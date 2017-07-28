Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 12 preview

Stage 12: Motril to Antequera. Los Dólmenes, 160.1km

The relentless climbing continues in the second half of this stage with a cat-1 climb of the Puerta del León, followed by the Torcal which pitches the riders into an landscape of extraordinary limestone formations. It's the fifth stage in a row to feature a cat-1 climb but the lumpy profile suggests it's a day for the break.