Vuelta al Táchira: Campos seals overall as Pellaud takes final stage

Sevilla settles for second

Vuelta al Tachira 2021 takes place in Venezuela January 17-24
(Image credit: Vuelta al Tachira)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:21:45
2Manuel Medina Marino (Ven) 0:00:13
3Juan Ruiz (Ven)
4Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:28
5Alexander Gil (Col)
6Jose Hernandez (Col) Team Medellin 0:00:33
7Jorge Abreu (Ven) 0:00:34
8Roniel Campos (Ven)
9Abner Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
10Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin

Final general classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roniel Campos (Ven) 21:13:55
2Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 0:02:31
3Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) 0:05:32
4Abner Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-sidermec 0:07:35
5Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-sidermec 0:10:48
6José Alarcon (Ven) 0:11:02
7Yorman Fuentes (Ven) 0:12:11
8Jhonathan Salinas Duque (Ven) 0:13:26
9Manuel Medina Marino (Ven) 0:13:54
10Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) 0:16:54

