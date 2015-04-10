Image 1 of 66 Tim Wells (Loto Soudals) wills his way up the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 66 A Tinkoff-Saxo rides up the final climb of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 66 Michael Albasini and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 66 Luis León Sánchez signs an autograph for a fan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 66 Mikel Landa (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 66 Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) finished sixth on the stage to move up to third overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 66 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) is still trying to find his form (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 66 Fränk Schleck (Trek) doing domestique duty (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 66 Mikel Landa (Astana) won stage 5 of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco from Eibar to Aia with a well-timed and powerful attack on the final climb.

The Spaniard helped form a 30-rider break in the opening hour of the stage and broke free with Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) and teammate Rein Taaramae (Astana) on the final of three ascents of the Aia but dropped his companions inside the final kilometre. Wellens held on for second with Danielson in third.

In the race for the overall Sergio Henao (Team Sky) finished alongside Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) to retain his leader’s jersey. Nairo Quintana, however, was dropped in the closing stages and lost time to his nearest rivals.

How it unfolded

The first hour of the stage saw a large group break away and establish a lead of over four minutes, including Bruno Pires, Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff), Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing), Giovanni Visconti, Igor Antón (Movistar Team), Carlos Betancur, Matteo Montaguti, Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale), Daryl Impey (Orica), Sébastien Reichenbach (IAM), Nick Van Der Lijke (LottoNL), Mikel Landa, Valerio Agnoli, Rein Taaramae (Astana), Tony Gallopin, Louis Vervaeke, Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Tony Martin, David De la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step), Matteo Bono, Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida), Tom Jelte Slagter, Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin), Julian Arredondo, Laurent Didier (Trek), Omar Fraile, Antonio Molina, Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-RGA), Yohan Bagot, Romain Hardy and Rudy Molard (Cofidis).

Team Sky and Katusha set about holding the break at a reasonable gap but with nine categorised climbs, including three lung-busting efforts up the final ascent to Aia, the break had to work through the day.

The harmony lasted until the first ascent up to Aia. By then the peloton were stretched out and at full throttle and the fight for positioning saw Trek Factory Racing’s Bauke Mollema and Fränk Schleck crash. Both were able to remount but a long chase ensued with Team Sky setting a relentless pace at the front of the peloton. Mollema would lose his top 10 standing by the end of the day.

On the Alkiza the gap had held at four minutes and by the time the Andazarrate was crested the leaders had lost another minute. Philippe Gilbert launched a speculative but ultimately fruitless attack and with 28 kilometres to go the gap was reduced to two minutes.

Vervaeke was the first to kick-off the attacks from the lead group with his teammates Wellens and Gallopin both well positioned. Lotto’s aggression came from a desire to shed the break of as many passengers as possible but it was Astana’s Taaramae who launched the most significant attack on the first ascent to the finish.

The Astana rider kicked clear just as the gradient pitched out at over 20 per cent and with elbows out and back hunched over his bars, he lurched to the summit with a small gap on the chase.

Lotto sprung into life on the descent with the Paris-Nice combo of Wellens and Gallopin latching onto the leader. Landa and Danielson made it a party of five soon after.

Back in the field, Michal Kwiatkowski, attacked with a dash of tactical improvisation, cutting through the remnants of the break before allowing Tony Martin to drag him closer to the leaders, and away from the yellow jersey. Having started the day 30 seconds off the leader’s jersey the Pole was a genuine threat to Henao but on the penultimate ascent to Aia his renegade attack began to falter as Movistar and Katusha drilled home their superior climbing prowess.

At the front of the race the leaders hit the final brutal climb with Gallopin already running on fumes and he was instantly dispatched with Danielson taking over at the front.

The veteran looked in control as he led up the steep banks lined with fans but with less than a few hundred meters to go Landa struck out. Danielson was forced to concede, first to the Spaniard and then to Wellens.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4:06:01 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:03 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:53 7 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:56 8 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 10 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:08 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:11 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:14 16 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:26 22 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 23 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:44 24 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:51 25 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:58 26 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:07 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:11 28 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:02:18 29 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:24 30 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:29 31 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:34 32 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:38 34 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:43 35 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:02:50 36 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:56 37 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:59 38 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 39 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:05 41 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:12 43 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:37 44 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:41 45 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:43 46 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:55 48 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:01 49 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 52 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:26 53 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:27 54 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:37 55 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 56 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 57 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 58 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 59 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:41 60 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:53 61 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:01 62 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:05:34 63 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:51 64 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:54 65 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:01 66 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:14 67 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 68 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:47 69 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:55 71 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:00 72 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:12 73 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:46 74 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:08:53 75 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 76 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:57 77 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:09:10 78 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:21 79 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:09:37 80 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:04 81 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:28 82 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 84 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 87 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:32 88 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:40 89 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:51 90 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 91 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:53 92 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:16 93 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 94 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:11:20 95 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 96 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:26 97 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:30 98 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 99 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 101 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:39 102 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 103 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:47 106 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:58 107 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:12:08 108 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:14 109 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 110 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:18 111 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:12:20 112 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:28 113 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:47 114 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:29 116 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:03 117 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:13 118 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:39 119 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:28 120 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:18:38

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 10 7 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 9 8 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 8 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 4 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Sprint 1 - Asteasu, 106,4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 2 - Andatza, 134,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Sprint 3 - Orio, 147,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Kalbario, 17,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Itziar, 32,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Garate, 50,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Urraki, 80,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 4 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 6 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Alkiza, 101,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 3 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 6 - Alto de Andazarrate, 112,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 7 - Alto de Aia, 137,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 4 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 8 - Alto de Aia, 151,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 9 - Aia, 155,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 12:19:42 2 Team Katusha 0:01:39 3 Lotto Soudal 0:01:40 4 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:38 5 BMC Racing Team 0:02:46 6 Movistar Team 0:03:26 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:08 8 Lampre-Merida 0:04:43 9 Team Sky 0:05:03 10 Orica GreenEdge 0:05:12 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:44 12 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:15 13 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:07 14 Trek Factory Racing 0:08:34 15 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:03 16 IAM Cycling 0:17:18 17 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:13 18 FDJ.fr 0:23:19 19 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:40

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 21:20:48 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:07 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:12 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 6 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:28 8 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:42 12 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:44 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:56 14 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:00 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:25 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:59 18 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:02:26 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:32 20 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:19 21 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:22 22 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:09 23 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:12 24 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:04:41 25 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:48 26 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:09 27 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:23 28 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:14 29 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:27 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:09:07 31 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:17 32 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:50 33 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:52 34 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:14 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:16 37 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:34 38 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:38 39 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:39 40 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:38 41 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:50 42 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:30 43 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:45 44 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:16:50 45 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:56 46 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:43 47 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 48 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:45 49 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:19:07 50 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:19:32 51 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:19:50 52 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:22 53 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:21:28 54 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:22 55 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:24:35 56 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:27:52 57 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:35 58 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:31:21 59 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:31:41 60 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:54 61 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:02 62 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:32:20 63 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:26 64 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:33:35 65 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:34:06 66 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:34:52 67 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:19 68 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:36:30 69 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:49 70 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:37:00 71 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:38:13 72 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:58 74 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:26 75 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:20 76 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:40:37 77 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:40:53 78 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:40:55 79 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:41:33 80 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:41:43 81 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:43:18 82 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:43:40 83 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:44:15 84 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:44:18 85 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 86 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:45:47 87 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:45:54 88 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:59 89 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:46:18 90 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:46:47 91 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:47:36 92 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:48:17 93 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:48:43 94 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:48:47 95 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:48:49 96 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:51:24 97 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:52:10 98 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:52:41 99 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:03 100 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:53:43 101 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:47 102 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:53:56 103 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:31 104 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:54:35 105 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:54:42 106 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:55:24 107 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:55:39 108 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:56:15 109 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:56:25 110 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:22 111 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:58:02 112 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:06 113 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:58:58 114 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:01:04 115 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:01:07 116 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 1:01:21 117 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:01:59 118 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:02:56 119 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:05:35 120 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:05:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 58 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 45 4 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 41 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 40 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 34 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 34 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 30 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 28 10 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 21 13 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 20 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 15 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 16 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 17 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 16 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 15 19 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 23 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 24 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 25 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 11 26 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 11 27 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 28 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 7 29 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 30 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 31 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 33 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 1 34 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida -5 35 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step -8

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 8 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 3 9 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 2 11 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 12 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 13 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1 15 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 16 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 17 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 18 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 19 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 20 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 21 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 1 22 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 23 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 33 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 5 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 22 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 7 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 8 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 10 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 11 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 10 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 10 14 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 15 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 8 16 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 18 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 19 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 20 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 21 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 22 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 4 24 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 3 25 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 26 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 28 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 2 29 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 2 30 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 31 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 32 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 33 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 1 34 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 35 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 1 36 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 37 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 38 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1