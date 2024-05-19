Demi Vollering wins the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas

Image 1 of 14 Demi Vollering wins stage 4 and overall title at 2024 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Overall leader Demi Vollering and SD Worx-Protime at the start of stage 4 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton on stage 4 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton competing in echelons formation due to the crosswind on stage 4 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Lucinda Brand attacks during stage 4 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes in the field on stage 4 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Lucinda Brand goes solo on stage 4 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Lucinda Brand attacks during stage 4 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Marlen Reusser sets the pace at on stage 4 at 2024 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Shirin van Anrooij on the last climb on stage 4 at 2024 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering breakaway away over the final climb on stage 4 at 2024 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) SD Worx-Protime set the pace up the last climb on stage 4 at 2024 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering makes her winning move on stage 4 at 2024 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering on stage 4 at 2024 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) defended her purple leader's jersey in style on the fourth and final stage of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, attacking on the steep climb to the Alto de Rozavientos and soloing to the finish to win 51 seconds ahead of Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) and 1:14 minutes ahead of Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ).

Brand had attacked with 30km to go and started the 3.5-kilometre climb a minute ahead, but Vollering passed her on the steepest part. Brand was also passed by Muzic just before the top but distanced the Frenchwoman again in the descent.

Although Brand closed the gap to Vollering to less than 20 seconds, the GC leader was too strong on the slightly-uphill finish and held off Brand for a solo victory, also winning the GC as well as the points and mountain classifications.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling