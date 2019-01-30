Image 1 of 45 A bike throw wins stage 4 in San Juan for Fernando Gaviria ahead of Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 45 Fernando Gaviria and Peter Sagan on the stage 4 San Juan podium without Alvaro Hodeg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 3 of 45 A line of motos approached the high water during stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 45 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in the bunch during stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 45 Simone Consonni celebrates Fernando Gaviria beating Peter Sagan during stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 45 Fernando Gaviria beats Peter Sagan during stage 4 in San Jua (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 45 The peloton gets a wave during stage 4 at Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 45 A moto official keeps his feet dry in a wash near the end of stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 45 The peloton en route to Villa San Agustín during stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 45 The peloton rides through water on the road near the end of stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 45 Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal) and Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 45 The peloton in action near the end of stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 45 Peter Sagan during a friendlier section of stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 45 The peloton in action near the end of stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 45 Peter Sagan and Fernando Gaviria on the stage 4 podium in San Juan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 16 of 45 Fernando Gaviria celebrates winning stage 4 at the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 17 of 45 The peloton navigates some high water 10km from the finish of stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 45 Julien Vermote (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 45 The peloton en route to Villa San Agustín during stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 45 The peloton en route to Villa San Agustín during stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 45 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the bunch during Vuelta a San Juan stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 45 Alonso Gamero (Peru) shows the wear and tear of an earlier crash during stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 45 Final breakaway riders Daniel Zamora (Agrupacion Virgen De Fatima) and Cesar Paredes (Medellin) ride through standing water 10km from the finish of stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 45 The peloton emerges from a tunnel during stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 45 The Vuelta a San Juan peloton en route to Villa San Agustín during stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 45 Spectators get a front-row seat as the Vuelta a San Juan peloton cruises by (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 45 The peloton en route to Villa San Agustín during stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 45 UAE Team Emirates ride around Fernando Gaviria during stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 45 The early breakaway under the sun in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 45 The peloton en route to Villa San Agustín during stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 45 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) visited the medical car during stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 45 The peloton en route to Villa San Agustín during stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 45 The peloton emerges from a tunnel en route to Villa San Agustín during stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 45 Fernando Gaviria beats Peter Sagan to win stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 45 Fernando Gaviria betas Peter Sagan at the end of stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 45 Peter Sagan cross the line at the end of stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 45 A bike throw wins stage 4 in San Juan for Fernando Gaviria ahead of Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 45 Irish champion Conor Dunne (Israel Cycling Academy) at the start of stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 45 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe wait for the start of stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 45 Race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) gets some help pinning on his numbers before the start of stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 45 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) is ready for the start of stage 4 in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 45 Fernando Gaviria and Peter Sagan on the stage 4 podium in San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 45 Fernando Gaviria and Peter Sagan on the stage 4 podium in San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe and his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates Alvaro Hodeg and Remco Evenepoel skipped the stage 4 podium ceremony in San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 45 of 45 Simone Consonni celebrates Fernando Gaviria's win in San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) won his second Vuelta a San Juan stage in four days on Wednesday, beating Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) with a bike throw across the line at the end of stage 4 in Villa San Agustín.

Related Articles Deceuninck-QuickStep skip Vuelta a San Juan podium ceremony

Race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Decenuninck-QuickStep) led the peloton onto the finishing straight in the tiny village 250km from San Juan, dropping Max Richeze and sprinter Alvaro Hodeg in the front position, but it was the superior speed from UAE's Simone Consonni and Gaviria that won the day. Sagan once again freelanced his way through the traffic to challenge Gaviria at the line for second, with Hodeg grabbing third.

The peloton caught the remnants of the day's breakaway with just 2.5km remaining after Israel Cycling Academy and Lotto Soudal came forward to finish off the chase. QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe then came forward as the peloton negotiated three tight right-hand turns in the finale. Alaphilippe took over the front with just under 1km to go, leading the bunch through the final turn and into the straightaway.

Richeze may have made his final move to early, however, fading slightly before dropping off Hodeg as Consonni and Gaviria flew past. Sagan briefly got past Gaviria in the closing metres, but a final surge from the Colombian sealed the win.

How it unfolded

Stage 4 at the Vuelta a San Juan saw the peloton tackle 185.8km from San José de Jáchal Valle Fértil to Villa San Agustín. The stage featured two sprints at 36km into the day and again near the end of the race with just under 40km remaining. The three KOMs were all on the same climb in the middle of the stage, coming in rapid succession at 90km, 96km and 104.5km.

With the final KOM coming more than 80km from the finish, however, and the route heading mostly downhill from there, the sprinters and their teams were no doubt looking for another opportunity. The weather also cooperated on the fourth day of the race, with temperatures dropping to a more-bearable 32C for most of the day.

The early going saw a breakaway of six riders get off the front. The move was initiated by

Argentina local Daniel Zamora (Agrupacion Virgen De Fatima), who was in search of KOM points in the mountains classification. He was joined by countryman Facundo Cattapan (Municipalidad de Rawson Somos Todos), Royner Navarro (Peru), Cesar Paredes (Medellin), Ricardo Paredes (Chile) and Robert Mendez (Uruguay).

The gap quickly approached nine minutes, as Cattapan took maximum points at the first sprint and the three-second time bonus ahead of Zamora and Paredes. The leaders had about five minutes on the peloton as they approached the bottom of the day's climb, where the group started coming apart as Zamora upped the pace in search of the KOM jersey.

Zamora took the maximum three points on the first KOM after outsprinting Paredes and Cattapan. Zamora also led over the second climb, a category 1 prize, giving him 10 more points. Paredes pushed him all way but had to settle for second. Zamora also took the final KOM of the day, giving him a solid lead in the mountains classification going into stage 5.

Just three riders from the break survived the climb, as Zamora, Paredes and Navarro continued on. With the climbing out of the way, multiple WorldTour teams threw riders into the chase to guarantee their fast men got a chance to sprint for the stage win.

On the straight, wide-open roads to Villa San Agustín, the peloton had an easy time controlling the trio of breakaway riders, who saw their gap come down quickly to just over a minute. The peloton feathered the gap form there, letting the breakaway dangle in sight just up the road.

The leaders held on to deny any bonus seconds to riders in the bunch when Navarro beat Paredes and Zamora at the final intermediate sprint with 39.6km to go. The peloton sensed their prey up the road and eased off just a bit to let the trio extend their lead and get more TV time for their squads.

Navarro suffered a puncture and eventually faded back into the bunch, leaving Zamora and Paredes to go on alone. Flooding a couple centimetres deep across the road with 10km remaining caused a bit of tension in the bunch, but, unlike the 2018 stage here when riders crashed, everyone made it through unscathed.

There was a bit of confusion in the chase as the leaders had 13 seconds with less than 4km to go, and Israel Cycling Academy came forward to take control of the chase. Lotto Soudal moved up as well, and the catch was finally made with 2.5km to go.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:20:26 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 6 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Nelson Soto (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 9 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 11 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 12 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 13 Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team 14 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 15 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira 16 Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data 17 Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin 18 Felix Grobschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 20 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21 Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 22 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 23 Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team 24 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina 26 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 30 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 31 German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 32 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 33 Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera 34 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 35 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 36 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 37 Jon Irisarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 39 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico 40 Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 41 Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina 42 Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team 43 Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 44 Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 45 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 46 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 47 Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 48 Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira 49 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico 50 Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team 51 Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba 52 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 53 Cesar Garate (Per) Peru 54 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 55 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac 56 Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina 57 Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera 58 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 59 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 60 Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira 61 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira 62 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 64 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data 66 Ruben) Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 67 Oscar Sevilla (Esp) Medellin 68 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 69 Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 70 Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brasil 71 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 72 Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 73 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 74 Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 75 Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina 76 Eduardo Corte (Mex) Mexico 77 Fabio Duarte (Col) Medellin 78 Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile 79 André Gonzáles (Per) Peru 80 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 81 Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 82 Renato Tapia (Per) Peru 83 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera 84 Cristhian Montoya (Col) Medellin 85 Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brasil 86 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 87 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 88 Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba 89 Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brasil 90 Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba 91 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 92 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 93 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 94 Ruben Acosta (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 95 Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 96 Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile 97 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 98 Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile 99 Royner Navarro (Per) Peru 100 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 101 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 102 Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 103 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 104 Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 105 Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team 106 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 107 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 108 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 109 Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 110 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 111 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 112 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 113 Efren Santos (Mex) Mexico 114 Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay 115 Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team 116 Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil 117 Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru 118 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 119 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 120 Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile 121 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 122 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 123 Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico 124 Sergio Pardilla (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 125 Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera 126 Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera 127 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 128 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 129 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 130 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 132 Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay 0:00:27 133 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:36 134 Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:43 135 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 136 Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay 0:00:50 137 Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:00:58 138 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 139 Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team 0:01:16 140 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:41 141 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 142 Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:03:49 143 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 144 Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team 0:07:43 145 Guillermo Brunetta (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 146 Diego Rodriguez (Uru) Uruguay 147 Alain Quispe (Per) Peru 148 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 149 Dario Diaz (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 150 José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira 151 Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina 152 Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan 153 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira 154 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 155 Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba DNS Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNF Luiz Morosini (Bra) Brasil DNF Matteo Furlan (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF

KOM 1 - Kms 90 - Cat. 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 3 pts 2 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 2 3 Royner Navarro (Per) Peru 1

KOM 2 - Kms 96 - Cat. 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 10 pts 2 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 8 3 Royner Navarro (Per) Peru 6 4 Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay 4 5 Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile 2 6 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 1

KOM 3 - Kms 104.5 - Cat. 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 10 pts 2 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 8 3 Royner Navarro (Per) Peru 6 4 Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay 4 5 Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile 2 6 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 1

Sprint 1 - Kms 36 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 3 pts 2 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 2 3 Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile 1

Sprint 2 - Kms 146.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Royner Navarro (Per) Peru 3 pts 2 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 2 3 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 13:01:18 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 4 Neri-Sottoli-Selle Ita-Ktm 5 Movistar Team 6 Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 Beltramitsa Hoppla P.F. 8 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 9 Lotto Soudal 10 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11 Israel Cycling Academy 12 Team Dimension Data 13 Sel. Argentina 14 Sporting-Tavira 15 A.C.A.Virgen De Fatima 16 Municipalidad De Pocito 17 Medellin 18 Sel. Mexico 19 Biesse Carrera 20 Start Cycling Team 21 Municipalidad De Rawson 22 Sel. Peru 23 Sel. Cuba 24 Sel. Brasil 25 Asociacion Civil Mardan 26 Sel. Chile 27 Sel. Uruguay 0:00:27

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11:35:42 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:08 3 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:22 4 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:26 6 Felix Grobschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 8 Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 0:00:40 9 Oscar Sevilla (Esp) Medellin 0:00:41 10 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:44 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:48 12 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 0:00:54 13 Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data 0:00:57 14 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira 0:00:58 15 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 16 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:01 17 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:04 18 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:01:06 19 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:10 20 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:01:13 21 Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:01:19 22 German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:01:22 23 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:01:26 24 Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:27 25 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:01:33 26 Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data 0:01:37 27 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:38 28 Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira 0:01:40 29 Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:01:43 30 Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:01:45 31 Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina 0:01:46 32 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 33 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:48 34 Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 35 Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru 0:01:52 36 Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 0:01:57 37 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:04 38 Cristhian Montoya (Col) Medellin 0:02:07 39 Fabio Duarte (Col) Medellin 0:02:17 40 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 0:02:23 41 Ruben Acosta (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 0:02:27 42 Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:28 43 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 0:02:30 44 Ruben) Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:02:34 45 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 0:02:36 46 Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira 0:02:39 47 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 0:02:40 48 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico 0:02:42 49 Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team 0:02:43 50 André Gonzáles (Per) Peru 0:02:49 51 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:02:53 52 Eduardo Corte (Mex) Mexico 0:02:57 53 Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:03:04 54 Nelson Soto (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:05 55 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:08 56 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 0:03:14 57 Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brasil 0:03:15 58 Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera 59 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 0:03:20 60 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:21 61 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:29 62 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico 0:03:34 63 Renato Tapia (Per) Peru 64 Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:03:35 65 Jon Irisarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:43 66 Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile 0:03:45 67 Royner Navarro (Per) Peru 0:03:47 68 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:03:48 69 Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina 0:03:51 70 Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:03:54 71 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:04 72 Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin 0:04:10 73 Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico 0:04:14 74 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:04:24 75 Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:04:25 76 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:27 77 Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team 0:04:36 78 Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:04:39 79 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira 0:04:40 80 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:46 81 Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brasil 0:04:50 82 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 0:04:53 83 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 0:05:00 84 Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team 0:05:06 85 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 86 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac 0:05:09 87 Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba 0:05:25 88 Cesar Garate (Per) Peru 0:05:29 89 Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile 0:05:39 90 Efren Santos (Mex) Mexico 0:05:41 91 Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team 0:05:43 92 Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:05:44 93 Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:05:45 94 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:53 95 Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:06:23 96 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:06:27 97 Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina 0:06:32 98 Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates 99 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:51 100 Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team 0:06:54 101 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:07:04 102 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:05 103 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:17 104 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 0:07:31 105 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:34 106 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 0:07:42 107 Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team 0:07:43 108 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:07:58 109 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:09 110 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:08:25 111 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 0:08:49 112 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:08:57 113 Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba 0:09:05 114 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:09:15 115 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:43 116 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 0:09:51 117 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:10:06 118 Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:10:22 119 Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:10:50 120 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:11:01 121 Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil 0:11:03 122 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:06 123 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 0:11:17 124 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:23 125 Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile 0:11:46 126 Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay 0:11:56 127 Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:12:14 128 Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay 0:12:53 129 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:12:59 130 Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:13:07 131 Sergio Pardilla (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:10 132 Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:13:16 133 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:13:36 134 Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:13:59 135 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:14:26 136 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:14:29 137 Dario Diaz (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 0:16:23 138 Alain Quispe (Per) Peru 0:16:28 139 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 0:16:39 140 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:17:24 141 Diego Rodriguez (Uru) Uruguay 142 Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team 0:17:42 143 Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba 0:17:46 144 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:19:04 145 Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:21:09 146 Guillermo Brunetta (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 0:21:49 147 Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay 0:22:59 148 José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira 0:24:58 149 Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan 0:25:31 150 Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brasil 0:25:37 151 Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team 0:30:01 152 Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina 0:31:18 153 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira 0:32:32 154 Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile 0:36:49 155 Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba 0:45:22

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 30 pts 2 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 18 3 Royner Navarro (Per) Peru 13 4 Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico 9 5 Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay 8 6 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 5 7 Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile 4 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 9 Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil 3 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 11 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 2 12 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 2 13 Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan 2 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina 5 pts 2 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 4 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 4 Royner Navarro (Per) Peru 3 5 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 3 6 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 3 7 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 3 8 Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira 2 9 Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil 2 10 Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina 2 11 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 1 12 Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 1 13 Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru 1 14 Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile 1 15 Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan 1 16 Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile 1

Best Young Rider U23 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11:36:04 2 Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data 0:00:35 3 Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:01:23 4 Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 0:01:26 5 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico 0:02:20 6 André Gonzáles (Per) Peru 0:02:27 7 Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:02:42 8 Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:02:53 9 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 0:02:58 10 Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:03:13 11 Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:03:32 12 Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team 0:04:14 13 Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:04:17 14 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 0:04:38 15 Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team 0:05:21 16 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:31 17 Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:06:01 18 Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina 0:06:10 19 Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile 0:11:24 20 Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:11:52 21 Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:12:45 22 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:17:02 23 Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba 0:17:24