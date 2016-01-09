Trending

Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 20

Stage profile and preview

Once more unto the breach, riders face four classified climbs to soften them up before the climax on the mighty, 'categoria especial' Alto de Aitana. The Aitana is hard – 22km at 6 per cent -and steepest, 9 per cent, in the last 5km, so there's potential for long-range attacks by riders in need of significant time. 

