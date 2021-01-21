Campos regains Vuelta al Tachira lead with solo breakaway
By Cyclingnews
Venezuelan gains three minutes on his rivals
Stage 5: Los Almendros - Pregonero
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roniel Campos (Ven) Team Atletico Venezuela
|4:13:55
|2
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:03:51
|3
|Santiago Umba (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:03:52
|4
|Óscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin
|0:03:54
|5
|Danny Osorio (Col) Equipe Continental Orgullo Paisa
|0:03:55
|6
|Yimmi José Briceño (Ven) Vzla Pais Futuro Fina Arroz
|0:03:56
|7
|Manuel Eduardo Medina (Ven) Team Atletico Venezuela
|0:03:57
|8
|Yorman Fuentes (Ven) Vit Osorio Gw
|0:03:58
|9
|Yonathan Salinas (Ven) Team Atletico Venezuela
|0:05:03
|10
|Daniel Muñoz (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:06:36
