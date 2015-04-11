Trending

Pais Vasco: Rodriguez secures overall title

Dumoulin wins stage 6 time trial finale in Aia

Image 1 of 54

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates his victory

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 54

Joaquim Rodríguez waves to the camera

Joaquim Rodríguez waves to the camera
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 54

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 54

Ion Izagirre (Movistar)

Ion Izagirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 54

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 54

Rafał Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafał Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 54

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 54

Andrew Talanksy (Cannoncale Garmin)

Andrew Talanksy (Cannoncale Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 54

Fränk Schleck (Trek)

Fränk Schleck (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 54

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge)

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 54

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 54

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 54

Samuel Sánchez (BMC)

Samuel Sánchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 54

Simon Yates (Orica GreenEdge)

Simon Yates (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 54

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 54

Joaquim Rodríguez enjoys his well earned champagne for winning the overall

Joaquim Rodríguez enjoys his well earned champagne for winning the overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 54

Joaquim Rodríguez and IIon Izagirre get their champgnage spray on

Joaquim Rodríguez and IIon Izagirre get their champgnage spray on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 54

The top three overall on the podium

The top three overall on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 54

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Ion Izagirre (Movistar) shakes hands

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Ion Izagirre (Movistar) shakes hands
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 54

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 54

Joaquim Rodríguez with his kids on the podium

Joaquim Rodríguez with his kids on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 54

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 54

Ion Izagirre (Movistar)

Ion Izagirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 54

Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 54

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 54

Joaquim Rodríguez also win the points classification

Joaquim Rodríguez also win the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 54

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 54

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 54

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on his way to second on the stage

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on his way to second on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 54

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) knows he has the win

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) knows he has the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 54

A dissapointed Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

A dissapointed Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 54

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) coming to terms with losing the race

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) coming to terms with losing the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 54

Tom Dumoulin won the final stage

Tom Dumoulin won the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 54

Joaquim Rodríguez with his Katusha teammates on the podium

Joaquim Rodríguez with his Katusha teammates on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 54

Joaquim Rodríguez tries on his beret

Joaquim Rodríguez tries on his beret
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 54

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 54

Tom Dumooulin (Giant-Alpecin) takes the finale win

Tom Dumooulin (Giant-Alpecin) takes the finale win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 54

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) loses the yellow jersey to Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the last stage

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) loses the yellow jersey to Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the last stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 54

Tom Dumooulin (Giant-Alpecin) wins the stage 6 time trial

Tom Dumooulin (Giant-Alpecin) wins the stage 6 time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 54

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) on course during stage 6

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) on course during stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 54

Joey Rosskopf (BMC) works his way up the steeper part of the course

Joey Rosskopf (BMC) works his way up the steeper part of the course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 54

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 54

Julian Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Julian Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 54

Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 54

Team Katusha

Team Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 54

David De La Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep)

David De La Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 54

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 54

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the overall title after the time trial

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the overall title after the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 54

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) claims the overall title

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) claims the overall title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 54

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) seals the win

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) seals the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 54

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins Pais Vasco

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 54

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 54

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the Pais Vasco ahead of Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Jon Jon Izagirre (Movistar)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the Pais Vasco ahead of Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Jon Jon Izagirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 54

Timo Rossen on the time trial course

Timo Rossen on the time trial course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) snatched the overall victory at the Tour of Basque Country from Sergio Henao (Team Sky) thanks to a gutsy ride in the tough hilly final time trial stage 6 on Saturday. Jon Izagirre (Movistar) took third place overall.

"Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine I'd win," said Rodriguez, 35, immediately after the race. "I developed as a rider at this race and its very important for me. I'd never thought I'd win it at my age. I'm thrilled.

"I came here in good shape, I felt good, but didn't expect to be at this level, such a high level. My rivals made this a very hard race."

Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) won the time trial, stopping the clock in a time of 28:46 after a perfectly judged ride along the 18.3km course. Dumoulin was one of three riders to break 29 minutes, along with runner-up Rodriquez with 28:50 and third placed Izagirre with 28:51.

"It was a difficult time trial with two very hard climbs in the second part. The first part was mostly descent. The irregularity of today’s course fits me well," Dumoulin said.

"I am very happy but surprised as well that I can compete on this level and even stay ahead of all the climbers. I didn’t start with a clear target to go for a good GC here, as we knew that a finish in the top 10 GC is very unlikely. That is pretty much the reason we didn’t waste too much energy in the past stages to really go for it in today’s time trial, which fits my upcoming classics ambitions, too."

Most riders switched bikes mid-course, opting for a climbing bike for the steep ramp to Aia after using a time trial bike on the early downhill and flatter sections.

Henao and Rodriguez, who took two stage wins this week, started the time trial on the same time overall but Rodriguez set a time of 28:50 during the time trial, while Henao suffered on the final steep slopes of the climb and finished 13 seconds down overall.

"I rode as if in a breakaway and gave it everything,” Rodriguez said. “I went close to my limits, just leaving enough so I didn’t fall apart in the final part. It as a good time trial for me, up and down a lot, it reminded me of the 2013 Tour de France [where Rodriguez finished third behind Chris Froome and Alberto Contador].

Izagirre’s third-place time in the time trial bumped him up into third overall at 29 seconds behind Rodriguez, while his teammate Nairo Quintana set a time of 29:16 and so finished fourth overall at 38 seconds back.

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) looked to be on track as the virtual race leader during the earlier part of the time trial having started the day only seven seconds down on GC, however, he crossed the line in 29:29 and so slipped into fifth place overall.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished outside of the top 10 in the time trial, in a time of 29:49. That left the American 11th overall.

How it happened

The riders lined up for the sixth and final stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco on Saturday morning to take on an 18.3km individual time trial that started on downhill and flatter roads but finished on a steep climb. It was a question of which machine to use for the stage; time trial bikes or road bikes (or both in some cases) because the final eight kilometres of the route were uphill. Some riders chose to start with a time trial bike and then switch to a road set up for the climb.

The peloton had a chance to preview the time trial course during the previous day’s stage 5 road race, won by Mikel Landa Meana (Astana Pro Team), because the race finished on the same ascent into Aia.

Henao wore the yellow leader’s jersey at the start of the day’s time trial, having taken the race lead after finishing second to Rodriguez in the stage 3 breakaway sprint. However, he was with the same time as Rodriguez, while Orica’s Yates sat in third place at seven seconds back and Quintana 12 seconds back in fourth.

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) set a bench mark mid-race with the fastest time of 29:37 but that was soon broken by Rein Taaramae (Astana Pro Team), who rode in 15 seconds faster than the Spaniard with a time of 29:22.

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing), who won the stage 2 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, was the next to move into the hot seat with a time of 29:09, showing his versatility. That time ended up putting him in sixth place on the day. The Italian’s time didn’t hold for long as Movistar’s Benat Intxausti came in two seconds faster with time of 29:07.

Dumoulin blasted up the hill and through the finishing straightaway as the first rider to break 29 minutes, in 28:46, and shortly after Izagirre slotted into second place five seconds behind the Dutch rider.

Former three-time world champion in the discipline, Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), stayed on his time trial bike for the entire race but finished with a time of 29:28, only good enough for 12th place on the day.

With two top overall all contenders; Henao and Rodriguez still on course, the uphill time trial still seemed wide open for the taking, though neither of them made it to the line as fast as Dumoulin.

Rodriguez was the closest with a 28:50, and when Henao crossed the line 13 seconds slower, he knew he had taken the overall win at the Vuelta Ciclista a Pais Vasco.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:46
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:04
3Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:05
4Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:17
5Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:21
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:23
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:30
8Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:34
9Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:37
11Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:42
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:43
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:48
14Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:51
16David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:00:52
17Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:54
18Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
19Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:01
21Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
22Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:03
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:08
24Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:11
25Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
26Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
27Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:01:19
28Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
29Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:01:26
30Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:42
31Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:44
32Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:01:46
33Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
34Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:48
35Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:52
36Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:54
37Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:56
38Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:58
39Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
40David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:01
41Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:05
42Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:06
43Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:02:07
44Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:09
45Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:02:10
46Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:12
47Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:16
48Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:18
49Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:19
50Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:20
51Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:27
52Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:29
53Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:34
54Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:02:35
55Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
56Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:37
57Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:02:39
58Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:40
59Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:02:41
60Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:02:45
61Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
62Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:46
63Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:47
65Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
66Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:52
67Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:53
68Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:57
69Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:59
70Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:04
71Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:05
72Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:14
73Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:21
74Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:24
75Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:25
76Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:26
77George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:33
78Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:36
79Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:39
80Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:42
81Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:44
82Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
83Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:03:49
84Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:54
85Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:56
86David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:57
87Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:04:01
88Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:02
90Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:03
91Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
92Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:09
93Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:13
94Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:14
95Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:18
96Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:22
97Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:04:25
98Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:04:28
99Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
100Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:34
101Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:35
102Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:45
103Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:56
104Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:08
105Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:36
106Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:58

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team1:27:14
2Katusha Team0:01:28
3Astana Pro Team0:01:39
4BMC Racing Team0:02:05
5Team Sky0:02:09
6Etixx - Quick Step0:02:24
7Trek Factory Racing0:02:27
8Orica GreenEDGE0:02:59
9Lampre - Merida0:03:12
10Ag2r La Mondiale0:03:17
11Team Cannondale - Garmin0:03:46
12Lotto Soudal0:04:33
13Cofidis Solutions Crédits0:05:19
14Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr0:06:13
15Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:07:08
16Tinkoff - Saxo0:07:19
17Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:09:46
18IAM Cycling0:11:23

Final general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha21:49:38
2Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:13
3Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:29
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:38
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:46
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:14
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:15
9Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:25
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:33
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:35
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:01:37
13Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:55
14Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:40
15Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:11
16Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:16
17David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:04:07
18Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:29
19Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
20Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:48
21Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:05:51
22Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:05:52
23Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:06:23
24Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:43
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:47
26Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:02
27Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:10
28Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:36
29Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:10
30Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:56
31Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:13:06
32Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:12
33Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:14:06
34Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:15
35Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:17
36Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:26
37Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:38
38Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:17:40
39Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:19:02
40Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:18
41Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:19:27
42Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:19:38
43Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:49
44Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:57
45Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:20:59
46Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:21:56
47Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:22:00
48Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:22:07
49Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:23:36
50Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:32
51Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:28:40
52Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:29:14
53Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:05
54Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:52
55Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:34:57
56Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:35:11
57Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:35:16
58George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:35:49
59Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:00
60Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:38:37
61Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:12
62Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:45
63Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:39:50
64Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:39:57
65David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:40:42
66Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:40:52
67David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:42:52
68Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:44:25
69Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:44:44
70Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:45:14
71Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:46:14
72Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:46:46
73Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:47:15
74Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:47:58
75Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:49:22
76Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:49:44
77Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:50:37
78Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:50:53
79Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:51:05
80Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:51:26
81Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:51:30
82Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:52:40
83Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:53:12
84Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:53:17
85Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:55:23
86Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:52
87Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:56:13
88Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:56:24
89Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:56:25
90Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:57:16
91Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:57:27
92Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:57:47
93Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:57:52
94Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:58:27
95Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:58:40
96Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:59:23
97Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:00:03
98Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:01
99Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:20
100Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:02:38
101Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida1:04:04
102Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:04:24
103Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:04:32
104Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:05:39
105Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:05:56
106Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:09:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha78pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step62
3Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky55
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing44
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge38
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team37
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team36
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha30
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin25
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
12Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team23
13Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
14Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team16
15Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida15
16Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha15
17Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
18Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo12
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
21Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team12
22Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
23Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team11
24Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team11
25Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha11
26Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step10
27Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
28Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
29Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
30Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
31Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge1
32Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
33Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step-3
34Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida-5

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal12pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
4Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
5Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step7
6Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team3
7Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team3
8Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling3
9Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
10Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
11Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
12Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
13Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1
14Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
15Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1
16Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
17Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
18Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
19Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA81pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA45
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team33
4Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step23
5Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky22
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team17
7Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling17
8Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15
10Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
11Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team10
12Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
13Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team8
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha8
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr8
16Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
17Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha6
18Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team6
19Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo6
20Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
21Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky3
22Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
23Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
24Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2
25David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky2
26Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida2
27Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
28Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
29David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step2
30Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha1
32Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha1
33Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team65:31:56
2BMC Racing Team0:03:09
3Movistar Team0:03:16
4Astana Pro Team0:04:24
5Team Sky0:14:18
6Ag2r La Mondiale0:14:59
7Etixx - Quick Step0:20:29
8Orica GreenEDGE0:20:53
9Team Cannondale - Garmin0:22:15
10Trek Factory Racing0:25:17
11Lampre - Merida0:25:23
12Lotto Soudal0:26:23
13Tinkoff - Saxo0:33:44
14Cofidis Solutions Crédits0:35:17
15Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr1:30:43
16Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:32:43
17IAM Cycling2:06:46
18Team Lotto NL - Jumbo2:15:35

 

Latest on Cyclingnews