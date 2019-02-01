Trending

Anacona the winner in Vuelta a San Juan stage 5

Movistar takes control on Alto Colorado

Image 1 of 48

Winner Anacona (Movistar) takes the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 48

Remco Evenepoel in the best U23 jersey at san Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 48

Winner Anacona celebrates his stage 5 win on the San Juan podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 48

Vuelta a San Juan stage 5 winner and overall leader Winner Anacona
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 48

Winner Anacona wins stage 5 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 48

Winner Anacona wins stage 5 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 48

Winner Anacona celebrates his stage 5 win on the San Juan podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 48

Julian Alaphilippe lost the San Juan overall lead on Alto Colorado
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 48

Cristhian Montoya (Medellin), Winner Anacona (Movistar Team) and Cesar Paredes (Medellin) on the San Juan stage 5 podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 48

Alvaro Hodeg gets medical attention for injuries suffered in an early crash
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 48

Remco Evenepoel was on the defensive for Julain Alaphilippe during stage 5 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 48

The Vuelta a San Juan peloton during stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 48

Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe) drives the bunch during stage 5 in san Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 48

Nairo Quintana during stage 5 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 48

UAE Team Emirates' Valerio Conti in the main group during stage 5 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 48

Deceuninck-QuickStep ride for Julian Alaphilippe during stage 5 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 48

The stage 5 breakaway in San Juan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 48

Remco Evenepoel in the Deceuninck-QuickStep bus in San Juan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 48

Scenery at the start of stage 5 in San Juan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 48

Winner Anacona wins stage 5 in San Juan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 48

Winner Anacona sprints to the win during stage 5 in San Juan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 48

The peloton gets underway for stage 5 in San Juan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 48

Movistar's Nairo Quintana marked Julian Alaphilippe through most of stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 48

Scenery along the route of stage 5 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 48

Winner Anacona on the attacks during stage 5 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 48

Remco Evenepoel fights to get back on terms
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 48

Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 48

Winner Anacona (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 48

Bora-Hansgrohe lead the chase
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 48

Alejandro Osorio (Nippo Vini Fantini) and Dayer Quintana (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 48

Winner Anacona wins stage 5 at the Vuelta a San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 48

Winner Anacona (Movistar) wins stage 5 of the Vuelta a San Juan at Also Colorado.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 48

Richard Carapaz on the attack as Remco Evenepoel marks the move near the end of stage 5 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 48

Riccardo Minali (Israel Cycling Academy) checks out a vintage machine at a bike shop in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 48

Riders relax before the start of stage 5 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 48

The peloton rolls out for stage 5 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 48

Peter Sagan loads up his pockets before the start of stage 5 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 48

Even the pros pin on their own numbers
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 48

remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphlippe wait for the start of stage 5 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 48

Dimension data riders sign in before the start of stage 5 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 48

Bora-Hansgrohe riders prepare for the start of stage 5 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 48

Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 48

Alvaro Hodeg shows the signs of an earlier crash during stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 48

Peter Sagan and Fernando Gaviria hang out in the bunch during stage 5 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 48

A wooden spectator takes in the scene as the San Juan peloton passes by
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 48

Fans snap pictures of the stage 5 start in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 48

Matthias Brandle (Israel Cycling Academy) gets some service at a local shop in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 48

The peloton rolls out for stage 5 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Winner Anacona (Movistar) took the stage 5 win atop Alto Colorado on Friday at the Vuelta a San Juan, out-sprinting Medellin riders Cesar Parades and Cristian Montoya at the line and taking the overall race lead from Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Anacona and Parades got away from the reduced peloton on the lower slopes of the final climb, sweeping up early breakaway rider Montoya as they climbed to the finish. The two Medellin riders tried to out-maneuver Anacona in the closing kilometre, but the Movistar rider fought off their attacks to take the stage win.

Further down the road, Alaphilippe and his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Remco Evenepoel were busy countering more Movistar attacks from Richard Carapaz and from Medellin's Oscar Sevilla, the defending champion. The pair got away with Mexico's Efren Santos and eventually finished fourth and fifth, respectively, 32 seconds behind the leaders. Alaphilippe finished outside the top 10, almost  a minute down, but held onto second place overall at 41 seconds from Anacona.

Sevilla moved up into third place, now 57 seconds behind the leader.

How it unfolded

Following a rest day on Thursday, the Queen stage at the Vuelta a San Juan featured a 169.5km route from San Martín to Alto Colorado. The day featured two intermediate sprints in Angaco at 30.7km and Talacasto at 87.8km.

The four KOMs on tap animated much of the action ahead of the finish. The first climb, the category 3 ascent of Alto de Villicum, came at 63.4km. The second KOM, the category 3 climb up Banos de Talacasto, followed at 107.1km. KOM 3 came at 121.8km at Alto de la Crucecita. The final KOM points will be offered at the finish line on Alto Colorado, a 19km climb that averages a gentle 4 per cent but includes some sections of 8 per cent.

A breakaway of 15 riders eventually coalesced and got the action rolling when they escaped the bunch early in the day.

In the move were Matúš Štocek and Ottavio Dotti from Beltrami TSA-Hopplà-Petroli Firenze, Nelson Soto of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Damiano Cima of Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè, Giovanni Pedretti (Biesse Carrera), Gerardo Tivani (Municipalidad de Pocito), Adrián Richeze (Agrupacion Virgen De Fatima), Cristian Montoya (Medellin), Facundo Cattapán, Iginio Lucero and Kevin Castro of Municipalidad de Rawson, Orlando Garibay (Mexico), and Maximiliano Navarrete, Jose Martinez and Victor Arroyo of the Argentina national team.

The leaders had five minutes on the bunch by the time they reached the first sprint in Angaco, where Navarrete beat Soto to the line and Richeze claimed third. The gap went up to nearly eight minutes by the time Lucero claimed maximum points at the first KOM on Alto de Villicum.

The gap hovered around seven minutes when Navarrete claimed the final intermediate sprint of the day in Talacasto with 81.7km to go. With the second KOM less than 20km away, Cattapán attacked and opened a gap, scoring top points on the climb and then soldiering on alone, with the next KOM less than 15km away.

Cattapán claimed the third KOM with 43 seconds on the rest of the breakaway and 6:15 on the bunch. But he immediately started fading back from there and was soon back in the breakaway for the descent down to the base of Alto Colorado.

Lotto Soudal, QuickStep and Movistar began driving the pace in the peloton on the exposed road leading to the climb, causing a split in the peloton with about two-thirds of the riders in the front group and the remaining third a few hundred metres behind clawing their way back.

Up the road in the breakaway, the leaders' advantage was chopped to three minutes with 30km to go, and Cattapán pulled the pin on his day's effort, slowly fading back to the bunch. Movistar took control of the peloton as it bunched back together near the bottom of the long final climb.

With the road starting the gradual tilt up Alto Colorado to the finish, Montoya, Garibay and Tivani separated from the rest of the breakaway and set off in search of stage glory. Tivani soon lost their pace, leaving Montoya and Garibay alone on the front.

The peloton also started to break up under pressure from Movistar. An attack came from Anacona and Parades as they closed within 1:30 of the leaders with about 12km remaining.

The Movistar attacks sent QuickStep to the front of the peloton to protect Alaphilippe's lead. Anacona and Parades started sweeping up the remnants of the break and were quickly within a minute of Montoya and Garibay, and 45 seconds ahead of the peloton.

Movistar continued to press the issue with Anacona 45 second up the road and in the virtual lead. Carapaz jumped out of the QuickStep-led chase and blew up that group, with Alaphilippe struggling to hold the wheels. Defending champion Sevilla jumped up to the small Carapaz group, and the games were officially on.

At the head of the race with 7km remaining, Montoya dropped Garibay, while Anacona and Parades closed to win 16 seconds of the leader. Alaphilippe, sitting on Evenepoel's wheel at the head of the peloton, lingered more than a minute behind.

Anacona and Parades caught Montoya with 4.3km remaining, forming a lead group of three that had 35 seconds on Carapaz, Sevilla and Mexico's Santos. The peloton was another half a minute back.

Alaphilippe attacked with 2km to go, countered quickly by Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Quintana's brother Dayer (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM). The trio dangled in front of the peloton as Dayer Quintana launched several attacks, which Alaphilippe was left to chase down.

The lead trio now had 45 seconds over Carapaz, Sevilla and Santos, while the vastly reduced peloton was still a minute back.

Anacona pressed the pace up front, hoping to ride into the overall lead, while the two Medellin riders with him waited to pounce at the finish. But it didn't pan out for them, as Anacona was too strong and held them off at the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team4:25:10
2Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
3Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:32
5Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
6Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Mexico0:00:45
7Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:55
8Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Gino Mäder (Sui) Dimension Data0:00:57
11Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
12Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
15Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze0:01:01
16Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:03
17Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira0:01:08
18Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:01:10
19Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
20Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Mexico0:01:15
22Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
23Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:01:17
24Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:30
25Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data
26Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
27German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:01:33
28Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:35
29Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
30Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:01:37
31Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
32Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina0:01:40
33Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:43
34Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira
35Wilson Estiben Pena Molano (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
36Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:59
37Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico0:02:09
38Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
39Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
40Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico0:02:21
41Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin0:02:37
42Renato Tapia (Per) Peru
43Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:03:30
44Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:35
45Royner Navarro (Per) Peru0:04:00
46Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:04:19
47Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brazil0:05:10
48Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico
49Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
50Ruben Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:06:04
51Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
52Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera
53Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
54Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:10
55Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec0:06:58
56Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru
57Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
58Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
59Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
60Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:40
61Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:08:21
62Leonardo Franco Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
63Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina
64Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
65Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
66Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team
67Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
68Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
69Jon Irisarri Ricon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
71Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze0:10:51
72Cesar Garate (Per) Peru0:11:01
73Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team
74Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
75Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
76Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team
77Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team
78André Gonzáles (Per) Peru
79Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
80Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
81Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
82Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira
83Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
84Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
85Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera
86Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
87Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
89Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
90Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
91Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
93Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
94Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
95Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
97Matús Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
98Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
99Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
100Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
101Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
102Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
103Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
104Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira
105Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
106Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:11:53
107Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
108Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:14:09
109Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
110Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:14:45
111Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay0:15:07
112Francisco Cesar Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
113Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates
114Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team
115Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
116Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
117Alessandro Ferreira Santos Guimaraes (Bra) Brazil
118Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
119Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team
120Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
121Andre Gohr (Bra) Brazil
122Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile
123Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
124Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile
125Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera
126Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera
127Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
128Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
129Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay
130Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
131Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
132Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay
133Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
134Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba
135Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba
136Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
137Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brazil
138José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira0:17:15
139Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:19:42
140Dario Raul Antonio Diaz (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
141Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile
142Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira0:20:00
143Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
144Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:21:07
145Alain Quispe (Per) Peru0:26:25
146Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:28:10
147Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
148Guillermo Martin Brunetta (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
149Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina0:36:04
150Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:28:10
1512610:29:56
152Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
153Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team
154Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile0:32:32

Sprint 1 - Angaco, km. 30.70
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina3pts
2Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima1

Sprint 2 - Talacasto, km. 87.80
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina3pts
2Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito2
3Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Alto De Villicum (Cat. 3) km. 63.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson3pts
2Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson2
3Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima1

Baños De Taracasto (Cat. 2), km. 107.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson6pts
2Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson4
3Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin2
4Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina1

Alto De La Crucecita (Cat. 2) km. 121.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson6pts
2Matús Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze4
3Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima2
4Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina1

Alto de Colorado (Cat. 1) 169.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team10pts
2Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin8
3Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin6
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team4
5Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin2
6Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Mexico1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Medellin13:16:02
2Movistar Team0:00:57
3Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac0:03:12
4A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:03:28
5Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz0:03:33
6Mexico0:03:37
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:20
8Municipalidad de Pocito0:08:05
9Dimension Data0:10:16
10Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:13:03
11Peru
12Sporting Tavira0:13:20
13Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:13:25
14Deceuninck-QuickStep0:13:48
15Lotto Soudal0:14:13
16Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:07
17Biesse Carrera0:18:10
18Municipalidad de Rawson0:20:05
19Argentina0:20:30
20UAE Team Emirates0:22:27
21Start Cycling Team0:29:51
22Cuba0:30:46
23Israel Cycling Academy0:33:57
24Brazil0:34:52
25Asociacon Civil Mardan0:36:07
26Uruguay0:38:03
27Chile0:40:43

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team16:01:08
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:41
3Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin0:00:57
4Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:03
5Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:13
6Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:20
7Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin0:01:24
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:29
9Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:36
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:38
11Gino Mäder (Sui) Dimension Data
12Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin0:01:47
13Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira0:01:50
14Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:02:07
15Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec0:02:15
16Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:02:20
17Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:21
18Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:27
19Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze0:02:30
20Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec0:02:38
21German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:02:39
22Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:02:42
23Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data0:02:51
24Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:02:59
25Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira0:03:07
26Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina0:03:10
27Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:03:26
28Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin0:03:31
29Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:32
30Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec0:03:34
31Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:03:46
32Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:55
33Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Mexico0:03:56
34Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:04:36
35Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin0:04:52
36Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:23
37Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico0:05:39
38Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:05:44
39Renato Tapia (Per) Peru0:05:55
40Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico0:06:07
41Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Mexico0:06:10
42Royner Navarro (Per) Peru0:07:31
43Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico0:07:36
44Wilson Estiben Pena Molano (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze0:07:50
45Ruben Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:08:22
46Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru0:08:34
47Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brazil0:09:44
48Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:09:53
49Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin0:10:52
50Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:10:53
51Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:11:07
52Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:11:10
53Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:11
54Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:11:13
55Leonardo Franco Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:11:25
56Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:28
57Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:29
58Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:11:33
59Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:47
60Jon Irisarri Ricon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:48
61Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec0:11:51
62Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:55
63Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:12:11
64Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:23
65Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:12:26
66Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:12:29
67Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team0:12:41
68Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:12:44
69Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec0:13:08
70Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team0:13:11
71Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira0:13:24
72André Gonzáles (Per) Peru0:13:34
73Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze0:13:39
74Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba0:13:43
75Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:47
76Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina0:14:30
77Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:14:33
78Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
79Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina0:14:37
80Matús Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze0:14:39
81Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:53
82Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:15:09
83Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira0:15:25
84Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:31
85Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile0:15:38
86Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:15:45
87Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:15:51
88Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:16:04
89Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba0:16:10
90Cesar Garate (Per) Peru0:16:14
91Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team0:16:28
92Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:16:29
93Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
94Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:16:49
95Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data0:17:12
96Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team0:17:34
97Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team0:17:39
98Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brazil0:18:06
99Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:12
100Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico0:18:16
101Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:18:20
102Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile0:18:36
103Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:18:43
104Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:19:11
105Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:19:42
106Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy0:20:21
107Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:20:50
108Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:21:11
109Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates0:21:23
110Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:42
111Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:21:56
112Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:08
113Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
114Francisco Cesar Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:22:33
115Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team0:22:34
116Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:23:00
117Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze0:23:19
118Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:23:52
119Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba0:23:56
120Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:24:34
121Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile0:25:05
122Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:25:11
123Andre Gohr (Bra) Brazil0:25:54
124Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:57
125Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:26:43
126Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay0:26:47
127Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:26:57
128Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec0:27:24
129Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay0:27:44
130Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:27:50
131Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team0:28:27
132Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
133Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:28:50
134Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay0:32:15
135Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba0:32:37
136Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:33:55
137Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:34:07
138Dario Raul Antonio Diaz (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:35:49
139Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:36:50
140Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:38:16
141Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:38:44
142Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:38:55
143Alessandro Ferreira Santos Guimaraes (Bra) Brazil0:40:28
144José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira0:41:57
145Alain Quispe (Per) Peru0:42:37
146Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile0:44:02
147Guillermo Martin Brunetta (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:49:43
148Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile0:51:40
149Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira0:52:16
1502610:52:39
151Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan0:53:25
152Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team0:59:41
153Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba1:00:13
154Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina1:07:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina11pts
2Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito5
3Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima4
4Royner Navarro (Per) Peru3
5Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
6Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy3
7Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson3
8Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
9Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira2
10Andre Gohr (Bra) Brazil2
11Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina2
12Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin1
13Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1
14Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru1
15Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile1
16Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima1
17Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile1
18Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima30pts
2Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin26
3Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson16
4Royner Navarro (Per) Peru13
5Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team10
6Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico9
7Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin8
8Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay8
9Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson7
10Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy5
11Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team4
12Matús Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze4
13Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile4
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
15Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima3
16Andre Gohr (Bra) Brazil3
17Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin2
18Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
19Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito2
20Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan2
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1
22Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Mexico1
23Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina1
24Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina1

Best Young Rider U23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep16:02:44
2Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data0:00:02
3Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz0:00:51
4Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:00:54
5Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:03:00
6Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico0:06:00
7Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:06:14
8Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan0:09:49
9Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:11
10Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team0:11:05
11Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:11:08
12André Gonzáles (Per) Peru0:11:58
13Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:12:03
14Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina0:13:01
15Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:13:03
16Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz0:14:09
17Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team0:14:52
18Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:21:43
19Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:22:16
20Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina25:07:00
21Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba31:01:00
22Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson35:14:00
23Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile42:26:00

Regional riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima16:03:15

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team48:06:23
2Medellin0:01:01
3A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:04:11
4Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac0:04:46
5Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz0:06:30
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:05
7Mexico0:08:30
8Municipalidad de Pocito0:09:43
9Dimension Data0:11:41
10Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:04
11Deceuninck-QuickStep0:14:30
12Sporting Tavira0:15:24
13Lotto Soudal0:16:49
14Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:17:24
15Peru0:18:04
16UAE Team Emirates0:20:43
17Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:25:48
18Municipalidad de Rawson0:27:00
19Argentina0:29:05
20Israel Cycling Academy0:35:34
21Asociacon Civil Mardan0:39:28
22Start Cycling Team0:42:51
23Biesse Carrera0:44:16
24Brazil0:45:14
25Cuba0:50:17
26Chile0:51:46
27Uruguay1:01:43

