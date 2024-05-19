Demi Vollering wins the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas
Dutch Champion claims solo victory on final stage 4 in Canicosa de la Sierra
Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) defended her purple leader's jersey in style on the fourth and final stage of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, attacking on the steep climb to the Alto de Rozavientos and soloing to the finish to win 51 seconds ahead of Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) and 1:14 minutes ahead of Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ).
Brand had attacked with 30km to go and started the 3.5-kilometre climb a minute ahead, but Vollering passed her on the steepest part. Brand was also passed by Muzic just before the top but distanced the Frenchwoman again in the descent.
Although Brand closed the gap to Vollering to less than 20 seconds, the GC leader was too strong on the slightly-uphill finish and held off Brand for a solo victory, also winning the GC as well as the points and mountain classifications.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 15 Live - GC battle on the Mortirolo and savage Livigno finishPogačar looks to dominate 222km mountain stage with over 5000m elevation gain and high-altitude finish in store
-
Demi Vollering wins the Vuelta a Burgos FéminasDutch Champion claims solo victory on final stage 4 in Canicosa de la Sierra
-
Can anyone take the fight to Tadej Pogacar in the Alps? - Giro d'Italia stage 15 previewA look ahead to the mountains, with Manerba del Garda - Livigno (Mottolino), 222km into thin air
-
Lara Gillespie wins Antwerp Port Epic LadiesIrish rider beats Zoe Bäckstedt and Sanne Cant in reduced sprint finish