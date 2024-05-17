Vuelta a Burgos Féminas: Demi Vollering smashes stage 2 uphill finish to take race lead
Evita Muzic second, Karlijn Swinkels third up Alto de Rosales
Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, attacking from a reduced peloton on the final kilometre of the 3.8-kilometre climb to the Alto de Rosales.
Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ) and Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ) tried to follow the Dutch champion but could not hold her wheel, and Vollering opened a gap of four seconds to runner-up Muzic and ten seconds to third-placed Swinkels.
With the bonus seconds, Vollering now leads the GC by eight seconds to Muzic and 14 seconds to Swinkels.
More to come...
Results
