Vuelta a San Juan: Gaviria wins stage 4 in Villa San Agustin

Sagan is second in bike throw at the line, Alaphilippe keeps overall lead

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) won his second Vuelta a San Juan stage in four days on Wednesday, beating Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) with a bike throw across the line at the end of stage 4 in Villa San Agustín.

Race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Decenuninck-QuickStep) led the peloton onto the finishing straight in the tiny village 250km from San Juan, dropping Max Richeze and sprinter Alvaro Hodeg in the front position, but it was the superior speed from UAE's Simone Consonni and Gaviria that won the day. Sagan once again freelanced his way through the traffic to challenge Gaviria at the line for second, with Hodeg grabbing third.

The peloton caught the remnants of the day's breakaway with just 2.5km remaining after Israel Cycling Academy and Lotto Soudal came forward to finish off the chase. QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe then came forward as the peloton negotiated three tight right-hand turns in the finale. Alaphilippe took over the front with just under 1km to go, leading the bunch through the final turn and into the straightaway.

Richeze may have made his final move to early, however, fading slightly before dropping off Hodeg as Consonni and Gaviria flew past. Sagan briefly got past Gaviria in the closing metres, but a final surge from the Colombian sealed the win.

How it unfolded

Stage 4 at the Vuelta a San Juan saw the peloton tackle 185.8km from San José de Jáchal Valle Fértil to Villa San Agustín. The stage featured two sprints at 36km into the day and again near the end of the race with just under 40km remaining. The three KOMs were all on the same climb in the middle of the stage, coming in rapid succession at 90km, 96km and 104.5km.

With the final KOM coming more than 80km from the finish, however, and the route heading mostly downhill from there, the sprinters and their teams were no doubt looking for another opportunity. The weather also cooperated on the fourth day of the race, with temperatures dropping to a more-bearable 32C for most of the day.

The early going saw a breakaway of six riders get off the front. The move was initiated by
Argentina local Daniel Zamora (Agrupacion Virgen De Fatima), who was in search of KOM points in the mountains classification. He was joined by countryman Facundo Cattapan (Municipalidad de Rawson Somos Todos), Royner Navarro (Peru), Cesar Paredes (Medellin), Ricardo Paredes (Chile) and Robert Mendez (Uruguay).

The gap quickly approached nine minutes, as Cattapan took maximum points at the first sprint and the three-second time bonus ahead of Zamora and Paredes. The leaders had about five minutes on the peloton as they approached the bottom of the day's climb, where the group started coming apart as Zamora upped the pace in search of the KOM jersey.

Zamora took the maximum three points on the first KOM after outsprinting Paredes and Cattapan. Zamora also led over the second climb, a category 1 prize, giving him 10 more points. Paredes pushed him all way but had to settle for second. Zamora also took the final KOM of the day, giving him a solid lead in the mountains classification going into stage 5.

Just three riders from the break survived the climb, as Zamora, Paredes and Navarro continued on. With the climbing out of the way, multiple WorldTour teams threw riders into the chase to guarantee their fast men got a chance to sprint for the stage win.

On the straight, wide-open roads to Villa San Agustín, the peloton had an easy time controlling the trio of breakaway riders, who saw their gap come down quickly to just over a minute. The peloton feathered the gap form there, letting the breakaway dangle in sight just up the road.

The leaders held on to deny any bonus seconds to riders in the bunch when Navarro beat Paredes and Zamora at the final intermediate sprint with 39.6km to go. The peloton sensed their prey up the road and eased off just a bit to let the trio extend their lead and get more TV time for their squads.

Navarro suffered a puncture and eventually faded back into the bunch, leaving Zamora and Paredes to go on alone. Flooding a couple centimetres deep across the road with 10km remaining caused a bit of tension in the bunch, but, unlike the 2018 stage here when riders crashed, everyone made it through unscathed.

There was a bit of confusion in the chase as the leaders had 13 seconds with less than 4km to go, and Israel Cycling Academy came forward to take control of the chase. Lotto Soudal moved up as well, and the catch was finally made with 2.5km to go.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates4:20:26
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
6Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Nelson Soto (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
11Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
12Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
13Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team
14Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
15Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira
16Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data
17Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
18Felix Grobschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
20Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
21Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
22Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
23Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team
24Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
26Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
27Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
30Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
31German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
32Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
33Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera
34Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
35Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
36Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
37Jon Irisarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
39Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico
40Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
41Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
42Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
43Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
44Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
45Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
46Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
47Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
48Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira
49Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico
50Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team
51Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
52Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
53Cesar Garate (Per) Peru
54Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
55Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac
56Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina
57Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera
58Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
59Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
60Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira
61Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira
62Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
64Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data
66Ruben) Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
67Oscar Sevilla (Esp) Medellin
68Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
69Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brasil
71Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
72Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
73Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
74Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
75Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina
76Eduardo Corte (Mex) Mexico
77Fabio Duarte (Col) Medellin
78Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile
79André Gonzáles (Per) Peru
80Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
81Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
82Renato Tapia (Per) Peru
83Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera
84Cristhian Montoya (Col) Medellin
85Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brasil
86Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
87Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
88Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
89Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brasil
90Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba
91Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
92Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
93Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
94Ruben Acosta (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
95Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
96Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile
97Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
98Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile
99Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
100Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
101Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
102Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
103Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
104Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
105Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team
106Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
107Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
108Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
109Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
110Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
111Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
112Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
113Efren Santos (Mex) Mexico
114Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay
115Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team
116Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil
117Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru
118Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
119Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
120Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile
121Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
122Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
123Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico
124Sergio Pardilla (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
125Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera
126Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera
127Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
128Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
129Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
130Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
132Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay0:00:27
133Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:36
134Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates0:00:43
135Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
136Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay0:00:50
137Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:00:58
138Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
139Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team0:01:16
140Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:41
141Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
142Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:03:49
143Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
144Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team0:07:43
145Guillermo Brunetta (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
146Diego Rodriguez (Uru) Uruguay
147Alain Quispe (Per) Peru
148Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
149Dario Diaz (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
150José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira
151Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina
152Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan
153Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira
154Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
155Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba
DNSIljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFLuiz Morosini (Bra) Brasil
DNFMatteo Furlan (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF

KOM 1 - Kms 90 - Cat. 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima3pts
2Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin2
3Royner Navarro (Per) Peru1

KOM 2 - Kms 96 - Cat. 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima10pts
2Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin8
3Royner Navarro (Per) Peru6
4Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay4
5Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile2
6Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson1

KOM 3 - Kms 104.5 - Cat. 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima10pts
2Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin8
3Royner Navarro (Per) Peru6
4Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay4
5Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile2
6Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson1

Sprint 1 - Kms 36
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson3pts
2Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima2
3Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile1

Sprint 2 - Kms 146.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Royner Navarro (Per) Peru3pts
2Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima2
3Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates13:01:18
2Bora-Hansgrohe
3Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
4Neri-Sottoli-Selle Ita-Ktm
5Movistar Team
6Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Beltramitsa Hoppla P.F.
8Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
9Lotto Soudal
10Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
11Israel Cycling Academy
12Team Dimension Data
13Sel. Argentina
14Sporting-Tavira
15A.C.A.Virgen De Fatima
16Municipalidad De Pocito
17Medellin
18Sel. Mexico
19Biesse Carrera
20Start Cycling Team
21Municipalidad De Rawson
22Sel. Peru
23Sel. Cuba
24Sel. Brasil
25Asociacion Civil Mardan
26Sel. Chile
27Sel. Uruguay0:00:27

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep11:35:42
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:08
3Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:22
4Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:26
6Felix Grobschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
8Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan0:00:40
9Oscar Sevilla (Esp) Medellin0:00:41
10Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:44
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:48
12Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec0:00:54
13Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data0:00:57
14Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira0:00:58
15Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:59
16Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:01
17Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:04
18Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:01:06
19Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:10
20Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:01:13
21Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:01:19
22German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:01:22
23Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:01:26
24Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:27
25Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:01:33
26Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data0:01:37
27Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:38
28Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira0:01:40
29Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:01:43
30Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:01:45
31Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina0:01:46
32Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
33Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:48
34Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
35Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru0:01:52
36Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec0:01:57
37Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:04
38Cristhian Montoya (Col) Medellin0:02:07
39Fabio Duarte (Col) Medellin0:02:17
40Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec0:02:23
41Ruben Acosta (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz0:02:27
42Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:28
43Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz0:02:30
44Ruben) Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:02:34
45Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan0:02:36
46Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira0:02:39
47Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec0:02:40
48Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico0:02:42
49Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team0:02:43
50André Gonzáles (Per) Peru0:02:49
51Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:02:53
52Eduardo Corte (Mex) Mexico0:02:57
53Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:03:04
54Nelson Soto (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:05
55Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:03:08
56Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin0:03:14
57Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brasil0:03:15
58Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera
59Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan0:03:20
60Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:21
61Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:29
62Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico0:03:34
63Renato Tapia (Per) Peru
64Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:03:35
65Jon Irisarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:43
66Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile0:03:45
67Royner Navarro (Per) Peru0:03:47
68Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:03:48
69Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina0:03:51
70Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:03:54
71Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:04
72Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin0:04:10
73Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico0:04:14
74Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:04:24
75Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:04:25
76Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:27
77Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team0:04:36
78Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:04:39
79Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira0:04:40
80Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:46
81Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brasil0:04:50
82Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile0:04:53
83Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz0:05:00
84Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team0:05:06
85Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
86Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac0:05:09
87Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba0:05:25
88Cesar Garate (Per) Peru0:05:29
89Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile0:05:39
90Efren Santos (Mex) Mexico0:05:41
91Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team0:05:43
92Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:05:44
93Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:05:45
94Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:53
95Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:06:23
96Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data0:06:27
97Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina0:06:32
98Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates
99Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:51
100Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team0:06:54
101Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:07:04
102Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:05
103Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:17
104Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico0:07:31
105Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:07:34
106Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan0:07:42
107Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team0:07:43
108Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:07:58
109Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:09
110Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:08:25
111Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba0:08:49
112Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:08:57
113Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba0:09:05
114Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:09:15
115Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:43
116Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz0:09:51
117Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:10:06
118Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:10:22
119Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:10:50
120Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:11:01
121Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil0:11:03
122Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:06
123Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy0:11:17
124Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:23
125Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile0:11:46
126Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay0:11:56
127Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:12:14
128Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay0:12:53
129Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:12:59
130Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:13:07
131Sergio Pardilla (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:10
132Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:13:16
133Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:13:36
134Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:13:59
135Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:14:26
136Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:14:29
137Dario Diaz (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan0:16:23
138Alain Quispe (Per) Peru0:16:28
139Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec0:16:39
140Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:17:24
141Diego Rodriguez (Uru) Uruguay
142Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team0:17:42
143Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba0:17:46
144Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:19:04
145Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:21:09
146Guillermo Brunetta (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan0:21:49
147Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay0:22:59
148José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira0:24:58
149Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan0:25:31
150Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brasil0:25:37
151Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team0:30:01
152Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina0:31:18
153Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira0:32:32
154Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile0:36:49
155Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba0:45:22

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima30pts
2Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin18
3Royner Navarro (Per) Peru13
4Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico9
5Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay8
6Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy5
7Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile4
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
9Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil3
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
11Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito2
12Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson2
13Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan2
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina5pts
2Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima4
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
4Royner Navarro (Per) Peru3
5Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy3
6Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito3
7Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson3
8Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira2
9Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil2
10Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina2
11Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin1
12Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz1
13Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru1
14Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile1
15Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan1
16Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile1

Best Young Rider U23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep11:36:04
2Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data0:00:35
3Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:01:23
4Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz0:01:26
5Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico0:02:20
6André Gonzáles (Per) Peru0:02:27
7Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:02:42
8Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:02:53
9Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan0:02:58
10Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:03:13
11Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:03:32
12Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team0:04:14
13Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:04:17
14Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz0:04:38
15Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team0:05:21
16Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:31
17Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:06:01
18Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina0:06:10
19Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile0:11:24
20Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:11:52
21Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:12:45
22Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:17:02
23Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba0:17:24

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates34:48:37
2Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:41
3Movistar Team0:00:47
4Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:26
5A.C.A.Virgen De Fatima0:02:27
6Medellin0:02:45
7Team Dimension Data0:03:09
8Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:18
9Israel Cycling Academy0:03:21
10Municipalidad De Pocito0:03:22
11Sporting-Tavira0:03:48
12Lotto Soudal0:04:20
13Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:04:41
14Asociacion Civil Mardan0:05:05
15Caja Rural-Seguros Rga0:05:29
16Beltramitsa Hoppla P.F.0:06:05
17Sel. Mexico0:06:37
18Sel. Peru0:06:45
19Municipalidad De Rawson0:08:39
20Sel. Argentina0:10:19
21Sel. Brasil0:12:06
22Sel. Chile0:12:47
23Neri-Sottoli-Selle Ita-Ktm0:14:07
24Start Cycling Team0:14:44
25Sel. Cuba0:21:15
26Sel. Uruguay0:25:24
27Biesse Carrera0:27:50

