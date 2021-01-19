Trending

Vuelta al Táchira: Roniel Campos posts back-to-back wins for stage 3

By

Team Atletico Venezuela rider expands GC lead over Óscar Sevilla and Jose Alarcon

Stage 3: Zea - La Grita

Vuelta al Tachira 2021 takes place in Venezuela January 17-24
(Image credit: Vuelta al Tachira)

Top 10 Stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roniel Campos (COL) Team Atletico Venezuela03:16:43
2Jose Alarcon (COL) Deportivo Tachira0:00:06
3Óscar Sevilla (ESP) Team Medellin0:00:18
4Danny Osorio (COL) Equipe Continental Orgullo Paisa0:00:22
5Sebastián Alexander Castaño (COL) Equipe Continental Orgullo Paisa0:00:39
6Manuel Eduardo Medina (COL) Team Atletico Venezuela0:00:43
7Anderson Timoteo Paredes (COL) Best PC Ecuador 0:00:45
8Henry Meneses (COL) Deportivo Tachira0:00:49
9Walter Vargas (COL) Team Medellin0:00:57
10Yonathan Salinas (COL) Team Atletico Venezuela0:01:00

Top 3 GC - after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roniel Campos (COL) Team Atletico Venezuela8:28:20
2Óscar Sevilla (ESP) Team Medellin0:00:27
3Jose Alarcon (COL) Deportivo Tachira0:02:01

