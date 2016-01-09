Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 6
Stage profile and preview
Stage 6: Monforte de Lemos - Luintra
There's no let up as this is another leg-breaker. It climbs immediately, rolls for a while, then packs in four late climbs, two of which are cat 2 and the last lump peaking with 5km to go. The sprinters won't be interested, nor the GC men, so look for a fast-finishing Classics-type rider to take the win from the remains of the day's breakaway.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy