Trending

País Vasco: Landa wins penultimate stage

Henao keeps race lead ahead of final time trial

Image 1 of 66

Tim Wells (Loto Soudals) wills his way up the climb

Tim Wells (Loto Soudals) wills his way up the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 66

A Tinkoff-Saxo rides up the final climb of the day

A Tinkoff-Saxo rides up the final climb of the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 66

Michael Albasini and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) sign on

Michael Albasini and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 66

Luis León Sánchez signs an autograph for a fan

Luis León Sánchez signs an autograph for a fan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 66

Mikel Landa (Astana)

Mikel Landa (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 66

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) finished sixth on the stage to move up to third overall

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) finished sixth on the stage to move up to third overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 66

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) is still trying to find his form

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) is still trying to find his form
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 66

Fränk Schleck (Trek) doing domestique duty

Fränk Schleck (Trek) doing domestique duty
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 66

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in the points jersey

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 66

Mikel Landa (Astana) pops the champagne

Mikel Landa (Astana) pops the champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 66

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) remains the race leader

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) remains the race leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 66

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) before receiving the leaders jersey

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) before receiving the leaders jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 66

First WorldTour win for Mikel Landa (Astana)

First WorldTour win for Mikel Landa (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 66

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) is a fan favourite

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) is a fan favourite
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 66

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lost time today

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lost time today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 66

Michał Kwiatkowski at the start of the stage

Michał Kwiatkowski at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 66

Tony Martin in the team hotel

Tony Martin in the team hotel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 66

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lost time to his rivals today

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lost time to his rivals today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 66

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) retains the overall race lead

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) retains the overall race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 66

Katusha and Team Sky on the front of the peloton

Katusha and Team Sky on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 66

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) continued to infiltrate breakaways in 2015

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) continued to infiltrate breakaways in 2015
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 66

Sergey Lagutin with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Sergey Lagutin with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 66

Bauke Mollema (Trek) walks off the sign on stage

Bauke Mollema (Trek) walks off the sign on stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 66

Bauke Mollema (Trek) gets ready for the start of the stage

Bauke Mollema (Trek) gets ready for the start of the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 66

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 66

Lampre-Merida were making sure that Rui Costa stayed out of trouble

Lampre-Merida were making sure that Rui Costa stayed out of trouble
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 66

BMC where busy at the front of the peloton today

BMC where busy at the front of the peloton today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 66

Julien Vermote (Etixx-Quick Step) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

Julien Vermote (Etixx-Quick Step) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 66

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 66

Michał Gołaś and Tony Martin have a chat in the hotel

Michał Gołaś and Tony Martin have a chat in the hotel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 66

Julien Simon (Cofidis)

Julien Simon (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 66

Michał Gołaś talks to teammate Tony Martin

Michał Gołaś talks to teammate Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 66

Tony Martin

Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 66

Tony Martin at Pais Vasco

Tony Martin at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 66

Mikel Landa (Astana)

Mikel Landa (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 66

Mikael Cherel (AG2R)

Mikael Cherel (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 66

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 66

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 66

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 66

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 66

Dani Moreno (Katusha)

Dani Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 66

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R)

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 66

Bauke Mollema lost time

Bauke Mollema lost time
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 66

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 66

Bauke Mollema (Trek)

Bauke Mollema (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 66

Bauke Mollema (Trek)

Bauke Mollema (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 66

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 66

Tony Martin comes in

Tony Martin comes in
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 66

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) and Ion Izagirre (Movistar)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) and Ion Izagirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 66

Stage 5 of the Vuelta al País Vasco

Stage 5 of the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 66

Stage 5 of the Vuelta al País Vasco

Stage 5 of the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 66

Stage 5 of the Vuelta al País Vasco

Stage 5 of the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 66

Stage 5 of the Vuelta al País Vasco

Stage 5 of the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 66

Stage 5 of the Vuelta al País Vasco

Stage 5 of the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 66

Stage 5 of the Vuelta al País Vasco

Stage 5 of the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 66

Stage 5 of the Vuelta al País Vasco

Stage 5 of the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 66

Michal Kwiatkowski comes across ahead of Simon Spilak and Nairo Quintana

Michal Kwiatkowski comes across ahead of Simon Spilak and Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 66

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 66

Sergio Henao beat Joaquim Rodriguez to the line

Sergio Henao beat Joaquim Rodriguez to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 66

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 66

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 66

Mikel Landa (Astana)

Mikel Landa (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 66

Mikel Landa (Astana)

Mikel Landa (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 66

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 66

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 66

Stage 5 of the Vuelta al País Vasco

Stage 5 of the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mikel Landa (Astana) won stage 5 of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco from Eibar to Aia with a well-timed and powerful attack on the final climb.

The Spaniard helped form a 30-rider break in the opening hour of the stage and broke free with Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) and teammate Rein Taaramae (Astana) on the final of three ascents of the Aia but dropped his companions inside the final kilometre. Wellens held on for second with Danielson in third.

In the race for the overall Sergio Henao (Team Sky) finished alongside Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) to retain his leader’s jersey. Nairo Quintana, however, was dropped in the closing stages and lost time to his nearest rivals.

How it unfolded

The first hour of the stage saw a large group break away and establish a lead of over four minutes, including Bruno Pires, Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff), Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing), Giovanni Visconti, Igor Antón (Movistar Team), Carlos Betancur, Matteo Montaguti, Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale), Daryl Impey (Orica), Sébastien Reichenbach (IAM), Nick Van Der Lijke (LottoNL), Mikel Landa, Valerio Agnoli, Rein Taaramae (Astana), Tony Gallopin, Louis Vervaeke, Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Tony Martin, David De la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step), Matteo Bono, Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida), Tom Jelte Slagter, Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin), Julian Arredondo, Laurent Didier (Trek), Omar Fraile, Antonio Molina, Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-RGA), Yohan Bagot, Romain Hardy and Rudy Molard (Cofidis).

Team Sky and Katusha set about holding the break at a reasonable gap but with nine categorised climbs, including three lung-busting efforts up the final ascent to Aia, the break had to work through the day.

The harmony lasted until the first ascent up to Aia. By then the peloton were stretched out and at full throttle and the fight for positioning saw Trek Factory Racing’s Bauke Mollema and Fränk Schleck crash. Both were able to remount but a long chase ensued with Team Sky setting a relentless pace at the front of the peloton. Mollema would lose his top 10 standing by the end of the day.

On the Alkiza the gap had held at four minutes and by the time the Andazarrate was crested the leaders had lost another minute. Philippe Gilbert launched a speculative but ultimately fruitless attack and with 28 kilometres to go the gap was reduced to two minutes.

Vervaeke was the first to kick-off the attacks from the lead group with his teammates Wellens and Gallopin both well positioned. Lotto’s aggression came from a desire to shed the break of as many passengers as possible but it was Astana’s Taaramae who launched the most significant attack on the first ascent to the finish.

The Astana rider kicked clear just as the gradient pitched out at over 20 per cent and with elbows out and back hunched over his bars, he lurched to the summit with a small gap on the chase.

Lotto sprung into life on the descent with the Paris-Nice combo of Wellens and Gallopin latching onto the leader. Landa and Danielson made it a party of five soon after.

Back in the field, Michal Kwiatkowski, attacked with a dash of tactical improvisation, cutting through the remnants of the break before allowing Tony Martin to drag him closer to the leaders, and away from the yellow jersey. Having started the day 30 seconds off the leader’s jersey the Pole was a genuine threat to Henao but on the penultimate ascent to Aia his renegade attack began to falter as Movistar and Katusha drilled home their superior climbing prowess.

At the front of the race the leaders hit the final brutal climb with Gallopin already running on fumes and he was instantly dispatched with Danielson taking over at the front.

The veteran looked in control as he led up the steep banks lined with fans but with less than a few hundred meters to go Landa struck out. Danielson was forced to concede, first to the Spaniard and then to Wellens.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team4:06:01
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:03
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:53
7Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:56
8Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
10Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:08
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:11
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:14
16Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:26
22Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
23Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:44
24David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:01:51
25Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:58
26Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:02:11
28Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:02:18
29Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:24
30Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:29
31Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:34
32Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:38
34Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:43
35Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:02:50
36Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:56
37Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:02:59
38Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
39Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:05
41Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:12
43Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:37
44George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:41
45Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:43
46Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:03:55
48Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:04:01
49Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
50David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
52Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:26
53Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:27
54Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:37
55Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
56Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
57Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
58Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
59Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:41
60Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:53
61Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:01
62Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:05:34
63Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:05:51
64Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:05:54
65Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:01
66Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:06:14
67Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
68Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:07:47
69Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
70Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:55
71Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:00
72Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:08:12
73Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:46
74Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:08:53
75Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
76Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:57
77Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:09:10
78Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:09:21
79Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:09:37
80Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:04
81Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:10:28
82José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
83Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
84Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
85Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
86Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
87Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:32
88Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:40
89Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:51
90Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
91Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:53
92Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:16
93Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
94Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:11:20
95Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
96Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:26
97Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:30
98Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
100Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
101Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:39
102Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
103Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:47
106Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:58
107Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:12:08
108Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:14
109Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
110Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:18
111Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:12:20
112David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:28
113Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:47
114Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
115Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:29
116Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:03
117Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:13
118Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:39
119Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:28
120Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:38

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team16
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team14
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal12
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge10
7Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky9
8Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha8
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
10Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step5
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha4
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team3
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha1

Sprint 1 - Asteasu, 106,4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint 2 - Andatza, 134,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Sprint 3 - Orio, 147,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal2
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Kalbario, 17,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Itziar, 32,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Garate, 50,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Urraki, 80,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo6
4Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team2
6David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Alkiza, 101,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 6 - Alto de Andazarrate, 112,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team2
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 7 - Alto de Aia, 137,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal4
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
4Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 8 - Alto de Aia, 151,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 9 - Aia, 155,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team12:19:42
2Team Katusha0:01:39
3Lotto Soudal0:01:40
4Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:38
5BMC Racing Team0:02:46
6Movistar Team0:03:26
7AG2R La Mondiale0:04:08
8Lampre-Merida0:04:43
9Team Sky0:05:03
10Orica GreenEdge0:05:12
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:44
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:15
13Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:07
14Trek Factory Racing0:08:34
15Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:03
16IAM Cycling0:17:18
17Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:13
18FDJ.fr0:23:19
19Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:40

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky21:20:48
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:07
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:12
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
6Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:28
8Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:42
12Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:44
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:56
14Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:00
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:25
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:59
18Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:02:26
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:32
20David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:03:19
21Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:22
22Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:04:09
23Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:12
24Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:04:41
25Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:48
26Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:09
27Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:23
28Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:14
29Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:27
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:09:07
31Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:17
32Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:50
33Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:52
34Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:14
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:12:16
37Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:34
38Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:38
39Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:39
40Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:15:38
41Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:50
42Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:30
43Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:45
44Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:16:50
45Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:56
46Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:18:43
47Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
48Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:45
49Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:19:07
50Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:19:32
51Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:19:50
52Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:22
53Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:21:28
54Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:22
55Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:24:35
56Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:27:52
57Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:35
58Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:31:21
59Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:31:41
60Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:31:54
61Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:02
62George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:32:20
63Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:32:26
64Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:33:35
65Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:34:06
66Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:34:52
67Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:19
68Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:36:30
69David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:49
70Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:37:00
71Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:38:13
72Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
73Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:58
74José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:26
75Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:40:20
76Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:40:37
77Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:40:53
78David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:40:55
79Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:41:33
80Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:41:43
81Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:43:18
82Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:43:40
83Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:44:15
84Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:44:18
85Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
86Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:45:47
87Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:45:54
88Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:59
89Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:46:18
90Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:46:47
91Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:47:36
92Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:48:17
93Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:48:43
94Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:48:47
95Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:48:49
96Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:51:24
97Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:52:10
98Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:52:41
99Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:53:03
100Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:53:43
101Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:47
102Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:53:56
103Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:31
104Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:54:35
105Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:54:42
106Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:55:24
107Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:55:39
108Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:56:15
109Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:56:25
110Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:22
111Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:58:02
112Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:06
113Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:58:58
114Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:01:04
115Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:01:07
116Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida1:01:21
117Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:01:59
118Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:02:56
119Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:05:35
120Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:05:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha58pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step56
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge45
4Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky41
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal40
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing34
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge34
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha30
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team28
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team22
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing21
13Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team20
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
15Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
16Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team16
17Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team16
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha15
19Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo12
21Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
23Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
24Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team11
25Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team11
26Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha11
27Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step10
28Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida7
29Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
30Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
31Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
32Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
33Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge1
34Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida-5
35Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step-8

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal12pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
4Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
5Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step7
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team3
8Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team3
9Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling3
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal2
11Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
12Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
13Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
14Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1
15Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
16Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
17Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1
18Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
19Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
20Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
21Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team1
22Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
23Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA81pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA45
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team33
4Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step23
5Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky22
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team17
7Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling17
8Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15
10Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
11Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team10
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team10
14Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
15Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team8
16Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha8
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr8
18Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
19Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha6
20Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team6
21Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo6
22Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
23Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal4
24Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky3
25Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
26Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
27Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2
28David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky2
29Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida2
30Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
31Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
32David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step2
33Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha1
34Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
35Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha1
36Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
37Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1
38José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha64:03:14
2BMC Racing Team0:02:32
3Astana Pro Team0:04:13
4Movistar Team0:04:44
5AG2R La Mondiale0:13:10
6Team Sky0:13:37
7Orica GreenEdge0:19:22
8Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:33
9Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:19:57
10Lotto Soudal0:23:18
11Lampre-Merida0:23:39
12Trek Factory Racing0:24:18
13Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:53
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:26
15FDJ.fr1:25:58
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:27:03
17Team Giant-Alpecin1:47:25
18IAM Cycling1:56:51
19Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:07:17

Latest on Cyclingnews