Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 15 preview

Stage 15: Alcalá la Real - Sierra Nevada. Alto Hoya de la Mora. Monachil, 129.4km

The short mountain stage is now an integral part of Grand Tour route planning. This year's dose of high octane climbing comes on the last day in the Sierra Nevada, just 129km based on the roads around Spain's third highest mountain, the Pico de Veleta. The race touches 2,510m at the Sierra Nevada ski resort. It's short, but very intense.