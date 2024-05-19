Demi Vollering wins the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas

Dutch Champion claims solo victory on final stage 4 in Canicosa de la Sierra

CANICOSA DE LA SIERRA SPAIN MAY 19 Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime Purple Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 9th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2024 Stage 4 a 122km stage from Pearanda de Duero to Canicosa de la Sierra 1144m UCIWWT on May 19 2024 in Canicosa de la Sierra Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Demi Vollering wins stage 4 and overall title at 2024 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) defended her purple leader's jersey in style on the fourth and final stage of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, attacking on the steep climb to the Alto de Rozavientos and soloing to the finish to win 51 seconds ahead of Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) and 1:14 minutes ahead of Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ).

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

