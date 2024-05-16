Vuelta a Burgos Féminas: Lotta Henttala wins stage 1 sprint ahead of crash

By
published

Carina Schrempf out-kicks Lorena Wiebes for second at the line in Burgos

Jump to:
Image 1 of 8
BURGOS SPAIN MAY 16 Lotta Henttala of Finland and Team EF EducationCannondale celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 9th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2024 Stage 1 a 123km stage from Villagonzalo Pedernales to Burgos UCIWWT on May 16 2024 in Burgos Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2024: Lotta Henttala (EF Education-Cannondale) wins stage 1(Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Lotta Henttala (EF Education-Cannondale) won stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, sprinting past late attacker Carina Schrempf (Fenix-Deceuninck) on the final metres to win a crash-marred sprint.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

Latest on Cyclingnews