Katusha's Joaquím Rodríguez won the third stage of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco on Wednesday. The Spaniard won a three-man sprint to the line ahead of Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

"This win is so important to me as it has been more than a year since I won," Rodriguez said. "I’ve always had the good legs but I’ve had so much bad luck. I started to be afraid that the bad dream would never end. This is a new beginning for me. Thank you Team Katusha for the support during the day."

The three riders broke away from the main field on the steep slopes of the Antigua, with three kilometres to go, and descended together into the finishing area on the streets of Zumarraga. Henao started the sprint but was overtaken by Rodriguez at the line, while Quintana rolled across in third.

Henao is now leading the overall classification ahead of, but with the same time as, Rodriguez and Quintana. The race heads into the fourth stage on Thursday, a 162.2km race from Zumarraga to Arrate.

How it unfolded

The third stage of Pais Vasco was a 170.7km from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Zumarraga with climbs over the Azazeta (cat 2), Iturrieta (cat 1), Urbasa (cat 1), Urkilaga (cat 2), Gabiria (cat 3), Antigua (cat 3, twice), Atagoiti (cat 3) and the Antiguako (cat 2).

A breakaway of four riders set off with Hugh Carthy and Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Lieuwe Westra (Astana) and Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal).

Fraile, who was also in the stage 1 breakaway, picked up enough points over the day’s ascents to re-claim the lead of the mountain competition (from his teammate Amets Txurruka). The four riders held a three-minute gap with 65km to go over the Urkilaga.

Although there aren’t really any flat stages in Pais Vasco, stage 3 was considered the first of the mountain stages and Movistar set the pace ahead of the main peloton to protect their GC leader Nairo Quintana.

Unfortunately for Cannondale-Garmin, Andrew Talansky crashed on an elevated median on the road on one of the mid-race descents and looked to be in a lot of pain. He slowly got back on the bike, and with the help of his teammate Nathan Brown, tried to work his way back into the field.

On the flatter sections during the final 40km, Movistar got some help from teams Katusha and Tinkoff-Saxo, while the breakaway held a two-minute lead.

The escapees made it to the top of the Gabiria still holding two minutes but after a long descent the next test was the narrow Antigua, which averaged 16 per cent at the top (with sections that were 22 per cent), which the peloton had to climb twice.

Westra attacked his breakaway companions on the first climb over the Antigua with 35km to go, while at the same time his teammates behind moved themselves to the front of the field to better position Michele Scarponi. Tinkoff riders also emerged on the steeper parts of the climb but Westra held onto a small lead over the 16 per cent (average) slope.

Crowds swarmed the top of the climb and as the main field reached the steeper sections, they struggled to get through, and several riders were forced to get off their bikes and run. The field split over the top but the front group swelled back up roughly 50 riders, which included many of the top GC riders. The second chase group on the road ended up several minutes back.

Westra’s gap dropped to just over a minute as Katusha moved back to the lead of the peloton with 19km to go on the flatter sections. Movistar regained control as the race headed into the penultimate climb over the Atagoiti.

On the Atagoiti, Westra’s time gap was down to 20 seconds as Movistar ramped up the pace toward the steeper parts with Quintana tucked in on his teammates’ wheels. Following the climb, as the terrain flattened out Lampre-Merida, Team Sky and Katusha also pushed toward the front of the field and led into the Antigua.

Team Sky and Movistar blew passed Westra at the base of the Antigua. Sky's Vasil Kiryienka made a move to gain a small gap but Katusha’s Rodriguez shot ahead with Scarponi, Quintana sitting in third wheel and world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) in fourth position.

Quintana raced into the steep section first, with Kwiatkowski on his wheel, as he pushed through the crowds. Henao was the first to make a big attack and he was quickly marked by Rodriguez, and Quintana followed. They three crested the top together and started the descent with under three kilometres to go.

Rodriguez led down the descent followed by Henao and then Quintana. After a bit of jockeying for the front position, Rodriguez ended up in the lead again with 800 metres to go but Henao jumped through the final corner to start the three-up sprint with 150 metres to the finish line.

Rodriguez wound up his sprint and got around Henao at the line, while Quintana ended up in third.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4:39:02 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:07 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:10 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 12 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 16 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:26 22 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:28 23 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 24 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:40 25 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 26 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 29 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 31 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 33 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 35 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:18 36 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:01:32 38 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 39 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:35 40 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:03:47 41 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:11 42 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:28 43 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:37 44 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 45 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:40 46 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 52 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 53 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:45 55 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:04:47 56 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:14 57 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:45 58 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:55 59 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:02 60 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:36 61 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:15 62 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:28 63 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 64 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 66 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:59 67 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 68 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 69 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 70 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 71 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 72 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 74 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 75 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 77 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 78 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 79 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 80 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 82 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:06 83 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:11 84 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:28 85 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:30 86 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:33 87 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:36 88 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:55 89 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:09 90 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:20 92 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 93 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 95 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 96 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 97 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 98 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 99 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 100 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 101 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 102 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 103 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 104 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 106 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 107 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 108 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 109 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 110 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 111 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 112 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 113 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 114 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 115 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 116 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 117 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 118 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 120 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 121 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:42 122 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:58 123 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:11 124 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:27 125 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:22 126 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 127 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:52 128 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 131 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 132 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 133 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 134 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 135 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:15:14 136 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:24 137 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:25 138 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:37

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 25 pts 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 20 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 16 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 8 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 7 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 5 12 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step -10 17 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin -5

Sprint 1 - Ezkio, 136,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint 2 - Legazpi, 148,7 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Sprint 3 - Ezkio, 164,9 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Azazeta, 16,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Iturrieta, 38,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 4 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 5 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Urbasa, 62,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 5 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Urkillaga, 108,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Gabiria, 131,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 6 - Alto de la Antigua, 140,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 4 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 7 - Alto de Atagoiti, 153,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 8 - Alto de la Antigua, 168,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 6 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 13:57:26 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:07 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 4 Movistar Team 0:00:30 5 Team Sky 0:00:48 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:07 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:28 8 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:45 9 Trek Factory Racing 0:05:48 10 Lampre-Merida 0:05:51 11 Orica GreenEdge 0:07:36 12 Lotto Soudal 0:10:20 13 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:50 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:46 15 FDJ.fr 0:20:46 16 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:08 17 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:42 18 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:49 19 IAM Cycling 0:29:37

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 13:08:41 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:07 5 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:10 9 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 13 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 15 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 17 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 18 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:26 22 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:28 23 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 24 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:40 25 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 27 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 29 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 31 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 32 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:00 33 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:18 34 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 35 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:01:32 36 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 37 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:02:32 38 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:35 39 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:03:47 40 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:49 41 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:28 42 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:37 43 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:40 44 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 48 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:45 49 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:43 50 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:45 51 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:07:20 52 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:29 53 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:49 54 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 56 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:08:24 57 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:28 58 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:59 59 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 60 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:06 63 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:33 64 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:52 65 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:20 66 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 67 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:33 71 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:37 72 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:08 73 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 74 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 75 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 76 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 77 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:14 78 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:36 79 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 80 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:11 81 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:22 82 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:29 83 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 84 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 85 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 86 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 87 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:45 88 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:16:38 89 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:17:09 90 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:17:11 91 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:09 92 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:29 93 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:46 94 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:53 95 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:01 96 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:19:04 97 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 98 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 99 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 100 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:15 101 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:02 102 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 103 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:04 104 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:14 105 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:25 106 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 107 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 108 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:21:36 109 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:47 110 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:16 111 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:36 112 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:59 113 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:11 114 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:39 115 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:58 116 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:17 117 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:28 118 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:42 119 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 120 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 121 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:53 122 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:57 123 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:07 124 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:40 125 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:31 126 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:32 127 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:52 128 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:28:51 129 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:58 130 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:29:11 131 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:37 132 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:29:53 133 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:30:05 134 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:23 135 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:54 136 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:36:03 137 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:37:48 138 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:37:58

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 45 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 34 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 28 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 25 6 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 21 8 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 20 9 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 16 11 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 14 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 11 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 17 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 18 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 9 19 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 8 20 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 7 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 22 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 23 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 24 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 25 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 26 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 4 27 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 28 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1 29 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 30 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 1 31 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin -5 32 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step -8

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 47 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 35 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 4 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 5 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 6 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 7 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 12 8 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 9 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 10 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 3 14 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 15 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 18 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 19 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 20 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 21 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 1 22 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 23 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 24 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 9 3 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 6 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 8 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 9 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 10 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 11 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1 13 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 1 14 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 15 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 1 16 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 17 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 1