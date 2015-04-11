Image 1 of 54 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 54 Joaquim Rodríguez waves to the camera (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 54 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 54 Ion Izagirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 54 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 54 Rafał Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 54 Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 54 Andrew Talanksy (Cannoncale Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 54 Fränk Schleck (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 54 Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 54 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 54 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 54 Samuel Sánchez (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 54 Simon Yates (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 54 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 54 Joaquim Rodríguez enjoys his well earned champagne for winning the overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 54 Joaquim Rodríguez and IIon Izagirre get their champgnage spray on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 54 The top three overall on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 54 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Ion Izagirre (Movistar) shakes hands (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 54 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 54 Joaquim Rodríguez with his kids on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 54 Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 54 Ion Izagirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 54 Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 54 Omar Fraile (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 54 Joaquim Rodríguez also win the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 54 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 54 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 54 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on his way to second on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 54 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) knows he has the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 54 A dissapointed Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 54 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) coming to terms with losing the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 54 Tom Dumoulin won the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 54 Joaquim Rodríguez with his Katusha teammates on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 54 Joaquim Rodríguez tries on his beret (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 54 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 54 Tom Dumooulin (Giant-Alpecin) takes the finale win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 54 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) loses the yellow jersey to Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the last stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 54 Tom Dumooulin (Giant-Alpecin) wins the stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 54 Maxim Belkov (Katusha) on course during stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 54 Joey Rosskopf (BMC) works his way up the steeper part of the course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 54 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 54 Julian Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 54 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 54 Team Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 54 David De La Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 54 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 54 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the overall title after the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 54 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) claims the overall title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 54 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) seals the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 54 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 54 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 54 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the Pais Vasco ahead of Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Jon Jon Izagirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 54 Timo Rossen on the time trial course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) snatched the overall victory at the Tour of Basque Country from Sergio Henao (Team Sky) thanks to a gutsy ride in the tough hilly final time trial stage 6 on Saturday. Jon Izagirre (Movistar) took third place overall.

"Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine I'd win," said Rodriguez, 35, immediately after the race. "I developed as a rider at this race and its very important for me. I'd never thought I'd win it at my age. I'm thrilled.

"I came here in good shape, I felt good, but didn't expect to be at this level, such a high level. My rivals made this a very hard race."

Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) won the time trial, stopping the clock in a time of 28:46 after a perfectly judged ride along the 18.3km course. Dumoulin was one of three riders to break 29 minutes, along with runner-up Rodriquez with 28:50 and third placed Izagirre with 28:51.

"It was a difficult time trial with two very hard climbs in the second part. The first part was mostly descent. The irregularity of today’s course fits me well," Dumoulin said.

"I am very happy but surprised as well that I can compete on this level and even stay ahead of all the climbers. I didn’t start with a clear target to go for a good GC here, as we knew that a finish in the top 10 GC is very unlikely. That is pretty much the reason we didn’t waste too much energy in the past stages to really go for it in today’s time trial, which fits my upcoming classics ambitions, too."

Most riders switched bikes mid-course, opting for a climbing bike for the steep ramp to Aia after using a time trial bike on the early downhill and flatter sections.

Henao and Rodriguez, who took two stage wins this week, started the time trial on the same time overall but Rodriguez set a time of 28:50 during the time trial, while Henao suffered on the final steep slopes of the climb and finished 13 seconds down overall.

"I rode as if in a breakaway and gave it everything,” Rodriguez said. “I went close to my limits, just leaving enough so I didn’t fall apart in the final part. It as a good time trial for me, up and down a lot, it reminded me of the 2013 Tour de France [where Rodriguez finished third behind Chris Froome and Alberto Contador].

Izagirre’s third-place time in the time trial bumped him up into third overall at 29 seconds behind Rodriguez, while his teammate Nairo Quintana set a time of 29:16 and so finished fourth overall at 38 seconds back.

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) looked to be on track as the virtual race leader during the earlier part of the time trial having started the day only seven seconds down on GC, however, he crossed the line in 29:29 and so slipped into fifth place overall.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished outside of the top 10 in the time trial, in a time of 29:49. That left the American 11th overall.

How it happened

The riders lined up for the sixth and final stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco on Saturday morning to take on an 18.3km individual time trial that started on downhill and flatter roads but finished on a steep climb. It was a question of which machine to use for the stage; time trial bikes or road bikes (or both in some cases) because the final eight kilometres of the route were uphill. Some riders chose to start with a time trial bike and then switch to a road set up for the climb.

The peloton had a chance to preview the time trial course during the previous day’s stage 5 road race, won by Mikel Landa Meana (Astana Pro Team), because the race finished on the same ascent into Aia.

Henao wore the yellow leader’s jersey at the start of the day’s time trial, having taken the race lead after finishing second to Rodriguez in the stage 3 breakaway sprint. However, he was with the same time as Rodriguez, while Orica’s Yates sat in third place at seven seconds back and Quintana 12 seconds back in fourth.

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) set a bench mark mid-race with the fastest time of 29:37 but that was soon broken by Rein Taaramae (Astana Pro Team), who rode in 15 seconds faster than the Spaniard with a time of 29:22.

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing), who won the stage 2 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, was the next to move into the hot seat with a time of 29:09, showing his versatility. That time ended up putting him in sixth place on the day. The Italian’s time didn’t hold for long as Movistar’s Benat Intxausti came in two seconds faster with time of 29:07.

Dumoulin blasted up the hill and through the finishing straightaway as the first rider to break 29 minutes, in 28:46, and shortly after Izagirre slotted into second place five seconds behind the Dutch rider.

Former three-time world champion in the discipline, Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), stayed on his time trial bike for the entire race but finished with a time of 29:28, only good enough for 12th place on the day.

With two top overall all contenders; Henao and Rodriguez still on course, the uphill time trial still seemed wide open for the taking, though neither of them made it to the line as fast as Dumoulin.

Rodriguez was the closest with a 28:50, and when Henao crossed the line 13 seconds slower, he knew he had taken the overall win at the Vuelta Ciclista a Pais Vasco.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:46 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:04 3 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:05 4 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:17 5 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:23 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:30 8 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:34 9 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:37 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:42 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:43 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 14 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:51 16 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:52 17 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:54 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 19 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:01 21 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:03 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:08 24 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:11 25 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 26 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:18 27 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:01:19 28 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:24 29 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:26 30 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:42 31 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:44 32 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:01:46 33 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 34 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:48 35 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:52 36 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:54 37 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:56 38 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:58 39 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 40 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:01 41 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:05 42 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:06 43 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:02:07 44 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:09 45 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:10 46 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:12 47 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:16 48 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:18 49 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:19 50 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:20 51 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:27 52 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:29 53 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:34 54 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:02:35 55 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 56 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:37 57 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:02:39 58 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:40 59 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:41 60 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:45 61 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:46 63 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:47 65 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 66 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:52 67 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:53 68 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:57 69 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:59 70 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:04 71 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:05 72 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:14 73 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:21 74 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:24 75 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:25 76 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:26 77 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:33 78 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:36 79 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:39 80 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:42 81 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:44 82 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 83 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:49 84 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:54 85 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:56 86 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:57 87 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:04:01 88 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:02 90 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:03 91 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 92 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:09 93 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:13 94 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:14 95 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:18 96 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:22 97 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:04:25 98 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:28 99 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 100 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:34 101 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:35 102 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:45 103 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:56 104 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:08 105 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:36 106 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:58

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 1:27:14 2 Katusha Team 0:01:28 3 Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 4 BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 5 Team Sky 0:02:09 6 Etixx - Quick Step 0:02:24 7 Trek Factory Racing 0:02:27 8 Orica GreenEDGE 0:02:59 9 Lampre - Merida 0:03:12 10 Ag2r La Mondiale 0:03:17 11 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:03:46 12 Lotto Soudal 0:04:33 13 Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:05:19 14 Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr 0:06:13 15 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:07:08 16 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:07:19 17 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:09:46 18 IAM Cycling 0:11:23

Final general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 21:49:38 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:13 3 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:29 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:38 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:46 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:14 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:15 9 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:25 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:33 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:35 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:01:37 13 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:55 14 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:40 15 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:11 16 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:16 17 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:07 18 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:29 19 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 20 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:48 21 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:51 22 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:05:52 23 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:06:23 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:43 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:47 26 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:02 27 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:10 28 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:36 29 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:10 30 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:56 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:06 32 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:12 33 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:06 34 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:15 35 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:17 36 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:26 37 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:38 38 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:40 39 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:02 40 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:18 41 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:19:27 42 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:19:38 43 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:49 44 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:57 45 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:20:59 46 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:21:56 47 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:22:00 48 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:22:07 49 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:36 50 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:32 51 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:40 52 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:29:14 53 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:05 54 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:52 55 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:34:57 56 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:35:11 57 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:35:16 58 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:35:49 59 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:00 60 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:38:37 61 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:12 62 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:45 63 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:39:50 64 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:39:57 65 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:40:42 66 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:40:52 67 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:42:52 68 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:44:25 69 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:44 70 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:45:14 71 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:46:14 72 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:46:46 73 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:47:15 74 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:47:58 75 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:49:22 76 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:49:44 77 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:50:37 78 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:50:53 79 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:51:05 80 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:51:26 81 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:51:30 82 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:52:40 83 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:53:12 84 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:53:17 85 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:55:23 86 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:52 87 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:56:13 88 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:56:24 89 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:56:25 90 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:57:16 91 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:57:27 92 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:57:47 93 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:57:52 94 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:58:27 95 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:58:40 96 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:59:23 97 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:00:03 98 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:01 99 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:20 100 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:02:38 101 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 1:04:04 102 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:04:24 103 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:04:32 104 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:05:39 105 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:05:56 106 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:09:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 78 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 62 3 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 55 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 44 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 38 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 37 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 36 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 30 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 12 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 23 13 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 14 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 15 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 15 16 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 15 17 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 18 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 21 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 12 22 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 23 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 24 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 11 25 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 11 26 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 27 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 28 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 29 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 30 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 31 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 1 32 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 33 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step -3 34 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida -5

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 6 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 7 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 3 8 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 9 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 11 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 12 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1 14 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 15 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 16 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 17 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 18 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 19 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 33 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 5 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 22 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 7 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 8 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 10 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 11 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 10 12 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 13 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 8 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 16 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 17 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 18 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 19 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 20 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 21 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 3 22 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 23 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 24 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 25 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 2 26 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 2 27 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 28 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 29 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 30 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 1 32 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 1 33 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1