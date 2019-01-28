Image 1 of 25 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) enjoys his first victory of 2019 (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 25 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 25 A view across the Punta Negra dam (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 25 The local crowds cheer on the riders (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 25 A crash saw several riders go down hard (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 25 The riders cross the Punta Negra dam (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 25 It was another hot day at the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 25 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the best under-23 rider's jersey (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 25 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates his solo victory (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 25 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins alone (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 25 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) takes centre on the stage 2 podium (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 25 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 25 Remco Evenepoel pulls on the best under-23 jersey (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 25 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished third (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 25 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates Alaphilippe's win (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 25 The riders line up in the shade (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 25 They're off! (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 25 Fernando Gaviria takes on some liquids (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 25 Lots of ice was needed on stage 2 (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 25 Peter Sagan poses for a selfie (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 25 Ice vests helped to stay cool pre-race (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 25 The peloton suffered in the heat (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 25 The early break of the day (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 25 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) hits the line first (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 25 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a San (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) used his attacking skills, aggression and speed to win stage 2 of the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina, making a late solo attack and holding off his chasers.

The Frenchman made the decisive attack over the top of the Alto Punta Negra dam, dragging Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) with him. When the chasers closed them down on the fast final two kilometres, Alaphilippe surged away again and powered his way through the finish. He eased up before the line to celebrate, leaving his rivals to watch in disappointment behind.

Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) won the reduced sprint to take second place, beating Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal). Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) finished just behind in 12th place and so kept the race leader’s white jersey.

Due to time bonuses, Gaviria now leads Alaphilippe by three seconds, with Consonni third at seven seconds. Sagan is fourth at nine seconds.

Nineteen-year-old neo-pro Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished 15th on the stage after surviving the attacks on the late climb up to the dam edge. He celebrated Alaphilippe’s victory with his arms in the air. He also got his own reward, being called to the podium to pull on the green best-under-23-rider jersey.

The stage was shortened from 160km to 134km due to an extreme weather warning, but the riders again raced on in 40C temperatures.

Hamish Schreurs (Israel Cycling Academy) was the hero of the day, going in the early break with a number of local riders and then powering on alone. He was caught in the last 10km of the stage just before the testing climb to the edge of the Punta Negra Dam.

Winner Anaconda and Nairo Quintana set a fast pace but Alaphilippe was waiting on their wheel and attacked over the top to set up his solo win. In 2018 he won his first race in Colombia. He appears to be ahead of schedule as he prepares for Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo in South America.

"I was really looking to win today. This was a good stage for me and all the team did a good job. I was motivated to finish it off and when I attacked I never imagined I'd stay away to the line, but I did. I’m really happy to start my season with a win," Alaphilippe explained, playing down talk he is now an overall contender.

"There’s the time trial next, but I’m here to start my season and wanted to win a stage. I’ve done that and so now I’ll take the GC day-by-day. There’s no pressure on me to do well in the general classification. Stage 3 is another day. I’ll try to do my best again. If I get a good result, it's nice, but if I lose time, it's no stress. We’ll have other opportunities."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:11:33 2 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 6 Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 8 German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 9 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 10 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 11 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 13 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 14 Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data 15 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 Oscar Sevilla (Esp) Medellin 17 Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 18 Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 19 Ruben) Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 20 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira 21 Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru 22 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 23 Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 24 Felix Grobschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 26 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 27 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 Ruben Acosta (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 30 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 31 Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 32 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 33 Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina 34 Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data 35 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 36 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 Cristhian Montoya (Col) Medellin 0:00:18 38 Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira 39 Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 40 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 41 Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 43 Eduardo Corte (Mex) Mexico 0:00:38 44 André Gonzáles (Per) Peru 0:00:42 45 Fabio Duarte (Col) Medellin 46 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 48 Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 49 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico 50 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 51 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 0:00:49 52 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 53 Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:00:55 54 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 55 Nelson Soto (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:04 56 Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira 57 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 58 Jon Irisarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 59 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico 60 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 61 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 62 Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 63 Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brasil 0:01:21 64 Royner Navarro (Per) Peru 65 Renato Tapia (Per) Peru 66 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 67 Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico 0:01:29 68 Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile 0:01:39 69 Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team 70 Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:01:49 71 Matteo Furlan (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 72 Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 73 Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 74 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Cesar Garate (Per) Peru 0:01:58 76 Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:02:06 77 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 78 Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina 79 Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin 80 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 0:02:39 81 Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba 82 Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team 0:02:47 83 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:03:04 84 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira 85 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brasil 87 Luiz Morosini (Bra) Brasil 88 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 89 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 90 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 91 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac 92 Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile 0:03:31 93 Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team 94 Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile 95 Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 96 Efren Santos (Mex) Mexico 97 Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:03:48 98 Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina 0:04:28 99 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 100 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team 102 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 103 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 104 Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team 105 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 106 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:04:37 107 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 108 Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:11 109 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 110 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 111 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 112 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 113 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 114 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:05:33 115 Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:05:49 116 Diego Rodriguez (Uru) Uruguay 0:05:57 117 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 118 Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 119 Alain Quispe (Per) Peru 120 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 121 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 122 Dario Diaz (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 123 Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina 124 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 125 Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba 126 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 127 Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba 128 Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 129 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:08 130 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 131 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 132 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:07:53 133 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:37 134 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 135 Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay 136 Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile 137 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 138 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 139 Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil 140 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:10:32 141 Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera 142 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera 143 Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay 144 Sergio Pardilla (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 145 Guillermo Brunetta (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 146 Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:10:59 147 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 0:13:49 148 Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina 0:14:29 149 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 150 Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan 151 José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira 152 Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team 153 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira 154 Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina 0:18:17 155 Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera 156 Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brasil 157 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:18:47 158 Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team 159 Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay 160 Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba 161 Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina 0:19:23 DNF Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Michel Piccot (Ita) Biesse Carrera DNF Wolfgang Hipolito (Bra) Brasil DNF Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba DNF Antonio Fagundez (Uru) Uruguay DNS Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson

Sprint 1 - Kms 4.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 pts 2 Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina 2 3 Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru 1

Sprint 2 - Kms 33 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 3 pts 2 Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil 2 3 Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile 1

KOM 1 - Kms 45.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico 3 pts 2 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 2 3 Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil 1

KOM 2 - Kms 73.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico 3 pts 2 Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil 2 3 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 1

KOM 3 - Kms 101.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico 3 pts 2 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 2 3 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 1

KOM 4 - Kms 129.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 pts 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 9:34:39 2 Movistar Team 3 A.C.A.Virgen De Fatima 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 Municipalidad De Pocito 7 Medellin 0:00:18 8 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 9 Team Dimension Data 0:00:55 10 Sporting-Tavira 0:01:22 11 Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 12 Beltramitsa Hoppla P.F. 0:01:24 13 Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:40 14 Lotto Soudal 0:01:49 15 Peru 0:02:03 16 Deceuninck-Quick Step 0:02:06 17 Asociacion Civil Mardan 0:02:10 18 Mexico 0:02:24 19 Municipalidad De Rawson 0:02:53 20 Argentina 0:06:34 21 Brasil 0:07:29 22 Chile 0:08:14 23 Start Cycling Team 0:08:54 24 Neri-Sottoli-Selle Ita-Ktm 0:10:05 25 Cuba 0:14:33 26 Uruguay 0:19:11 27 Biesse Carrera 0:21:59

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 7:01:32 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:03 3 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:07 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:09 5 Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru 0:00:12 6 Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:00:13 7 German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 8 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 11 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 12 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 13 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 Oscar Sevilla (Esp) Medellin 15 Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data 16 Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina 17 Ruben) Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 18 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 19 Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team 20 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Felix Grobschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 23 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 25 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 26 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 27 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 29 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 30 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 31 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 32 Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin 33 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 34 Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 35 Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data 36 Ruben Acosta (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 37 Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 38 Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira 0:00:29 39 Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 0:00:30 40 Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:31 41 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 42 Cristhian Montoya (Col) Medellin 43 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 44 Eduardo Corte (Mex) Mexico 0:00:51 45 Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:00:55 46 Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 47 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico 48 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 49 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 André Gonzáles (Per) Peru 51 Fabio Duarte (Col) Medellin 52 Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin 0:01:02 53 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 54 Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:01:08 55 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 56 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:17 57 Nelson Soto (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 58 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico 59 Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira 60 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 61 Jon Irisarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 62 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 63 Renato Tapia (Per) Peru 0:01:34 64 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 65 Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brasil 66 Royner Navarro (Per) Peru 67 Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico 0:01:42 68 Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team 0:01:52 69 Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile 70 Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:02:02 71 Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 72 Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 73 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Cesar Garate (Per) Peru 0:02:11 75 Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina 0:02:14 76 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:19 77 Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin 78 Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 79 Matteo Furlan (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:02:23 80 Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba 0:02:52 81 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 82 Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team 0:03:00 83 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:17 84 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 85 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 86 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira 87 Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brasil 88 Luiz Morosini (Bra) Brasil 89 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac 90 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 91 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 92 Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team 0:03:44 93 Efren Santos (Mex) Mexico 94 Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 95 Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile 96 Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:04:01 97 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:41 98 Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team 99 Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina 100 Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 101 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 102 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 103 Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team 104 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 105 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:50 106 Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 107 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:05:21 108 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:24 109 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 110 Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates 111 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 112 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 113 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:05:43 114 Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:06:02 115 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:06:10 116 Alain Quispe (Per) Peru 117 Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba 118 Dario Diaz (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 119 Diego Rodriguez (Uru) Uruguay 120 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 121 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 122 Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba 123 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 124 Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 125 Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 0:06:31 126 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:15 127 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:21 128 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 129 Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:07:34 130 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:08:06 131 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:46 132 Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil 0:08:48 133 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:08:50 134 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 135 Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay 136 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 137 Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile 138 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:10:45 139 Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera 140 Sergio Pardilla (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 141 Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay 142 Guillermo Brunetta (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan 143 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera 144 Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:10:47 145 Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:11:12 146 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec 0:14:02 147 Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan 0:14:41 148 Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina 0:14:42 149 José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira 150 Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 151 Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team 152 Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera 0:18:30 153 Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina 154 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:19:00 155 Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team 156 Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay 157 Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina 0:19:34 158 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira 0:21:37 159 Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brasil 0:22:52 160 Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile 0:33:47 161 Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba 0:43:00

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico 9 pts 2 Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima 7 3 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 5 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 5 Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 7 Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 8 Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina 5 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 3 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 4 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira 2 pts 6 Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil 7 Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina 8 Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7:01:45 2 Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data 3 Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 4 Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz 0:00:17 5 Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 0:00:42 6 Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF 7 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico 8 André Gonzáles (Per) Peru