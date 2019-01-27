Gaviria wins Vuelta a San Juan opener in Pocito
Matteo Malucelli is second, Sam Bennett finishes third after Sagan leads him out
Stage 1: San Juan - Pocito
Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) won the opening stage at the Vuelta a San Juan on Sunday, taking out the bunch sprint in Pocito after Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) tired to lead out teammate Sam Bennett. However the Irishman lost the battle for Sagan's wheel and had to fight his way back and so was unable to match the final acceleration when Gaviria jumped.
Bennett found a way through the traffic but Matteo Malucelli (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) got by Bennett after a clash of shoulders to finish second, with Bennett crossing the line for third.
Italian Pro Continental team Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec led the peloton under the flamme rouge but was swamped as the sprinters' teams fought for position. Sagan jumped up the left side of the road and got the early advantage but when Gaviria surged up the right-hand side of the road, Bennett found himself boxed in and unable to follow the Colombian fastman, who earned his first win for UAE Team Emirates in his first race with the team.
How it unfolded
The opening day at the Vuelta a San Juan featured a 159.1km stage from San Juan to Pocito. The flat parcours made it a day destined for the sprinters, but two category 3 climbs and two intermediate sprints spiced things up along the way. The first sprint came 26km into the day, followed by KOMs at 57km and 67km. Riders then contested the final sprint at 133km.
The South American summer was in full affect for stage 1, with light winds from the northeast providing little respite from temperatures that hovered around 36-38C for most of the race. Riders suffered in the heat, going into survival mode.
A breakaway of eight riders animated the early going and had an impressive gap of 4:30 just 24km into the day. In the move were Robert Mendez (Uruguay), Alessandro Ferreira (Brasil), Victory Arroyo (Argentina), Pedro Gordillo (Municipalidad de Rawson), Hector Lucero (Municipalidad de Pocito), Gerardo Tivani (Municipalidad de Pocito), Emiliano Contreras (Asociacon Civil Mardan) and Daniel Zamora (A.C.A. Virgen de Fatima).
Tivani took top honours at the first intermediate sprint of the day, followed across the line by Arroyo and Contreras. The gap came down to a more manageable distance after the first sprint, and the leaders held their gap above two minutes as they reached the bottom of the first KOM, the category 3 climb up Alto de las Vacas. Zamora took maximum points on the climb ahead of Lucero and Gordillo, and the breakaway riders regathered themselves to head for the second-and-final KOM at 67km. Zamora topped Contreras and Gordillo at the second KOM, guaranteeing he'd spend stage 2 in the mountains jersey.
The effort spelled the end of the day for the 2019 Vuelta a San Juan's first breakaway, however, as the wheels started coming off for the leaders from there, and less than 20km later they were all back in the fold. Zamora was the last to succumb to the chase as the peloton swept him up with 70km remaining, and the race reshuffled as the heat stifled any immediate counter attacks.
The peloton remained intact and appeared to be in no apparent hurry to get to the day's final sprint at 26km to go. One of the local teams picked up the pace-making and set a steady tempo on the front as the peloton remained content to pedal away the kilometres, many of the riders experiencing their first racing day of the season.
Hostilities remained calm until several riders got antsy with about 42km to go and jumped away from the bunch. This set off a bridge attempt from young Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who was quickly reined in by the now-active bunch.
A trio of riders that included Maximiliano Navarrete (Argentina), Tiago Machado (Sporting Tavira) and Alejandro Osorio (Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz) set off for the next adventure up front. Higiño Lucero (Municipalidad de Rawson) soon bridged to form a lead group of four with 35km to go. UAE Team Emirates and QuickStep went to the front of the bunch at this point and kept the leaders in check, keeping the gap around half a minute as the race approached the final intermediate sprint.
Navarrete claimed the three bonus seconds and top points at the second sprint, which would also serve as the day's finish line 26km later. Once again the desire for a sprint won out, however, the the UAE-led peloton left the leaders to dangle off the front as the kilometres ticked down on the final closing loop around Pocito.
With 10km to go, the leaders had 24 seconds, but with UAE and QuickStep sharing work on the front of the bunch, the riders in the chase rode with the confidence of knowing the breakaway would come back as soon as the bunch decided to make it happen.
The peloton made the catch with 4km to go, and the bunch sprint in Pocito was on.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:50:12
|2
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|5
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|11
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|13
|Nelson Soto (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
|16
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|17
|Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|18
|Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|19
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira
|20
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|21
|Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru
|22
|Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|23
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|24
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|26
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
|27
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico
|28
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico
|29
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|31
|German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|32
|Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|33
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|34
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|35
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|36
|Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira
|37
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|38
|Oscar Sevilla (Esp) Medellin
|39
|Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|40
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
|41
|Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data
|42
|Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team
|43
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|44
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|45
|Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira
|46
|Alain Quispe (Per) Peru
|47
|Ruben) Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|48
|Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|49
|José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira
|50
|Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team
|51
|Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina
|52
|Felix Grobschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|53
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Efren Santos (Mex) Mexico
|55
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|56
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|57
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|58
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|59
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
|60
|Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|61
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|62
|Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|63
|Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team
|64
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|65
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|66
|Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team
|67
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Jon Irisarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|69
|Cesar Garate (Per) Peru
|70
|Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|71
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|72
|Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|73
|Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|74
|Renato Tapia (Per) Peru
|75
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|76
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|78
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira
|79
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|80
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|81
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|82
|Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina
|83
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|84
|Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina
|85
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|86
|Dario Diaz (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|87
|Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|88
|André Gonzáles (Per) Peru
|89
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|90
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|91
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan
|92
|Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay
|93
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|94
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|95
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|96
|Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|97
|Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brasil
|98
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|99
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile
|100
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|101
|Antonio Fagundez (Uru) Uruguay
|102
|Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
|103
|Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|104
|Diego Rodriguez (Uru) Uruguay
|105
|Sergio Pardilla (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|106
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|107
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|108
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|109
|Cristhian Montoya (Col) Medellin
|110
|Eduardo Corte (Mex) Mexico
|111
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|112
|Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|113
|Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brasil
|114
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data
|115
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|116
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|117
|Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|118
|Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team
|119
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|120
|Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
|121
|Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|122
|Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|123
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Medellin
|124
|Ruben Acosta (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|125
|Luiz Morosini (Bra) Brasil
|126
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|127
|Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil
|128
|Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay
|129
|Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay
|130
|Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team
|131
|Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates
|132
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|133
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|134
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac
|135
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|137
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|138
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|139
|Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba
|140
|Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team
|141
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|142
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|143
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|144
|Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|145
|Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico
|146
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|147
|Guillermo Brunetta (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|148
|Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile
|149
|Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile
|150
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|151
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|152
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|153
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|154
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|155
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|156
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|157
|Matteo Furlan (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:00:21
|158
|Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|159
|Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:01:24
|160
|Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brasil
|0:04:22
|161
|Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:37
|162
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira
|0:06:55
|163
|Michel Piccot (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:23:12
|164
|Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:24:00
|165
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|166
|Wolfgang Hipolito (Bra) Brasil
|0:30:04
|167
|Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|3
|pts
|2
|Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina
|2
|3
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
|3
|pts
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira
|2
|3
|Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|3
|pts
|2
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|2
|3
|Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|3
|pts
|2
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan
|2
|3
|Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|11:30:36
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Neri-Sottoli-Selle Ita-Ktm
|4
|Beltramitsa Hoppla P.F.
|5
|Medellin
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|7
|Deceuninck-Quick Step
|8
|Sporting-Tavira
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|Mexico
|12
|Team Dimension Data
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|A.C.A.Virgen De Fatima
|15
|Peru
|16
|Argentina
|17
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|Start Cycling Team
|19
|Asociacion Civil Mardan
|20
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|21
|Municipalidad De Pocito
|22
|Biesse Carrera
|23
|Municipalidad De Rawson
|24
|Cuba
|25
|Uruguay
|26
|Brasil
|27
|Chile
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:50:02
|2
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:04
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:06
|4
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:07
|5
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira
|0:00:08
|7
|Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina
|8
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan
|0:00:09
|9
|Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|10
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:00:10
|11
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|14
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|17
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|19
|Nelson Soto (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
|22
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|23
|Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|24
|Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|25
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira
|26
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|27
|Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru
|28
|Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|29
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|30
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|32
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
|33
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico
|34
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico
|35
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|38
|Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|39
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|40
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|41
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|42
|Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira
|43
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|44
|Oscar Sevilla (Esp) Medellin
|45
|Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|46
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
|47
|Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data
|48
|Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team
|49
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|50
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|51
|Alain Quispe (Per) Peru
|52
|Ruben) Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|53
|Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|54
|José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira
|55
|Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team
|56
|Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina
|57
|Felix Grobschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Efren Santos (Mex) Mexico
|60
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|61
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|63
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|64
|Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|65
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|66
|Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|67
|Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team
|68
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|69
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|70
|Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team
|71
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Jon Irisarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|73
|Cesar Garate (Per) Peru
|74
|Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|75
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|76
|Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|77
|Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|78
|Renato Tapia (Per) Peru
|79
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|80
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|81
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|82
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira
|83
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|84
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|85
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|86
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|87
|Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina
|88
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|89
|Dario Diaz (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|90
|Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|91
|André Gonzáles (Per) Peru
|92
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|93
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|94
|Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay
|95
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|96
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|97
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|98
|Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|99
|Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brasil
|100
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|101
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile
|102
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|103
|Antonio Fagundez (Uru) Uruguay
|104
|Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
|105
|Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|106
|Diego Rodriguez (Uru) Uruguay
|107
|Sergio Pardilla (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|108
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|109
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|110
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|111
|Cristhian Montoya (Col) Medellin
|112
|Eduardo Corte (Mex) Mexico
|113
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|114
|Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|115
|Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brasil
|116
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data
|117
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|118
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|119
|Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|120
|Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team
|121
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|122
|Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
|123
|Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|124
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Medellin
|125
|Ruben Acosta (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|126
|Luiz Morosini (Bra) Brasil
|127
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|128
|Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil
|129
|Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay
|130
|Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay
|131
|Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team
|132
|Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates
|133
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|134
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|135
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac
|136
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|138
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|139
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|140
|Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba
|141
|Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team
|142
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|143
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|144
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|145
|Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|146
|Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico
|147
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|148
|Guillermo Brunetta (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|149
|Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile
|150
|Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile
|151
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|152
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|153
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|154
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|155
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|156
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|157
|Matteo Furlan (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:00:31
|158
|Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|159
|Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:01:34
|160
|Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brasil
|0:04:32
|161
|Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:47
|162
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira
|0:07:05
|163
|Michel Piccot (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:23:22
|164
|Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:24:10
|165
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|166
|Wolfgang Hipolito (Bra) Brasil
|0:30:14
|167
|Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|6
|pts
|2
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan
|2
|3
|Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|2
|4
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
|3
|pts
|2
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|3
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira
|2
|4
|Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina
|2
|5
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan
|1
|6
|Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|3:50:11
|2
|Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|3
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|4
|Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|5
|Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|6
|Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|7
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico
|8
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data
|10
|Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team
|11
|Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team
|12
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|13
|Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|14
|Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|15
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|16
|Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina
|17
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|18
|André Gonzáles (Per) Peru
|19
|Antonio Fagundez (Uru) Uruguay
|20
|Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|21
|Luiz Morosini (Bra) Brasil
|22
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba
|24
|Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile
|25
|Matteo Furlan (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:00:22
|26
|Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:38
|27
|Michel Piccot (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:23:13
|28
|Wolfgang Hipolito (Bra) Brasil
|0:30:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|11:30:36
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Neri-Sottoli-Selle Ita-Ktm
|4
|Beltramitsa Hoppla P.F.
|5
|Medellin
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|7
|Deceuninck-Quick Step
|8
|Sporting-Tavira
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|Sel. Mexico
|12
|Team Dimension Data
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|A.C.A.Virgen De Fatima
|15
|Sel. Argentina
|16
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|17
|Start Cycling Team
|18
|Asociacion Civil Mardan
|19
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|20
|Municipalidad De Rawson
|21
|Sel. Cuba
|22
|Sel. Uruguay
|23
|Biesse Carrera
|24
|Sel. Brasil
|25
|Sel. Chile
|26
|Municipalidad De Pocito
