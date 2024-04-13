Vuelta a Burgos Feminas - Past Winners 2024
Champions from 2015 to 2023
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|2023
|Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
|2022
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
|2021
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team Anna van der Breggen
|2020
|cancelled
|2019
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team
|2018
|Beatriu Gomez (Spa) Lointek
|2017
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
|2016
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia–Durango
|2015
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
