Image 1 of 49 Mario and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 49 George Bennett (Lotto Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 49 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 49 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 49 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 49 Ángel Vicioso (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 49 Matthews celebrates his win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 49 Michał Kwiatkowski after his Etixx-Quick Step were presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 49 David de la Cruz and Petr Vakoč (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 49 Kanstantsin Siutsou gets a hand from the Team Sky mechanic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 49 Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) with a face of pain after the finish of stage one (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 49 World champion Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 49 Nairo Quintana relaxed before the start of stage one (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 49 The race started at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 49 Peter Stetina (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 49 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 49 The small front group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 49 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 49 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 49 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in yellow leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 49 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 49 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) takes the early leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 49 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates stage 1 win with champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 49 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 49 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 1 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 49 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 49 Stetina and his BMC teammates before the start of stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 49 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 49 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 49 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 49 Carlos Betancur (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 49 Julien Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 49 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 49 Brian Bulgac (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 49 Brian Bulgac (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 49 Brian Bulgac (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) in the day's breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 49 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 49 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 49 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 49 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 49 Matthews celebrates his win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 49 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 49 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 49 Michael Matthews beats Michal Kwiatkowski to the line. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 49 Michael Matthews beats Michal Kwiatkowski to the line. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 49 Michael Matthews celebrates his stage win in Pais Vasco. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 49 Michael Matthews wins the Pais Vasco opener. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 49 Michael Matthews (orica-GreenEdge) wins the Pais Vasco opener. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 49 The TV moto gets a close up of the peloton. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) won the opening stage at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco from a small group sprint on the streets of Bilbao, Spain. The Australian sprinter made it through the hilly stage with a front group of roughly 50 riders to take the sprint ahead of world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha).

“I was quite confident going into the stage,” Matthews said. “We did a recon of the final climb yesterday and I knew what I was in for, it just came down to what legs I had today. It turned out I had really good legs, got myself over the climb and I knew from that reduced bunch I had a pretty good chance of cleaning up the sprint.

“The Yates brothers were following a lot of attacks in the final five kilometres, which was great that I didn’t have to worry about any of them. There wasn’t any lead out trains, it was more of a grovel, so I just placed myself within the top five in the final and started my sprint a little earlier, rather than waiting like I did in San Remo, so I couldn’t get boxed in.”

The opening stage of Pais Vasco was a 162.7km stage in and around Bilbao. The stage had three categorized climbs on the Alto de Morga, and twice up the Alto del Vivero.

A breakaway of three riders formed that included Brian Bulgac (LottoNL-Jumbo), Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Anthony Turgis (Cofidis), who had a gap of over five minutes, but that was reduced to 3:30 with roughly 60km to go.

Fraile made a solo attack from the breakaway on a smaller climb with just over 35km to go, leaving his companions to be swallowed up by the chasing peloton.

He held a gap of 2:13 minutes with about 25km left in the race, but that gap drastically dropped as the peloton behind made more of a concerted effort to chase. With 17km remaining, and on the last climb over Alto del Vivero, Fraile’s lead was down to 30 seconds largely thanks to the chase coming from Team Movistar.

Back the field, Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) was forced off his bike to deal with a dropped chain at the side of the road. It was bad timing as the attacking started with Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and then Lieuwe Westra (Astana), who was followed by Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep). The series of attacks were not enough to shake Matthews from the front group over the final climb and he remained the man to beat as the dwindled group created the climb and then descended toward the finish line.

Martin took the lead on the fast descent into Bilbao with a long, fragmented line of riders in single file behind. Although several riders attempted to breakaway, including Philippe Gilbert (BMC), they were no match for Martin’s lead-out into the final kilometre with Kwiatkowski on his wheel.

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) was the first to start the sprint but Matthews jumped next and came around both Kwiatkowski and Gallopin at the line. Zakarin took third place and Reza fourth, leaving Gallopin in fifth.

"I'm happy with today's stage," Kwiatkowski said. "It was a hard final with the 2nd category climb where we didn't reach the summit until 13.5 km before the finish. It was not so easy to control because there were guys trying to escape on that climb, but the team rode perfectly. I had Tony, Carlos Verona, and Petr Vakoc with me in the front group. I also had my other teammates put me into perfect position going into the climb, as it was basically a sprint to get to the front before then.

“It was really nervous all the way to the line. Everyone wanted to show themselves as they usually do in the opening stage of this kind of race. I am happy with my 2nd place on a day like today. I waited a bit too long before launching, but sprinting is also not my top skill and Matthews is a strong guy for the sprints. He deserved the win. I had good legs in today's stage, and that is the most important thing for me, especially considering I want to fine tune my condition prior to the Ardennes Classics. As for the next stages, we will take it day-by-day."

The Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco will continue with stage 2’s 175.4km race from Bilbao to Vitoria-Gasteiz on Tuesday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:57:07 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 8 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 11 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 21 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 22 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 25 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 28 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 32 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 34 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 35 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 38 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 42 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 43 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 45 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 46 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 47 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 49 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 50 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 52 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 53 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 54 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 57 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 58 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 59 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 60 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:34 61 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 62 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 63 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 64 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 65 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 66 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:03:09 68 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 69 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 70 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 71 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 72 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 73 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 74 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 75 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 77 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:09 78 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 79 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 81 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 82 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 83 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 84 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 86 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 87 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 88 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 89 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 90 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 91 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 92 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 93 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 94 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 95 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 96 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 97 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:49 99 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 100 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:30 101 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 102 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:44 103 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 106 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 108 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 109 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 110 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 111 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 112 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 113 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 115 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 116 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 117 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 118 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:42 119 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 120 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 121 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 122 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 123 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 124 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 125 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:05 126 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 127 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 128 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 129 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 130 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 131 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 132 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 133 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 134 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 136 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 137 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 138 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 140 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 141 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 142 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 143 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 144 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 145 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 146 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 147 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 148 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:00 149 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 150 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 16 4 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 7 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 9 8 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 10 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 11 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 13 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 3 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 6 pts 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick Step 11:51:21 2 Katusha Team 3 Orica GreenEDGE 4 Cofidis Solutions Crédits 5 Astana Pro Team 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Team Cannondale - Garmin 8 Lotto Soudal 9 Trek Factory Racing 10 Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr 11 Tinkoff - Saxo 12 Ag2r La Mondiale 13 Team Sky 14 Movistar Team 15 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 Lampre - Merida 0:04:43 17 IAM Cycling 0:06:17 18 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:11:51 19 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:14:02

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:57:07 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 8 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 11 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 21 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 22 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 25 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 28 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 32 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 34 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 35 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 38 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 42 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 43 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 45 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 46 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 47 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 49 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 50 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 52 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 53 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 54 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 57 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 58 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 59 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 60 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 61 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 62 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 64 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 66 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 67 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:34 68 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 69 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 70 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 71 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:03:09 72 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 73 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 74 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 75 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 76 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 77 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 78 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 79 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 82 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 84 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 85 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 86 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 87 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 89 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 90 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 92 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 93 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 94 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 96 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 97 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 98 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 99 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 100 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:49 101 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 102 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:30 103 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 104 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:44 105 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 108 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 109 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 110 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 111 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 112 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 113 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 115 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 116 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 117 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 118 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 119 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 120 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:42 121 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 122 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 123 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 124 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 125 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 126 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 127 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:05 128 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 130 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 131 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 132 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 133 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 134 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 135 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 136 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 137 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 138 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 139 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 140 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 141 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 142 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 143 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 144 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 145 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 146 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 147 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 148 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 149 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 16 4 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 7 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 9 8 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 10 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 11 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 13 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 pts 2 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 3 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 6 4 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 6 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 5 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1 7 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 1 8 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 1