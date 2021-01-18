Vuelta al Táchira: Stage 2 claimed by Roniel Campos
By Cyclingnews
Spaniard Óscar Sevilla finishes second on stage and sits three seconds behind Campos on GC
Stage 2: Mérida - Mérida
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roniel Campos (COL) Team Atletico Venezuela
|02:20:24
|2
|Óscar Sevilla (ESP) Team Medellin
|3
|Yorman Fuentes (COL) Vit Osorio Gw
|0:00:31
|4
|Franklin Chacón (COL) Vzla Pais Futuro Fina Arroz
|0:00:53
|5
|Santiago Umba (COL) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:57
|6
|Simon Pellaud (SUI) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:31
|7
|Jose Alarcon (COL) Deportivo Tachira
|0:01:39
|8
|Sebastián Alexander Castaño (COL) Equipe Continental Orgullo Paisa
|0:01:44
|9
|Anderson Timoteo Paredes (COL) Best PC Ecuador
|0:01:46
|10
|Henry Meneses (COL) Deportivo Tachira
|0:01:50
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roniel Campos (COL) Team Atletico Venezuela
|5:11:47
|2
|Óscar Sevilla (ESP) Team Medellin
|0:00:03
|3
|Yorman Fuentes (COL) Vit Osorio Gw
|0:00:39
