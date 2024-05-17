Vuelta a Burgos Féminas: Demi Vollering smashes stage 2 uphill finish to take race lead

Image 1 of 7 Demi Vollering celebrating her stage win and move into the race lead on stage 2 of Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering celebrating her stage win and move into the race lead on stage 2 of Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) SD Worx-Protime riding through the mountainous Spanish countryside (Image credit: Getty Images) Rain clouds loom on the horizon in the early kilometres of stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) in the early kilometres of stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 1 winner and overall race leader Lotta Henttala (EF Education-Cannondale) at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Stunning scenery at Vuelta a Burgos Féminas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, attacking from a reduced peloton on the final kilometre of the 3.8-kilometre climb to the Alto de Rosales.



Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ) and Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ) tried to follow the Dutch champion but could not hold her wheel, and Vollering opened a gap of four seconds to runner-up Muzic and ten seconds to third-placed Swinkels.



With the bonus seconds, Vollering now leads the GC by eight seconds to Muzic and 14 seconds to Swinkels.

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling