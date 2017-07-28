Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 15 preview
Alcalá la Real - Sierra Nevada. Alto Hoya de la Mora. Monachil, 129.4km
Stage 15: Alcalá la Real - Sierra Nevada
Stage 15: Alcalá la Real - Sierra Nevada. Alto Hoya de la Mora. Monachil, 129.4km
The short mountain stage is now an integral part of Grand Tour route planning. This year's dose of high octane climbing comes on the last day in the Sierra Nevada, just 129km based on the roads around Spain's third highest mountain, the Pico de Veleta. The race touches 2,510m at the Sierra Nevada ski resort. It's short, but very intense.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy