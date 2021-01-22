Trending

Vuelta al Táchira: Anderson Paredes wins summit finish on stage 6

Pellaud climbs to solo second on big mountain day

Vuelta a San Juan 2020 - 38th Edition - 1st stage San Juan - San Juan 163,5 km - 26/01/2020 - - photo Roberto Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020
Anderson Parades competed last year at Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Image)

Brief Results - stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anderson Timoteo Paredes (Col) Best PC Ecuador04:13:15
2Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:42
3Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:04:39
4Jose Alarcon (Col) Deportivo Tachira

