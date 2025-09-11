'The best time trial of my life' - Tom Pidcock adds three seconds to Vuelta a España GC gap on podium rival Jai Hindley

By published

Q36.5 leader turning in top performances in battle for best-ever Grand Tour result

Tom Pidcock in the stage 18 time trial at the Vuelta a España
Tom Pidcock in the stage 18 time trial at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slumped against the barriers in Valladolid's Paseo de Zorilla boulevard, Tom Pidcock cut an exhausted but plainly delighted figure at the stage finish of the Vuelta a España on Thursday, as the Q36.5 leader celebrated a time trial result that keeps him well in the fight for a top-three place overall.

Pidcock finished 22nd, well out of the top standings in the 12.5-kilometre city centre course. But crucially, he was three seconds and one spot ahead of Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), his archrival in his fight for third in Madrid behind Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

