OTL
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|DNF
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNS
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|2
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|16
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|14
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12
|6
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|7
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|6
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|5
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|4
|13
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|15
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|4
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|4
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|4
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|4
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|4
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|8
|3
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|4
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|13:12:26
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|3
|FDJ
|0:02:47
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:24
|5
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06:20
|6
|Tinkoff
|0:06:29
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:08:29
|8
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:39
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:45
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:09:55
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:00
|12
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:11:56
|13
|Cofidis Solutions Crèdits
|0:12:17
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:25
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:16:40
|16
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:06
|17
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:20:57
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|0:26:22
|19
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:34:20
|20
|IAM Cycling
|0:45:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|22:15:24
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:10
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:12
|5
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:07
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:09
|10
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:01:11
|11
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:14
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:01:22
|13
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|14
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:38
|15
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:56
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:02
|17
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:39
|18
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:13
|19
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:43
|20
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:48
|21
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:42
|22
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:04
|23
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:09:22
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:35
|25
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:54
|26
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:00
|27
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:29
|28
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:28
|29
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:13:40
|30
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:15
|31
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:23
|32
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:30
|33
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:45
|34
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:07
|35
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:23
|36
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:53
|37
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:06
|38
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:30
|39
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:39
|40
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:18:43
|41
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:50
|42
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:05
|43
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:10
|44
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:24
|45
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:53
|46
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:57
|47
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:29
|48
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:05
|49
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:23:19
|50
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:23
|51
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:25:12
|52
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:25
|53
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:25:29
|54
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:46
|55
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:00
|56
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:25
|57
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:30
|58
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:44
|59
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:33:17
|60
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:35:43
|61
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:36:00
|62
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:36:20
|63
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:36:28
|64
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:37:10
|65
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:28
|66
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:37:34
|67
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|68
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:38:46
|69
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:39:07
|70
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:39:42
|71
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:04
|72
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:40:13
|73
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:40:52
|74
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:40:59
|75
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:42:21
|76
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:44:07
|77
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:24
|78
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:47:01
|79
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:54
|80
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:48:48
|81
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:49:48
|82
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:45
|83
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:51:05
|84
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:51:36
|85
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:37
|86
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:51:52
|87
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:56:01
|88
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:59:19
|89
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:17
|90
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:01:09
|91
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|1:06:40
|92
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:06:45
|93
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:07:25
|94
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:07:49
|95
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:08:13
|96
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:08:17
|97
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:08:35
|98
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:09:37
|99
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:10:28
|100
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:11:51
|101
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:13:16
|102
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:16:04
|103
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:16:10
|104
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:17:27
|105
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:27:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|54
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|49
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|42
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|37
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|27
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|26
|10
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|11
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|12
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|25
|13
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|25
|14
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|15
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|16
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|18
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|19
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|20
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|11
|22
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|24
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|8
|25
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|7
|26
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|27
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|28
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|29
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|30
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|31
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|3
|32
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|pts
|2
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|4
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|7
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|8
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|9
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|10
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|11
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|12
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|13
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|14
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|15
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|17
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|18
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|53
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|4
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|5
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|6
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|15
|8
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|10
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|13
|11
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|12
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|13
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|15
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|16
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|17
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|18
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|20
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|21
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|4
|22
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|23
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|24
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|25
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|26
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|27
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|28
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|29
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|30
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|31
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|1
|32
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|33
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|34
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|35
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|36
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|37
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|38
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|66:55:01
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:13
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:06:25
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:23
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:57
|6
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:28
|7
|Cofidis Solutions Crèdits
|0:10:48
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|0:15:18
|9
|FDJ
|0:15:47
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:15:57
|11
|Tinkoff
|0:19:15
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:46
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:22:18
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:47
|15
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:31:30
|16
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:31:31
|17
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:34:12
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|0:50:42
|19
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:55:09
|20
|IAM Cycling
|2:08:14
