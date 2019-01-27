Trending

Gaviria wins Vuelta a San Juan opener in Pocito

Matteo Malucelli is second, Sam Bennett finishes third after Sagan leads him out

Image 1 of 41

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan ahead of Matteo Malucelli and Sam Bennett

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan ahead of Matteo Malucelli and Sam Bennett
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 41

The Vuelta a Sn Jun stage 1 podium (l-r) Matteo Malucell (Caja Rural), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)

The Vuelta a Sn Jun stage 1 podium (l-r) Matteo Malucell (Caja Rural), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 41

Fernando Gaviria gets congratulations after winning stage 1 in San Juan

Fernando Gaviria gets congratulations after winning stage 1 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 41

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Matteo Malucelli (Caja Rural) clashed in sight of the line

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Matteo Malucelli (Caja Rural) clashed in sight of the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 41

Fernando Gaviria on the stage 1 podium in San Juan

Fernando Gaviria on the stage 1 podium in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 41

The opening San Juan sprint was fast and furious

The opening San Juan sprint was fast and furious
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 41

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates)

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 41

Remco Evenepoel was active on the front during his first race with Deceuninck-QuickStep in San Juan

Remco Evenepoel was active on the front during his first race with Deceuninck-QuickStep in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 41

Peter Sagan in action during stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan

Peter Sagan in action during stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 41

Big corwds greeted the San Juan peloton in Pocito

Big corwds greeted the San Juan peloton in Pocito
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 41

Argentina's flag fly during stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan

Argentina's flag fly during stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 41

The early break is away during stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan

The early break is away during stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 41

Israel Cycling Academy rider play a game of pass the bottle during stage 1 in San Juan

Israel Cycling Academy rider play a game of pass the bottle during stage 1 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 41

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 41

Fernando Gaviria edges out Matteo Malucelli and Sam Bennett to win stage 1 at Vuelta a San Juan

Fernando Gaviria edges out Matteo Malucelli and Sam Bennett to win stage 1 at Vuelta a San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 41

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) before the start of stage 1 in San Juan

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) before the start of stage 1 in San Juan
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 17 of 41

Meat is grilling as the race passes by during stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan

Meat is grilling as the race passes by during stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 41

There's no bus for Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates in San Juan

There's no bus for Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates in San Juan
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 19 of 41

Confetti flies for the start of stage 1 at the 2019 Vuelta a San Juan

Confetti flies for the start of stage 1 at the 2019 Vuelta a San Juan
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 20 of 41

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wear an ince vest to keep cool before the start of stage 1 in San Juan

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wear an ince vest to keep cool before the start of stage 1 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 41

Confetti flies for the start of stage 1 in San Juan

Confetti flies for the start of stage 1 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 41

Movistar riders sign in for stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan

Movistar riders sign in for stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 41

Peter Sagan is ready for the start of the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina

Peter Sagan is ready for the start of the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 41

QuickStep riders wait for the start of stage 1 in San Juan

QuickStep riders wait for the start of stage 1 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 41

Riders get underway for the 2019 Vuelta a San Juan

Riders get underway for the 2019 Vuelta a San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 26 of 41

A brief neutral start for stage 1 in San Juan

A brief neutral start for stage 1 in San Juan
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 27 of 41

The 2019 Vuelta a San Juan gets underway

The 2019 Vuelta a San Juan gets underway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 41

(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 29 of 41

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) waits for the start of stage 2 in San Juan

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) waits for the start of stage 2 in San Juan
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 30 of 41

Mark Cavendish gets ready to start the 2019 season in Argentina

Mark Cavendish gets ready to start the 2019 season in Argentina
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 31 of 41

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) signs in for his first race in Argentina

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) signs in for his first race in Argentina
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 32 of 41

Peter Sagan puts on the lotion before stage 1 in San Juan

Peter Sagan puts on the lotion before stage 1 in San Juan
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 33 of 41

Petr Vakoc (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the start of stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina

Petr Vakoc (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the start of stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 34 of 41

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 35 of 41

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) waits for the start of stage 1 in San Juan

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) waits for the start of stage 1 in San Juan
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 36 of 41

Rinaldo Nocentini (Tavira) at the sign in for stage 1 in San Juan

Rinaldo Nocentini (Tavira) at the sign in for stage 1 in San Juan
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 37 of 41

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in Argentina

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in Argentina
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 38 of 41

Sign in time for the Argentina national team in San Juan

Sign in time for the Argentina national team in San Juan
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 39 of 41

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) gives an interview before the Vuelta a San Juan stage 1 start

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) gives an interview before the Vuelta a San Juan stage 1 start
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 40 of 41

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remco Evenepoel gets ready for his first race with the team at Vuelta a San Juan

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remco Evenepoel gets ready for his first race with the team at Vuelta a San Juan
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 41 of 41

Israel Cycling Academy's Conor Dunne waits for the start of stage 1 in San Juan

Israel Cycling Academy's Conor Dunne waits for the start of stage 1 in San Juan
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) won the opening stage at the Vuelta a San Juan on Sunday, taking out the bunch sprint in Pocito after Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) tired to lead out teammate Sam Bennett. However the Irishman lost the battle for Sagan's wheel and had to fight his way back and so was unable to match the final acceleration when Gaviria jumped. 

Bennett found a way through the traffic but Matteo Malucelli (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) got by Bennett after a clash of shoulders to finish second, with Bennett crossing the line for third.

Italian Pro Continental team Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec led the peloton under the flamme rouge but was swamped as the sprinters' teams fought for position. Sagan jumped up the left side of the road and got the early advantage but when Gaviria surged up the right-hand side of the road, Bennett found himself boxed in and unable to follow the Colombian fastman, who earned his first win for UAE Team Emirates in his first race with the team.

How it unfolded

The opening day at the Vuelta a San Juan featured a 159.1km stage from San Juan to Pocito. The flat parcours made it a day destined for the sprinters, but two category 3 climbs and two intermediate sprints spiced things up along the way. The first sprint came 26km into the day, followed by KOMs at 57km and 67km. Riders then contested the final sprint at 133km. 

The South American summer was in full affect for stage 1, with light winds from the northeast providing little respite from temperatures that hovered around 36-38C for most of the race. Riders suffered in the heat, going into survival mode.

A breakaway of eight riders animated the early going and had an impressive gap of 4:30 just 24km into the day. In the move were Robert Mendez (Uruguay), Alessandro Ferreira (Brasil), Victory Arroyo (Argentina), Pedro Gordillo (Municipalidad de Rawson), Hector Lucero (Municipalidad de Pocito), Gerardo Tivani (Municipalidad de Pocito), Emiliano Contreras (Asociacon Civil Mardan) and Daniel Zamora (A.C.A. Virgen de Fatima).

Tivani took top honours at the first intermediate sprint of the day, followed across the line by Arroyo and Contreras. The gap came down to a more manageable distance after the first sprint, and the leaders held their gap above two minutes as they reached the bottom of the first KOM, the category 3 climb up Alto de las Vacas. Zamora took maximum points on the climb ahead of Lucero and Gordillo, and the breakaway riders regathered themselves to head for the second-and-final KOM at 67km. Zamora topped Contreras and Gordillo at the second KOM, guaranteeing he'd spend stage 2 in the mountains jersey.

The effort spelled the end of the day for the 2019 Vuelta a San Juan's first breakaway, however, as the wheels started coming off for the leaders from there, and less than 20km later they were all back in the fold. Zamora was the last to succumb to the chase as the peloton swept him up with 70km remaining, and the race reshuffled as the heat stifled any immediate counter attacks.

The peloton remained intact and appeared to be in no apparent hurry to get to the day's final sprint at 26km to go. One of the local teams picked up the pace-making and set a steady tempo on the front as the peloton remained content to pedal away the kilometres, many of the riders experiencing their first racing day of the season.

Hostilities remained calm until several riders got antsy with about 42km to go and jumped away from the bunch. This set off a bridge attempt from young Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who was quickly reined in by the now-active bunch. 

A trio of riders that included Maximiliano Navarrete (Argentina), Tiago Machado (Sporting Tavira) and Alejandro Osorio (Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz) set off for the next adventure up front. Higiño Lucero (Municipalidad de Rawson) soon bridged to form a lead group of four with 35km to go. UAE Team Emirates and QuickStep went to the front of the bunch at this point and kept the leaders in check, keeping the gap around half a minute as the race approached the final intermediate sprint.

Navarrete claimed the three bonus seconds and top points at the second sprint, which would also serve as the day's finish line 26km later. Once again the desire for a sprint won out, however, the the UAE-led peloton left the leaders to dangle off the front as the kilometres ticked down on the final closing loop around Pocito.

With 10km to go, the leaders had 24 seconds, but with UAE and QuickStep sharing work on the front of the bunch, the riders in the chase rode with the confidence of knowing the breakaway would come back as soon as the bunch decided to make it happen.

The peloton made the catch with 4km to go, and the bunch sprint in Pocito was on.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates3:50:12
2Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
5Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
7Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
11Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
13Nelson Soto (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
16Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
17Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
18Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
19Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira
20Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
21Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru
22Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
23Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
24Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
25Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
26Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
27Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico
28Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico
29Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
30Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
31German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
32Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
33Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
34Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
35Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
36Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira
37Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
38Oscar Sevilla (Esp) Medellin
39Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
40Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
41Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data
42Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team
43Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
44Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
45Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira
46Alain Quispe (Per) Peru
47Ruben) Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
48Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
49José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira
50Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team
51Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina
52Felix Grobschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
53Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Efren Santos (Mex) Mexico
55Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
56Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
57Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
58Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera
59Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
60Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
61Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
62Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
63Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team
64Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
65Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
66Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team
67Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Jon Irisarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
69Cesar Garate (Per) Peru
70Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera
71Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
72Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
73Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera
74Renato Tapia (Per) Peru
75Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
76Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
78Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira
79Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
80Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
81Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
82Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina
83Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
84Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina
85Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
86Dario Diaz (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
87Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
88André Gonzáles (Per) Peru
89Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
90Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
91Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan
92Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay
93Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
94Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera
95Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
96Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
97Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brasil
98Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
99Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile
100Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
101Antonio Fagundez (Uru) Uruguay
102Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
103Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
104Diego Rodriguez (Uru) Uruguay
105Sergio Pardilla (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
106Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
107Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
108Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
109Cristhian Montoya (Col) Medellin
110Eduardo Corte (Mex) Mexico
111Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
112Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
113Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brasil
114Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data
115Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
116Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
117Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
118Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team
119Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
120Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
121Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
122Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
123Fabio Duarte (Col) Medellin
124Ruben Acosta (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
125Luiz Morosini (Bra) Brasil
126Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
127Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil
128Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay
129Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay
130Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team
131Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates
132Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
133Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
134Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac
135Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
136Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
137Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
138Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
139Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba
140Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team
141Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
142Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
143Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
144Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
145Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico
146Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
147Guillermo Brunetta (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
148Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile
149Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile
150Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
151Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera
152Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
153Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
154Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
155Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
156Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
157Matteo Furlan (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:00:21
158Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
159Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:01:24
160Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brasil0:04:22
161Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:04:37
162Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira0:06:55
163Michel Piccot (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:23:12
164Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba0:24:00
165Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
166Wolfgang Hipolito (Bra) Brasil0:30:04
167Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile

Sprint 1 - Kms 26.20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito3pts
2Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina2
3Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan1

Sprint 2 - Kms 133
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina3pts
2Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira2
3Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz1

KOM 1 - Kms 57
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima3pts
2Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito2
3Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson1

KOM 2 - Kms 67
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima3pts
2Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan2
3Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe11:30:36
2UAE Team Emirates
3Neri-Sottoli-Selle Ita-Ktm
4Beltramitsa Hoppla P.F.
5Medellin
6Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
7Deceuninck-Quick Step
8Sporting-Tavira
9Movistar Team
10Israel Cycling Academy
11Mexico
12Team Dimension Data
13Lotto Soudal
14A.C.A.Virgen De Fatima
15Peru
16Argentina
17Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
18Start Cycling Team
19Asociacion Civil Mardan
20Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
21Municipalidad De Pocito
22Biesse Carrera
23Municipalidad De Rawson
24Cuba
25Uruguay
26Brasil
27Chile

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates3:50:02
2Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:04
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:06
4Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina0:00:07
5Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
6Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira0:00:08
7Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina
8Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan0:00:09
9Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
10Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:00:10
11Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
13Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
14Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
17Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
19Nelson Soto (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
22Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
23Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
24Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
25Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira
26Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
27Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru
28Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
29Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
30Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
31Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
32Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
33Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico
34Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico
35Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
36Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
37German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
38Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
39Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
40Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
41Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
42Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira
43Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
44Oscar Sevilla (Esp) Medellin
45Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
46Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
47Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data
48Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team
49Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
50Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
51Alain Quispe (Per) Peru
52Ruben) Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
53Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
54José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira
55Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team
56Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina
57Felix Grobschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
58Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Efren Santos (Mex) Mexico
60Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
61Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
62Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
63Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera
64Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
65Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
66Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
67Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team
68Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
69Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
70Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team
71Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Jon Irisarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
73Cesar Garate (Per) Peru
74Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera
75Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
76Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
77Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera
78Renato Tapia (Per) Peru
79Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
80Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
81Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
82Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira
83Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
84Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
85Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
86Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
87Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina
88Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
89Dario Diaz (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
90Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
91André Gonzáles (Per) Peru
92Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
93Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
94Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay
95Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
96Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera
97Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
98Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
99Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brasil
100Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
101Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile
102Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
103Antonio Fagundez (Uru) Uruguay
104Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
105Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
106Diego Rodriguez (Uru) Uruguay
107Sergio Pardilla (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
108Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
109Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
110Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
111Cristhian Montoya (Col) Medellin
112Eduardo Corte (Mex) Mexico
113Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
114Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
115Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brasil
116Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data
117Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
118Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
119Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
120Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team
121Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
122Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
123Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
124Fabio Duarte (Col) Medellin
125Ruben Acosta (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
126Luiz Morosini (Bra) Brasil
127Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
128Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil
129Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay
130Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay
131Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team
132Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates
133Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
134Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
135Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac
136Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
137Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
138Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
139Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
140Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba
141Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team
142Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
143Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
144Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
145Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
146Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico
147Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
148Guillermo Brunetta (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
149Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile
150Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile
151Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
152Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera
153Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
154Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
155Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
156Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
157Matteo Furlan (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:00:31
158Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
159Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:01:34
160Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brasil0:04:32
161Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:04:47
162Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira0:07:05
163Michel Piccot (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:23:22
164Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba0:24:10
165Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
166Wolfgang Hipolito (Bra) Brasil0:30:14
167Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima6pts
2Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan2
3Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson2
4Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito2

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina3pts
2Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito3
3Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira2
4Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina2
5Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan1
6Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz1

Best Yong Rider U23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz3:50:11
2Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
3Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
4Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
5Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
6Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
7Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico
8Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data
10Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team
11Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team
12Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera
13Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
14Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera
15Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
16Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina
17Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
18André Gonzáles (Per) Peru
19Antonio Fagundez (Uru) Uruguay
20Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
21Luiz Morosini (Bra) Brasil
22Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba
24Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile
25Matteo Furlan (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:00:22
26Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:04:38
27Michel Piccot (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:23:13
28Wolfgang Hipolito (Bra) Brasil0:30:05

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe11:30:36
2UAE Team Emirates
3Neri-Sottoli-Selle Ita-Ktm
4Beltramitsa Hoppla P.F.
5Medellin
6Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
7Deceuninck-Quick Step
8Sporting-Tavira
9Movistar Team
10Israel Cycling Academy
11Sel. Mexico
12Team Dimension Data
13Lotto Soudal
14A.C.A.Virgen De Fatima
15Sel. Argentina
16Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
17Start Cycling Team
18Asociacion Civil Mardan
19Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
20Municipalidad De Rawson
21Sel. Cuba
22Sel. Uruguay
23Biesse Carrera
24Sel. Brasil
25Sel. Chile
26Municipalidad De Pocito

