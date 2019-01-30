Vuelta a San Juan: Gaviria wins stage 4 in Villa San Agustin
Sagan is second in bike throw at the line, Alaphilippe keeps overall lead
Stage 4: San José de Jáchal Valle Fértil - Villa San Agustín
Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) won his second Vuelta a San Juan stage in four days on Wednesday, beating Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) with a bike throw across the line at the end of stage 4 in Villa San Agustín.
Race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Decenuninck-QuickStep) led the peloton onto the finishing straight in the tiny village 250km from San Juan, dropping Max Richeze and sprinter Alvaro Hodeg in the front position, but it was the superior speed from UAE's Simone Consonni and Gaviria that won the day. Sagan once again freelanced his way through the traffic to challenge Gaviria at the line for second, with Hodeg grabbing third.
The peloton caught the remnants of the day's breakaway with just 2.5km remaining after Israel Cycling Academy and Lotto Soudal came forward to finish off the chase. QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe then came forward as the peloton negotiated three tight right-hand turns in the finale. Alaphilippe took over the front with just under 1km to go, leading the bunch through the final turn and into the straightaway.
Richeze may have made his final move to early, however, fading slightly before dropping off Hodeg as Consonni and Gaviria flew past. Sagan briefly got past Gaviria in the closing metres, but a final surge from the Colombian sealed the win.
How it unfolded
Stage 4 at the Vuelta a San Juan saw the peloton tackle 185.8km from San José de Jáchal Valle Fértil to Villa San Agustín. The stage featured two sprints at 36km into the day and again near the end of the race with just under 40km remaining. The three KOMs were all on the same climb in the middle of the stage, coming in rapid succession at 90km, 96km and 104.5km.
With the final KOM coming more than 80km from the finish, however, and the route heading mostly downhill from there, the sprinters and their teams were no doubt looking for another opportunity. The weather also cooperated on the fourth day of the race, with temperatures dropping to a more-bearable 32C for most of the day.
The early going saw a breakaway of six riders get off the front. The move was initiated by
Argentina local Daniel Zamora (Agrupacion Virgen De Fatima), who was in search of KOM points in the mountains classification. He was joined by countryman Facundo Cattapan (Municipalidad de Rawson Somos Todos), Royner Navarro (Peru), Cesar Paredes (Medellin), Ricardo Paredes (Chile) and Robert Mendez (Uruguay).
The gap quickly approached nine minutes, as Cattapan took maximum points at the first sprint and the three-second time bonus ahead of Zamora and Paredes. The leaders had about five minutes on the peloton as they approached the bottom of the day's climb, where the group started coming apart as Zamora upped the pace in search of the KOM jersey.
Zamora took the maximum three points on the first KOM after outsprinting Paredes and Cattapan. Zamora also led over the second climb, a category 1 prize, giving him 10 more points. Paredes pushed him all way but had to settle for second. Zamora also took the final KOM of the day, giving him a solid lead in the mountains classification going into stage 5.
Just three riders from the break survived the climb, as Zamora, Paredes and Navarro continued on. With the climbing out of the way, multiple WorldTour teams threw riders into the chase to guarantee their fast men got a chance to sprint for the stage win.
On the straight, wide-open roads to Villa San Agustín, the peloton had an easy time controlling the trio of breakaway riders, who saw their gap come down quickly to just over a minute. The peloton feathered the gap form there, letting the breakaway dangle in sight just up the road.
The leaders held on to deny any bonus seconds to riders in the bunch when Navarro beat Paredes and Zamora at the final intermediate sprint with 39.6km to go. The peloton sensed their prey up the road and eased off just a bit to let the trio extend their lead and get more TV time for their squads.
Navarro suffered a puncture and eventually faded back into the bunch, leaving Zamora and Paredes to go on alone. Flooding a couple centimetres deep across the road with 10km remaining caused a bit of tension in the bunch, but, unlike the 2018 stage here when riders crashed, everyone made it through unscathed.
There was a bit of confusion in the chase as the leaders had 13 seconds with less than 4km to go, and Israel Cycling Academy came forward to take control of the chase. Lotto Soudal moved up as well, and the catch was finally made with 2.5km to go.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4:20:26
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|6
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Nelson Soto (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|11
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team
|14
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|15
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira
|16
|Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data
|17
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
|18
|Felix Grobschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|20
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|21
|Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|22
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|23
|Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team
|24
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
|26
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|30
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|31
|German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|32
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|33
|Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|34
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|35
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|36
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|37
|Jon Irisarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|38
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico
|40
|Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|41
|Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|42
|Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|43
|Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|44
|Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|45
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|47
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|48
|Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira
|49
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico
|50
|Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team
|51
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
|52
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|53
|Cesar Garate (Per) Peru
|54
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|55
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac
|56
|Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|57
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|58
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|59
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|60
|Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira
|61
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira
|62
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|64
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data
|66
|Ruben) Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|67
|Oscar Sevilla (Esp) Medellin
|68
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|69
|Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|70
|Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brasil
|71
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|72
|Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|73
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|74
|Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|75
|Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina
|76
|Eduardo Corte (Mex) Mexico
|77
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Medellin
|78
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile
|79
|André Gonzáles (Per) Peru
|80
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|81
|Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|82
|Renato Tapia (Per) Peru
|83
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|84
|Cristhian Montoya (Col) Medellin
|85
|Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brasil
|86
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|87
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|88
|Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|89
|Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brasil
|90
|Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba
|91
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|92
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|93
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|94
|Ruben Acosta (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|95
|Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|96
|Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile
|97
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|98
|Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile
|99
|Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
|100
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|101
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|102
|Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|103
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|104
|Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|105
|Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team
|106
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|107
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|108
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|109
|Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|110
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|111
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|112
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|113
|Efren Santos (Mex) Mexico
|114
|Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay
|115
|Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team
|116
|Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil
|117
|Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru
|118
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|119
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|120
|Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile
|121
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|122
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|123
|Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico
|124
|Sergio Pardilla (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|125
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|126
|Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|127
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|128
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|129
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|130
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|132
|Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay
|0:00:27
|133
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:36
|134
|Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:43
|135
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
|136
|Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay
|0:00:50
|137
|Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:00:58
|138
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|139
|Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|140
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:41
|141
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|142
|Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:03:49
|143
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|144
|Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team
|0:07:43
|145
|Guillermo Brunetta (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|146
|Diego Rodriguez (Uru) Uruguay
|147
|Alain Quispe (Per) Peru
|148
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|149
|Dario Diaz (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|150
|José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira
|151
|Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina
|152
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan
|153
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira
|154
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|155
|Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba
|DNS
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNF
|Luiz Morosini (Bra) Brasil
|DNF
|Matteo Furlan (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|3
|pts
|2
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|2
|3
|Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|10
|pts
|2
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|8
|3
|Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
|6
|4
|Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay
|4
|5
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile
|2
|6
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|10
|pts
|2
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|8
|3
|Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
|6
|4
|Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay
|4
|5
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile
|2
|6
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|2
|3
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|2
|3
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:01:18
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|4
|Neri-Sottoli-Selle Ita-Ktm
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Beltramitsa Hoppla P.F.
|8
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|11
|Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|Team Dimension Data
|13
|Sel. Argentina
|14
|Sporting-Tavira
|15
|A.C.A.Virgen De Fatima
|16
|Municipalidad De Pocito
|17
|Medellin
|18
|Sel. Mexico
|19
|Biesse Carrera
|20
|Start Cycling Team
|21
|Municipalidad De Rawson
|22
|Sel. Peru
|23
|Sel. Cuba
|24
|Sel. Brasil
|25
|Asociacion Civil Mardan
|26
|Sel. Chile
|27
|Sel. Uruguay
|0:00:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11:35:42
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:08
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:22
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:26
|6
|Felix Grobschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|0:00:40
|9
|Oscar Sevilla (Esp) Medellin
|0:00:41
|10
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:44
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|12
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:54
|13
|Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data
|0:00:57
|14
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira
|0:00:58
|15
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|16
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:01
|17
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|18
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:01:06
|19
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:10
|20
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:01:13
|21
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:01:19
|22
|German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:01:22
|23
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:01:26
|24
|Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:27
|25
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:01:33
|26
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data
|0:01:37
|27
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:38
|28
|Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira
|0:01:40
|29
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:01:43
|30
|Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:01:45
|31
|Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:46
|32
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|33
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:48
|34
|Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|35
|Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru
|0:01:52
|36
|Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:57
|37
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:04
|38
|Cristhian Montoya (Col) Medellin
|0:02:07
|39
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Medellin
|0:02:17
|40
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:23
|41
|Ruben Acosta (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|0:02:27
|42
|Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:28
|43
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|0:02:30
|44
|Ruben) Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:02:34
|45
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|0:02:36
|46
|Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira
|0:02:39
|47
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:40
|48
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico
|0:02:42
|49
|Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:02:43
|50
|André Gonzáles (Per) Peru
|0:02:49
|51
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:02:53
|52
|Eduardo Corte (Mex) Mexico
|0:02:57
|53
|Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:03:04
|54
|Nelson Soto (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:05
|55
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:08
|56
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
|0:03:14
|57
|Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brasil
|0:03:15
|58
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|59
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|0:03:20
|60
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:21
|61
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:29
|62
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico
|0:03:34
|63
|Renato Tapia (Per) Peru
|64
|Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:03:35
|65
|Jon Irisarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:43
|66
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile
|0:03:45
|67
|Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
|0:03:47
|68
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:03:48
|69
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:51
|70
|Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:03:54
|71
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:04
|72
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
|0:04:10
|73
|Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico
|0:04:14
|74
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:04:24
|75
|Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:04:25
|76
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:27
|77
|Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|78
|Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:04:39
|79
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira
|0:04:40
|80
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:46
|81
|Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brasil
|0:04:50
|82
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|0:04:53
|83
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|0:05:00
|84
|Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:05:06
|85
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|86
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac
|0:05:09
|87
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
|0:05:25
|88
|Cesar Garate (Per) Peru
|0:05:29
|89
|Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile
|0:05:39
|90
|Efren Santos (Mex) Mexico
|0:05:41
|91
|Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|92
|Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:05:44
|93
|Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:05:45
|94
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:53
|95
|Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:06:23
|96
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:06:27
|97
|Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina
|0:06:32
|98
|Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:51
|100
|Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team
|0:06:54
|101
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:07:04
|102
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:05
|103
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:17
|104
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|0:07:31
|105
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:34
|106
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|0:07:42
|107
|Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team
|0:07:43
|108
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:07:58
|109
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:09
|110
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:08:25
|111
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|0:08:49
|112
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:08:57
|113
|Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:09:05
|114
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:09:15
|115
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:43
|116
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|0:09:51
|117
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:10:06
|118
|Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:10:22
|119
|Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:10:50
|120
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:11:01
|121
|Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil
|0:11:03
|122
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:06
|123
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:11:17
|124
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:23
|125
|Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile
|0:11:46
|126
|Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay
|0:11:56
|127
|Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|0:12:14
|128
|Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay
|0:12:53
|129
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:12:59
|130
|Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:13:07
|131
|Sergio Pardilla (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:10
|132
|Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:13:16
|133
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:13:36
|134
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:13:59
|135
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:14:26
|136
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:14:29
|137
|Dario Diaz (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|0:16:23
|138
|Alain Quispe (Per) Peru
|0:16:28
|139
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|0:16:39
|140
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:17:24
|141
|Diego Rodriguez (Uru) Uruguay
|142
|Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team
|0:17:42
|143
|Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba
|0:17:46
|144
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:19:04
|145
|Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:21:09
|146
|Guillermo Brunetta (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|0:21:49
|147
|Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay
|0:22:59
|148
|José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira
|0:24:58
|149
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan
|0:25:31
|150
|Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brasil
|0:25:37
|151
|Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team
|0:30:01
|152
|Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina
|0:31:18
|153
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira
|0:32:32
|154
|Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile
|0:36:49
|155
|Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:45:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|30
|pts
|2
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|18
|3
|Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
|13
|4
|Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico
|9
|5
|Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay
|8
|6
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|7
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile
|4
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|9
|Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil
|3
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|11
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|2
|12
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|2
|13
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan
|2
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|4
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|4
|Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
|3
|5
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|6
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|3
|7
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|3
|8
|Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira
|2
|9
|Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil
|2
|10
|Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina
|2
|11
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|1
|12
|Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|1
|13
|Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru
|1
|14
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile
|1
|15
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan
|1
|16
|Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11:36:04
|2
|Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data
|0:00:35
|3
|Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:01:23
|4
|Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|0:01:26
|5
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico
|0:02:20
|6
|André Gonzáles (Per) Peru
|0:02:27
|7
|Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:02:42
|8
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:02:53
|9
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|0:02:58
|10
|Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:03:13
|11
|Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:03:32
|12
|Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|13
|Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:04:17
|14
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|0:04:38
|15
|Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team
|0:05:21
|16
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:31
|17
|Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:06:01
|18
|Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina
|0:06:10
|19
|Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile
|0:11:24
|20
|Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|0:11:52
|21
|Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:12:45
|22
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:17:02
|23
|Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba
|0:17:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|34:48:37
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:41
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|4
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:26
|5
|A.C.A.Virgen De Fatima
|0:02:27
|6
|Medellin
|0:02:45
|7
|Team Dimension Data
|0:03:09
|8
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:18
|9
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:21
|10
|Municipalidad De Pocito
|0:03:22
|11
|Sporting-Tavira
|0:03:48
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:20
|13
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:04:41
|14
|Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:05:05
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|0:05:29
|16
|Beltramitsa Hoppla P.F.
|0:06:05
|17
|Sel. Mexico
|0:06:37
|18
|Sel. Peru
|0:06:45
|19
|Municipalidad De Rawson
|0:08:39
|20
|Sel. Argentina
|0:10:19
|21
|Sel. Brasil
|0:12:06
|22
|Sel. Chile
|0:12:47
|23
|Neri-Sottoli-Selle Ita-Ktm
|0:14:07
|24
|Start Cycling Team
|0:14:44
|25
|Sel. Cuba
|0:21:15
|26
|Sel. Uruguay
|0:25:24
|27
|Biesse Carrera
|0:27:50
