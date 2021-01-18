Trending

Vuelta al Táchira: Matteo Malucelli wins opening stage

By

Italian with Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec takes sprint at the line

Stage 1: Lobatera - El Vigia

Vuelta al Tachira 2021 takes place in Venezuela January 17-24
(Image credit: Vuelta al Tachira)

Top 10 Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Malucelli (ITA) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec02:51:35
2Johan Colon (COL) Equipe Continental Orgullo Paisa
3Nicolas Dalla Valle (ITA) Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
4Christian Talero (COL) Herrera Sport
5Jorge Alvarado (COL) El Andinito Concafe Loteria Tachira
6Xavier Nieves (COL) Vzla Pais Futuro Fina Arroz
7Enderson Saez (COL) Lalo Trujillo Indet
8Giovanni Lonardi (ITA) Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
9Jorge Abreu (COL) Team Atletico Venezuela
10Edgardo Molina (COL) Ultrabikex Especialized

