Vuelta al Táchira: Stage 2 claimed by Roniel Campos

By

Spaniard Óscar Sevilla finishes second on stage and sits three seconds behind Campos on GC

Stage 2: Mérida - Mérida

Vuelta al Tachira 2021 takes place in Venezuela January 17-24
(Image credit: Vuelta al Tachira)

Top 10 Stage - provisional
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roniel Campos (COL) Team Atletico Venezuela02:20:24
2Óscar Sevilla (ESP) Team Medellin
3Yorman Fuentes (COL) Vit Osorio Gw0:00:31
4Franklin Chacón (COL) Vzla Pais Futuro Fina Arroz0:00:53
5Santiago Umba (COL) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:57
6Simon Pellaud (SUI) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:31
7Jose Alarcon (COL) Deportivo Tachira0:01:39
8Sebastián Alexander Castaño (COL) Equipe Continental Orgullo Paisa0:01:44
9Anderson Timoteo Paredes (COL) Best PC Ecuador0:01:46
10Henry Meneses (COL) Deportivo Tachira0:01:50

Top 3 GC - after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roniel Campos (COL) Team Atletico Venezuela5:11:47
2Óscar Sevilla (ESP) Team Medellin0:00:03
3Yorman Fuentes (COL) Vit Osorio Gw0:00:39

