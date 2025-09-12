'They need me there' - Biniam Girmay convinced to ride Rwanda World Championships

Intermarché-Wanty rider to fly the flag for Eritrea in the first ever African World Championships

HAMBURG GERMANY SEPTEMBER 08 Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarche Wanty prior to the 27th BEMER Cyclassics 2024 a 1985km one day race from Hamburg to Hamburg UCIWT on September 08 2024 in Hamburg Germany Photo by Joern PollexGetty Images
Biniam Girmay in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Biniam Girmay has changed his mind and will ride the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda.

The Eritrean is considered a role model for African riders, especially after his 2024 Tour de France success, but initially suggested he would opt out of the World Championships due to the severity of the course in the Rwanda capital Kigali.

"I recently met with the national federation, and they need me there at the World Championships. To show my support for the Eritrean team. That's why I've decided to ride," Girmay explained to several journalists before Friday's Gran Prix Cycliste de Québec in Canada.

Girmay has a contract with the Intermarché-Wanty team for 2026, but the expected merger with the Lotto team could allow him to move elsewhere. His future will become clearer as Lotto and Intermarché complete the merger and register for the 2026 season with the UCI.

Girmay will ride the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Sunday's Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal. He will return to Europe for the Super 8 Classic in Belgium on September 20 before heading to Kigali for the World Championship on September 28.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

