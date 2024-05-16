Vuelta a Burgos Féminas: Lotta Henttala wins stage 1 sprint ahead of crash
Carina Schrempf out-kicks Lorena Wiebes for second at the line in Burgos
Lotta Henttala (EF Education-Cannondale) won stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, sprinting past late attacker Carina Schrempf (Fenix-Deceuninck) on the final metres to win a crash-marred sprint.
Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) was one of the riders involved in a high-speed crash with 150 metres to go. Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) just managed to avoid the crash to finish third.
The stage had been dominated by a gutsy breakaway from Katrine Aalerud (Uno-X Mobility) who was 3:30 minutes ahead with 30km to go but was caught on a small rise just before the two-kilometre mark, with Schrempf attacking right away.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
