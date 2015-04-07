Trending

Pais Vasco: Felline wins stage 2 in Vitoria-Gasteiz

Matthews holds onto yellow jersey

Image 1 of 46

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 2

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 46

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) as sign on

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) as sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 46

Julian Vermote (Etixx-Quick Step)

Julian Vermote (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 46

Some serious veins on display on the leg of Kevin De Weert (Lotto Jumbo)

Some serious veins on display on the leg of Kevin De Weert (Lotto Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 46

Bert-Jan Lindeman (Lotto Jumbo)

Bert-Jan Lindeman (Lotto Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

The line up of Katusha's Canyon bikes. Note the custom painted bike which belongs to Joaquim Rodríguez

The line up of Katusha's Canyon bikes. Note the custom painted bike which belongs to Joaquim Rodríguez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

Michele Scarponi (Astana)

Michele Scarponi (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

Mikaël Cherel (Ag2r) has time for a fan

Mikaël Cherel (Ag2r) has time for a fan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step) checks his computer

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step) checks his computer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) in the points jersey

Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

Petr Vakoč (Etixx-Quick Step)

Petr Vakoč (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 46

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quick Step)

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 46

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 46

Sergio Luis Henao (Team Sky)

Sergio Luis Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 46

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 46

Brian Bulgaç (Lotto Jumbo)

Brian Bulgaç (Lotto Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 46

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 46

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) takes the win

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) takes the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 46

The peloton sprints to the line

The peloton sprints to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 46

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) tries on the Basque beret

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) tries on the Basque beret
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 46

A thumbs up from stage winner Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing)

A thumbs up from stage winner Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 46

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) sprint to the line

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) sprint to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 46

Stage 2 of the Pais Vasco

Stage 2 of the Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 46

Stage 2 of the Pais Vasco

Stage 2 of the Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 46

Stage 2 of the Pais Vasco

Stage 2 of the Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 46

Riders wait for the start of stage 2

Riders wait for the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 46

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 46

Happy face in the Etixx car

Happy face in the Etixx car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 46

Etixx-Quickstep tries to work out a winning strategy

Etixx-Quickstep tries to work out a winning strategy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 46

The stage 2 sprint in Vitoria-Gasteiz

The stage 2 sprint in Vitoria-Gasteiz
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 46

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) tops the stage 2 podium

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) tops the stage 2 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 46

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) is rewarded with a Basque beret

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) is rewarded with a Basque beret
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 46

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) celebrates his stage 2 win

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) celebrates his stage 2 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 46

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing)

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) maintained his overall lead after stage 2

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) maintained his overall lead after stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) beats race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) beats race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 46

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) takes the win

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) takes the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 46

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) crosses the line

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 46

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickSep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickSep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 46

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 46

Daniel Moreno (Katusha)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

The peloton crosses the finish line in Vitoria-Gasteiz

The peloton crosses the finish line in Vitoria-Gasteiz
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 46

Pais Vasco stage 2 sprint

Pais Vasco stage 2 sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) won the stage 2 bunch sprint at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco on Tuesday. The Italian out-kicked current overall leader and stage 1 winner Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal).

Related Articles

Matthews wins Pais Vasco opener

Riders angry after high-speed Basque Country crash

It was Felline's first-ever victory at WorldTour level, and his first sprint victory since the 2013 Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. "It’s a bit of a surprise but it’s nice to win," he said. "I haven’t won, and especially won a sprint, for a long time. I won the time trial at the recent Criterium International and so I knew I was in good shape and had good legs. It’s about using them when you have them.

"To be honest, I came here with the goal of winning something. A chance came my way and so I’m very, very happy. I really want to thank all the team who have helped me and encouraged me recently. I had a puncture with about 40km to go but I got back on and felt good. In the sprint I was well placed and took my chance. I managed to start my sprint before Matthews and managed to hold him off.

"This is a dream come true. It’s my first-ever WorldTour win, so I’m so happy."

Matthews, who took the overall race lead after winning the opening stage in Bilbao on Monday, holds on to the top spot in the standings but with the same time as runner-up and world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and Felline in third.

How it happened

The stage 1 victory might have been somewhat of a surprise to Matthews and his Orica-GreenEdge team given that it was such a hilly stage. The second stage, however, was perfectly suited to the sprinters with a 175.4km race from Bilbao to Vitoria-Gasteiz, the longest stage of Pais Vasco. The relatively flatter stage did have five small climbs on route Orduña (cat 1), Salinas de Añana (cat 3), San Martín de Zar (cat 3), Zaldiarán (cat 3), Vitoria (cat 3) and Alto de Zaldiarán (cat 3) but Matthews showed his top climbing form on the previous day’s more difficult ascents.

The start of the race was slightly delayed as the peloton held a five-minute protest against the race organizers. The riders were angry over the high-speed and dangerous finish of stage 1, which had a series of metal poles sticking up at the sides of the road. Four riders were injured in a crash 500 metres from the finish line including Peter Stetina (BMC), who was taken to the hospital with a fractured kneecap and ribs.

Once the racing got underway, it wasn’t long before a breakaway formed with Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Sebastien Reichenbach IAM Cycling), Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Soudal), Thierry Hupond (Giant Alpecin), Kevin de Weert (LottoNL-Jumbo). Txurruka was the highest place in GC with the same time as Matthews.

The breakaway dwindled to three riders over the day’s KOM ascents with Vervaeke, Reichenbach and Txurruka staying out front. Txurruka had taken the bulk of the points on the climbs throughout the stage.

The escapees’ gap dropped to just over a minute with 30km to go, and down again to 15 seconds with 20km left, as Orica-GreenEdge riders led the main field with a steady tempo, and their leader Matthews safely tucked in behind. Movistar riders also moved toward the front to keep their GC rider Nairo Quintana out of trouble.

Katusha emerged and put in a big effort for their sprinter Ilnur Zakarin, pulling the field at quick speeds of roughly 65 km/h into final short climb of the Zaldiarán, so that their riders were well positioned over the top and down the descent to the finish line. Once the peloton was on the slopes, Tinkoff-Saxo, Lampre-Merida, Astana and BMC also moved to the front of the field.

In one last effort, breakaway rider Reichenbach attacked on the climb but Txurruka came around him over the top to take the last set of mountain points during the stage. He also took the mountains jersey from the previous day’s breakaway rider, teammate Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

Over the top, the breakaway was swallowed up and the field barreled down the high-speed, twisty descent into Vitoria-Gasteiz. Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) used his top descending skills to create a small gap with four kilometres to go, forcing Etixx-QuickStep to take up the bulk of the chase.

Slagter was caught with two and a half kilometres to go as Etixx-QuickStep again led the field into the finale, and with Orica-GreenEdge and Lotto Soudal taking over.

Under the flamme rouge, the field raced through two more roundabouts and Etixx-QuickStep emerged with a lead-out, but their efforts did not pay off and Felline stole the win ahead of Matthews and Gallopin, leaving Kwiatkowski to settle for fourth.

Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco will continue with stage 3’s 170.7km race from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Zumarraga on Wednesday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing4:32:32
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
12David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
13Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
19Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
21Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
24Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
26Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
27Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
28Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
29Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
31Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
33Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
34Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
37Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
38Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
40Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
41Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
43Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
44Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
46Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
47Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
49Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
50Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
51Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
53Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
54Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
56Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
57Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
58Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
59Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
60Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
62Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
63Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
65Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
66Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
67Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
69Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
70David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
71Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
72Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
74Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
75Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
76Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
78George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
79Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
80Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
82Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
83Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
86Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
87Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
88Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
89Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
91Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
92Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
93Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
94José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
95Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
96Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
98Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:20
99Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:00:28
100Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
101Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
102David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
103Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:37
104Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
105Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
106Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:34
107Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
108Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
109Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
110Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
111Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:17
112Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:30
113Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:07
114Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
115Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
116Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:38
117Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
118Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
119Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
120Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
121Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
122Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
123Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
124Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
125Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
126Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
127Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
128Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
129Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:35
130Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:18
131Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
132Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
133Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
134Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
135Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
136Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:22
137Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:12:29
138Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
139Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
140Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing25pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge20
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal16
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step14
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
6Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr10
7Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
8Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
9Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
10Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha5
12David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling4
13Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step3
14Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
15Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge1

Sprint 1 - Treviño, 121,7 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Sprint 2 - Imiruri, 150,4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling2
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint 3 - Treviño, 157,7 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Orduña, 49,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10pts
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling8
3Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin6
4Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
5Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
6Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Salinas de Añana, 75,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling2
3Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Mountain 3 - Alto de San Martín de Zar, 113,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling3pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Zaldiarán, 130,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling2
3Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Vitoria, 146,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling2
3Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 6 - Alto de Zaldiarán, 166,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky3pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step13:37:36
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3BMC Racing Team
4Astana Pro Team
5Orica GreenEdge
6Trek Factory Racing
7Lotto Soudal
8Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
9Team Katusha
10Lampre-Merida
11Tinkoff-Saxo
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Team Sky
14Movistar Team
15Team Giant-Alpecin
16IAM Cycling
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18FDJ.fr
19Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:34

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8:29:39
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
5Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
10Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
13Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
16Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
17Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
19Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
21Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
25Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
26Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
28Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
30Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
31Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
32Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
34Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
36Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
37Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
38Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
39Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
40Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
41Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
42Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
43Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
45Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
47Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
48Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
49Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
50Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
53Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
54David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
55Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
57Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
58Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
60José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
61Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
62Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:01:34
63Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
64Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:03:09
66Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
67Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
68Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
70Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
71Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
72Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
73Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
75Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
76Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
77George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
78Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
79David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
80Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
81Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
82Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:03:37
83Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
84Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
85Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:46
86Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:43
87Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:38
88Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:49
89Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:26
90Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:06:39
91Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:12
92David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:07:44
93Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
95Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
96Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:58
98Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:42
99Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
100Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:47
101Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:02
102Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:01
103Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:05
104Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
105Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
107Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
108Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
109Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
110Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
111Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
112Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:16
113Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:27
114Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:39
115Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
116Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
117Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:51
118Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:08
119Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:22
120Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
121Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
122Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
123Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
124Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
125Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:12
126Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
127Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:19
128Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:14:20
129Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:31
130Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:15:43
131Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
132Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:16:02
133Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
134Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:00
135Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:23
136Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
137Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:11
138Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:34
139Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
140Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge45pts
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing34
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step34
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal28
5Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr24
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha16
8Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
9Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha11
12Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step10
13Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
14Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
15David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling4
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
17Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
18Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
19Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
20Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal9pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
5Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling3
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
7Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
8Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1
10Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team1
11Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida1
12Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA21pts
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling17
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
4Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
5Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin7
6Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky6
7Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
9Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky3
10Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
11Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha1
15Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step1
16Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step25:28:57
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Team Katusha
4Orica GreenEdge
5BMC Racing Team
6Astana Pro Team
7Trek Factory Racing
8Lotto Soudal
9Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
10FDJ.fr
11Tinkoff-Saxo
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Team Sky
14Movistar Team
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Lampre-Merida0:04:43
17IAM Cycling0:06:17
18Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:51
19Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:36

Latest on Cyclingnews