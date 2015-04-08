Pais Vasco: Rodriguez wins stage 3 in Zumarraga
Henao takes over race lead
Stage 3: Vitoria-Gasteiz - Zumarraga
Katusha's Joaquím Rodríguez won the third stage of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco on Wednesday. The Spaniard won a three-man sprint to the line ahead of Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar).
"This win is so important to me as it has been more than a year since I won," Rodriguez said. "I’ve always had the good legs but I’ve had so much bad luck. I started to be afraid that the bad dream would never end. This is a new beginning for me. Thank you Team Katusha for the support during the day."
The three riders broke away from the main field on the steep slopes of the Antigua, with three kilometres to go, and descended together into the finishing area on the streets of Zumarraga. Henao started the sprint but was overtaken by Rodriguez at the line, while Quintana rolled across in third.
Henao is now leading the overall classification ahead of, but with the same time as, Rodriguez and Quintana. The race heads into the fourth stage on Thursday, a 162.2km race from Zumarraga to Arrate.
How it unfolded
The third stage of Pais Vasco was a 170.7km from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Zumarraga with climbs over the Azazeta (cat 2), Iturrieta (cat 1), Urbasa (cat 1), Urkilaga (cat 2), Gabiria (cat 3), Antigua (cat 3, twice), Atagoiti (cat 3) and the Antiguako (cat 2).
A breakaway of four riders set off with Hugh Carthy and Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Lieuwe Westra (Astana) and Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal).
Fraile, who was also in the stage 1 breakaway, picked up enough points over the day’s ascents to re-claim the lead of the mountain competition (from his teammate Amets Txurruka). The four riders held a three-minute gap with 65km to go over the Urkilaga.
Although there aren’t really any flat stages in Pais Vasco, stage 3 was considered the first of the mountain stages and Movistar set the pace ahead of the main peloton to protect their GC leader Nairo Quintana.
Unfortunately for Cannondale-Garmin, Andrew Talansky crashed on an elevated median on the road on one of the mid-race descents and looked to be in a lot of pain. He slowly got back on the bike, and with the help of his teammate Nathan Brown, tried to work his way back into the field.
On the flatter sections during the final 40km, Movistar got some help from teams Katusha and Tinkoff-Saxo, while the breakaway held a two-minute lead.
The escapees made it to the top of the Gabiria still holding two minutes but after a long descent the next test was the narrow Antigua, which averaged 16 per cent at the top (with sections that were 22 per cent), which the peloton had to climb twice.
Westra attacked his breakaway companions on the first climb over the Antigua with 35km to go, while at the same time his teammates behind moved themselves to the front of the field to better position Michele Scarponi. Tinkoff riders also emerged on the steeper parts of the climb but Westra held onto a small lead over the 16 per cent (average) slope.
Crowds swarmed the top of the climb and as the main field reached the steeper sections, they struggled to get through, and several riders were forced to get off their bikes and run. The field split over the top but the front group swelled back up roughly 50 riders, which included many of the top GC riders. The second chase group on the road ended up several minutes back.
Westra’s gap dropped to just over a minute as Katusha moved back to the lead of the peloton with 19km to go on the flatter sections. Movistar regained control as the race headed into the penultimate climb over the Atagoiti.
On the Atagoiti, Westra’s time gap was down to 20 seconds as Movistar ramped up the pace toward the steeper parts with Quintana tucked in on his teammates’ wheels. Following the climb, as the terrain flattened out Lampre-Merida, Team Sky and Katusha also pushed toward the front of the field and led into the Antigua.
Team Sky and Movistar blew passed Westra at the base of the Antigua. Sky's Vasil Kiryienka made a move to gain a small gap but Katusha’s Rodriguez shot ahead with Scarponi, Quintana sitting in third wheel and world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) in fourth position.
Quintana raced into the steep section first, with Kwiatkowski on his wheel, as he pushed through the crowds. Henao was the first to make a big attack and he was quickly marked by Rodriguez, and Quintana followed. They three crested the top together and started the descent with under three kilometres to go.
Rodriguez led down the descent followed by Henao and then Quintana. After a bit of jockeying for the front position, Rodriguez ended up in the lead again with 800 metres to go but Henao jumped through the final corner to start the three-up sprint with 150 metres to the finish line.
Rodriguez wound up his sprint and got around Henao at the line, while Quintana ended up in third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4:39:02
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:07
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:26
|22
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:28
|23
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|24
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|25
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|26
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|29
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|31
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|33
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|35
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:18
|36
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:32
|38
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|39
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:35
|40
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:47
|41
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:11
|42
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:28
|43
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|44
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:40
|46
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|53
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|55
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:47
|56
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:14
|57
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:45
|58
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:55
|59
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:02
|60
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:36
|61
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:15
|62
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:28
|63
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|64
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|66
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:59
|67
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|68
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|70
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|74
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|75
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|77
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|78
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|80
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|82
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:06
|83
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:11
|84
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:28
|85
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:30
|86
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:33
|87
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:36
|88
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:55
|89
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:09
|90
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:20
|92
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|95
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|96
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|97
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|99
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|100
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|101
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|102
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|103
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|104
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|107
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|108
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|109
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|110
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|111
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|112
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|113
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|114
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|115
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|116
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|117
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|120
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|121
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:42
|122
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:58
|123
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:11
|124
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:27
|125
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:22
|126
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|127
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:52
|128
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|131
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|132
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|133
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|134
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|135
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:15:14
|136
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:24
|137
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:25
|138
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|25
|pts
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|7
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|12
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-10
|17
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|4
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|5
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|5
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|6
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|13:57:26
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:07
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|5
|Team Sky
|0:00:48
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:07
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:28
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:45
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:48
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|0:05:51
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:36
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10:20
|13
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:50
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:46
|15
|FDJ.fr
|0:20:46
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:08
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:42
|18
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:49
|19
|IAM Cycling
|0:29:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|13:08:41
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:07
|5
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:10
|9
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|18
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:26
|22
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:28
|23
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|24
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:40
|25
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|27
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|29
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|31
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:00
|33
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:18
|34
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|35
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:32
|36
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|37
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:32
|38
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:35
|39
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:47
|40
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:49
|41
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:28
|42
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|43
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:40
|44
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|49
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|50
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:45
|51
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:07:20
|52
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:29
|53
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:49
|54
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:24
|57
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:28
|58
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:59
|59
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:06
|63
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:33
|64
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:52
|65
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:20
|66
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|67
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:33
|71
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:37
|72
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:08
|73
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|74
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|76
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|77
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:14
|78
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:36
|79
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|80
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:11
|81
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:22
|82
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:29
|83
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|84
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|86
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|87
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:45
|88
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:16:38
|89
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:17:09
|90
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:17:11
|91
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:09
|92
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:29
|93
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:46
|94
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:53
|95
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:01
|96
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:19:04
|97
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|98
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|100
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:15
|101
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:02
|102
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:04
|104
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:14
|105
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:25
|106
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|107
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|108
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:36
|109
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:47
|110
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:16
|111
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:36
|112
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:59
|113
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:11
|114
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:39
|115
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:58
|116
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:17
|117
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:28
|118
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:42
|119
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|120
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:53
|122
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:57
|123
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:07
|124
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:40
|125
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:31
|126
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:32
|127
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:52
|128
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:51
|129
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:58
|130
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:29:11
|131
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:37
|132
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:29:53
|133
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:30:05
|134
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:23
|135
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:54
|136
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:36:03
|137
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:37:48
|138
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:37:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|45
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|28
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|25
|6
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|20
|9
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|11
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|14
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|17
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|18
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|9
|19
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|20
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|7
|21
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|22
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|23
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|24
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|25
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|26
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|4
|27
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|28
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|29
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|30
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|31
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-5
|32
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|35
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|4
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|17
|5
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|6
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|7
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|12
|8
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|9
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|10
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|15
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|18
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|19
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|20
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|21
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|22
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|23
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|24
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|9
|3
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|4
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|6
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|9
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|10
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|11
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|13
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|14
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|15
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|16
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|17
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|39:26:23
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:07
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|5
|Team Sky
|0:00:48
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:07
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:28
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:45
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:48
|10
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:36
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10:20
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:10:34
|13
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:50
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:46
|15
|FDJ.fr
|0:20:46
|16
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:42
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:59
|18
|IAM Cycling
|0:35:54
|19
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:42:25
