Vuelta a Burgos Féminas: Lotta Henttala wins stage 1 sprint ahead of crash

Image 1 of 8 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2024: Lotta Henttala (EF Education-Cannondale) wins stage 1 (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Katrine Aalerud of Uno-X Mobility competes in breakaway with under 25km to go (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Echelons form in the peloton during 123km stage 1 from Villagonzalo Pedernales to Burgos (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Gladys Verhulst-Wild on stage 1 at the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Scenery on route to Burgos (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Sara Martin competing on stage 1 at the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton passing through a Huermeces village on stage 1 at the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape on stage 1 at the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotta Henttala (EF Education-Cannondale) won stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, sprinting past late attacker Carina Schrempf (Fenix-Deceuninck) on the final metres to win a crash-marred sprint.

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) was one of the riders involved in a high-speed crash with 150 metres to go. Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) just managed to avoid the crash to finish third.

The stage had been dominated by a gutsy breakaway from Katrine Aalerud (Uno-X Mobility) who was 3:30 minutes ahead with 30km to go but was caught on a small rise just before the two-kilometre mark, with Schrempf attacking right away.

More to come...

