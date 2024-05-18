Vuelta a Burgos Féminas: Lorena Wiebes sprints to stage 3 victory in crash-marred finale

Image 1 of 8 Lorena Wiebes wins crash-marred stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Silvia Zanardi and Human Powered Health lead the peloton on stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Sara Martin competes in the breakaway on stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Sara Martin competes in the breakaway during stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Marlen Reusser and Team SD Worx Protime lead the peloton on stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Simone Boilard, Antri Christoforou, Sara Martin,Eva van Agt, Neve Bradbury compete in the breakaway on stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) Marlen Reusser on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Simone Boilard, Antri Christoforou, Sara Martin,Eva van Agt, Neve Bradbury compete in the breakaway on stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, sprinting to victory in Melgar de Fernamental more than two bike lengths ahead of Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek) and Maike van der Duin (Canyon-SRAM).

The stage saw a five-rider breakaway with a maximum gap of just over two minutes, but they were reeled in just within the 3km mark.

On the downhill penultimate kilometre, a mass crash took down dozens of riders, including Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ) and Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek).

The sprinters continued, and after a lead-out by Femke Gerritse, Wiebes had no trouble seeing off her challengers to win the stage.

More to follow...

Results

