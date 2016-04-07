Trending

Vuelta al Pais Vasco: Samuel Sanchez wins stage 4 in Orio

Kelderman snatches race lead from Landa

Image 1 of 55

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo)

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 55

Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quick Step)

Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 55

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) wins stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) wins stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 55

Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha) with Amets Txurruka (Orica-GreenEdge)

Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha) with Amets Txurruka (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 55

The Canyon race bike of Egor Silin (Katusha)

The Canyon race bike of Egor Silin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 55

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) in the lined out bunch

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) in the lined out bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 55

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 55

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 55

Rui Costa crabs his bike after sign on

Rui Costa crabs his bike after sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 55

Peter Velits riding off from sign on

Peter Velits riding off from sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 55

Pierre Rolland having signed on, grabs his bike for the stage

Pierre Rolland having signed on, grabs his bike for the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 55

Michael Woods (Cannondale)

Michael Woods (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 55

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 55

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 55

The sign on for stage 4

The sign on for stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 55

Warren Barguil in the bunch during the stage

Warren Barguil in the bunch during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 55

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) during the stage

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 55

Sebastian Henao leads the Sky train

Sebastian Henao leads the Sky train
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 55

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 55

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 55

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) wins stage 4 of Pais Vasco

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) wins stage 4 of Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 55

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) soaks in the joy of winning his first race in three years

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) soaks in the joy of winning his first race in three years
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 55

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 55

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 55

Sergio Henao (Sky)

Sergio Henao (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 55

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 55

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 55

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) is the new race leader

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) is the new race leader
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 55

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 55

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 55

Stage 4 of the Tour of the Basque Country

Stage 4 of the Tour of the Basque Country
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 55

Stage 4 of the Tour of the Basque Country

Stage 4 of the Tour of the Basque Country
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 55

Race leader Mikel Landa (Sky)

Race leader Mikel Landa (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 55

Warren Barguil and Roman Kreuziger push the pace

Warren Barguil and Roman Kreuziger push the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 55

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff) makes a move

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff) makes a move
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 55

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) takes the leader's jersey at Pais Vasco

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) takes the leader's jersey at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 55

Samuel Sanchez now leads the points classification

Samuel Sanchez now leads the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 55

Alexey Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale)

Alexey Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 55

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 55

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) walks on to the podium as the new race leader

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) walks on to the podium as the new race leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 55

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) takes the leader's jersey after stage 4

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) takes the leader's jersey after stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 55

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 55

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) smiles after winning stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) smiles after winning stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 55

Stefan Denfil (IAM Cycling) mountains leader

Stefan Denfil (IAM Cycling) mountains leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 55

Stefan Denfil (IAM Cycling) is also wearing the blue jersey at Pais Vasco

Stefan Denfil (IAM Cycling) is also wearing the blue jersey at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 55

Stefan Denfil (IAM Cycling) is the leader of the mountains at Pais Vasco

Stefan Denfil (IAM Cycling) is the leader of the mountains at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 55

Stefan Denfil (IAM Cycling) wearing the KOM jersey

Stefan Denfil (IAM Cycling) wearing the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 55

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) moves into the leader's jersey at Pais Vasco

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) moves into the leader's jersey at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 55

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) on his way to winning stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) on his way to winning stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 55

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) wins stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) wins stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 55

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) wins stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) wins stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 55

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) attacked with 1km to go to win stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) attacked with 1km to go to win stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 55

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) victory salute after winning stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) victory salute after winning stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 55

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) takes a solo win at stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) takes a solo win at stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 55

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) wins stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) wins stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Samuel Sanchez launched a winning attack with one kilometre to go over the top of a small climb and held off the chase to take a slim but solo victory on stage 4 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco. The BMC rider finished just ahead of chasers Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin).

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) moved into the overall lead by six seconds ahead of Sergio Henao (Team Sky). Henao’s teammate Mikel Landa, who struggled over the decisive final climb of Aia, slipped into third at seven seconds back.

Never an easy day at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, stage 4 took the peloton on a 165km race from Lesaka to Orio. The day’s climbs began with Alto de Jaizkibel (Cat 1) and Aldo de Arkale (Cat 3).

After a somewhat flatter section of terrain and some reprieve, the racers hit the Alto de Aia (Cat 2) and the Alto de Garate (Cat 2). The race ended with two climbs over the Alto de Aia (Cat 2) followed by a fast descent and a small uphill kick to the finish line in Orio.

The start of the stage saw the overall classification in a tight-knit battle led by Landa, who was only one second ahead of Keldermann, but he could start the stage with some added confidence knowing his teammate Henao was close behind in third, five seconds back.

The day’s breakaway of six riders were Simone Petilli (Lampre-Merida), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Christopher Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep) and Angel Vicioso (Katusha).

The breakaway split up briefly over the Garate ascent with Mate leading Verona, Wellens and Riblon over the top, but Vicioso and Petilli soon caught back up on the other side.

Team Sky had set the pace for all of the stage, keeping the breakaway at roughly 2:30 minutes but they increased their speed at the front of the peloton to bring that gap down to 1:30 with 22km to go.

On the Aia, Barguil jumped ahead of the Team Sky-led main group and Tinkoff sent Roman Kreuziger on his heels to take the pressure off of Alberto Contador. Astana soon came to the fore and shut down the move altogether.

Viscioso fell off pace over the climb and was eventually swept up by the field, but the other five breakaway riders continued on with a one-minute lead.

The next time up Aia, Wellens and Verona gapped their breakaway companions, as the riders behind were grinding their gears just to get over the steep incline. Team Sky continued a strong hold on the smaller 40-some-man field.

On the steepest section, which was reported to be 28%, Contador, Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Henao bridge up to the two breakaway riders, but race leader Landa fell further and further back in the field.

Over the top, Verona attacked the newly formed lead group and although Wellens tried to get across it was a case of too little too late and by the time they reached the descent Verona was already ahead by six seconds.

Verona built his lead to 15 seconds over chasers Mate and Wellens, while Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Fabio Aru (Astana), who emerged off of the steep slopes of Aia, chased further back.

Wellens and Mate caught Verona with just under three kilometres to go but a quick pace set by Kreuziger at the front of the field, with Costa on his wheel, resulted in the race coming back together with two kilometres to go.

Contador made a move on the small kicker toward the finish line and Henao tried to latch onto his wheel.

Sanchez followed closely and then launched an attack that Contador could not respond to, and he built a small gap over the top. Tucked into a tight aero position on the descent, Sanchez powered his way to the finish line in Orio to take the stage victory for BMC. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team4:13:12
2Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
13Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
16Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
19Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
22Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:11
23Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:13
24Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
26Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
28Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
29Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:27
31Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:39
32Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:07
34Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:17
35Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
36Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
37Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:24
38Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
39Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
40Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:48
41Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:14
44Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:26
45Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:35
46Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:46
47Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
48Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:49
49Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:52
50Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:04:52
51Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
52Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
54Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
56Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
57Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
58Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
60Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:07:26
61Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
62Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
63Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
64Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
65Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
66Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
67Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
68David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
69Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
70Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
71Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
72Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
73Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
74Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
75Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
76Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
77Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
78Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
79Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
80Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:11:10
81Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
82Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
83Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
85Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
86Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
87Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
89Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
90Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
91Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
92Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
93Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
94Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
95Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
96Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
98Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
99Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
100Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
101Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
103Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
104Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
105Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
107Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
108Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
109Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
110Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
111Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
112Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:20
113Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:40
114Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
115Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:15:33
116Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:16:41
117Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
118Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:16
119Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
120Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
121Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
122Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
123Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
124William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
125Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
126David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
127Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
128Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
129Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
130Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
131Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
132Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
133Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
134Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
135Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
136Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
137Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
138Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
139Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
140Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:58
141Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
142Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
143Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
144Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
145Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
146Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling

Sprint 1 - Zumaia (Guascor)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Sprint 2- Zarautz - Euromar
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Sprint 3 - Cruce Poligono Ubegun
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 1 - Jaizkibel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling10pts
2Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step6
4Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team1

Moutnain 2- Arkale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling3pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 3 - Aia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6pts
2Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step2
4Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

Mountain 4 - Garate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6pts
2Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step2
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 5 - Aia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6pts
2Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step4
3Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
4Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 6 - Aia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step6pts
2Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky4
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team25pts
2Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida20
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin16
4Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
5Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky12
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team9
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
10Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha6
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ5
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge4
13Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ1

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo17:52:48
2Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:04
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:00:07
4Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:10
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:12
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:14
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
11Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
12Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:21
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:25
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:27
17Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
18Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:38
20Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:40
21Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:51
22Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:53
23Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:02
24Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:15
25Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:26
26Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:43
27Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:49
28Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:13
29Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:21
30Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:33
31Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:02:48
32Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:03:26
33Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:04
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:05
35Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:25
36Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:05:05
37Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:18
38Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:05:47
39Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:06:16
40Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:36
41Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:00
42Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:08:15
43Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:49
44Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:20
45Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:48
46Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:49
47Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:09:51
48Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:13:21
49Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:48
50Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:17
51Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:14:32
52Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:46
53Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:15:52
54Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:55
55Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:12
56Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:20
57Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:12
58Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:17:15
59Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:26
60Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:57
62Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:15
63Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:18:26
64Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:15
65Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:19:23
66Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:19:38
67Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:58
68Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:20:20
69Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:30
70Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:31
71Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:34
72Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:56
73Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:21:44
74Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:55
75Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:20
76Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:13
77Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:23:38
78Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:23:47
79Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:24:14
80Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:25:00
81Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:19
82Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:20
83Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:25:36
84Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:26:15
85Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:22
86Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:26:53
87Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:00
88Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:28:23
89Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:24
90Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:28:49
91Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:12
92Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:29:30
93Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:31:29
94Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:31:37
95Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:31:53
96Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:31:57
97Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:32:05
98Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:32:28
99Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:32:29
100Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:33:07
101Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:58
102Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:36:53
103Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:37:36
104Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:37:52
105David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:38:14
106Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:38:22
107Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:16
108Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:39:57
109David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:39:58
110Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:40:11
111Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:40:20
112Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:40:52
113Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:41:09
114Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:41:27
115Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:42:27
116Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:44:56
117Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:46:09
118Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:47:32
119Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:47:37
120Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:47:55
121Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:48:20
122Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:48:44
123Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:49:05
124Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:49:09
125Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:49:27
126Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:49:34
127William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:50:15
128Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:50:29
129Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:50:53
130Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:51:03
131Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:51:12
132Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:52:06
133Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:52:18
134Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:54:11
135Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:54:14
136Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:54:39
137Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky0:54:43
138Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:56:13
139Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:56:28
140Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:56:56
141Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:58:19
142Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:03:39
143Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:04:55
144Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
145Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:08:20
146Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:08:37

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling9pts
2Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
5Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step5
6Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
8Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data3
9Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
10Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
11David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2
12Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
13Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
14Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
16Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1
17Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling41pts
2Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step24
3Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22
5Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA21
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
7Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
8Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
9Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step9
10Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
11Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
12Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling8
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team7
14Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
15Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky7
16Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky6
17Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
19Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
21Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge4
22Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
23Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team4
24Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge3
25Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
26Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team2
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
28Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data2
29Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data1
31Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
32Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
33Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team1
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
35Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1
36Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team39pts
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge36
3Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida35
4Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky34
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin29
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo28
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky25
9Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
10Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data25
11Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling22
12Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team21
13Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team18
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal16
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ15
17Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
18Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step14
19Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha13
20Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team12
21Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha11
22Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
24Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
25Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step9
26Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
27Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ7
28Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
29Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
30Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge4
31Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
32Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
33Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha3
34Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team3
35Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha2
36Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2
37Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha53:40:31
2Cofidis Solutions Crèdits0:00:35
3Movistar Team0:01:21
4AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
5Team SKY0:02:04
6Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:03:53
7Trek-Segafredo0:05:25
8Astana Pro Team0:06:10
9Lampre - Merida0:07:27
10Lotto Soudal0:07:37
11Orica GreenEDGE0:08:45
12Tinkoff0:14:50
13FDJ0:15:04
14Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:15:19
15BMC Racing Team0:15:37
16Etixx - Quick Step0:21:39
17Team Giant - Alpecin0:22:53
18Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka0:26:24
19Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:27:14
20IAM Cycling1:24:54

