Vuelta a Burgos Feminas - Past Winners 2024

By Cycling News
published

Champions from 2015 to 2023

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) wins 2023 Vuelta a Burgos Féminas
Demi Vollering (SD Worx) wins 2023 Vuelta a Burgos Féminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Vuelta a Burgos Feninas - past winners
#Rider Name (Country)
2023Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
2022Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
2021Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team Anna van der Breggen
2020cancelled
2019Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team
2018Beatriu Gomez (Spa) Lointek
2017Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
2016Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia–Durango
2015Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek

