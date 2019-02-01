Anacona the winner in Vuelta a San Juan stage 5
Movistar takes control on Alto Colorado
Stage 5: San Martín - Alto Colorado
Winner Anacona (Movistar) took the stage 5 win atop Alto Colorado on Friday at the Vuelta a San Juan, out-sprinting Medellin riders Cesar Parades and Cristian Montoya at the line and taking the overall race lead from Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep).
Anacona and Parades got away from the reduced peloton on the lower slopes of the final climb, sweeping up early breakaway rider Montoya as they climbed to the finish. The two Medellin riders tried to out-maneuver Anacona in the closing kilometre, but the Movistar rider fought off their attacks to take the stage win.
Further down the road, Alaphilippe and his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Remco Evenepoel were busy countering more Movistar attacks from Richard Carapaz and from Medellin's Oscar Sevilla, the defending champion. The pair got away with Mexico's Efren Santos and eventually finished fourth and fifth, respectively, 32 seconds behind the leaders. Alaphilippe finished outside the top 10, almost a minute down, but held onto second place overall at 41 seconds from Anacona.
Sevilla moved up into third place, now 57 seconds behind the leader.
How it unfolded
Following a rest day on Thursday, the Queen stage at the Vuelta a San Juan featured a 169.5km route from San Martín to Alto Colorado. The day featured two intermediate sprints in Angaco at 30.7km and Talacasto at 87.8km.
The four KOMs on tap animated much of the action ahead of the finish. The first climb, the category 3 ascent of Alto de Villicum, came at 63.4km. The second KOM, the category 3 climb up Banos de Talacasto, followed at 107.1km. KOM 3 came at 121.8km at Alto de la Crucecita. The final KOM points will be offered at the finish line on Alto Colorado, a 19km climb that averages a gentle 4 per cent but includes some sections of 8 per cent.
A breakaway of 15 riders eventually coalesced and got the action rolling when they escaped the bunch early in the day.
In the move were Matúš Štocek and Ottavio Dotti from Beltrami TSA-Hopplà-Petroli Firenze, Nelson Soto of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Damiano Cima of Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè, Giovanni Pedretti (Biesse Carrera), Gerardo Tivani (Municipalidad de Pocito), Adrián Richeze (Agrupacion Virgen De Fatima), Cristian Montoya (Medellin), Facundo Cattapán, Iginio Lucero and Kevin Castro of Municipalidad de Rawson, Orlando Garibay (Mexico), and Maximiliano Navarrete, Jose Martinez and Victor Arroyo of the Argentina national team.
The leaders had five minutes on the bunch by the time they reached the first sprint in Angaco, where Navarrete beat Soto to the line and Richeze claimed third. The gap went up to nearly eight minutes by the time Lucero claimed maximum points at the first KOM on Alto de Villicum.
The gap hovered around seven minutes when Navarrete claimed the final intermediate sprint of the day in Talacasto with 81.7km to go. With the second KOM less than 20km away, Cattapán attacked and opened a gap, scoring top points on the climb and then soldiering on alone, with the next KOM less than 15km away.
Cattapán claimed the third KOM with 43 seconds on the rest of the breakaway and 6:15 on the bunch. But he immediately started fading back from there and was soon back in the breakaway for the descent down to the base of Alto Colorado.
Lotto Soudal, QuickStep and Movistar began driving the pace in the peloton on the exposed road leading to the climb, causing a split in the peloton with about two-thirds of the riders in the front group and the remaining third a few hundred metres behind clawing their way back.
Up the road in the breakaway, the leaders' advantage was chopped to three minutes with 30km to go, and Cattapán pulled the pin on his day's effort, slowly fading back to the bunch. Movistar took control of the peloton as it bunched back together near the bottom of the long final climb.
With the road starting the gradual tilt up Alto Colorado to the finish, Montoya, Garibay and Tivani separated from the rest of the breakaway and set off in search of stage glory. Tivani soon lost their pace, leaving Montoya and Garibay alone on the front.
The peloton also started to break up under pressure from Movistar. An attack came from Anacona and Parades as they closed within 1:30 of the leaders with about 12km remaining.
The Movistar attacks sent QuickStep to the front of the peloton to protect Alaphilippe's lead. Anacona and Parades started sweeping up the remnants of the break and were quickly within a minute of Montoya and Garibay, and 45 seconds ahead of the peloton.
Movistar continued to press the issue with Anacona 45 second up the road and in the virtual lead. Carapaz jumped out of the QuickStep-led chase and blew up that group, with Alaphilippe struggling to hold the wheels. Defending champion Sevilla jumped up to the small Carapaz group, and the games were officially on.
At the head of the race with 7km remaining, Montoya dropped Garibay, while Anacona and Parades closed to win 16 seconds of the leader. Alaphilippe, sitting on Evenepoel's wheel at the head of the peloton, lingered more than a minute behind.
Anacona and Parades caught Montoya with 4.3km remaining, forming a lead group of three that had 35 seconds on Carapaz, Sevilla and Mexico's Santos. The peloton was another half a minute back.
Alaphilippe attacked with 2km to go, countered quickly by Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Quintana's brother Dayer (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM). The trio dangled in front of the peloton as Dayer Quintana launched several attacks, which Alaphilippe was left to chase down.
The lead trio now had 45 seconds over Carapaz, Sevilla and Santos, while the vastly reduced peloton was still a minute back.
Anacona pressed the pace up front, hoping to ride into the overall lead, while the two Medellin riders with him waited to pounce at the finish. But it didn't pan out for them, as Anacona was too strong and held them off at the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|4:25:10
|2
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|3
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|5
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|6
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:45
|7
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:55
|8
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Gino Mäder (Sui) Dimension Data
|0:00:57
|11
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|0:01:01
|16
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:03
|17
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira
|0:01:08
|18
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:01:10
|19
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|20
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Mexico
|0:01:15
|22
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|23
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:01:17
|24
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:30
|25
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data
|26
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|27
|German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:01:33
|28
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:35
|29
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|30
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:01:37
|31
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|32
|Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:40
|33
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:43
|34
|Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira
|35
|Wilson Estiben Pena Molano (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|36
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:59
|37
|Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico
|0:02:09
|38
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|39
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|40
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico
|0:02:21
|41
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
|0:02:37
|42
|Renato Tapia (Per) Peru
|43
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:03:30
|44
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:35
|45
|Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
|0:04:00
|46
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:04:19
|47
|Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brazil
|0:05:10
|48
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico
|49
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|50
|Ruben Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:06:04
|51
|Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|52
|Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|53
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|54
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:10
|55
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:58
|56
|Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru
|57
|Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|58
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|59
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|60
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:40
|61
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:08:21
|62
|Leonardo Franco Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|63
|Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina
|64
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|65
|Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|66
|Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team
|67
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|68
|Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|69
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|70
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|71
|Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|0:10:51
|72
|Cesar Garate (Per) Peru
|0:11:01
|73
|Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team
|74
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|75
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|76
|Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team
|77
|Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team
|78
|André Gonzáles (Per) Peru
|79
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|80
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
|81
|Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|82
|Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira
|83
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|84
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|85
|Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|86
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|87
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|89
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|90
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|91
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|93
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|94
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|95
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|97
|Matús Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|98
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
|99
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|100
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|101
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|102
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|103
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|104
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira
|105
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|106
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:53
|107
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|108
|Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:14:09
|109
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|110
|Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|0:14:45
|111
|Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay
|0:15:07
|112
|Francisco Cesar Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|113
|Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team
|115
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|117
|Alessandro Ferreira Santos Guimaraes (Bra) Brazil
|118
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|119
|Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team
|120
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|121
|Andre Gohr (Bra) Brazil
|122
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile
|123
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|124
|Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile
|125
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|126
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|127
|Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|128
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|129
|Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay
|130
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|131
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|132
|Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay
|133
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|134
|Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba
|135
|Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba
|136
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|137
|Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brazil
|138
|José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira
|0:17:15
|139
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:19:42
|140
|Dario Raul Antonio Diaz (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|141
|Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile
|142
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira
|0:20:00
|143
|Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|144
|Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:21:07
|145
|Alain Quispe (Per) Peru
|0:26:25
|146
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:28:10
|147
|Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|148
|Guillermo Martin Brunetta (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|149
|Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina
|0:36:04
|150
|Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:28:10
|151
|261
|0:29:56
|152
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|153
|Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team
|154
|Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile
|0:32:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
|3
|pts
|2
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
|3
|pts
|2
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|2
|3
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|3
|pts
|2
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|2
|3
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|6
|pts
|2
|Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|4
|3
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|2
|4
|Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|6
|pts
|2
|Matús Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|4
|3
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|2
|4
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|8
|3
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|6
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|2
|6
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Mexico
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Medellin
|13:16:02
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|3
|Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac
|0:03:12
|4
|A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:03:28
|5
|Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|0:03:33
|6
|Mexico
|0:03:37
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:20
|8
|Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:08:05
|9
|Dimension Data
|0:10:16
|10
|Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:13:03
|11
|Peru
|12
|Sporting Tavira
|0:13:20
|13
|Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:13:25
|14
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:48
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:14:13
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:07
|17
|Biesse Carrera
|0:18:10
|18
|Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:20:05
|19
|Argentina
|0:20:30
|20
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:27
|21
|Start Cycling Team
|0:29:51
|22
|Cuba
|0:30:46
|23
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:33:57
|24
|Brazil
|0:34:52
|25
|Asociacon Civil Mardan
|0:36:07
|26
|Uruguay
|0:38:03
|27
|Chile
|0:40:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|16:01:08
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:41
|3
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|0:00:57
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:03
|5
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:13
|6
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|7
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|0:01:24
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:29
|9
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:36
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:38
|11
|Gino Mäder (Sui) Dimension Data
|12
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|0:01:47
|13
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira
|0:01:50
|14
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:02:07
|15
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:15
|16
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:02:20
|17
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:21
|18
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:27
|19
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|0:02:30
|20
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:38
|21
|German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:02:39
|22
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:02:42
|23
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data
|0:02:51
|24
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:02:59
|25
|Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira
|0:03:07
|26
|Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:10
|27
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:03:26
|28
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|0:03:31
|29
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:03:32
|30
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:34
|31
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:03:46
|32
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:55
|33
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Mexico
|0:03:56
|34
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:04:36
|35
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
|0:04:52
|36
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:23
|37
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico
|0:05:39
|38
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:05:44
|39
|Renato Tapia (Per) Peru
|0:05:55
|40
|Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico
|0:06:07
|41
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Mexico
|0:06:10
|42
|Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
|0:07:31
|43
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico
|0:07:36
|44
|Wilson Estiben Pena Molano (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|0:07:50
|45
|Ruben Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:08:22
|46
|Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru
|0:08:34
|47
|Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brazil
|0:09:44
|48
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:53
|49
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|0:10:52
|50
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:53
|51
|Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:11:07
|52
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:11:10
|53
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:11
|54
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:11:13
|55
|Leonardo Franco Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:11:25
|56
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:28
|57
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:29
|58
|Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:11:33
|59
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:47
|60
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:48
|61
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|0:11:51
|62
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:55
|63
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:12:11
|64
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:23
|65
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:12:26
|66
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:12:29
|67
|Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team
|0:12:41
|68
|Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:12:44
|69
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|0:13:08
|70
|Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:13:11
|71
|Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira
|0:13:24
|72
|André Gonzáles (Per) Peru
|0:13:34
|73
|Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|0:13:39
|74
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|0:13:43
|75
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:47
|76
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
|0:14:30
|77
|Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:14:33
|78
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|79
|Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina
|0:14:37
|80
|Matús Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|0:14:39
|81
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:53
|82
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:15:09
|83
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira
|0:15:25
|84
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:31
|85
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|0:15:38
|86
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:15:45
|87
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:15:51
|88
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:16:04
|89
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
|0:16:10
|90
|Cesar Garate (Per) Peru
|0:16:14
|91
|Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team
|0:16:28
|92
|Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:16:29
|93
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|94
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:16:49
|95
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:17:12
|96
|Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:17:34
|97
|Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team
|0:17:39
|98
|Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brazil
|0:18:06
|99
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:12
|100
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|0:18:16
|101
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:18:20
|102
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile
|0:18:36
|103
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:18:43
|104
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:19:11
|105
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:19:42
|106
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:20:21
|107
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:20:50
|108
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:21:11
|109
|Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:23
|110
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:42
|111
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:21:56
|112
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:08
|113
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Francisco Cesar Monte (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:22:33
|115
|Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team
|0:22:34
|116
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:23:00
|117
|Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|0:23:19
|118
|Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:23:52
|119
|Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:23:56
|120
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:34
|121
|Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile
|0:25:05
|122
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:25:11
|123
|Andre Gohr (Bra) Brazil
|0:25:54
|124
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:57
|125
|Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|0:26:43
|126
|Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay
|0:26:47
|127
|Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:26:57
|128
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|0:27:24
|129
|Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay
|0:27:44
|130
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:27:50
|131
|Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team
|0:28:27
|132
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|133
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:28:50
|134
|Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay
|0:32:15
|135
|Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba
|0:32:37
|136
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:33:55
|137
|Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:34:07
|138
|Dario Raul Antonio Diaz (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:35:49
|139
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:36:50
|140
|Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:38:16
|141
|Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:38:44
|142
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:38:55
|143
|Alessandro Ferreira Santos Guimaraes (Bra) Brazil
|0:40:28
|144
|José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira
|0:41:57
|145
|Alain Quispe (Per) Peru
|0:42:37
|146
|Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile
|0:44:02
|147
|Guillermo Martin Brunetta (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:49:43
|148
|Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile
|0:51:40
|149
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira
|0:52:16
|150
|261
|0:52:39
|151
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:53:25
|152
|Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team
|0:59:41
|153
|Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba
|1:00:13
|154
|Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina
|1:07:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
|11
|pts
|2
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|5
|3
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|4
|4
|Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
|3
|5
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|6
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|7
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|3
|8
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|9
|Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira
|2
|10
|Andre Gohr (Bra) Brazil
|2
|11
|Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina
|2
|12
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|1
|13
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|1
|14
|Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru
|1
|15
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile
|1
|16
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|1
|17
|Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile
|1
|18
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|30
|pts
|2
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|26
|3
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|16
|4
|Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
|13
|5
|Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|6
|Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico
|9
|7
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|8
|8
|Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay
|8
|9
|Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|7
|10
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|11
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|4
|12
|Matús Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|4
|13
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile
|4
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|15
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|3
|16
|Andre Gohr (Bra) Brazil
|3
|17
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|2
|18
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|19
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|2
|20
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan
|2
|21
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|22
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Mexico
|1
|23
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
|1
|24
|Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16:02:44
|2
|Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data
|0:00:02
|3
|Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|0:00:51
|4
|Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:00:54
|5
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:03:00
|6
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico
|0:06:00
|7
|Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:06:14
|8
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|0:09:49
|9
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:11
|10
|Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team
|0:11:05
|11
|Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:11:08
|12
|André Gonzáles (Per) Peru
|0:11:58
|13
|Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:12:03
|14
|Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina
|0:13:01
|15
|Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:13:03
|16
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|0:14:09
|17
|Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team
|0:14:52
|18
|Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:21:43
|19
|Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:22:16
|20
|Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|25:07:00
|21
|Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba
|31:01:00
|22
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|35:14:00
|23
|Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile
|42:26:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|16:03:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|48:06:23
|2
|Medellin
|0:01:01
|3
|A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:04:11
|4
|Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac
|0:04:46
|5
|Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|0:06:30
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:05
|7
|Mexico
|0:08:30
|8
|Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:09:43
|9
|Dimension Data
|0:11:41
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:04
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:30
|12
|Sporting Tavira
|0:15:24
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16:49
|14
|Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:17:24
|15
|Peru
|0:18:04
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:43
|17
|Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:25:48
|18
|Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:27:00
|19
|Argentina
|0:29:05
|20
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:35:34
|21
|Asociacon Civil Mardan
|0:39:28
|22
|Start Cycling Team
|0:42:51
|23
|Biesse Carrera
|0:44:16
|24
|Brazil
|0:45:14
|25
|Cuba
|0:50:17
|26
|Chile
|0:51:46
|27
|Uruguay
|1:01:43
