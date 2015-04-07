Image 1 of 46 Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 46 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) as sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 46 Julian Vermote (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 46 Some serious veins on display on the leg of Kevin De Weert (Lotto Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 46 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Lotto Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 46 The line up of Katusha's Canyon bikes. Note the custom painted bike which belongs to Joaquim Rodríguez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 46 Michele Scarponi (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 46 Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 46 Mikaël Cherel (Ag2r) has time for a fan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 46 David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step) checks his computer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 46 Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) in the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 46 Petr Vakoč (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 46 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 46 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 46 Sergio Luis Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 46 Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 46 Brian Bulgaç (Lotto Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 46 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 46 Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 46 The peloton sprints to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 46 Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) tries on the Basque beret (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 46 A thumbs up from stage winner Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 46 Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) sprint to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 46 Stage 2 of the Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 46 Stage 2 of the Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 46 Stage 2 of the Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 46 Riders wait for the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 46 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 46 Happy face in the Etixx car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 46 Etixx-Quickstep tries to work out a winning strategy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 46 The stage 2 sprint in Vitoria-Gasteiz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 46 Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) tops the stage 2 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 46 Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) is rewarded with a Basque beret (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 46 Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) celebrates his stage 2 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 46 Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) maintained his overall lead after stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 46 Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) beats race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 46 Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) takes the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 46 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 46 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickSep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 46 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 46 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 46 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 46 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 46 The peloton crosses the finish line in Vitoria-Gasteiz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 46 Pais Vasco stage 2 sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) won the stage 2 bunch sprint at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco on Tuesday. The Italian out-kicked current overall leader and stage 1 winner Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal).

It was Felline's first-ever victory at WorldTour level, and his first sprint victory since the 2013 Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. "It’s a bit of a surprise but it’s nice to win," he said. "I haven’t won, and especially won a sprint, for a long time. I won the time trial at the recent Criterium International and so I knew I was in good shape and had good legs. It’s about using them when you have them.

"To be honest, I came here with the goal of winning something. A chance came my way and so I’m very, very happy. I really want to thank all the team who have helped me and encouraged me recently. I had a puncture with about 40km to go but I got back on and felt good. In the sprint I was well placed and took my chance. I managed to start my sprint before Matthews and managed to hold him off.

"This is a dream come true. It’s my first-ever WorldTour win, so I’m so happy."

Matthews, who took the overall race lead after winning the opening stage in Bilbao on Monday, holds on to the top spot in the standings but with the same time as runner-up and world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and Felline in third.

How it happened

The stage 1 victory might have been somewhat of a surprise to Matthews and his Orica-GreenEdge team given that it was such a hilly stage. The second stage, however, was perfectly suited to the sprinters with a 175.4km race from Bilbao to Vitoria-Gasteiz, the longest stage of Pais Vasco. The relatively flatter stage did have five small climbs on route Orduña (cat 1), Salinas de Añana (cat 3), San Martín de Zar (cat 3), Zaldiarán (cat 3), Vitoria (cat 3) and Alto de Zaldiarán (cat 3) but Matthews showed his top climbing form on the previous day’s more difficult ascents.

The start of the race was slightly delayed as the peloton held a five-minute protest against the race organizers. The riders were angry over the high-speed and dangerous finish of stage 1, which had a series of metal poles sticking up at the sides of the road. Four riders were injured in a crash 500 metres from the finish line including Peter Stetina (BMC), who was taken to the hospital with a fractured kneecap and ribs.

Once the racing got underway, it wasn’t long before a breakaway formed with Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Sebastien Reichenbach IAM Cycling), Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Soudal), Thierry Hupond (Giant Alpecin), Kevin de Weert (LottoNL-Jumbo). Txurruka was the highest place in GC with the same time as Matthews.

The breakaway dwindled to three riders over the day’s KOM ascents with Vervaeke, Reichenbach and Txurruka staying out front. Txurruka had taken the bulk of the points on the climbs throughout the stage.

The escapees’ gap dropped to just over a minute with 30km to go, and down again to 15 seconds with 20km left, as Orica-GreenEdge riders led the main field with a steady tempo, and their leader Matthews safely tucked in behind. Movistar riders also moved toward the front to keep their GC rider Nairo Quintana out of trouble.

Katusha emerged and put in a big effort for their sprinter Ilnur Zakarin, pulling the field at quick speeds of roughly 65 km/h into final short climb of the Zaldiarán, so that their riders were well positioned over the top and down the descent to the finish line. Once the peloton was on the slopes, Tinkoff-Saxo, Lampre-Merida, Astana and BMC also moved to the front of the field.

In one last effort, breakaway rider Reichenbach attacked on the climb but Txurruka came around him over the top to take the last set of mountain points during the stage. He also took the mountains jersey from the previous day’s breakaway rider, teammate Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

Over the top, the breakaway was swallowed up and the field barreled down the high-speed, twisty descent into Vitoria-Gasteiz. Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) used his top descending skills to create a small gap with four kilometres to go, forcing Etixx-QuickStep to take up the bulk of the chase.

Slagter was caught with two and a half kilometres to go as Etixx-QuickStep again led the field into the finale, and with Orica-GreenEdge and Lotto Soudal taking over.

Under the flamme rouge, the field raced through two more roundabouts and Etixx-QuickStep emerged with a lead-out, but their efforts did not pay off and Felline stole the win ahead of Matthews and Gallopin, leaving Kwiatkowski to settle for fourth.

Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco will continue with stage 3’s 170.7km race from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Zumarraga on Wednesday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 4:32:32 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 12 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 13 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 21 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 24 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 26 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 27 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 28 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 29 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 31 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 33 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 34 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 38 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 41 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 43 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 44 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 46 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 50 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 51 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 52 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 53 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 56 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 57 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 58 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 59 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 60 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 62 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 63 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 65 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 66 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 67 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 69 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 70 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 71 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 72 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 73 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 74 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 75 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 76 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 78 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 79 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 82 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 83 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 84 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 86 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 87 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 88 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 89 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 90 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 91 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 92 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 93 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 98 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:20 99 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:00:28 100 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 101 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 102 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 103 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:37 104 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 105 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:06 106 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:34 107 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 108 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 109 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 110 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 111 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:17 112 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:30 113 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:07 114 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 115 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 116 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:38 117 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 119 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 120 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 121 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 122 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 123 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 124 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 125 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 126 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 127 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 128 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:35 130 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:18 131 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 132 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 133 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 134 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 135 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 136 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:22 137 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:12:29 138 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 139 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 140 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 25 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 20 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 16 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 6 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 7 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 8 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 9 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 12 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 4 13 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 15 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 1

Sprint 1 - Treviño, 121,7 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Sprint 2 - Imiruri, 150,4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 3 - Treviño, 157,7 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Orduña, 49,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 3 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 4 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 5 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 6 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Salinas de Añana, 75,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 3 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de San Martín de Zar, 113,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Zaldiarán, 130,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 3 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Vitoria, 146,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 3 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 6 - Alto de Zaldiarán, 166,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick-Step 13:37:36 2 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Orica GreenEdge 6 Trek Factory Racing 7 Lotto Soudal 8 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 Team Katusha 10 Lampre-Merida 11 Tinkoff-Saxo 12 AG2R La Mondiale 13 Team Sky 14 Movistar Team 15 Team Giant-Alpecin 16 IAM Cycling 17 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 FDJ.fr 19 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:34

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8:29:39 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 5 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 10 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 17 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 19 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 21 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 26 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 28 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 30 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 31 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 32 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 36 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 37 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 38 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 39 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 40 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 41 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 42 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 43 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 48 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 49 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 50 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 53 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 54 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 55 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 57 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 58 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 60 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:06 62 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:01:34 63 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 64 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:09 66 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 67 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 68 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 70 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 71 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 72 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 73 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 75 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 76 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 77 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 78 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 79 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 80 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 81 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 82 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:37 83 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 84 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 85 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:46 86 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:43 87 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:38 88 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:49 89 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:26 90 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:06:39 91 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:12 92 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:07:44 93 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 95 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 96 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 97 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:58 98 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:42 99 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 100 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:47 101 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:02 102 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:01 103 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:05 104 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 105 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 108 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 109 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 110 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 112 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:16 113 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:27 114 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:39 115 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 116 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 117 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:51 118 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:08 119 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:22 120 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 122 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 123 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 124 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 125 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:12 126 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 127 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:19 128 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:20 129 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:31 130 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:15:43 131 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 132 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:02 133 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 134 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:00 135 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:23 136 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 137 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:11 138 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:34 139 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 140 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 45 pts 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 34 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 28 5 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 16 8 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 9 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 11 12 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 13 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 14 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 15 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 4 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 18 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 19 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 20 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 5 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 7 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 8 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1 10 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 1 11 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 1 12 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 pts 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 4 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 5 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 6 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 6 7 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 9 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 3 10 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 11 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 1 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 16 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1