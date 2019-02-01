Image 1 of 48 Winner Anacona (Movistar) takes the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 48 Remco Evenepoel in the best U23 jersey at san Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 48 Winner Anacona celebrates his stage 5 win on the San Juan podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 48 Vuelta a San Juan stage 5 winner and overall leader Winner Anacona (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 48 Winner Anacona wins stage 5 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 48 Winner Anacona wins stage 5 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 48 Winner Anacona celebrates his stage 5 win on the San Juan podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 48 Julian Alaphilippe lost the San Juan overall lead on Alto Colorado (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 48 Cristhian Montoya (Medellin), Winner Anacona (Movistar Team) and Cesar Paredes (Medellin) on the San Juan stage 5 podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 48 Alvaro Hodeg gets medical attention for injuries suffered in an early crash (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 48 Remco Evenepoel was on the defensive for Julain Alaphilippe during stage 5 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 48 The Vuelta a San Juan peloton during stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 48 Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe) drives the bunch during stage 5 in san Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 48 Nairo Quintana during stage 5 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 48 UAE Team Emirates' Valerio Conti in the main group during stage 5 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 48 Deceuninck-QuickStep ride for Julian Alaphilippe during stage 5 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 48 The stage 5 breakaway in San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 48 Remco Evenepoel in the Deceuninck-QuickStep bus in San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 48 Scenery at the start of stage 5 in San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 48 Winner Anacona wins stage 5 in San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 48 Winner Anacona sprints to the win during stage 5 in San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 48 The peloton gets underway for stage 5 in San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 48 Movistar's Nairo Quintana marked Julian Alaphilippe through most of stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 48 Scenery along the route of stage 5 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 48 Winner Anacona on the attacks during stage 5 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 48 Remco Evenepoel fights to get back on terms (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 48 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 48 Winner Anacona (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 48 Bora-Hansgrohe lead the chase (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 48 Alejandro Osorio (Nippo Vini Fantini) and Dayer Quintana (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 48 Winner Anacona wins stage 5 at the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 48 Winner Anacona (Movistar) wins stage 5 of the Vuelta a San Juan at Also Colorado. Winner Anacona (Movistar) took the stage 5 win atop Alto Colorado on Friday at the Vuelta a San Juan, out-sprinting Medellin riders Cesar Parades and Cristian Montoya at the line and taking the overall race lead from Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Anacona and Parades got away from the reduced peloton on the lower slopes of the final climb, sweeping up early breakaway rider Montoya as they climbed to the finish. The two Medellin riders tried to out-maneuver Anacona in the closing kilometre, but the Movistar rider fought off their attacks to take the stage win.

Further down the road, Alaphilippe and his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Remco Evenepoel were busy countering more Movistar attacks from Richard Carapaz and from Medellin's Oscar Sevilla, the defending champion. The pair got away with Mexico's Efren Santos and eventually finished fourth and fifth, respectively, 32 seconds behind the leaders. Alaphilippe finished outside the top 10, almost a minute down, but held onto second place overall at 41 seconds from Anacona.

Sevilla moved up into third place, now 57 seconds behind the leader.

How it unfolded

Following a rest day on Thursday, the Queen stage at the Vuelta a San Juan featured a 169.5km route from San Martín to Alto Colorado. The day featured two intermediate sprints in Angaco at 30.7km and Talacasto at 87.8km.

The four KOMs on tap animated much of the action ahead of the finish. The first climb, the category 3 ascent of Alto de Villicum, came at 63.4km. The second KOM, the category 3 climb up Banos de Talacasto, followed at 107.1km. KOM 3 came at 121.8km at Alto de la Crucecita. The final KOM points will be offered at the finish line on Alto Colorado, a 19km climb that averages a gentle 4 per cent but includes some sections of 8 per cent.

A breakaway of 15 riders eventually coalesced and got the action rolling when they escaped the bunch early in the day.

In the move were Matúš Štocek and Ottavio Dotti from Beltrami TSA-Hopplà-Petroli Firenze, Nelson Soto of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Damiano Cima of Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè, Giovanni Pedretti (Biesse Carrera), Gerardo Tivani (Municipalidad de Pocito), Adrián Richeze (Agrupacion Virgen De Fatima), Cristian Montoya (Medellin), Facundo Cattapán, Iginio Lucero and Kevin Castro of Municipalidad de Rawson, Orlando Garibay (Mexico), and Maximiliano Navarrete, Jose Martinez and Victor Arroyo of the Argentina national team.

The leaders had five minutes on the bunch by the time they reached the first sprint in Angaco, where Navarrete beat Soto to the line and Richeze claimed third. The gap went up to nearly eight minutes by the time Lucero claimed maximum points at the first KOM on Alto de Villicum.

The gap hovered around seven minutes when Navarrete claimed the final intermediate sprint of the day in Talacasto with 81.7km to go. With the second KOM less than 20km away, Cattapán attacked and opened a gap, scoring top points on the climb and then soldiering on alone, with the next KOM less than 15km away.

Cattapán claimed the third KOM with 43 seconds on the rest of the breakaway and 6:15 on the bunch. But he immediately started fading back from there and was soon back in the breakaway for the descent down to the base of Alto Colorado.

Lotto Soudal, QuickStep and Movistar began driving the pace in the peloton on the exposed road leading to the climb, causing a split in the peloton with about two-thirds of the riders in the front group and the remaining third a few hundred metres behind clawing their way back.

Up the road in the breakaway, the leaders' advantage was chopped to three minutes with 30km to go, and Cattapán pulled the pin on his day's effort, slowly fading back to the bunch. Movistar took control of the peloton as it bunched back together near the bottom of the long final climb.

With the road starting the gradual tilt up Alto Colorado to the finish, Montoya, Garibay and Tivani separated from the rest of the breakaway and set off in search of stage glory. Tivani soon lost their pace, leaving Montoya and Garibay alone on the front.

The peloton also started to break up under pressure from Movistar. An attack came from Anacona and Parades as they closed within 1:30 of the leaders with about 12km remaining.

The Movistar attacks sent QuickStep to the front of the peloton to protect Alaphilippe's lead. Anacona and Parades started sweeping up the remnants of the break and were quickly within a minute of Montoya and Garibay, and 45 seconds ahead of the peloton.

Movistar continued to press the issue with Anacona 45 second up the road and in the virtual lead. Carapaz jumped out of the QuickStep-led chase and blew up that group, with Alaphilippe struggling to hold the wheels. Defending champion Sevilla jumped up to the small Carapaz group, and the games were officially on.

At the head of the race with 7km remaining, Montoya dropped Garibay, while Anacona and Parades closed to win 16 seconds of the leader. Alaphilippe, sitting on Evenepoel's wheel at the head of the peloton, lingered more than a minute behind.

Anacona and Parades caught Montoya with 4.3km remaining, forming a lead group of three that had 35 seconds on Carapaz, Sevilla and Mexico's Santos. The peloton was another half a minute back.

Alaphilippe attacked with 2km to go, countered quickly by Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Quintana's brother Dayer (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM). The trio dangled in front of the peloton as Dayer Quintana launched several attacks, which Alaphilippe was left to chase down.

The lead trio now had 45 seconds over Carapaz, Sevilla and Santos, while the vastly reduced peloton was still a minute back.

Anacona pressed the pace up front, hoping to ride into the overall lead, while the two Medellin riders with him waited to pounce at the finish. But it didn't pan out for them, as Anacona was too strong and held them off at the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 4:25:10 2 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 3 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:32 5 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 6 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Mexico 0:00:45 7 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:55 8 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Gino Mäder (Sui) Dimension Data 0:00:57 11 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze 0:01:01 16 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:03 17 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira 0:01:08 18 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:01:10 19 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 20 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Mexico 0:01:15 22 Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 23 Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:01:17 24 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:30 25 Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data 26 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 27 German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:01:33 28 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:35 29 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 30 Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:01:37 31 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 32 Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina 0:01:40 33 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:43 34 Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira 35 Wilson Estiben Pena Molano (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze 36 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:59 37 Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico 0:02:09 38 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 39 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 40 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico 0:02:21 41 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin 0:02:37 42 Renato Tapia (Per) Peru 43 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:03:30 44 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:35 45 Royner Navarro (Per) Peru 0:04:00 46 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:04:19 47 Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brazil 0:05:10 48 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico 49 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 50 Ruben Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:06:04 51 Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 52 Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera 53 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 54 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:10 55 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 0:06:58 56 Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru 57 Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 58 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 59 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 60 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:40 61 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:08:21 62 Leonardo Franco Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 63 Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina 64 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 65 Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 66 Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team 67 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 68 Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team 69 Jon Irisarri Ricon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 70 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 71 Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze 0:10:51 72 Cesar Garate (Per) Peru 0:11:01 73 Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team 74 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 75 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 76 Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team 77 Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team 78 André Gonzáles (Per) Peru 79 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 80 Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba 81 Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 82 Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira 83 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 84 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera 86 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 87 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 89 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 90 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 91 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 93 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 94 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 95 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 97 Matús Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze 98 Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina 99 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 100 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 101 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 102 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 103 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 104 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira 105 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico 106 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:53 107 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 108 Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:14:09 109 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 110 Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:14:45 111 Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay 0:15:07 112 Francisco Cesar Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 113 Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates 114 Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team 115 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 116 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 117 Alessandro Ferreira Santos Guimaraes (Bra) Brazil 118 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team 120 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 121 Andre Gohr (Bra) Brazil 122 Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile 123 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 124 Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile 125 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera 126 Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera 127 Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba 128 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 129 Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay 130 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 131 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 132 Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay 133 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 134 Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba 135 Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba 136 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 137 Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brazil 138 José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira 0:17:15 139 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:19:42 140 Dario Raul Antonio Diaz (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 141 Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile 142 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira 0:20:00 143 Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze 144 Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:21:07 145 Alain Quispe (Per) Peru 0:26:25 146 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:28:10 147 Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 148 Guillermo Martin Brunetta (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 149 Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina 0:36:04 150 Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:28:10 151 261 0:29:56 152 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 153 Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team 154 Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile 0:32:32

Sprint 1 - Angaco, km. 30.70 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina 3 pts 2 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 1

Sprint 2 - Talacasto, km. 87.80 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina 3 pts 2 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 2 3 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Alto De Villicum (Cat. 3) km. 63.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 3 pts 2 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 2 3 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 1

Baños De Taracasto (Cat. 2), km. 107.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 6 pts 2 Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 4 3 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin 2 4 Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina 1

Alto De La Crucecita (Cat. 2) km. 121.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 6 pts 2 Matús Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze 4 3 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 2 4 Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina 1

Alto de Colorado (Cat. 1) 169.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 8 3 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin 6 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 4 5 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 2 6 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Mexico 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Medellin 13:16:02 2 Movistar Team 0:00:57 3 Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac 0:03:12 4 A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:03:28 5 Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 0:03:33 6 Mexico 0:03:37 7 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:20 8 Municipalidad de Pocito 0:08:05 9 Dimension Data 0:10:16 10 Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:13:03 11 Peru 12 Sporting Tavira 0:13:20 13 Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:13:25 14 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:48 15 Lotto Soudal 0:14:13 16 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:07 17 Biesse Carrera 0:18:10 18 Municipalidad de Rawson 0:20:05 19 Argentina 0:20:30 20 UAE Team Emirates 0:22:27 21 Start Cycling Team 0:29:51 22 Cuba 0:30:46 23 Israel Cycling Academy 0:33:57 24 Brazil 0:34:52 25 Asociacon Civil Mardan 0:36:07 26 Uruguay 0:38:03 27 Chile 0:40:43

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 16:01:08 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:41 3 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 0:00:57 4 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 5 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:13 6 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:20 7 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 0:01:24 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:29 9 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:36 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:38 11 Gino Mäder (Sui) Dimension Data 12 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin 0:01:47 13 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira 0:01:50 14 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:02:07 15 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 0:02:15 16 Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:02:20 17 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:21 18 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:27 19 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze 0:02:30 20 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 0:02:38 21 German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:02:39 22 Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:02:42 23 Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data 0:02:51 24 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:02:59 25 Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira 0:03:07 26 Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina 0:03:10 27 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:03:26 28 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 0:03:31 29 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:03:32 30 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 0:03:34 31 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:03:46 32 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:55 33 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Mexico 0:03:56 34 Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:04:36 35 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin 0:04:52 36 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:23 37 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico 0:05:39 38 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:05:44 39 Renato Tapia (Per) Peru 0:05:55 40 Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico 0:06:07 41 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Mexico 0:06:10 42 Royner Navarro (Per) Peru 0:07:31 43 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico 0:07:36 44 Wilson Estiben Pena Molano (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze 0:07:50 45 Ruben Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:08:22 46 Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru 0:08:34 47 Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brazil 0:09:44 48 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:53 49 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 0:10:52 50 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:53 51 Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:11:07 52 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:11:10 53 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:11 54 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:11:13 55 Leonardo Franco Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:11:25 56 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:28 57 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:29 58 Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:11:33 59 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:47 60 Jon Irisarri Ricon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:48 61 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 0:11:51 62 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:55 63 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:12:11 64 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:23 65 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:12:26 66 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:12:29 67 Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team 0:12:41 68 Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:12:44 69 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 0:13:08 70 Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team 0:13:11 71 Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira 0:13:24 72 André Gonzáles (Per) Peru 0:13:34 73 Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze 0:13:39 74 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 0:13:43 75 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:47 76 Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina 0:14:30 77 Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:14:33 78 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 79 Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina 0:14:37 80 Matús Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze 0:14:39 81 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:53 82 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:15:09 83 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira 0:15:25 84 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:31 85 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 0:15:38 86 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:15:45 87 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:15:51 88 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:16:04 89 Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba 0:16:10 90 Cesar Garate (Per) Peru 0:16:14 91 Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team 0:16:28 92 Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:16:29 93 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 94 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:16:49 95 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:17:12 96 Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team 0:17:34 97 Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team 0:17:39 98 Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brazil 0:18:06 99 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:12 100 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico 0:18:16 101 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 0:18:20 102 Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile 0:18:36 103 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:18:43 104 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:11 105 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:19:42 106 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 0:20:21 107 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:20:50 108 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:21:11 109 Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:23 110 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:42 111 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:21:56 112 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:08 113 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 114 Francisco Cesar Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:22:33 115 Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team 0:22:34 116 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:23:00 117 Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze 0:23:19 118 Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:23:52 119 Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba 0:23:56 120 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:34 121 Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile 0:25:05 122 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:25:11 123 Andre Gohr (Bra) Brazil 0:25:54 124 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:57 125 Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:26:43 126 Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay 0:26:47 127 Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:26:57 128 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 0:27:24 129 Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay 0:27:44 130 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:27:50 131 Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team 0:28:27 132 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 133 Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:28:50 134 Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay 0:32:15 135 Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba 0:32:37 136 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:33:55 137 Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:34:07 138 Dario Raul Antonio Diaz (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:35:49 139 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:36:50 140 Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:38:16 141 Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:38:44 142 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:38:55 143 Alessandro Ferreira Santos Guimaraes (Bra) Brazil 0:40:28 144 José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira 0:41:57 145 Alain Quispe (Per) Peru 0:42:37 146 Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile 0:44:02 147 Guillermo Martin Brunetta (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:49:43 148 Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile 0:51:40 149 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira 0:52:16 150 261 0:52:39 151 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:53:25 152 Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team 0:59:41 153 Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba 1:00:13 154 Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina 1:07:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina 11 pts 2 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 5 3 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 4 4 Royner Navarro (Per) Peru 3 5 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 6 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 3 7 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 3 8 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 9 Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira 2 10 Andre Gohr (Bra) Brazil 2 11 Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina 2 12 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 1 13 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1 14 Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru 1 15 Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile 1 16 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 1 17 Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile 1 18 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 30 pts 2 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 26 3 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 16 4 Royner Navarro (Per) Peru 13 5 Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 10 6 Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico 9 7 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin 8 8 Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay 8 9 Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 7 10 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 5 11 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 4 12 Matús Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze 4 13 Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile 4 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 15 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 3 16 Andre Gohr (Bra) Brazil 3 17 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 2 18 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 19 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 2 20 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan 2 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1 22 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Mexico 1 23 Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina 1 24 Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina 1

Best Young Rider U23 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16:02:44 2 Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data 0:00:02 3 Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 0:00:51 4 Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:00:54 5 Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:03:00 6 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico 0:06:00 7 Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:06:14 8 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 0:09:49 9 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:11 10 Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team 0:11:05 11 Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:11:08 12 André Gonzáles (Per) Peru 0:11:58 13 Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:12:03 14 Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina 0:13:01 15 Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:13:03 16 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 0:14:09 17 Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team 0:14:52 18 Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:21:43 19 Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:22:16 20 Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina 25:07:00 21 Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba 31:01:00 22 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 35:14:00 23 Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile 42:26:00

Regional riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 16:03:15