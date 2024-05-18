Vuelta a Burgos Féminas: Lorena Wiebes sprints to stage 3 victory in crash-marred finale

By
published

Clara Copponi takes second, Maike van der Duin third in Melgar de Fernamental, as Demi Vollering maintains overall lead

Image 1 of 8
MELGARDEFERNAMENTAL SPAIN MAY 18 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the the 9th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2024 Stage 3 a 122km stage from Roa de Duero to Melgar de Fernamental UCIWWT on May 18 2024 in Melgar de Fernamental Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Lorena Wiebes wins crash-marred stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, sprinting to victory in Melgar de Fernamental more than two bike lengths ahead of Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek) and Maike van der Duin (Canyon-SRAM).

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

