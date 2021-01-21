Trending

Campos regains Vuelta al Tachira lead with solo breakaway

By

Venezuelan gains three minutes on his rivals

Stage 5: Los Almendros - Pregonero

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roniel Campos (Ven) Team Atletico Venezuela 4:13:55
2Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:03:51
3Santiago Umba (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:03:52
4Óscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin 0:03:54
5Danny Osorio (Col) Equipe Continental Orgullo Paisa 0:03:55
6Yimmi José Briceño (Ven) Vzla Pais Futuro Fina Arroz 0:03:56
7Manuel Eduardo Medina (Ven) Team Atletico Venezuela 0:03:57
8Yorman Fuentes (Ven) Vit Osorio Gw 0:03:58
9Yonathan Salinas (Ven) Team Atletico Venezuela 0:05:03
10Daniel Muñoz (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:06:36

