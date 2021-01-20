Trending

Sevilla takes race lead in Vuelta al Tachira time trial

By

Spaniard leads Campos by 1:33

Oscar Sevilla eventually won the 2018 Vuelta a San Juan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Óscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin 28:29:00
2Walter Vargas (Col) Team Medellin 0:00:10
3Carlos Johan Gálviz (Ven) Deportivo Tachira 0:00:21
4Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:01:20
5Daniel Muñoz (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:01:32
6Danny Osorio (Col) Equipe Continental Orgullo Paisa 0:01:33
7Jose Alarcon (Ven) Deportivo Tachira
8Angel Alexander Gil (Col) Equipe Continental Orgullo Paisa 0:01:46
9Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:01:49
10Roniel Campos (Ven) Team Atletico Venezuela 0:02:00

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Óscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin 8:57:16
2Roniel Campos (Ven) Team Atletico Venezuela 0:01:33
3Walter Vargas (Col) Team Medellin 0:03:05
4Jose Alarcon (Ven) Deportivo Tachira 0:03:07
5Danny Osorio (Col) Equipe Continental Orgullo Paisa 0:03:43
6Carlos Johan Gálviz (Ven) Deportivo Tachira 0:03:47
7Anderson Timoteo Paredes (Ven) Best PC Ecuador 0:04:37
8Daniel Muñoz (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
9Sebastián Alexander Castaño (Col) Equipe Continental Orgullo Paisa 0:04:40
10Franklin Chacón (Ven) Vzla Pais Futuro Fina Arroz 0:04:52

