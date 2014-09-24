Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco past winners
Champions from 1924 to 2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Alberto Contador (ESP) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|2013
|Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team
|2012
|Samuel Sánchez (ESP) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2011
|Andreas Klöden (GER) Team RadioShack
|2010
|Chris Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|2009
|Alberto Contador (ESP) Astana
|2008
|Alberto Contador (ESP) Astana
|2007
|Juan José Cobo (ESP) Saunier Duval-Prodir
|2006
|José Ángel Gómez Marchante (ESP) Saunier Duval-Prodir
|2005
|Danilo Di Luca (ITA) Liquigas-Bianchi
|2004
|Denis Menchov (RUS) Illes Balears-Banesto
|2003
|Iban Mayo (ESP) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2002
|Aitor Osa (ESP) iBanesto.com
|2001
|Raimondas Rumšas (LTU) Fassa Bortolo
|2000
|Andreas Klöden (GER) Team Telekom
|1999
|Laurent Jalabert (FRA) ONCE-Deutsche Bank
|1998
|Íñigo Cuesta (ESP) ONCE
|1997
|Alex Zülle (SUI) ONCE
|1996
|Francesco Casagrande (ITA) Saeco-AS Juvenes San Marino
|1995
|Alex Zülle (SUI) ONCE
|1994
|Tony Rominger (SUI) Mapei-CLAS
|1993
|Tony Rominger (SUI)
|1992
|Tony Rominger (SUI)
|1991
|Claudio Chiappucci (ITA)
|1990
|Julián Gorospe (ESP)
|1989
|Stephen Roche (IRL)
|1988
|Erik Breukink (NED)
|1987
|Sean Kelly (IRL)
|1986
|Sean Kelly (IRL)
|1985
|Pello Ruiz Cabestany (ESP)
|1984
|Sean Kelly (IRL)
|1983
|Julián Gorospe (ESP)
|1982
|José Luis Laguía (ESP)
|1981
|Silvano Contini (ITA)
|1980
|Alberto Fernández (ESP)
|1979
|Giovanni Battaglin (ITA)
|1978
|José Antonio González (ESP)
|1977
|José Antonio González (ESP)
|1976
|Gianbattista Baronchelli (ITA)
|1975
|José Antonio González (ESP)
|1974
|Miguel María Lasa (ESP)
|1973
|Luis Ocaña (ESP)
|1972
|José Antonio González (ESP)
|1971
|Luis Ocaña (ESP)
|1970
|Luis Pedro Santamarina (ESP)
|1969
|Jacques Anquetil (FRA)
|1936–1968
|No races held
|1935
|Gino Bartali (ITA)
|1931–1934
|No races held
|1930
|Mariano Cañardo (ESP)
|1929
|Maurice De Waele (BEL)
|1928
|Maurice De Waele (BEL)
|1927
|Victor Fontan (FRA)
|1926
|Nicolas Frantz (LUX)
|1925
|Auguste Verdyck (BEL)
|1924
|Francis Pélissier (FRA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
-
Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020African team confirms 27-rider roster and reveals new colours
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy