Vuelta al Táchira: Anderson Paredes wins summit finish on stage 6
By Cyclingnews
Pellaud climbs to solo second on big mountain day
Stage 6: Santo Domingo - Casa del Padre
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anderson Timoteo Paredes (Col) Best PC Ecuador
|04:13:15
|2
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:42
|3
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:04:39
|4
|Jose Alarcon (Col) Deportivo Tachira
