Pais Vasco: Rodriguez wins stage 4 in Arrate

Henao holds onto yellow jersey

Image 1 of 59

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 59

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 59

Sergio Henao in the middle of the Team Sky train

Sergio Henao in the middle of the Team Sky train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 59

Jose Herrada (Movistar) showing the effects of a crash

Jose Herrada (Movistar) showing the effects of a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 59

Joaquím Rodríguez says hi to his two kids after his stage win

Joaquím Rodríguez says hi to his two kids after his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 59

Joaquím Rodríguez kisses his wife after winning the stage

Joaquím Rodríguez kisses his wife after winning the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 59

Jérôme Coppel (IAM Cycling)

Jérôme Coppel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 59

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin)

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 59

Simon Spilak (Katusha)

Simon Spilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 59

Julian Vermote (Etixx-Quick Step)

Julian Vermote (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 59

Jean-Christophe Péraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Jean-Christophe Péraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 59

Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiae)

Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiae)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 59

Julien Bérard (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Julien Bérard (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 59

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 59

Rein Taaramäe (Astana)

Rein Taaramäe (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 59

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 59

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 59

Joaquim Rodríguez celebrates his second win in as many days

Joaquim Rodríguez celebrates his second win in as many days
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 59

Joaquim Rodríguez shows off his prize

Joaquim Rodríguez shows off his prize
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 59

Joaquim Rodríguez shows of a football jersey

Joaquim Rodríguez shows of a football jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 59

Champagne time for

Champagne time for
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 59

Sergio Luis Henao (Team Sky) pulls on the leader's jersey

Sergio Luis Henao (Team Sky) pulls on the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 59

Sergio Luis Henao (Team Sky) holds onto the overall lead

Sergio Luis Henao (Team Sky) holds onto the overall lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 59

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 59

Nick van der Lijke hanging onto Julien Vermote's (Etixx-Quick Step) wheel

Nick van der Lijke hanging onto Julien Vermote's (Etixx-Quick Step) wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 59

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 59

A face of pain while climbing

A face of pain while climbing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 59

A small group on the climb

A small group on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 59

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) and Simon Spilak (Katusha)

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) and Simon Spilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 59

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on a climb

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on a climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 59

Julien Simon (Cofidis)

Julien Simon (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 59

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 59

Last minute bike adjustments for Katusha

Last minute bike adjustments for Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 59

Two Spainards, Carlos Verona and Ángel Vicioso chatting

Two Spainards, Carlos Verona and Ángel Vicioso chatting
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 59

Some pre-race chat

Some pre-race chat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 59

Race leader Sergio Luis Henao grabs a quick drink

Race leader Sergio Luis Henao grabs a quick drink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 59

The riders ready to start stage four

The riders ready to start stage four
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 59

Getting Etixx-Quick's wheel and bikes ready for the stage

Getting Etixx-Quick's wheel and bikes ready for the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 59

Bauke Mollema (Trek)

Bauke Mollema (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 59

Julien Simon (Cofidis)

Julien Simon (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 59

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez celebrates winning his second stage

Joaquim Rodriguez celebrates winning his second stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 59

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 59

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 59

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) in the race lead

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) in the race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 59

Frank Schleck (Trek) at the start

Frank Schleck (Trek) at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 59

Michele Scarponi (Astana)

Michele Scarponi (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 59

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) on the attack

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 59

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 59

Ilnar Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnar Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 59

Bauke Mollema (Trek)

Bauke Mollema (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) happy after stage win number 2

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) happy after stage win number 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Katusha's Joaquím Rodríguez took his second consecutive win on stage 4 at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco on Thursday. The Spaniard was a part of a select group of climbers that formed on the steep slopes of the late-race climb over the Usartza, and following a fast two-kilometre descent into Arrate, he out-sprinted his rivals at the finish. Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) was second in the sprint and Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) was third.

"Finally I did it. I knew I had to go fast in the last two corners. I had to make up something after Valverde beat me in 2012 here after a photo finish. I didn't dare to lift my hands too early. Arrate is a classic finish and it is an honor to win here," Rodriguez said. 

Team Sky’s Sergio Henao, who moved into the overall leader’s jersey after placing second to Rodriguez in the previous day’s stage 3 three-up sprint, narrowly held onto the yellow jersey after placing fifth in Arrate. He heads into the fifth stage on Friday as the leader but with the same time as both runner-up Rodriquez and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in third.

How it happened

The fourth stage of Pais Vasco brought the riders on a 162.2km race from Zumarraga to Arrate. It was another challenging day with climbs over the Asentzio (cat 2), Karabieta (cat 2), Izua (cat 2), Gaintzagagaina (cat 3), Santa Eufemia (cat 3), Pinares (cat 3) and the finale Usartza (cat 1), which peaked with two kilometres to the finish line.

A large break set off at the start of the stage but it broke apart after the first 40km. Riders in that original move were Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin), Peio Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Rohan Dennis and Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Michal Golas (Etixx-QuickStep), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge), Bob Jungels and Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing), Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Nicki Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo), Yoann Bragot and Romain Hardy (Cofidis).

Team Sky set the pace for the day for their overall leader Henao, and although they didn’t let the dangerous move get too far, four riders were able to skirt off the front of it and gain a couple of minutes.

Martin, who has been a highly active player in the week’s racing, drove the four-man move that also included Danielson, Hardy and Bilbao. That breakaway also broke apart with Martin and Danielson pushing on alone, leaving Bilbao and Hardy to be swept up by the field.

With Martin only one minute down on the general classification, the field kept them on a tight leash over the day’s ascents. By the time they reached the Pinares with 35km to go, the gap had begun to drop to 1:30.

Movistar assumed some of the chase responsibilities for their rider Quintana, who was in third place overall but at the same time as Henao and Rodriguez. They rolled to the front and offered to help Team Sky with the pace setting.

Further back in the field, Rodriguez lost one of his teammates, Angel Vicioso, who had an unfortunate crash while pacing himself back up to the field in the caravan.

Bad luck continued for Katusha with 24km to go as Rodriguez had to take a bike change before slowly chasing his way back to the main field ahead of the final climb.

"The break had many minutes for most of the day," Rodriguez said. "Movistar and Sky took the race in hand and the speeds were so fast... The crash of Vicioso changed our team tactics a bit. I had to change bikes and then come back so that cost me some energy, but fortunately the last climb suited me very well." 

With Rodriguez off the back, Lampre-Merdia moved their riders to the front to set a quick pace for their man Rui Costa. Trek Factory Racing also joined the chase for Mollema and Julian Arredondo and Orica-GreenEdge for Simon Yates and Esteban Chaves.

The breakaway lost its momentum when Danielson dropped his chain on the descent off of the Pinares and had to fight to get back on to Martin’s wheel. However, the pair only had a 15-second margin at that point, and it was only going to drop further as the race approached the Usartza with 13km to go.

The field was all back together ahead of the day’s final cat 1 climb, which averaged 10.7 per cent and some sections as steep as 20 per cent near the top.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) and Ion Izagirre (Movistar) made their move and distanced the field, allowing their respective teammates Rodriguez and Quintana to sit back while the others chased.

Zakarin distanced himself from Izagirre and tried to go alone but his efforts weren’t strong enough to stop Henao from jumping across the gap him with 3.3km to go.

Movistar and Astana riders led the pace of the main chase group up the climb with Katusha riders sitting on their wheel. They managed to bring the gap to Henao and Zakarin down to three seconds as the race approached the crest of the climb.

Izagirre made another attack from the small main group, which was down to roughly 12 riders. The move was short-lived but it caused the overall pace to quicken and they caught Henao and Zakarin on the descent with just 1.9km to go.

Katusha immediately took control of the group on the twisty descent but Henao fought hard to stay at the front, dragging the field downhill and into the flatter section at the bottom with 500 metres to go. 

"When Henao went, I thought Quintana would go too, but he didn’t. Then I spoke with Simon [Spilak] and told him I needed his help. Good positioning was more important than speed at that moment," Rodriguez said.

And in almost the exact same sequence as the day before, Rodriguez jumped around Henao through the final corners and took the win.

The fifth stage of Pais Vasco on Friday will include a 155.5km race from Eibar to Aia. It is the last hilly road race stage before the finale 18.3km time trial in Aia on Saturday. "Tomorrow also suits me very well. We cross the Aia pass three times. I like this stage the most of all of them. If I can recover from these past two days, we’ll see how I can do for the GC," Rodriguez said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha4:05:10
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
4Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
5Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
9Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:23
14Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
15Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:47
18Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
19Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
20Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
21Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:08
22Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
23Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:01:56
25Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
26Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:27
27Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
28Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:34
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:42
30Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
33Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:19
36Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:58
37Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:06:17
38Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:19
39Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:28
40Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:54
41Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:07:29
42Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:07:53
43Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
44Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
45Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
46Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
48Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
49Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
50Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
51Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
52Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
53Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
54Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:03
55Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:14
56Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
58Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
59Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:55
60Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
61Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
62Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
63David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:14
64Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:12:19
65Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:22
66Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
67Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
68Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:31
69José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:34
70Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
71David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:15
72Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
73Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
74Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
75Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
76Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
77Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
78Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
79Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
80Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:52
81Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
82Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
83Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
84Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
85Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
86Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
87Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
88Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:46
89Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
90Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
91Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
92Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
93Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
95Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
96Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
97Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
98Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
100Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
101Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
103Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
104Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
105Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
106Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
107Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
108Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
109Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
110Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
111Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
112Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
113Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
114Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
115Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
116Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
118Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
119Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
120Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
121Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
122Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
123Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
124Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
126George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
127Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha25pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing20
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge16
4Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team14
5Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky12
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha8
9Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida7
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha4
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3
14Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team2
15Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
16Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida-5

Sprint 1 - Etxebarria, 107,7 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint 2 - Markina-Xemein, 135,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1

Sprint 3 - Elgoibar, 149,2 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step3pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
3Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Asentzio, 37,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
3Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
4Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Karabieta, 65,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step4
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
4David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Ixua, 98,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step10pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
5Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2
6David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky1

Mountain 4 - Alto Gontzagaigana, 118,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Santa Eufemia, 130,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 6 - Alto de San Miguel, 143,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step4
3Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida2
4Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1

Mountain 7 - Alto de Usartza, 160,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky10pts
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha8
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
4Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha4
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
6Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha12:15:30
2BMC Racing Team0:01:10
3Movistar Team0:02:27
4AG2R La Mondiale0:05:13
5Astana Pro Team0:05:45
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:08
7Orica GreenEdge0:08:13
8Team Sky0:09:25
9Lampre-Merida0:10:01
10Trek Factory Racing0:11:35
11Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:58
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:35
13Lotto Soudal0:12:57
14Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:44
15FDJ.fr0:43:32
16Team Giant-Alpecin0:51:25
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:57:45
18IAM Cycling1:05:18
19Team LottoNL-Jumbo

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky17:13:51
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:07
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:10
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:18
12Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:26
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:30
14Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
15Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:57
17Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:18
18Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:21
20Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:45
21Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:02:06
22David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:02:24
23Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:07
24Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:03:19
25Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:32
26Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:00
27Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:22
28Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:23
29Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:05:08
30Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:02
31Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:05
32Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:46
33Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:08:09
34Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:22
35Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:33
36Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:53
37Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:09:11
38Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:09:25
39Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:27
40Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:10:29
41Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:11:53
42Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:12:30
43Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:33
44Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
45Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:31
46Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:13:48
47Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:02
48Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:16:08
49Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:18
50Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:03
51Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:17:07
52Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:17:38
53Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:18:41
54Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:44
55Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:54
56Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:21:01
57Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:21:56
58Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:22:22
59Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:23:02
60Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:03
61Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:30
62Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:22
63Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:26
64Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:26:54
65Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:07
66Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:27:08
67Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:29:00
68Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:15
69David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:23
70George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:29:35
71Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:29:48
72José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:54
73Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:14
74Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:31:45
75Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:32:12
76Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:32:35
77Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:32:38
78Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:32:49
79Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:33:03
80Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:33:06
81Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:33:19
82Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:42
83David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:33:44
84Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:34:23
85Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:28
86Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:35:00
87Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:35:03
88Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:35:22
89Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:15
90Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
91Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
92Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:38:19
93Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:38:57
94Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:39:17
95Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:56
96Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:40:32
97Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:40:39
98Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:40:50
99Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:41:48
100Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:41:50
101Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:00
102Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:43:11
103Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
104Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:13
105Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:43:22
106Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:43:33
107Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:57
108Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:44:12
109Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
110Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:22
111Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:44:45
112Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:44:57
113Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:45:09
114Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:45:59
115Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:46:28
116Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:39
117Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:47:26
118Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:48:13
119Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:48:17
120Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:48:38
121Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:50:37
122Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:50:57
123Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
124Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:15
125Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:51:23
126Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:55:40
127Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:59:34

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step51pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha50
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge45
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing34
5Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky32
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha29
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal28
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team25
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge24
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing21
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
12Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team20
13Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
14Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
15Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo12
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
17Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team11
19Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha11
20Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team11
21Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha11
22Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step10
23Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida7
24Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
25Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
26Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
27Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
28Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team2
29Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
30Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
31Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge1
32Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida-5
33Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step-8

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA47pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team35
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team26
4Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA25
5Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step23
6Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky22
7Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling17
8Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15
10Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
11Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team8
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha8
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr8
14Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
15Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha6
16Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team6
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
18Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
19Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
20Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky3
21Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
22Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2
24David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky2
25Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida2
26Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
27Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
28Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
29Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha1
30Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha1
31Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1
32José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team9
3Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
5Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step7
6Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
8Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team3
9Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling3
10Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
11Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
12Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
13Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
14Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1
15Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
16Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
17Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
18Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team1
19Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
20Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha51:41:53
2BMC Racing Team0:01:25
3Movistar Team0:02:57
4Astana Pro Team0:05:52
5Team Sky0:10:13
6AG2R La Mondiale0:10:41
7Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:05
8Orica GreenEdge0:15:49
9Trek Factory Racing0:17:23
10Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:18:58
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:29
12Lampre-Merida0:20:35
13Lotto Soudal0:23:17
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:21
15FDJ.fr1:04:18
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:21:27
17Team Giant-Alpecin1:24:24
18IAM Cycling1:41:12
19Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:47:43

 

