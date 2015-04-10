País Vasco: Landa wins penultimate stage
Henao keeps race lead ahead of final time trial
Stage 5: Eibar - Aia
Mikel Landa (Astana) won stage 5 of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco from Eibar to Aia with a well-timed and powerful attack on the final climb.
The Spaniard helped form a 30-rider break in the opening hour of the stage and broke free with Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) and teammate Rein Taaramae (Astana) on the final of three ascents of the Aia but dropped his companions inside the final kilometre. Wellens held on for second with Danielson in third.
In the race for the overall Sergio Henao (Team Sky) finished alongside Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) to retain his leader’s jersey. Nairo Quintana, however, was dropped in the closing stages and lost time to his nearest rivals.
How it unfolded
The first hour of the stage saw a large group break away and establish a lead of over four minutes, including Bruno Pires, Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff), Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing), Giovanni Visconti, Igor Antón (Movistar Team), Carlos Betancur, Matteo Montaguti, Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale), Daryl Impey (Orica), Sébastien Reichenbach (IAM), Nick Van Der Lijke (LottoNL), Mikel Landa, Valerio Agnoli, Rein Taaramae (Astana), Tony Gallopin, Louis Vervaeke, Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Tony Martin, David De la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step), Matteo Bono, Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida), Tom Jelte Slagter, Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin), Julian Arredondo, Laurent Didier (Trek), Omar Fraile, Antonio Molina, Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-RGA), Yohan Bagot, Romain Hardy and Rudy Molard (Cofidis).
Team Sky and Katusha set about holding the break at a reasonable gap but with nine categorised climbs, including three lung-busting efforts up the final ascent to Aia, the break had to work through the day.
The harmony lasted until the first ascent up to Aia. By then the peloton were stretched out and at full throttle and the fight for positioning saw Trek Factory Racing’s Bauke Mollema and Fränk Schleck crash. Both were able to remount but a long chase ensued with Team Sky setting a relentless pace at the front of the peloton. Mollema would lose his top 10 standing by the end of the day.
On the Alkiza the gap had held at four minutes and by the time the Andazarrate was crested the leaders had lost another minute. Philippe Gilbert launched a speculative but ultimately fruitless attack and with 28 kilometres to go the gap was reduced to two minutes.
Vervaeke was the first to kick-off the attacks from the lead group with his teammates Wellens and Gallopin both well positioned. Lotto’s aggression came from a desire to shed the break of as many passengers as possible but it was Astana’s Taaramae who launched the most significant attack on the first ascent to the finish.
The Astana rider kicked clear just as the gradient pitched out at over 20 per cent and with elbows out and back hunched over his bars, he lurched to the summit with a small gap on the chase.
Lotto sprung into life on the descent with the Paris-Nice combo of Wellens and Gallopin latching onto the leader. Landa and Danielson made it a party of five soon after.
Back in the field, Michal Kwiatkowski, attacked with a dash of tactical improvisation, cutting through the remnants of the break before allowing Tony Martin to drag him closer to the leaders, and away from the yellow jersey. Having started the day 30 seconds off the leader’s jersey the Pole was a genuine threat to Henao but on the penultimate ascent to Aia his renegade attack began to falter as Movistar and Katusha drilled home their superior climbing prowess.
At the front of the race the leaders hit the final brutal climb with Gallopin already running on fumes and he was instantly dispatched with Danielson taking over at the front.
The veteran looked in control as he led up the steep banks lined with fans but with less than a few hundred meters to go Landa struck out. Danielson was forced to concede, first to the Spaniard and then to Wellens.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4:06:01
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:03
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:53
|7
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|10
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:08
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|15
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:14
|16
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:26
|22
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:37
|23
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:44
|24
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:51
|25
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:58
|26
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:11
|28
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:18
|29
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:24
|30
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:29
|31
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:34
|32
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:38
|34
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:43
|35
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:50
|36
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|37
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:59
|38
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:05
|41
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:12
|43
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:37
|44
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:41
|45
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:43
|46
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:55
|48
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:01
|49
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:26
|53
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:27
|54
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:37
|55
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|58
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|59
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:41
|60
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:53
|61
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:01
|62
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:05:34
|63
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:51
|64
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:54
|65
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:01
|66
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:14
|67
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|68
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:47
|69
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:55
|71
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:00
|72
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:12
|73
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:46
|74
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:08:53
|75
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:57
|77
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:10
|78
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:21
|79
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:09:37
|80
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:04
|81
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:28
|82
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|87
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:32
|88
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:40
|89
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:51
|90
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|91
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:53
|92
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:16
|93
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|94
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:20
|95
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|96
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:26
|97
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:30
|98
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|101
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:39
|102
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|103
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:47
|106
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:58
|107
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:08
|108
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:14
|109
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|110
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:18
|111
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:12:20
|112
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:28
|113
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:47
|114
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:29
|116
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:03
|117
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:13
|118
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:39
|119
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:28
|120
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|12
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|7
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|8
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|4
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|4
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|3
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|4
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|4
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|12:19:42
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:39
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:40
|4
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:46
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:03:26
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:08
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|0:04:43
|9
|Team Sky
|0:05:03
|10
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:12
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:44
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:15
|13
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:07
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:34
|15
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:03
|16
|IAM Cycling
|0:17:18
|17
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:13
|18
|FDJ.fr
|0:23:19
|19
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|21:20:48
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|6
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:28
|8
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:36
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:42
|12
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:44
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:56
|14
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:00
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:25
|16
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:59
|18
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:32
|20
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:19
|21
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:22
|22
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:09
|23
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:12
|24
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:41
|25
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:48
|26
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:09
|27
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|28
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:14
|29
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:27
|30
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:07
|31
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:17
|32
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:50
|33
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:52
|34
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:14
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:16
|37
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:34
|38
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:38
|39
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:39
|40
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:38
|41
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:50
|42
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:30
|43
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:45
|44
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:16:50
|45
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:56
|46
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:43
|47
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:45
|49
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:19:07
|50
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:32
|51
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:19:50
|52
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:22
|53
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:28
|54
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:22
|55
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:35
|56
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:52
|57
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:35
|58
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:31:21
|59
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:31:41
|60
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:54
|61
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:02
|62
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:32:20
|63
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:26
|64
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:33:35
|65
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:34:06
|66
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:34:52
|67
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:19
|68
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:36:30
|69
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:49
|70
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:37:00
|71
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:38:13
|72
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:58
|74
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:26
|75
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:20
|76
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:40:37
|77
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:40:53
|78
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:40:55
|79
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:41:33
|80
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:43
|81
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:43:18
|82
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:43:40
|83
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:44:15
|84
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:18
|85
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|86
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:45:47
|87
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:45:54
|88
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:59
|89
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:46:18
|90
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:46:47
|91
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:36
|92
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:48:17
|93
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:48:43
|94
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:48:47
|95
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:49
|96
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:51:24
|97
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:52:10
|98
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:41
|99
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:53:03
|100
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:53:43
|101
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:47
|102
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:53:56
|103
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:31
|104
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:54:35
|105
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:54:42
|106
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:55:24
|107
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:55:39
|108
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:56:15
|109
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:25
|110
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:22
|111
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:58:02
|112
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:06
|113
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:58:58
|114
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:04
|115
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:01:07
|116
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1:01:21
|117
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:01:59
|118
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:02:56
|119
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:05:35
|120
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:05:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|58
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|56
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|45
|4
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|41
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|40
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|34
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|10
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|13
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|15
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|16
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|17
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|16
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|15
|19
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|21
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|23
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|24
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|25
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|11
|26
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|27
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|28
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|7
|29
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|30
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|31
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|33
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|34
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|-5
|35
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|3
|8
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|2
|11
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|13
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|15
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|16
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|17
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|18
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|19
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|20
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|21
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|22
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|23
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|22
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|7
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|17
|8
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|10
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|11
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|10
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|14
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|15
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|16
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|18
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|19
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|20
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|21
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|22
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|23
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|4
|24
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|25
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|26
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|27
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|28
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|29
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|2
|30
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|31
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|32
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|33
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|1
|34
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|35
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|36
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|37
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|38
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|64:03:14
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:32
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:13
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:04:44
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:10
|6
|Team Sky
|0:13:37
|7
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:22
|8
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:33
|9
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:57
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:23:18
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|0:23:39
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:18
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:53
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:26
|15
|FDJ.fr
|1:25:58
|16
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:27:03
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:47:25
|18
|IAM Cycling
|1:56:51
|19
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:07:17
