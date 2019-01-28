Trending

Alaphilippe takes stage 2 at Vuelta a San Juan with solo attack

Frenchman holds off Consonni and Sagan with late charge

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) used his attacking skills, aggression and speed to win stage 2 of the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina, making a late solo attack and holding off his chasers.

The Frenchman made the decisive attack over the top of the Alto Punta Negra dam, dragging Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) with him. When the chasers closed them down on the fast final two kilometres, Alaphilippe surged away again and powered his way through the finish. He eased up before the line to celebrate, leaving his rivals to watch in disappointment behind.

Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) won the reduced sprint to take second place, beating Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal). Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) finished just behind in 12th place and so kept the race leader’s white jersey.

Due to time bonuses, Gaviria now leads Alaphilippe by three seconds, with Consonni third at seven seconds. Sagan is fourth at nine seconds.

Nineteen-year-old neo-pro Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished 15th on the stage after surviving the attacks on the late climb up to the dam edge. He celebrated Alaphilippe’s victory with his arms in the air. He also got his own reward, being called to the podium to pull on the green best-under-23-rider jersey.

The stage was shortened from 160km to 134km due to an extreme weather warning, but the riders again raced on in 40C temperatures. 

Hamish Schreurs (Israel Cycling Academy) was the hero of the day, going in the early break with a number of local riders and then powering on alone. He was caught in the last 10km of the stage just before the testing climb to the edge of the Punta Negra Dam. 

Winner Anaconda and Nairo Quintana set a fast pace but Alaphilippe was waiting on their wheel and attacked over the top to set up his solo win. In 2018 he won his first race in Colombia. He appears to be ahead of schedule as he prepares for Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo in South America.   

"I was really looking to win today. This was a good stage for me and all the team did a good job. I was motivated to finish it off and when I attacked I never imagined I'd stay away to the line, but I did. I’m really happy to start my season with a win," Alaphilippe explained, playing down talk he is now an overall contender. 

"There’s the time trial next, but I’m here to start my season and wanted to win a stage. I’ve done that and so now I’ll take the GC day-by-day. There’s no pressure on me to do well in the general classification. Stage 3 is another day. I’ll try to do my best again. If I get a good result, it's nice, but if I lose time, it's no stress. We’ll have other opportunities."  

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:11:33
2Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
6Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team
7Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
8German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
10Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
11Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
12Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
13Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
14Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data
15Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Oscar Sevilla (Esp) Medellin
17Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
18Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
19Ruben) Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
20Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira
21Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru
22Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
23Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
24Felix Grobschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
26Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
27Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Ruben Acosta (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
30Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
31Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
32Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
33Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
34Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data
35Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
36Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
37Cristhian Montoya (Col) Medellin0:00:18
38Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira
39Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
40Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
41Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
43Eduardo Corte (Mex) Mexico0:00:38
44André Gonzáles (Per) Peru0:00:42
45Fabio Duarte (Col) Medellin
46Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
47Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
48Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
49Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico
50Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
51Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan0:00:49
52Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin
53Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:00:55
54Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
55Nelson Soto (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:04
56Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira
57Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
58Jon Irisarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
59Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico
60Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
61Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
62Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
63Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brasil0:01:21
64Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
65Renato Tapia (Per) Peru
66Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
67Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico0:01:29
68Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile0:01:39
69Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team
70Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:01:49
71Matteo Furlan (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
72Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
73Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
74Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Cesar Garate (Per) Peru0:01:58
76Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:02:06
77Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
78Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina
79Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
80Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz0:02:39
81Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
82Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team0:02:47
83Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:03:04
84Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira
85Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brasil
87Luiz Morosini (Bra) Brasil
88Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
89Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
90Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
91Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac
92Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile0:03:31
93Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
94Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile
95Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
96Efren Santos (Mex) Mexico
97Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:03:48
98Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina0:04:28
99Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
100Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team
102Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
103Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
104Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team
105Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
106Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:04:37
107Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
108Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates0:05:11
109Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
110Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
111Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
112Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
113Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
114Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:05:33
115Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:05:49
116Diego Rodriguez (Uru) Uruguay0:05:57
117Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
118Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
119Alain Quispe (Per) Peru
120Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
121Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
122Dario Diaz (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
123Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina
124Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
125Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
126Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
127Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba
128Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
129Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:08
130Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
131Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
132Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:07:53
133Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:37
134Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
135Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay
136Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile
137Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
138Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
139Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil
140Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:10:32
141Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera
142Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera
143Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay
144Sergio Pardilla (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
145Guillermo Brunetta (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
146Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:10:59
147Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec0:13:49
148Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina0:14:29
149Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
150Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan
151José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira
152Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team
153Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira
154Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina0:18:17
155Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera
156Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brasil
157Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:18:47
158Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team
159Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay
160Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba
161Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina0:19:23
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMichel Piccot (Ita) Biesse Carrera
DNFWolfgang Hipolito (Bra) Brasil
DNFLeandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
DNFAntonio Fagundez (Uru) Uruguay
DNSPedro Gordillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson

Sprint 1 - Kms 4.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates3pts
2Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina2
3Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru1

Sprint 2 - Kms 33
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy3pts
2Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil2
3Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile1

KOM 1 - Kms 45.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico3pts
2Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy2
3Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil1

KOM 2 - Kms 73.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico3pts
2Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil2
3Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy1

KOM 3 - Kms 101.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico3pts
2Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy2
3Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima1

KOM 4 - Kms 129.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3pts
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates9:34:39
2Movistar Team
3A.C.A.Virgen De Fatima
4Bora-Hansgrohe
5Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Municipalidad De Pocito
7Medellin0:00:18
8Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
9Team Dimension Data0:00:55
10Sporting-Tavira0:01:22
11Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
12Beltramitsa Hoppla P.F.0:01:24
13Israel Cycling Academy0:01:40
14Lotto Soudal0:01:49
15Peru0:02:03
16Deceuninck-Quick Step0:02:06
17Asociacion Civil Mardan0:02:10
18Mexico0:02:24
19Municipalidad De Rawson0:02:53
20Argentina0:06:34
21Brasil0:07:29
22Chile0:08:14
23Start Cycling Team0:08:54
24Neri-Sottoli-Selle Ita-Ktm0:10:05
25Cuba0:14:33
26Uruguay0:19:11
27Biesse Carrera0:21:59

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates7:01:32
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:03
3Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:07
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:09
5Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru0:00:12
6Ricardo Escuela (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:00:13
7German Tivani (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
8Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting Tavira
9Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
10Laureano Rosas (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
11Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
12Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
13Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
14Oscar Sevilla (Esp) Medellin
15Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data
16Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
17Ruben) Rojas (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
18Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
19Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team
20Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Felix Grobschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
22Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
23Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Enzo Moyano (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
25Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
26Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
27Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
29Daniel Diaz (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
30Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
31Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
32Cesar Paredes (Col) Medellin
33Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
34Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data
36Ruben Acosta (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
37Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
38Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira0:00:29
39Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz0:00:30
40Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:31
41Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
42Cristhian Montoya (Col) Medellin
43Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
44Eduardo Corte (Mex) Mexico0:00:51
45Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:00:55
46Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
47Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico
48Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
49Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
50André Gonzáles (Per) Peru
51Fabio Duarte (Col) Medellin
52Robigzon Oyola (Col) Medellin0:01:02
53Leandro Messineo (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
54Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:01:08
55Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
56Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:17
57Nelson Soto (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
58Orlando Garibay (Mex) Mexico
59Alejandro Marque (Esp) Sporting Tavira
60Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
61Jon Irisarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
62Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
63Renato Tapia (Per) Peru0:01:34
64Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
65Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra) Brasil
66Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
67Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico0:01:42
68Oscar Bazan (Arg) Start Cycling Team0:01:52
69Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Chile
70Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:02:02
71Matus Stocek (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
72Oscar Gomez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
73Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Cesar Garate (Per) Peru0:02:11
75Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina0:02:14
76Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:19
77Weimar Roldan (Col) Medellin
78Jose Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
79Matteo Furlan (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:02:23
80Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba0:02:52
81Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
82Ignacio Espinoza (Chi) Start Cycling Team0:03:00
83Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:17
84Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
85Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
86Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting Tavira
87Magno Do Prado (Bra) Brasil
88Luiz Morosini (Bra) Brasil
89Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermac
90Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
91Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
92Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team0:03:44
93Efren Santos (Mex) Mexico
94Juan Melivillo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
95Felipe Peñaloza (Chi) Chile
96Wilson Pena (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:04:01
97Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:41
98Rene Corella (Mex) Start Cycling Team
99Jairo Rios (Arg) Argentina
100Francisco Monte (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
101Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
103Freddy Gonzales (Bol) Start Cycling Team
104Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
105Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:04:50
106Luciano Montivero (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
107Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:21
108Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:24
109Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
110Tom Bohli (Sui) UAE Team Emirates
111Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
112Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
113Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito0:05:43
114Higiño Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:06:02
115Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:06:10
116Alain Quispe (Per) Peru
117Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
118Dario Diaz (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
119Diego Rodriguez (Uru) Uruguay
120Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
121Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
122Alejandro Parra (Cub) Cuba
123Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
124Adrian Richeze (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
125Leandro Velardez (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima0:06:31
126Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:15
127Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:21
128Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
129Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson0:07:34
130Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:08:06
131Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:46
132Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil0:08:48
133Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:08:50
134Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
135Robert Mendez (Uru) Uruguay
136Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
137Diego Ferryra (Chi) Chile
138Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:10:45
139Tommaso Bramati (Ita) Biesse Carrera
140Sergio Pardilla (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
141Nahuel Soares (Uru) Uruguay
142Guillermo Brunetta (Arg) Asociacon Civil Mardan
143Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera
144Jose Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:10:47
145Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:11:12
146Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec0:14:02
147Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan0:14:41
148Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina0:14:42
149José Mendes (Por) Sporting Tavira
150Facundo Cattapan (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
151Bernardo Leon (Bol) Start Cycling Team
152Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera0:18:30
153Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
154Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:19:00
155Eduardo Villanueva (Arg) Start Cycling Team
156Diego Jamen (Uru) Uruguay
157Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina0:19:34
158Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Tavira0:21:37
159Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brasil0:22:52
160Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile0:33:47
161Emilio Perez (Cub) Cuba0:43:00

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico9pts
2Daniel Zamora (Arg) A.C.A Virgen de Fatima7
3Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy5
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
5Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
7Hector Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
8Emiliano Contreras (Arg)Asociacon Civil Mardan

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Argentina5pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
3Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
4Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
5Tiago Machado (Por) Sporting Tavira2pts
6Andre Gohr (Bra) Brasil
7Victor Arroyo (Arg) Argentina
8Alonso Gamero (Per) Peru1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep7:01:45
2Gino Mader (Sui) Dimension Data
3Sebastian Castaño (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
4Alejandro Osorio (Col) Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz0:00:17
5Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF0:00:42
6Ottavio Dotti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
7Luis Villalobos (Mex) Mexico
8André Gonzáles (Per) Peru

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates21:05:15
2Bora-Hansgrohe
3Movistar Team
4A.C.A.Virgen De Fatima
5Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Municipalidad De Pocito
7Medellin0:00:18
8Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
9Team Dimension Data0:00:55
10Caja Rural-Seguros Rga0:01:22
11Sporting-Tavira
12Beltramitsa Hoppla P.F.0:01:24
13Israel Cycling Academy0:01:40
14Lotto Soudal0:01:49
15Peru0:02:03
16Deceuninck-Quick Step0:02:06
17Asociacion Civil Mardan0:02:10
18Mexico0:02:24
19Municipalidad De Rawson0:02:53
20Argentina0:06:34
21Brasil0:07:29
22Chile0:08:14
23Start Cycling Team0:08:54
24Neri-Sottoli-Selle Ita-Ktm0:10:05
25Cuba0:14:33
26Uruguay0:19:11
27Biesse Carrera0:21:59

