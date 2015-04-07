Pais Vasco: Felline wins stage 2 in Vitoria-Gasteiz
Matthews holds onto yellow jersey
Stage 2: Bilbao - Vitoria-Gasteiz
Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) won the stage 2 bunch sprint at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco on Tuesday. The Italian out-kicked current overall leader and stage 1 winner Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal).
It was Felline's first-ever victory at WorldTour level, and his first sprint victory since the 2013 Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. "It’s a bit of a surprise but it’s nice to win," he said. "I haven’t won, and especially won a sprint, for a long time. I won the time trial at the recent Criterium International and so I knew I was in good shape and had good legs. It’s about using them when you have them.
"To be honest, I came here with the goal of winning something. A chance came my way and so I’m very, very happy. I really want to thank all the team who have helped me and encouraged me recently. I had a puncture with about 40km to go but I got back on and felt good. In the sprint I was well placed and took my chance. I managed to start my sprint before Matthews and managed to hold him off.
"This is a dream come true. It’s my first-ever WorldTour win, so I’m so happy."
Matthews, who took the overall race lead after winning the opening stage in Bilbao on Monday, holds on to the top spot in the standings but with the same time as runner-up and world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and Felline in third.
How it happened
The stage 1 victory might have been somewhat of a surprise to Matthews and his Orica-GreenEdge team given that it was such a hilly stage. The second stage, however, was perfectly suited to the sprinters with a 175.4km race from Bilbao to Vitoria-Gasteiz, the longest stage of Pais Vasco. The relatively flatter stage did have five small climbs on route Orduña (cat 1), Salinas de Añana (cat 3), San Martín de Zar (cat 3), Zaldiarán (cat 3), Vitoria (cat 3) and Alto de Zaldiarán (cat 3) but Matthews showed his top climbing form on the previous day’s more difficult ascents.
The start of the race was slightly delayed as the peloton held a five-minute protest against the race organizers. The riders were angry over the high-speed and dangerous finish of stage 1, which had a series of metal poles sticking up at the sides of the road. Four riders were injured in a crash 500 metres from the finish line including Peter Stetina (BMC), who was taken to the hospital with a fractured kneecap and ribs.
Once the racing got underway, it wasn’t long before a breakaway formed with Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Sebastien Reichenbach IAM Cycling), Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Soudal), Thierry Hupond (Giant Alpecin), Kevin de Weert (LottoNL-Jumbo). Txurruka was the highest place in GC with the same time as Matthews.
The breakaway dwindled to three riders over the day’s KOM ascents with Vervaeke, Reichenbach and Txurruka staying out front. Txurruka had taken the bulk of the points on the climbs throughout the stage.
The escapees’ gap dropped to just over a minute with 30km to go, and down again to 15 seconds with 20km left, as Orica-GreenEdge riders led the main field with a steady tempo, and their leader Matthews safely tucked in behind. Movistar riders also moved toward the front to keep their GC rider Nairo Quintana out of trouble.
Katusha emerged and put in a big effort for their sprinter Ilnur Zakarin, pulling the field at quick speeds of roughly 65 km/h into final short climb of the Zaldiarán, so that their riders were well positioned over the top and down the descent to the finish line. Once the peloton was on the slopes, Tinkoff-Saxo, Lampre-Merida, Astana and BMC also moved to the front of the field.
In one last effort, breakaway rider Reichenbach attacked on the climb but Txurruka came around him over the top to take the last set of mountain points during the stage. He also took the mountains jersey from the previous day’s breakaway rider, teammate Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).
Over the top, the breakaway was swallowed up and the field barreled down the high-speed, twisty descent into Vitoria-Gasteiz. Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) used his top descending skills to create a small gap with four kilometres to go, forcing Etixx-QuickStep to take up the bulk of the chase.
Slagter was caught with two and a half kilometres to go as Etixx-QuickStep again led the field into the finale, and with Orica-GreenEdge and Lotto Soudal taking over.
Under the flamme rouge, the field raced through two more roundabouts and Etixx-QuickStep emerged with a lead-out, but their efforts did not pay off and Felline stole the win ahead of Matthews and Gallopin, leaving Kwiatkowski to settle for fourth.
Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco will continue with stage 3’s 170.7km race from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Zumarraga on Wednesday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|4:32:32
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|13
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|27
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|31
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|44
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|50
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|51
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|52
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|57
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|59
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|62
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|63
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|65
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|66
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|69
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|70
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|71
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|72
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|75
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|76
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|78
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|79
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|83
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|84
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|86
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|87
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|90
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|91
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|92
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|93
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|94
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|98
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:20
|99
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:28
|100
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|101
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|102
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|103
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:37
|104
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|105
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|106
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:34
|107
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|108
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|109
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|111
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:17
|112
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:30
|113
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:07
|114
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|115
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:38
|117
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|119
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|120
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|121
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|122
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|123
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|124
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|125
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|127
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|128
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|129
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:35
|130
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:18
|131
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|132
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|133
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|134
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|136
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:22
|137
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:12:29
|138
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|139
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|140
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|16
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|6
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|7
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|8
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|9
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|12
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|4
|13
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|15
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|3
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|4
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|5
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|6
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:37:36
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Team Sky
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|IAM Cycling
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|FDJ.fr
|19
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8:29:39
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|19
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|30
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|32
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|36
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|37
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|38
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|50
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|54
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|55
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|60
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|62
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:34
|63
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|64
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:09
|66
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|67
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|68
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|70
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|71
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|72
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|75
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|76
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|78
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|79
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|80
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|82
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:37
|83
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|84
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:46
|86
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:43
|87
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:38
|88
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:49
|89
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:26
|90
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:06:39
|91
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:12
|92
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:07:44
|93
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|95
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|96
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:58
|98
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:42
|99
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:47
|101
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:02
|102
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:01
|103
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:05
|104
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|109
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|110
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|112
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:16
|113
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:27
|114
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:39
|115
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|116
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|117
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:51
|118
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:08
|119
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:22
|120
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|122
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|123
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|125
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:12
|126
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|127
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:19
|128
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:20
|129
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:31
|130
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:43
|131
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|132
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:02
|133
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|134
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:00
|135
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:23
|136
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|137
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:11
|138
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:34
|139
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|140
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|45
|pts
|2
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|28
|5
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|8
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|9
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|12
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|13
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|14
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|15
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|4
|16
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|17
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|18
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|19
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|20
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|5
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|8
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|10
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|11
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1
|12
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|17
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|4
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|5
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|6
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|6
|7
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|9
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|10
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|11
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|16
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|25:28:57
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Team Katusha
|4
|Orica GreenEdge
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|FDJ.fr
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Team Sky
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|0:04:43
|17
|IAM Cycling
|0:06:17
|18
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:51
|19
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:36
