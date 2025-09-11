'Life is based on ifs' - João Almeida left wondering at Vuelta a España after gaining 10 seconds on leader Jonas Vingegaard on shortened time trial course

Portuguese racer and Vingegaard now only 40 seconds apart as mountain showdown stage looms

VALLADOLID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 11: Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG crosses the finish line during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 18 a 12.2km individual time trial stage from Valladolid to Valladolid / Stage shortened for safety reasons / #UCIWT / on September 11, 2025 in Valladolid, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
João Almeida finishes the stage 18 time trial in Valladolid (Image credit: Getty Images)

João Almeida could be forgiven for cursing his bad luck in the Vuelta a España on Thursday as the Portuguese racer pulled back 11 seconds on overall leader Jonas Vingegaard in the race's third week time trial, but was left wondering if it could have been a whole lot more.

Fears about race security after multiple pro-Palestine protests had caused the partial suspension of two stages meant the Valladolid time trial route was reduced from its original distance of 27.2 kilometres to just 12.2 kilometres.

Had the time trial been the full distance, it might have been a significantly bigger dent in Vingegaard's advantage. The Visma-Lease a Bike leader himself said he was relieved that he had limited the damage inflicted by Almeida, and that "such a flat, long course would have favoured riders like João."

Instead, Almeida was only able to claw back a relatively small amount of time, meaning the entire Vuelta a España will now come down to the crunch ascent of Bola del Mundo - assuming security reasons do not lead to further alterations in the course between now and Saturday.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

