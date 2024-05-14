Vuelta a Burgos Féminas 2024 - Analysing the contenders

Can anyone stop SD Worx-Protime taking a clean sweep of the Spanish Women's WorldTour stage racing block?

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas contenders - Elise Chabbey, Demi Vollering, and Shirin van Anrooij (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spanish tours continue, and SD Worx-Protime has so far dominated the top step, but Vuelta a Burgos Féminas offers the other teams a last chance to turn the tables before the Women’s WorldTour leaves the country for a two-race stop over in Great Britain.

The four-day race from May 16-19 follows on from La Vuelta Femenina, won by Demi Vollering and Itzulia Women, where the SD Worx Protime rider did it again. The race will send riders back into another battle for stage victories and overall honours, with the El Alto de Rozavientos 15km from the final finish line, leaving the opportunities for the GC riders open right until the end.

