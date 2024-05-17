Vuelta a Burgos Féminas: Demi Vollering smashes stage 2 uphill finish to take race lead

Evita Muzic second, Karlijn Swinkels third up Alto de Rosales

ALTO DE ROSALES SPAIN MAY 17 Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the the 9th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2024 Stage 2 a 123km stage from Briviesca to Alto de Rosales 790m on UCIWWT May 17 2024 in Alto de Rosales Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Demi Vollering celebrating her stage win and move into the race lead on stage 2 of Vuelta a Burgos(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, attacking from a reduced peloton on the final kilometre of the 3.8-kilometre climb to the Alto de Rosales.

Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ) and Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ) tried to follow the Dutch champion but could not hold her wheel, and Vollering opened a gap of four seconds to runner-up Muzic and ten seconds to third-placed Swinkels.

With the bonus seconds, Vollering now leads the GC by eight seconds to Muzic and 14 seconds to Swinkels.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

