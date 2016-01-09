Trending

Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 6

Stage profile and preview

There's no let up as this is another leg-breaker. It climbs immediately, rolls for a while, then packs in four late climbs, two of which are cat 2 and the last lump peaking with 5km to go. The sprinters won't be interested, nor the GC men, so look for a fast-finishing Classics-type rider to take the win from the remains of the day's breakaway.

 

Latest on Cyclingnews