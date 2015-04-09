Image 1 of 59 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 59 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 59 Sergio Henao in the middle of the Team Sky train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 59 Jose Herrada (Movistar) showing the effects of a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 59 Joaquím Rodríguez says hi to his two kids after his stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 59 Joaquím Rodríguez kisses his wife after winning the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 59 Jérôme Coppel (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 59 Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 59 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 59 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 59 Julian Vermote (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 59 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 59 Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiae) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 59 Julien Bérard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 59 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 59 Rein Taaramäe (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 59 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 59 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 59 Joaquim Rodríguez celebrates his second win in as many days (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 59 Joaquim Rodríguez shows off his prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 59 Joaquim Rodríguez shows of a football jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 59 Champagne time for (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 59 Sergio Luis Henao (Team Sky) pulls on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 59 Sergio Luis Henao (Team Sky) holds onto the overall lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 59 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 59 Nick van der Lijke hanging onto Julien Vermote's (Etixx-Quick Step) wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 59 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 59 A face of pain while climbing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 59 A small group on the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 59 Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural - Katusha's Joaquím Rodríguez took his second consecutive win on stage 4 at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco on Thursday. The Spaniard was a part of a select group of climbers that formed on the steep slopes of the late-race climb over the Usartza, and following a fast two-kilometre descent into Arrate, he out-sprinted his rivals at the finish. Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) was second in the sprint and Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) was third.

"Finally I did it. I knew I had to go fast in the last two corners. I had to make up something after Valverde beat me in 2012 here after a photo finish. I didn't dare to lift my hands too early. Arrate is a classic finish and it is an honor to win here," Rodriguez said.

Team Sky’s Sergio Henao, who moved into the overall leader’s jersey after placing second to Rodriguez in the previous day’s stage 3 three-up sprint, narrowly held onto the yellow jersey after placing fifth in Arrate. He heads into the fifth stage on Friday as the leader but with the same time as both runner-up Rodriquez and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in third.

How it happened

The fourth stage of Pais Vasco brought the riders on a 162.2km race from Zumarraga to Arrate. It was another challenging day with climbs over the Asentzio (cat 2), Karabieta (cat 2), Izua (cat 2), Gaintzagagaina (cat 3), Santa Eufemia (cat 3), Pinares (cat 3) and the finale Usartza (cat 1), which peaked with two kilometres to the finish line.

A large break set off at the start of the stage but it broke apart after the first 40km. Riders in that original move were Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin), Peio Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Rohan Dennis and Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Michal Golas (Etixx-QuickStep), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge), Bob Jungels and Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing), Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Nicki Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo), Yoann Bragot and Romain Hardy (Cofidis).

Team Sky set the pace for the day for their overall leader Henao, and although they didn’t let the dangerous move get too far, four riders were able to skirt off the front of it and gain a couple of minutes.

Martin, who has been a highly active player in the week’s racing, drove the four-man move that also included Danielson, Hardy and Bilbao. That breakaway also broke apart with Martin and Danielson pushing on alone, leaving Bilbao and Hardy to be swept up by the field.

With Martin only one minute down on the general classification, the field kept them on a tight leash over the day’s ascents. By the time they reached the Pinares with 35km to go, the gap had begun to drop to 1:30.

Movistar assumed some of the chase responsibilities for their rider Quintana, who was in third place overall but at the same time as Henao and Rodriguez. They rolled to the front and offered to help Team Sky with the pace setting.

Further back in the field, Rodriguez lost one of his teammates, Angel Vicioso, who had an unfortunate crash while pacing himself back up to the field in the caravan.

Bad luck continued for Katusha with 24km to go as Rodriguez had to take a bike change before slowly chasing his way back to the main field ahead of the final climb.

"The break had many minutes for most of the day," Rodriguez said. "Movistar and Sky took the race in hand and the speeds were so fast... The crash of Vicioso changed our team tactics a bit. I had to change bikes and then come back so that cost me some energy, but fortunately the last climb suited me very well."

With Rodriguez off the back, Lampre-Merdia moved their riders to the front to set a quick pace for their man Rui Costa. Trek Factory Racing also joined the chase for Mollema and Julian Arredondo and Orica-GreenEdge for Simon Yates and Esteban Chaves.

The breakaway lost its momentum when Danielson dropped his chain on the descent off of the Pinares and had to fight to get back on to Martin’s wheel. However, the pair only had a 15-second margin at that point, and it was only going to drop further as the race approached the Usartza with 13km to go.

The field was all back together ahead of the day’s final cat 1 climb, which averaged 10.7 per cent and some sections as steep as 20 per cent near the top.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) and Ion Izagirre (Movistar) made their move and distanced the field, allowing their respective teammates Rodriguez and Quintana to sit back while the others chased.

Zakarin distanced himself from Izagirre and tried to go alone but his efforts weren’t strong enough to stop Henao from jumping across the gap him with 3.3km to go.

Movistar and Astana riders led the pace of the main chase group up the climb with Katusha riders sitting on their wheel. They managed to bring the gap to Henao and Zakarin down to three seconds as the race approached the crest of the climb.

Izagirre made another attack from the small main group, which was down to roughly 12 riders. The move was short-lived but it caused the overall pace to quicken and they caught Henao and Zakarin on the descent with just 1.9km to go.

Katusha immediately took control of the group on the twisty descent but Henao fought hard to stay at the front, dragging the field downhill and into the flatter section at the bottom with 500 metres to go.

"When Henao went, I thought Quintana would go too, but he didn’t. Then I spoke with Simon [Spilak] and told him I needed his help. Good positioning was more important than speed at that moment," Rodriguez said.

And in almost the exact same sequence as the day before, Rodriguez jumped around Henao through the final corners and took the win.

The fifth stage of Pais Vasco on Friday will include a 155.5km race from Eibar to Aia. It is the last hilly road race stage before the finale 18.3km time trial in Aia on Saturday. "Tomorrow also suits me very well. We cross the Aia pass three times. I like this stage the most of all of them. If I can recover from these past two days, we’ll see how I can do for the GC," Rodriguez said.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4:05:10 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 4 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:23 14 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 15 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:47 18 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 19 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:08 22 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:22 23 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:56 25 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 26 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:27 27 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:34 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:42 30 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 33 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:19 36 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:58 37 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:17 38 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:19 39 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:28 40 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:54 41 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:07:29 42 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:53 43 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 44 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 45 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 46 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 48 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 49 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 51 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 52 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 54 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:03 55 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:14 56 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 58 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 59 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:55 60 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 61 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 62 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 63 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:14 64 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:12:19 65 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:22 66 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 67 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 68 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:31 69 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:34 70 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 71 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:15 72 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 73 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 74 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 76 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 77 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 80 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:52 81 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 82 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 83 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 85 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 86 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 87 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 88 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:46 89 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 90 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 91 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 92 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 93 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 95 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 96 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 97 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 98 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 100 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 101 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 103 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 104 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 105 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 106 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 107 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 108 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 109 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 110 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 111 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 112 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 113 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 114 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 115 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 116 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 118 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 119 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 120 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 121 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 122 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 123 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 124 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 126 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 127 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 25 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 20 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 16 4 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 14 5 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 12 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 9 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 7 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 4 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 14 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 16 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida -5

Sprint 1 - Etxebarria, 107,7 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 2 - Markina-Xemein, 135,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 3 - Elgoibar, 149,2 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Asentzio, 37,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 4 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Karabieta, 65,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 4 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Ixua, 98,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 5 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2 6 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 1

Mountain 4 - Alto Gontzagaigana, 118,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Santa Eufemia, 130,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 6 - Alto de San Miguel, 143,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 3 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 2 4 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1

Mountain 7 - Alto de Usartza, 160,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 6 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 12:15:30 2 BMC Racing Team 0:01:10 3 Movistar Team 0:02:27 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:13 5 Astana Pro Team 0:05:45 6 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:08 7 Orica GreenEdge 0:08:13 8 Team Sky 0:09:25 9 Lampre-Merida 0:10:01 10 Trek Factory Racing 0:11:35 11 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:58 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:35 13 Lotto Soudal 0:12:57 14 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:44 15 FDJ.fr 0:43:32 16 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:51:25 17 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:57:45 18 IAM Cycling 1:05:18 19 Team LottoNL-Jumbo

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 17:13:51 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:07 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:10 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:18 12 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:26 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:30 14 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 15 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:57 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:18 18 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:21 20 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:45 21 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:06 22 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:24 23 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:07 24 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:03:19 25 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:32 26 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:00 27 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:22 28 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:23 29 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:05:08 30 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:02 31 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:05 32 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:46 33 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:08:09 34 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:22 35 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:33 36 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:53 37 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:11 38 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:09:25 39 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:27 40 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:10:29 41 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:11:53 42 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:30 43 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:33 44 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 45 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:31 46 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:48 47 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:02 48 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:16:08 49 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:18 50 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:03 51 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:07 52 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:17:38 53 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:41 54 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:44 55 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:54 56 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:21:01 57 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:21:56 58 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:22 59 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:23:02 60 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:03 61 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:30 62 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:22 63 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:26 64 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:26:54 65 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:07 66 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:27:08 67 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:29:00 68 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:15 69 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:23 70 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:29:35 71 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:29:48 72 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:54 73 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:14 74 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:31:45 75 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:12 76 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:35 77 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:32:38 78 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:49 79 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:33:03 80 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:33:06 81 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:33:19 82 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:42 83 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:44 84 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:34:23 85 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:28 86 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:35:00 87 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:35:03 88 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:35:22 89 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:36:15 90 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 91 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 92 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:19 93 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:38:57 94 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:39:17 95 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:56 96 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:40:32 97 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:40:39 98 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:40:50 99 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:41:48 100 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:41:50 101 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:00 102 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:43:11 103 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 104 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:13 105 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:43:22 106 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:43:33 107 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:57 108 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:44:12 109 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:22 111 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:44:45 112 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:44:57 113 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:45:09 114 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:45:59 115 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:46:28 116 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:39 117 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:47:26 118 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:48:13 119 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:48:17 120 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:48:38 121 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:50:37 122 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:50:57 123 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 124 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:15 125 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:51:23 126 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:55:40 127 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:59:34

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 51 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 50 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 45 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 34 5 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 32 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 29 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 28 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 25 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 24 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 21 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 12 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 20 13 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 14 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 15 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 17 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 19 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 11 20 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 11 21 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 11 22 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 23 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 7 24 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 25 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 26 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 27 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 28 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 29 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 30 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 31 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 1 32 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida -5 33 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step -8

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 47 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 35 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 6 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 22 7 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 8 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 10 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 11 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 8 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 14 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 15 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 16 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 17 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 18 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 19 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 20 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 3 21 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 22 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 24 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 2 25 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 2 26 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 27 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 28 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 29 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 1 30 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 1 31 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 32 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 9 3 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 6 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 8 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 3 9 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 10 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 11 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 12 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 13 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1 15 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 16 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 17 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 18 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 1 19 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 20 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 1