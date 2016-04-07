Image 1 of 55 Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 55 Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 55 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) wins stage 4 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 55 Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha) with Amets Txurruka (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 55 The Canyon race bike of Egor Silin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 55 Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) in the lined out bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 55 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 55 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 55 Rui Costa crabs his bike after sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 55 Peter Velits Samuel Sanchez launched a winning attack with one kilometre to go over the top of a small climb and held off the chase to take a slim but solo victory on stage 4 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco. The BMC rider finished just ahead of chasers Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin).

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) moved into the overall lead by six seconds ahead of Sergio Henao (Team Sky). Henao’s teammate Mikel Landa, who struggled over the decisive final climb of Aia, slipped into third at seven seconds back.

Never an easy day at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, stage 4 took the peloton on a 165km race from Lesaka to Orio. The day’s climbs began with Alto de Jaizkibel (Cat 1) and Aldo de Arkale (Cat 3).

After a somewhat flatter section of terrain and some reprieve, the racers hit the Alto de Aia (Cat 2) and the Alto de Garate (Cat 2). The race ended with two climbs over the Alto de Aia (Cat 2) followed by a fast descent and a small uphill kick to the finish line in Orio.

The start of the stage saw the overall classification in a tight-knit battle led by Landa, who was only one second ahead of Keldermann, but he could start the stage with some added confidence knowing his teammate Henao was close behind in third, five seconds back.

The day’s breakaway of six riders were Simone Petilli (Lampre-Merida), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Christopher Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep) and Angel Vicioso (Katusha).

The breakaway split up briefly over the Garate ascent with Mate leading Verona, Wellens and Riblon over the top, but Vicioso and Petilli soon caught back up on the other side.

Team Sky had set the pace for all of the stage, keeping the breakaway at roughly 2:30 minutes but they increased their speed at the front of the peloton to bring that gap down to 1:30 with 22km to go.

On the Aia, Barguil jumped ahead of the Team Sky-led main group and Tinkoff sent Roman Kreuziger on his heels to take the pressure off of Alberto Contador. Astana soon came to the fore and shut down the move altogether.

Viscioso fell off pace over the climb and was eventually swept up by the field, but the other five breakaway riders continued on with a one-minute lead.

The next time up Aia, Wellens and Verona gapped their breakaway companions, as the riders behind were grinding their gears just to get over the steep incline. Team Sky continued a strong hold on the smaller 40-some-man field.

On the steepest section, which was reported to be 28%, Contador, Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Henao bridge up to the two breakaway riders, but race leader Landa fell further and further back in the field.

Over the top, Verona attacked the newly formed lead group and although Wellens tried to get across it was a case of too little too late and by the time they reached the descent Verona was already ahead by six seconds.

Verona built his lead to 15 seconds over chasers Mate and Wellens, while Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Fabio Aru (Astana), who emerged off of the steep slopes of Aia, chased further back.

Wellens and Mate caught Verona with just under three kilometres to go but a quick pace set by Kreuziger at the front of the field, with Costa on his wheel, resulted in the race coming back together with two kilometres to go.

Contador made a move on the small kicker toward the finish line and Henao tried to latch onto his wheel.

Sanchez followed closely and then launched an attack that Contador could not respond to, and he built a small gap over the top. Tucked into a tight aero position on the descent, Sanchez powered his way to the finish line in Orio to take the stage victory for BMC.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4:13:12 2 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 13 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 16 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:08 19 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 21 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 22 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:11 23 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:13 24 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 26 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 28 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 29 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:27 31 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:00:39 32 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:07 34 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:17 35 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 36 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 37 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:24 38 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 40 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:48 41 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:14 44 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:26 45 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:35 46 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:46 47 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:49 49 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:52 50 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:04:52 51 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 52 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 54 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 57 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 58 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 60 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:26 61 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 62 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 63 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 64 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 65 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 66 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 67 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 68 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 69 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 70 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 71 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 72 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 73 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 74 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 75 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 77 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 78 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 79 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 80 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:11:10 81 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 82 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 83 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 85 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 86 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 87 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 88 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 89 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 90 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 91 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 92 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 93 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 94 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 95 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 96 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 98 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 99 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 100 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 101 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 103 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 104 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 107 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 109 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 110 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 111 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 112 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:20 113 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:40 114 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 115 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:33 116 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:16:41 117 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 118 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:16 119 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 120 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 121 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 122 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 123 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 124 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 125 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 126 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 127 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 128 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 129 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 130 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 131 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 132 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 133 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 134 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 135 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 136 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 137 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 138 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 139 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 140 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:58 141 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 142 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 143 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 144 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 145 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 146 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling

Sprint 1 - Zumaia (Guascor) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint 2- Zarautz - Euromar # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint 3 - Cruce Poligono Ubegun # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 1 - Jaizkibel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 10 pts 2 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 4 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 1

Moutnain 2- Arkale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 3 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 3 - Aia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 pts 2 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 4 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1

Mountain 4 - Garate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 pts 2 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 5 - Aia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 pts 2 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 3 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 4 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 6 - Aia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 pts 2 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 4 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 25 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 20 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 4 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 5 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 12 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 9 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 10 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 5 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 4 13 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 1

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17:52:48 2 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:04 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:07 4 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:10 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:12 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:14 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 11 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 12 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:21 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:25 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:27 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 18 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:38 20 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:40 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:51 22 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:53 23 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:02 24 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:15 25 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:26 26 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:43 27 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:49 28 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:13 29 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:21 30 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:33 31 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:02:48 32 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:03:26 33 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:04 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:05 35 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:25 36 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:05 37 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:18 38 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:05:47 39 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:06:16 40 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:36 41 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:00 42 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:08:15 43 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:49 44 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:20 45 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:48 46 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:49 47 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:09:51 48 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:13:21 49 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:48 50 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:17 51 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:14:32 52 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:46 53 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:15:52 54 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:55 55 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:12 56 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:20 57 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:12 58 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:17:15 59 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:26 60 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:57 62 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:15 63 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:18:26 64 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:15 65 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:19:23 66 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:19:38 67 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:58 68 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:20:20 69 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:30 70 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:31 71 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:34 72 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:56 73 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:21:44 74 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:55 75 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:20 76 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:13 77 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:38 78 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:23:47 79 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:24:14 80 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:25:00 81 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:19 82 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:20 83 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:25:36 84 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:26:15 85 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:22 86 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:26:53 87 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:00 88 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:23 89 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:24 90 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:28:49 91 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:12 92 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:29:30 93 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:31:29 94 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:31:37 95 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:31:53 96 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:57 97 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:32:05 98 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:32:28 99 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:32:29 100 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:33:07 101 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:58 102 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:36:53 103 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:37:36 104 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:52 105 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:38:14 106 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:22 107 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:16 108 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:39:57 109 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:39:58 110 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:40:11 111 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:40:20 112 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:40:52 113 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:41:09 114 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:41:27 115 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:42:27 116 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:44:56 117 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:46:09 118 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:47:32 119 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:47:37 120 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:47:55 121 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:48:20 122 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:48:44 123 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:49:05 124 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:49:09 125 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:49:27 126 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:49:34 127 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:50:15 128 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:50:29 129 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:50:53 130 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:51:03 131 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:51:12 132 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:52:06 133 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:52:18 134 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:54:11 135 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:54:14 136 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:54:39 137 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 0:54:43 138 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:56:13 139 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:56:28 140 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:56:56 141 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:58:19 142 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:03:39 143 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:55 144 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 145 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:08:20 146 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:08:37

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 5 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 6 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 8 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 3 9 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 10 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 11 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2 12 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 13 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 14 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 16 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1 17 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 41 pts 2 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 3 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 5 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 7 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 8 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 9 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 10 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 11 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 12 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 7 14 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 15 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 7 16 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 6 17 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 19 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 4 22 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 23 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 4 24 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 3 25 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 26 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 2 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 28 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 2 29 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 1 31 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 32 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 33 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 35 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1 36 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 39 pts 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 36 3 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 35 4 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 34 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 29 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 28 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 25 9 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 10 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 25 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 22 12 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 21 13 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 18 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 16 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 15 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 18 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 19 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 13 20 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 12 21 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 11 22 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 24 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 25 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 26 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 27 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 7 28 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 29 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 30 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 4 31 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 32 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 33 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 3 34 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 3 35 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 2 36 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 37 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2