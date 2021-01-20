Sevilla takes race lead in Vuelta al Tachira time trial
By Cyclingnews
Spaniard leads Campos by 1:33
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Óscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin
|28:29:00
|2
|Walter Vargas (Col) Team Medellin
|0:00:10
|3
|Carlos Johan Gálviz (Ven) Deportivo Tachira
|0:00:21
|4
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:20
|5
|Daniel Muñoz (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:32
|6
|Danny Osorio (Col) Equipe Continental Orgullo Paisa
|0:01:33
|7
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Deportivo Tachira
|8
|Angel Alexander Gil (Col) Equipe Continental Orgullo Paisa
|0:01:46
|9
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:49
|10
|Roniel Campos (Ven) Team Atletico Venezuela
|0:02:00
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Óscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin
|8:57:16
|2
|Roniel Campos (Ven) Team Atletico Venezuela
|0:01:33
|3
|Walter Vargas (Col) Team Medellin
|0:03:05
|4
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Deportivo Tachira
|0:03:07
|5
|Danny Osorio (Col) Equipe Continental Orgullo Paisa
|0:03:43
|6
|Carlos Johan Gálviz (Ven) Deportivo Tachira
|0:03:47
|7
|Anderson Timoteo Paredes (Ven) Best PC Ecuador
|0:04:37
|8
|Daniel Muñoz (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|Sebastián Alexander Castaño (Col) Equipe Continental Orgullo Paisa
|0:04:40
|10
|Franklin Chacón (Ven) Vzla Pais Futuro Fina Arroz
|0:04:52
