Vuelta al Táchira: Matteo Malucelli wins opening stage
By Cyclingnews
Italian with Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec takes sprint at the line
Stage 1: Lobatera - El Vigia
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Malucelli (ITA) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|02:51:35
|2
|Johan Colon (COL) Equipe Continental Orgullo Paisa
|3
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (ITA) Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4
|Christian Talero (COL) Herrera Sport
|5
|Jorge Alvarado (COL) El Andinito Concafe Loteria Tachira
|6
|Xavier Nieves (COL) Vzla Pais Futuro Fina Arroz
|7
|Enderson Saez (COL) Lalo Trujillo Indet
|8
|Giovanni Lonardi (ITA) Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|9
|Jorge Abreu (COL) Team Atletico Venezuela
|10
|Edgardo Molina (COL) Ultrabikex Especialized
