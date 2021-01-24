Vuelta al Táchira: Campos seals overall as Pellaud takes final stage
By Cyclingnews
Sevilla settles for second
Stage 8: Táriba - San Cristóbal
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:21:45
|2
|Manuel Medina Marino (Ven)
|0:00:13
|3
|Juan Ruiz (Ven)
|4
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:28
|5
|Alexander Gil (Col)
|6
|Jose Hernandez (Col) Team Medellin
|0:00:33
|7
|Jorge Abreu (Ven)
|0:00:34
|8
|Roniel Campos (Ven)
|9
|Abner Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roniel Campos (Ven)
|21:13:55
|2
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
|0:02:31
|3
|Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col)
|0:05:32
|4
|Abner Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-sidermec
|0:07:35
|5
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-sidermec
|0:10:48
|6
|José Alarcon (Ven)
|0:11:02
|7
|Yorman Fuentes (Ven)
|0:12:11
|8
|Jhonathan Salinas Duque (Ven)
|0:13:26
|9
|Manuel Medina Marino (Ven)
|0:13:54
|10
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col)
|0:16:54
