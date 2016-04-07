Vuelta al Pais Vasco: Samuel Sanchez wins stage 4 in Orio
Kelderman snatches race lead from Landa
Stage 4: Lesaka - Orio
Samuel Sanchez launched a winning attack with one kilometre to go over the top of a small climb and held off the chase to take a slim but solo victory on stage 4 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco. The BMC rider finished just ahead of chasers Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin).
Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) moved into the overall lead by six seconds ahead of Sergio Henao (Team Sky). Henao’s teammate Mikel Landa, who struggled over the decisive final climb of Aia, slipped into third at seven seconds back.
Never an easy day at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, stage 4 took the peloton on a 165km race from Lesaka to Orio. The day’s climbs began with Alto de Jaizkibel (Cat 1) and Aldo de Arkale (Cat 3).
After a somewhat flatter section of terrain and some reprieve, the racers hit the Alto de Aia (Cat 2) and the Alto de Garate (Cat 2). The race ended with two climbs over the Alto de Aia (Cat 2) followed by a fast descent and a small uphill kick to the finish line in Orio.
The start of the stage saw the overall classification in a tight-knit battle led by Landa, who was only one second ahead of Keldermann, but he could start the stage with some added confidence knowing his teammate Henao was close behind in third, five seconds back.
The day’s breakaway of six riders were Simone Petilli (Lampre-Merida), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Christopher Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep) and Angel Vicioso (Katusha).
The breakaway split up briefly over the Garate ascent with Mate leading Verona, Wellens and Riblon over the top, but Vicioso and Petilli soon caught back up on the other side.
Team Sky had set the pace for all of the stage, keeping the breakaway at roughly 2:30 minutes but they increased their speed at the front of the peloton to bring that gap down to 1:30 with 22km to go.
On the Aia, Barguil jumped ahead of the Team Sky-led main group and Tinkoff sent Roman Kreuziger on his heels to take the pressure off of Alberto Contador. Astana soon came to the fore and shut down the move altogether.
Viscioso fell off pace over the climb and was eventually swept up by the field, but the other five breakaway riders continued on with a one-minute lead.
The next time up Aia, Wellens and Verona gapped their breakaway companions, as the riders behind were grinding their gears just to get over the steep incline. Team Sky continued a strong hold on the smaller 40-some-man field.
On the steepest section, which was reported to be 28%, Contador, Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Henao bridge up to the two breakaway riders, but race leader Landa fell further and further back in the field.
Over the top, Verona attacked the newly formed lead group and although Wellens tried to get across it was a case of too little too late and by the time they reached the descent Verona was already ahead by six seconds.
Verona built his lead to 15 seconds over chasers Mate and Wellens, while Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Fabio Aru (Astana), who emerged off of the steep slopes of Aia, chased further back.
Wellens and Mate caught Verona with just under three kilometres to go but a quick pace set by Kreuziger at the front of the field, with Costa on his wheel, resulted in the race coming back together with two kilometres to go.
Contador made a move on the small kicker toward the finish line and Henao tried to latch onto his wheel.
Sanchez followed closely and then launched an attack that Contador could not respond to, and he built a small gap over the top. Tucked into a tight aero position on the descent, Sanchez powered his way to the finish line in Orio to take the stage victory for BMC.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|4:13:12
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|16
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|19
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|22
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|23
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:13
|24
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|28
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|29
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:27
|31
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:39
|32
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:07
|34
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|35
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|36
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|37
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:24
|38
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|40
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:48
|41
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:14
|44
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:26
|45
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:35
|46
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:46
|47
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:49
|49
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:52
|50
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:52
|51
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|52
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|54
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|57
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|58
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:26
|61
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|63
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|64
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|65
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|66
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|67
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|68
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|69
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|70
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|71
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|72
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|73
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|74
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|77
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|79
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|80
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:10
|81
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|85
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|86
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|89
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|91
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|92
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|93
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|94
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|95
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|96
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|98
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|100
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|101
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|103
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|104
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|107
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|110
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:20
|113
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:40
|114
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|115
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:33
|116
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:16:41
|117
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|118
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:16
|119
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|120
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|121
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|122
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|123
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|124
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|125
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|126
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|127
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|128
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|129
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|130
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|131
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|132
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|133
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|134
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|135
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|136
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|137
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|138
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|139
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|140
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:58
|141
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|142
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|143
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|144
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|145
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|146
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|4
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|pts
|2
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|4
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|pts
|2
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|pts
|2
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|3
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|4
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|pts
|2
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|4
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|20
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|4
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|5
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|12
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|9
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|9
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|13
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17:52:48
|2
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:04
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:07
|4
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:12
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:14
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:25
|15
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:27
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|18
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:38
|20
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:40
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:51
|22
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|23
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:02
|24
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:15
|25
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:26
|26
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:43
|27
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:49
|28
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:13
|29
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:21
|30
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:33
|31
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:02:48
|32
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:26
|33
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:04
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:05
|35
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:25
|36
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:05
|37
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:18
|38
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:05:47
|39
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:16
|40
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:36
|41
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:00
|42
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:15
|43
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:49
|44
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:20
|45
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:48
|46
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:49
|47
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:51
|48
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:13:21
|49
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:48
|50
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:17
|51
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:14:32
|52
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:46
|53
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:52
|54
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:55
|55
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:12
|56
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:20
|57
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:12
|58
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:17:15
|59
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:26
|60
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:57
|62
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:15
|63
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:18:26
|64
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:15
|65
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:19:23
|66
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:19:38
|67
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:58
|68
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:20:20
|69
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:30
|70
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:31
|71
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:34
|72
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:56
|73
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:44
|74
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:55
|75
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:20
|76
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:13
|77
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:38
|78
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:23:47
|79
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:24:14
|80
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:00
|81
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:19
|82
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:20
|83
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:25:36
|84
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:26:15
|85
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:22
|86
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:26:53
|87
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:00
|88
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:23
|89
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:24
|90
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:49
|91
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:12
|92
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:30
|93
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:31:29
|94
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:37
|95
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:31:53
|96
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:57
|97
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:32:05
|98
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:32:28
|99
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:29
|100
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:33:07
|101
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:58
|102
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:36:53
|103
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:37:36
|104
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:52
|105
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:38:14
|106
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:22
|107
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:16
|108
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:39:57
|109
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:39:58
|110
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:40:11
|111
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:40:20
|112
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:40:52
|113
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:09
|114
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:41:27
|115
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:27
|116
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:44:56
|117
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:46:09
|118
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:47:32
|119
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:47:37
|120
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:47:55
|121
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:48:20
|122
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:48:44
|123
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:49:05
|124
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:49:09
|125
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:49:27
|126
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:49:34
|127
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:50:15
|128
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:50:29
|129
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:50:53
|130
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:51:03
|131
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:51:12
|132
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:52:06
|133
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:52:18
|134
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:54:11
|135
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:54:14
|136
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:54:39
|137
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|0:54:43
|138
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:56:13
|139
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:56:28
|140
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:56:56
|141
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:58:19
|142
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:03:39
|143
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:55
|144
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|145
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:08:20
|146
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:08:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|4
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|5
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|6
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|8
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|9
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|10
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|11
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|12
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|13
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|14
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|16
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|17
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|41
|pts
|2
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|3
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|5
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|7
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|8
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|9
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|10
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|11
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|12
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|7
|14
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|15
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|7
|16
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|17
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|19
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|22
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|23
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|24
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|25
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|26
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|28
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|29
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|1
|31
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|32
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|33
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|35
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|36
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|39
|pts
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|36
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|35
|4
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|34
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|29
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|28
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|25
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|10
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|25
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|12
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|21
|13
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|16
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|15
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|18
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|19
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|20
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|21
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|22
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|24
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|25
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|26
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|27
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|7
|28
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|29
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|30
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|31
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|32
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|33
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|3
|34
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|35
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2
|36
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2
|37
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|53:40:31
|2
|Cofidis Solutions Crèdits
|0:00:35
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|5
|Team SKY
|0:02:04
|6
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:25
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:10
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|0:07:27
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:37
|11
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:08:45
|12
|Tinkoff
|0:14:50
|13
|FDJ
|0:15:04
|14
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:15:19
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:15:37
|16
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:21:39
|17
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:22:53
|18
|Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka
|0:26:24
|19
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:27:14
|20
|IAM Cycling
|1:24:54
