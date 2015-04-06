Trending

Matthews wins Pais Vasco opener

Australian takes bunch sprint in Bilbao

Image 1 of 49

Mario and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

Mario and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 49

George Bennett (Lotto Jumbo)

George Bennett (Lotto Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 49

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 49

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) at the team presentation

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) at the team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 49

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 49

Ángel Vicioso (Katusha)

Ángel Vicioso (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 49

Matthews celebrates his win.

Matthews celebrates his win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 49

Michał Kwiatkowski after his Etixx-Quick Step were presented to the crowd

Michał Kwiatkowski after his Etixx-Quick Step were presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 49

David de la Cruz and Petr Vakoč (Etixx-Quick Step)

David de la Cruz and Petr Vakoč (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 49

Kanstantsin Siutsou gets a hand from the Team Sky mechanic

Kanstantsin Siutsou gets a hand from the Team Sky mechanic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 49

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) with a face of pain after the finish of stage one

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) with a face of pain after the finish of stage one
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 49

World champion Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step)

World champion Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 49

Nairo Quintana relaxed before the start of stage one

Nairo Quintana relaxed before the start of stage one
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 49

The race started at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao

The race started at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 49

Peter Stetina (BMC)

Peter Stetina (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 49

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 49

The small front group

The small front group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 49

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 49

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 49

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in yellow leader's jersey

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in yellow leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 49

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 49

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) takes the early leader's jersey

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) takes the early leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 49

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates stage 1 win with champagne

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates stage 1 win with champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 49

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 49

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 1 at Pais Vasco

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 1 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 49

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 49

Stetina and his BMC teammates before the start of stage 1

Stetina and his BMC teammates before the start of stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 49

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 49

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 49

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 49

Carlos Betancur

Carlos Betancur
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 49

Julien Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Julien Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 49

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 49

Brian Bulgac (Team LottoNL-Jumbo)

Brian Bulgac (Team LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 49

Brian Bulgac (Team LottoNL-Jumbo)

Brian Bulgac (Team LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 49

Brian Bulgac (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) in the day's breakaway

Brian Bulgac (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) in the day's breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 49

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 49

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 49

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 49

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 49

Matthews celebrates his win.

Matthews celebrates his win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 49

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 49

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 49

Michael Matthews beats Michal Kwiatkowski to the line.

Michael Matthews beats Michal Kwiatkowski to the line.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 49

Michael Matthews beats Michal Kwiatkowski to the line.

Michael Matthews beats Michal Kwiatkowski to the line.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 49

Michael Matthews celebrates his stage win in Pais Vasco.

Michael Matthews celebrates his stage win in Pais Vasco.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 49

Michael Matthews wins the Pais Vasco opener.

Michael Matthews wins the Pais Vasco opener.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 49

Michael Matthews (orica-GreenEdge) wins the Pais Vasco opener.

Michael Matthews (orica-GreenEdge) wins the Pais Vasco opener.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 49

The TV moto gets a close up of the peloton.

The TV moto gets a close up of the peloton.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) won the opening stage at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco from a small group sprint on the streets of Bilbao, Spain. The Australian sprinter made it through the hilly stage with a front group of roughly 50 riders to take the sprint ahead of world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha).

Related Articles

Quintana targets the Tour of the Basque Country

Stetina out of Pais Vasco with broken kneecap and ribs

“I was quite confident going into the stage,” Matthews said. “We did a recon of the final climb yesterday and I knew what I was in for, it just came down to what legs I had today. It turned out I had really good legs, got myself over the climb and I knew from that reduced bunch I had a pretty good chance of cleaning up the sprint.

“The Yates brothers were following a lot of attacks in the final five kilometres, which was great that I didn’t have to worry about any of them. There wasn’t any lead out trains, it was more of a grovel, so I just placed myself within the top five in the final and started my sprint a little earlier, rather than waiting like I did in San Remo, so I couldn’t get boxed in.”

The opening stage of Pais Vasco was a 162.7km stage in and around Bilbao. The stage had three categorized climbs on the Alto de Morga, and twice up the Alto del Vivero.

A breakaway of three riders formed that included Brian Bulgac (LottoNL-Jumbo), Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Anthony Turgis (Cofidis), who had a gap of over five minutes, but that was reduced to 3:30 with roughly 60km to go.

Fraile made a solo attack from the breakaway on a smaller climb with just over 35km to go, leaving his companions to be swallowed up by the chasing peloton.

He held a gap of 2:13 minutes with about 25km left in the race, but that gap drastically dropped as the peloton behind made more of a concerted effort to chase. With 17km remaining, and on the last climb over Alto del Vivero, Fraile’s lead was down to 30 seconds largely thanks to the chase coming from Team Movistar.

Back the field, Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) was forced off his bike to deal with a dropped chain at the side of the road. It was bad timing as the attacking started with Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and then Lieuwe Westra (Astana), who was followed by Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep). The series of attacks were not enough to shake Matthews from the front group over the final climb and he remained the man to beat as the dwindled group created the climb and then descended toward the finish line.

Martin took the lead on the fast descent into Bilbao with a long, fragmented line of riders in single file behind. Although several riders attempted to breakaway, including Philippe Gilbert (BMC), they were no match for Martin’s lead-out into the final kilometre with Kwiatkowski on his wheel.

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) was the first to start the sprint but Matthews jumped next and came around both Kwiatkowski and Gallopin at the line. Zakarin took third place and Reza fourth, leaving Gallopin in fifth.

"I'm happy with today's stage," Kwiatkowski said. "It was a hard final with the 2nd category climb where we didn't reach the summit until 13.5 km before the finish. It was not so easy to control because there were guys trying to escape on that climb, but the team rode perfectly. I had Tony, Carlos Verona, and Petr Vakoc with me in the front group. I also had my other teammates put me into perfect position going into the climb, as it was basically a sprint to get to the front before then.

“It was really nervous all the way to the line. Everyone wanted to show themselves as they usually do in the opening stage of this kind of race. I am happy with my 2nd place on a day like today. I waited a bit too long before launching, but sprinting is also not my top skill and Matthews is a strong guy for the sprints. He deserved the win.  I had good legs in today's stage, and that is the most important thing for me, especially considering I want to fine tune my condition prior to the Ardennes Classics. As for the next stages, we will take it day-by-day."

The Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco will continue with stage 2’s 175.4km race from Bilbao to Vitoria-Gasteiz on Tuesday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:57:07
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
4Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
8Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
11Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
12Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
15Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
18Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
19Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
21Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
22Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
25Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
28Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
32Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
33Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
34Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
35Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
38Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
42Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
43Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
45Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
46Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
47Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
49David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
50Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
51Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
52Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
53Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
54Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
57Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
58Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
59Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
60Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:34
61Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
62Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
63Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
64Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
65Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
66José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
67Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:03:09
68Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
69Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
70Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
71Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
72Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
73Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
74Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
75Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
77Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:09
78George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
79Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
80Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
81Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
82Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
83Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
84Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
86Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
87Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
88Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
89Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
90Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
91Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
92Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
93Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
94David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
95Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
96Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
97Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:49
99Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
100Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:30
101David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
102Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:44
103Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
104Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
106Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
107Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
108David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
109Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
110Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
111Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
112Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
113Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
114Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
115Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
116Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
117Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
118Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:42
119Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
120Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
121Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
122Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
123Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
124Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
125Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:05
126Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
128Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
129Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
130Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
131Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
132Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
133Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
134Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
135Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
136Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
137Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
138Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
140Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
141Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
142Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
143Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
144Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
145Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
146Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
147Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
148Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:00
149Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
150Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step20
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha16
4Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr14
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal12
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
7Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing9
8Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
9Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step7
10Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha6
11Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
12Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
13Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
3Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
4Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky6pts
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
3Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
3Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick Step11:51:21
2Katusha Team
3Orica GreenEDGE
4Cofidis Solutions Crédits
5Astana Pro Team
6BMC Racing Team
7Team Cannondale - Garmin
8Lotto Soudal
9Trek Factory Racing
10Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr
11Tinkoff - Saxo
12Ag2r La Mondiale
13Team Sky
14Movistar Team
15Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
16Lampre - Merida0:04:43
17IAM Cycling0:06:17
18Team Giant - Alpecin0:11:51
19Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:14:02

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:57:07
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
4Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
8Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
11Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
12Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
15Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
18Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
19Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
21Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
22Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
25Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
28Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
32Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
33Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
34Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
35Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
38Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
42Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
43Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
45Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
46Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
47Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
49David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
50Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
51Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
52Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
53Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
54Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
57Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
58Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
59Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
60Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
61Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
62José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
63Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
64Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
66Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:34
68Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
69Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
70Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
71Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:03:09
72Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
73Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
74Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
75Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
76Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
77Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
78Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
79Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
81George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
82Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
83Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
84Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
85Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
86Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
87Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
89Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
90Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
91Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
92Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
93Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
94Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
96Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
97David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
98Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
99Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
100Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:49
101Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
102Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:30
103David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
104Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:44
105Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
106Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
108Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
109Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
110David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
111Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
112Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
113Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
114Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
115Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
116Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
117Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
118Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
119Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
120Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:42
121Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
122Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
123Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
124Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
125Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
126Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
127Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:05
128Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
129Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
130Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
131Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
132Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
133Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
134Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
135Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
136Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
137Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
138Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
139Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
140Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
141Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
142Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
143Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
144Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
145Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
146Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
147Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
148Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
149Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step20
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha16
4Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr14
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal12
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
7Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing9
8Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
9Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step7
10Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha6
11Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
12Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
13Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8pts
2Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
3Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky6
4Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
5Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
6Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1
8Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
4Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
5Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1
7Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida1
8Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick Step11:51:21
2Katusha Team
3Orica GreenEDGE
4Cofidis Solutions Crédits
5Astana Pro Team
6BMC Racing Team
7Team Cannondale - Garmin
8Lotto Soudal
9Trek Factory Racing
10Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr
11Tinkoff - Saxo
12Ag2r La Mondiale
13Team Sky
14Movistar Team
15Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
16Lampre - Merida0:04:43
17IAM Cycling0:06:17
18Team Giant - Alpecin0:11:51
19Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:14:02

 

Latest on Cyclingnews