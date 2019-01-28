Alaphilippe takes stage 2 at Vuelta a San Juan with solo attack
Frenchman holds off Consonni and Sagan with late charge
Stage 2: Chimbas - Peri Lago Punta Negra
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) used his attacking skills, aggression and speed to win stage 2 of the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina, making a late solo attack and holding off his chasers.
The Frenchman made the decisive attack over the top of the Alto Punta Negra dam, dragging Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) with him. When the chasers closed them down on the fast final two kilometres, Alaphilippe surged away again and powered his way through the finish. He eased up before the line to celebrate, leaving his rivals to watch in disappointment behind.
Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) won the reduced sprint to take second place, beating Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal). Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) finished just behind in 12th place and so kept the race leader’s white jersey.
Due to time bonuses, Gaviria now leads Alaphilippe by three seconds, with Consonni third at seven seconds. Sagan is fourth at nine seconds.
Nineteen-year-old neo-pro Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished 15th on the stage after surviving the attacks on the late climb up to the dam edge. He celebrated Alaphilippe’s victory with his arms in the air. He also got his own reward, being called to the podium to pull on the green best-under-23-rider jersey.
The stage was shortened from 160km to 134km due to an extreme weather warning, but the riders again raced on in 40C temperatures.
Hamish Schreurs (Israel Cycling Academy) was the hero of the day, going in the early break with a number of local riders and then powering on alone. He was caught in the last 10km of the stage just before the testing climb to the edge of the Punta Negra Dam.
Winner Anaconda and Nairo Quintana set a fast pace but Alaphilippe was waiting on their wheel and attacked over the top to set up his solo win. In 2018 he won his first race in Colombia. He appears to be ahead of schedule as he prepares for Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo in South America.
"I was really looking to win today. This was a good stage for me and all the team did a good job. I was motivated to finish it off and when I attacked I never imagined I'd stay away to the line, but I did. I’m really happy to start my season with a win," Alaphilippe explained, playing down talk he is now an overall contender.
"There’s the time trial next, but I’m here to start my season and wanted to win a stage. I’ve done that and so now I’ll take the GC day-by-day. There’s no pressure on me to do well in the general classification. Stage 3 is another day. I’ll try to do my best again. If I get a good result, it's nice, but if I lose time, it's no stress. We’ll have other opportunities."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:11:33
|2
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|6
|Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team
|7
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|8
|German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|9
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|10
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|11
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data
|15
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Oscar Sevilla (Esp) Medellin
|17
|Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|18
|Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|19
|Ruben) Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|20
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira
|21
|Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru
|22
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|23
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|24
|Felix Grobschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|27
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Ruben Acosta (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|30
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|31
|Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|32
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|33
|Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|34
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data
|35
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|36
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|Cristhian Montoya (Col) Medellin
|0:00:18
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira
|39
|Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|40
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|41
|Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|43
|Eduardo Corte (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:38
|44
|André Gonzáles (Per) Peru
|0:00:42
|45
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Medellin
|46
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|48
|Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|49
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico
|50
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|51
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|0:00:49
|52
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
|53
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:00:55
|54
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|55
|Nelson Soto (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:04
|56
|Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira
|57
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|58
|Jon Irisarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|59
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico
|60
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|61
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|62
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|63
|Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brasil
|0:01:21
|64
|Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
|65
|Renato Tapia (Per) Peru
|66
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|67
|Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico
|0:01:29
|68
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile
|0:01:39
|69
|Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team
|70
|Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:01:49
|71
|Matteo Furlan (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|72
|Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|73
|Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|74
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Cesar Garate (Per) Peru
|0:01:58
|76
|Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:02:06
|77
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|78
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
|79
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
|80
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|0:02:39
|81
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
|82
|Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|83
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:03:04
|84
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira
|85
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brasil
|87
|Luiz Morosini (Bra) Brasil
|88
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|89
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|90
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|91
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac
|92
|Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile
|0:03:31
|93
|Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|94
|Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile
|95
|Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|96
|Efren Santos (Mex) Mexico
|97
|Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:03:48
|98
|Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:28
|99
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|100
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team
|102
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|103
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|104
|Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team
|105
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|106
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:04:37
|107
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|108
|Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:11
|109
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|110
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|111
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|112
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|113
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:05:33
|115
|Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:05:49
|116
|Diego Rodriguez (Uru) Uruguay
|0:05:57
|117
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|118
|Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|119
|Alain Quispe (Per) Peru
|120
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|121
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|122
|Dario Diaz (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|123
|Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|124
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|125
|Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|126
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|127
|Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba
|128
|Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|129
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:08
|130
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|131
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|132
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:07:53
|133
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:37
|134
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|135
|Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay
|136
|Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile
|137
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|138
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|139
|Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil
|140
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:10:32
|141
|Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|142
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|143
|Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay
|144
|Sergio Pardilla (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|145
|Guillermo Brunetta (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|146
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:10:59
|147
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|0:13:49
|148
|Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina
|0:14:29
|149
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|150
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan
|151
|José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira
|152
|Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team
|153
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira
|154
|Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
|0:18:17
|155
|Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|156
|Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brasil
|157
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:18:47
|158
|Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team
|159
|Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay
|160
|Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba
|161
|Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina
|0:19:23
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Michel Piccot (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|DNF
|Wolfgang Hipolito (Bra) Brasil
|DNF
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|DNF
|Antonio Fagundez (Uru) Uruguay
|DNS
|Pedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
|2
|3
|Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|pts
|2
|Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil
|2
|3
|Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico
|3
|pts
|2
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|3
|Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico
|3
|pts
|2
|Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil
|2
|3
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico
|3
|pts
|2
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|3
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|pts
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|9:34:39
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|A.C.A.Virgen De Fatima
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|Municipalidad De Pocito
|7
|Medellin
|0:00:18
|8
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|9
|Team Dimension Data
|0:00:55
|10
|Sporting-Tavira
|0:01:22
|11
|Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|12
|Beltramitsa Hoppla P.F.
|0:01:24
|13
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:40
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:49
|15
|Peru
|0:02:03
|16
|Deceuninck-Quick Step
|0:02:06
|17
|Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:02:10
|18
|Mexico
|0:02:24
|19
|Municipalidad De Rawson
|0:02:53
|20
|Argentina
|0:06:34
|21
|Brasil
|0:07:29
|22
|Chile
|0:08:14
|23
|Start Cycling Team
|0:08:54
|24
|Neri-Sottoli-Selle Ita-Ktm
|0:10:05
|25
|Cuba
|0:14:33
|26
|Uruguay
|0:19:11
|27
|Biesse Carrera
|0:21:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|7:01:32
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:03
|3
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:07
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:09
|5
|Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru
|0:00:12
|6
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:00:13
|7
|German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|8
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira
|9
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|11
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|12
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|Oscar Sevilla (Esp) Medellin
|15
|Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data
|16
|Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|17
|Ruben) Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|18
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team
|20
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Felix Grobschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|23
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|25
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|26
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|27
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|29
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|30
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|31
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|32
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
|33
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|34
|Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data
|36
|Ruben Acosta (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|37
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira
|0:00:29
|39
|Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|0:00:30
|40
|Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:31
|41
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|42
|Cristhian Montoya (Col) Medellin
|43
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|44
|Eduardo Corte (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:51
|45
|Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:00:55
|46
|Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|47
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico
|48
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|49
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|André Gonzáles (Per) Peru
|51
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Medellin
|52
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
|0:01:02
|53
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|54
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:01:08
|55
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|56
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:17
|57
|Nelson Soto (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|58
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico
|59
|Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira
|60
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|61
|Jon Irisarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|62
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|63
|Renato Tapia (Per) Peru
|0:01:34
|64
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|65
|Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brasil
|66
|Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
|67
|Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico
|0:01:42
|68
|Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|69
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile
|70
|Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:02:02
|71
|Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|72
|Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|73
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Cesar Garate (Per) Peru
|0:02:11
|75
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:14
|76
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:19
|77
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
|78
|Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|79
|Matteo Furlan (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:02:23
|80
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
|0:02:52
|81
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|82
|Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|83
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:17
|84
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|85
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|86
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira
|87
|Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brasil
|88
|Luiz Morosini (Bra) Brasil
|89
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac
|90
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|91
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|92
|Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:03:44
|93
|Efren Santos (Mex) Mexico
|94
|Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|95
|Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile
|96
|Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:04:01
|97
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:41
|98
|Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team
|99
|Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina
|100
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|101
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|103
|Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team
|104
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|105
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:04:50
|106
|Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|107
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:21
|108
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:24
|109
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|110
|Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates
|111
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|112
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:05:43
|114
|Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:06:02
|115
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:06:10
|116
|Alain Quispe (Per) Peru
|117
|Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|118
|Dario Diaz (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|119
|Diego Rodriguez (Uru) Uruguay
|120
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|121
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|122
|Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba
|123
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|124
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|125
|Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|0:06:31
|126
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:15
|127
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:21
|128
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|129
|Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:07:34
|130
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:08:06
|131
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:46
|132
|Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil
|0:08:48
|133
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:08:50
|134
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|135
|Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay
|136
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|137
|Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile
|138
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:10:45
|139
|Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|140
|Sergio Pardilla (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|141
|Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay
|142
|Guillermo Brunetta (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
|143
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|144
|Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|0:10:47
|145
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:11:12
|146
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|0:14:02
|147
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan
|0:14:41
|148
|Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina
|0:14:42
|149
|José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira
|150
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|151
|Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team
|152
|Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|0:18:30
|153
|Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
|154
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:19:00
|155
|Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team
|156
|Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay
|157
|Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina
|0:19:34
|158
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira
|0:21:37
|159
|Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brasil
|0:22:52
|160
|Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile
|0:33:47
|161
|Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:43:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico
|9
|pts
|2
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
|7
|3
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|5
|Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|pts
|7
|Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|8
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
|5
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|3
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira
|2
|pts
|6
|Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil
|7
|Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina
|8
|Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7:01:45
|2
|Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data
|3
|Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|4
|Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
|0:00:17
|5
|Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|0:00:42
|6
|Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
|7
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico
|8
|André Gonzáles (Per) Peru
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|21:05:15
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|A.C.A.Virgen De Fatima
|5
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|Municipalidad De Pocito
|7
|Medellin
|0:00:18
|8
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|9
|Team Dimension Data
|0:00:55
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|0:01:22
|11
|Sporting-Tavira
|12
|Beltramitsa Hoppla P.F.
|0:01:24
|13
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:40
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:49
|15
|Peru
|0:02:03
|16
|Deceuninck-Quick Step
|0:02:06
|17
|Asociacion Civil Mardan
|0:02:10
|18
|Mexico
|0:02:24
|19
|Municipalidad De Rawson
|0:02:53
|20
|Argentina
|0:06:34
|21
|Brasil
|0:07:29
|22
|Chile
|0:08:14
|23
|Start Cycling Team
|0:08:54
|24
|Neri-Sottoli-Selle Ita-Ktm
|0:10:05
|25
|Cuba
|0:14:33
|26
|Uruguay
|0:19:11
|27
|Biesse Carrera
|0:21:59
