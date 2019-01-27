Image 1 of 41 Fernando Gaviria wins stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan ahead of Matteo Malucelli and Sam Bennett (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 41 The Vuelta a Sn Jun stage 1 podium (l-r) Matteo Malucell (Caja Rural), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 41 Fernando Gaviria gets congratulations after winning stage 1 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 41 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Matteo Malucelli (Caja Rural) clashed in sight of the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 41 Fernando Gaviria on the stage 1 podium in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 41 The opening San Juan sprint was fast and furious (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 41 Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 41 Remco Evenepoel was active on the front Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) won the opening stage at the Vuelta a San Juan on Sunday, taking out the bunch sprint in Pocito after Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) tired to lead out teammate Sam Bennett. However the Irishman lost the battle for Sagan's wheel and had to fight his way back and so was unable to match the final acceleration when Gaviria jumped.

Bennett found a way through the traffic but Matteo Malucelli (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) got by Bennett after a clash of shoulders to finish second, with Bennett crossing the line for third.

Italian Pro Continental team Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec led the peloton under the flamme rouge but was swamped as the sprinters' teams fought for position. Sagan jumped up the left side of the road and got the early advantage but when Gaviria surged up the right-hand side of the road, Bennett found himself boxed in and unable to follow the Colombian fastman, who earned his first win for UAE Team Emirates in his first race with the team.

How it unfolded

The opening day at the Vuelta a San Juan featured a 159.1km stage from San Juan to Pocito. The flat parcours made it a day destined for the sprinters, but two category 3 climbs and two intermediate sprints spiced things up along the way. The first sprint came 26km into the day, followed by KOMs at 57km and 67km. Riders then contested the final sprint at 133km.

The South American summer was in full affect for stage 1, with light winds from the northeast providing little respite from temperatures that hovered around 36-38C for most of the race. Riders suffered in the heat, going into survival mode.

A breakaway of eight riders animated the early going and had an impressive gap of 4:30 just 24km into the day. In the move were Robert Mendez (Uruguay), Alessandro Ferreira (Brasil), Victory Arroyo (Argentina), Pedro Gordillo (Municipalidad de Rawson), Hector Lucero (Municipalidad de Pocito), Gerardo Tivani (Municipalidad de Pocito), Emiliano Contreras (Asociacon Civil Mardan) and Daniel Zamora (A.C.A. Virgen de Fatima).

Tivani took top honours at the first intermediate sprint of the day, followed across the line by Arroyo and Contreras. The gap came down to a more manageable distance after the first sprint, and the leaders held their gap above two minutes as they reached the bottom of the first KOM, the category 3 climb up Alto de las Vacas. Zamora took maximum points on the climb ahead of Lucero and Gordillo, and the breakaway riders regathered themselves to head for the second-and-final KOM at 67km. Zamora topped Contreras and Gordillo at the second KOM, guaranteeing he'd spend stage 2 in the mountains jersey.

The effort spelled the end of the day for the 2019 Vuelta a San Juan's first breakaway, however, as the wheels started coming off for the leaders from there, and less than 20km later they were all back in the fold. Zamora was the last to succumb to the chase as the peloton swept him up with 70km remaining, and the race reshuffled as the heat stifled any immediate counter attacks.

The peloton remained intact and appeared to be in no apparent hurry to get to the day's final sprint at 26km to go. One of the local teams picked up the pace-making and set a steady tempo on the front as the peloton remained content to pedal away the kilometres, many of the riders experiencing their first racing day of the season.

Hostilities remained calm until several riders got antsy with about 42km to go and jumped away from the bunch. This set off a bridge attempt from young Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who was quickly reined in by the now-active bunch.

A trio of riders that included Maximiliano Navarrete (Argentina), Tiago Machado (Sporting Tavira) and Alejandro Osorio (Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz) set off for the next adventure up front. Higiño Lucero (Municipalidad de Rawson) soon bridged to form a lead group of four with 35km to go. UAE Team Emirates and QuickStep went to the front of the bunch at this point and kept the leaders in check, keeping the gap around half a minute as the race approached the final intermediate sprint.

Navarrete claimed the three bonus seconds and top points at the second sprint, which would also serve as the day's finish line 26km later. Once again the desire for a sprint won out, however, the the UAE-led peloton left the leaders to dangle off the front as the kilometres ticked down on the final closing loop around Pocito.

With 10km to go, the leaders had 24 seconds, but with UAE and QuickStep sharing work on the front of the bunch, the riders in the chase rode with the confidence of knowing the breakaway would come back as soon as the bunch decided to make it happen.

The peloton made the catch with 4km to go, and the bunch sprint in Pocito was on.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:50:12 2 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 5 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 7 Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 11 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 13 Nelson Soto (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin 16 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 17 Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 18 Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 19 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira 20 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 21 Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru 22 Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 23 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 24 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 26 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 27 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico 28 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico 29 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 30 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 31 German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 32 Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina 33 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 34 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 35 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 36 Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira 37 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 38 Oscar Sevilla (Esp) Medellin 39 Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team 40 Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba 41 Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data 42 Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team 43 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 44 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 45 Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira 46 Alain Quispe (Per) Peru 47 Ruben) Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 48 Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba 49 José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira 50 Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team 51 Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina 52 Felix Grobschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 53 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 Efren Santos (Mex) Mexico 55 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 56 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 57 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 58 Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera 59 Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina 60 Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 61 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 62 Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 63 Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team 64 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 65 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 66 Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team 67 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Jon Irisarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 69 Cesar Garate (Per) Peru 70 Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera 71 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 72 Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 73 Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera 74 Renato Tapia (Per) Peru 75 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 76 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 78 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira 79 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 80 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 81 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 82 Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina 83 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 84 Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina 85 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 86 Dario Diaz (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 87 Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 88 André Gonzáles (Per) Peru 89 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 90 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 91 Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan 92 Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay 93 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 94 Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera 95 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 96 Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 97 Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brasil 98 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 99 Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile 100 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 101 Antonio Fagundez (Uru) Uruguay 102 Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina 103 Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 104 Diego Rodriguez (Uru) Uruguay 105 Sergio Pardilla (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 106 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 107 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 108 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 109 Cristhian Montoya (Col) Medellin 110 Eduardo Corte (Mex) Mexico 111 Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 112 Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 113 Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brasil 114 Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data 115 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 116 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 117 Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 118 Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team 119 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 120 Royner Navarro (Per) Peru 121 Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 122 Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 123 Fabio Duarte (Col) Medellin 124 Ruben Acosta (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 125 Luiz Morosini (Bra) Brasil 126 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 127 Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil 128 Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay 129 Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay 130 Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team 131 Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates 132 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 133 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 134 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac 135 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 136 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 137 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 138 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 139 Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba 140 Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team 141 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 142 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 143 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 144 Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 145 Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico 146 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 147 Guillermo Brunetta (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 148 Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile 149 Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile 150 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 151 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera 152 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 153 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 154 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 155 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 156 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 157 Matteo Furlan (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:00:21 158 Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 159 Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:01:24 160 Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brasil 0:04:22 161 Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:04:37 162 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira 0:06:55 163 Michel Piccot (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:23:12 164 Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba 0:24:00 165 Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba 166 Wolfgang Hipolito (Bra) Brasil 0:30:04 167 Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile

Sprint 1 - Kms 26.20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 3 pts 2 Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina 2 3 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 1

Sprint 2 - Kms 133 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina 3 pts 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira 2 3 Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 1

KOM 1 - Kms 57 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 3 pts 2 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 2 3 Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 1

KOM 2 - Kms 67 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 3 pts 2 Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan 2 3 Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 11:30:36 2 UAE Team Emirates 3 Neri-Sottoli-Selle Ita-Ktm 4 Beltramitsa Hoppla P.F. 5 Medellin 6 Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 7 Deceuninck-Quick Step 8 Sporting-Tavira 9 Movistar Team 10 Israel Cycling Academy 11 Mexico 12 Team Dimension Data 13 Lotto Soudal 14 A.C.A.Virgen De Fatima 15 Peru 16 Argentina 17 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18 Start Cycling Team 19 Asociacion Civil Mardan 20 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 21 Municipalidad De Pocito 22 Biesse Carrera 23 Municipalidad De Rawson 24 Cuba 25 Uruguay 26 Brasil 27 Chile

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:50:02 2 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:04 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 4 Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina 0:00:07 5 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira 0:00:08 7 Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina 8 Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan 0:00:09 9 Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 10 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:00:10 11 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 13 Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 14 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 17 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 19 Nelson Soto (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin 22 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 23 Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 24 Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 25 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira 26 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 27 Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru 28 Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 29 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 30 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 31 Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 32 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 33 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico 34 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico 35 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 36 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 37 German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 38 Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina 39 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 40 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 41 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 42 Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira 43 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 44 Oscar Sevilla (Esp) Medellin 45 Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team 46 Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba 47 Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data 48 Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team 49 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 50 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 51 Alain Quispe (Per) Peru 52 Ruben) Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 53 Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba 54 José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira 55 Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team 56 Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina 57 Felix Grobschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Efren Santos (Mex) Mexico 60 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 61 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 62 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 63 Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera 64 Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 65 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 66 Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 67 Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team 68 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 69 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 70 Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team 71 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Jon Irisarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 73 Cesar Garate (Per) Peru 74 Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera 75 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 76 Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 77 Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera 78 Renato Tapia (Per) Peru 79 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 80 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 81 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 82 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira 83 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 84 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 85 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 86 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 87 Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina 88 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 89 Dario Diaz (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 90 Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 91 André Gonzáles (Per) Peru 92 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 93 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 94 Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay 95 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 96 Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera 97 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 98 Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 99 Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brasil 100 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 101 Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile 102 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 103 Antonio Fagundez (Uru) Uruguay 104 Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina 105 Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 106 Diego Rodriguez (Uru) Uruguay 107 Sergio Pardilla (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 108 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 109 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 110 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 111 Cristhian Montoya (Col) Medellin 112 Eduardo Corte (Mex) Mexico 113 Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 114 Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 115 Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brasil 116 Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data 117 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 118 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 119 Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 120 Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team 121 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 122 Royner Navarro (Per) Peru 123 Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 124 Fabio Duarte (Col) Medellin 125 Ruben Acosta (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 126 Luiz Morosini (Bra) Brasil 127 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 128 Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil 129 Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay 130 Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay 131 Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team 132 Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates 133 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 134 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 135 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac 136 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 137 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 138 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 139 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 140 Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba 141 Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team 142 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 143 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 144 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 145 Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 146 Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico 147 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 148 Guillermo Brunetta (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 149 Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile 150 Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile 151 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 152 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera 153 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 154 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 155 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 156 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 157 Matteo Furlan (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:00:31 158 Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 159 Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:01:34 160 Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brasil 0:04:32 161 Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:04:47 162 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira 0:07:05 163 Michel Piccot (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:23:22 164 Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba 0:24:10 165 Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba 166 Wolfgang Hipolito (Bra) Brasil 0:30:14 167 Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 6 pts 2 Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan 2 3 Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 2 4 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 2

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina 3 pts 2 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 3 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira 2 4 Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina 2 5 Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan 1 6 Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 1

Best Yong Rider U23 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 3:50:11 2 Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 3 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 4 Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 5 Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 6 Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 7 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico 8 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data 10 Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team 11 Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team 12 Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera 13 Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 14 Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera 15 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 16 Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina 17 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 18 André Gonzáles (Per) Peru 19 Antonio Fagundez (Uru) Uruguay 20 Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 21 Luiz Morosini (Bra) Brasil 22 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba 24 Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile 25 Matteo Furlan (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:00:22 26 Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:04:38 27 Michel Piccot (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:23:13 28 Wolfgang Hipolito (Bra) Brasil 0:30:05