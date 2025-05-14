Recommended reading

'It wasn't hard enough to attack' - Primož Roglič makes presence felt on front of bunch in hilly Giro d'Italia finale

Slovenian delivers menacing manoeuvre in stage 5's tricky, technical closing kilometres

LECCE ITALY MAY 13 LR Fran Miholjevic of Croatia and Team Bahrain Victorious Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and Team UAE Team Emirates XRG and Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull BORA hansgrohe compete during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 4 a 189km stage from Alberobello Pietramadre to Lecce UCIWT on May 13 2025 in Lecce Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Primož Roglič made his presence known among the GC leaders at the Giro d'Italia on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blink and you'd have missed it - almost. In the drawn-out hilly finale of stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia, leading overall favourite Primož Roglič moved to the front of the crumbling peloton and briefly seemed poised to launch the first GC attack of this year's race. Although it didn't succeed, it felt like a real threat to his rivals.

As Roglič prowled up to second place behind Lidl-Trek lead-out man Mathias Vacek, it had all the air of one of his trademark late uphill accelerations that has been so profitable in his GC battles in the past.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

