'They need me there' - Biniam Girmay convinced to ride Rwanda World Championships

Biniam Girmay has changed his mind and will ride the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda.

The Eritrean is considered a role model for African riders, especially after his 2024 Tour de France success, but initially suggested he would opt out of the World Championships due to the severity of the course in the Rwanda capital Kigali.

After talking to the Eritrean Cycling Federation, Girmay has changed his mind and is ready to play a team role at the World Championships.

"I recently met with the national federation, and they need me there at the World Championships. To show my support for the Eritrean team. That's why I've decided to ride," Girmay explained to several journalists before Friday's Gran Prix Cycliste de Québec in Canada.

"For me, the World Championships are actually the only chance to wear the Eritrean jersey. It's always great to be able to ride for my country,"

Girmay was disappointed by the severity of the Kigali course and initially opted not to ride because he had little chance of success. Now he has different plans for the 267km hilly race at altitude and includes 5,5000 metres of climbing.

"It's the first time the World Championships are in Africa, and I think you should give African cyclists a chance, so I do have some reservations about that. It's up to the organizers what kind of course they design," Girmay said.

"It would be great if I could get into the breakaway. It's been a long time since I was in an early breakaway. It would be great if I could show my worth while I'm there.

"I do want to do 'something.' I just don't know the squad and tactical plans yet."

Girmay has a contract with the Intermarché-Wanty team for 2026, but the expected merger with the Lotto team could allow him to move elsewhere. His future will become clearer as Lotto and Intermarché complete the merger and register for the 2026 season with the UCI.

Girmay will ride the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Sunday's Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal. He will return to Europe for the Super 8 Classic in Belgium on September 20 before heading to Kigali for the World Championship on September 28.