Vuelta al Táchira: Roniel Campos posts back-to-back wins for stage 3
By Cyclingnews
Team Atletico Venezuela rider expands GC lead over Óscar Sevilla and Jose Alarcon
Stage 3: Zea - La Grita
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roniel Campos (COL) Team Atletico Venezuela
|03:16:43
|2
|Jose Alarcon (COL) Deportivo Tachira
|0:00:06
|3
|Óscar Sevilla (ESP) Team Medellin
|0:00:18
|4
|Danny Osorio (COL) Equipe Continental Orgullo Paisa
|0:00:22
|5
|Sebastián Alexander Castaño (COL) Equipe Continental Orgullo Paisa
|0:00:39
|6
|Manuel Eduardo Medina (COL) Team Atletico Venezuela
|0:00:43
|7
|Anderson Timoteo Paredes (COL) Best PC Ecuador
|0:00:45
|8
|Henry Meneses (COL) Deportivo Tachira
|0:00:49
|9
|Walter Vargas (COL) Team Medellin
|0:00:57
|10
|Yonathan Salinas (COL) Team Atletico Venezuela
|0:01:00
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roniel Campos (COL) Team Atletico Venezuela
|8:28:20
|2
|Óscar Sevilla (ESP) Team Medellin
|0:00:27
|3
|Jose Alarcon (COL) Deportivo Tachira
|0:02:01
Vuelta al Táchira: Roniel Campos posts back-to-back wins for stage 3Team Atletico Venezuela rider expands GC lead over Óscar Sevilla and Jose Alarcon
