Vuelta a Burgos Féminas: Lorena Wiebes sprints to stage 3 victory in crash-marred finale
Clara Copponi takes second, Maike van der Duin third in Melgar de Fernamental, as Demi Vollering maintains overall lead
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, sprinting to victory in Melgar de Fernamental more than two bike lengths ahead of Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek) and Maike van der Duin (Canyon-SRAM).
The stage saw a five-rider breakaway with a maximum gap of just over two minutes, but they were reeled in just within the 3km mark.
On the downhill penultimate kilometre, a mass crash took down dozens of riders, including Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ) and Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek).
The sprinters continued, and after a lead-out by Femke Gerritse, Wiebes had no trouble seeing off her challengers to win the stage.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 14 Live - Race against the clock for the general classification31.2km time trial sees Pogačar take on Ganna for the stage victory and seek closing move in bid for the maglia rosa
-
Vuelta a Burgos Féminas: Lorena Wiebes sprints to stage 3 victory in crash-marred finaleClara Copponi takes second, Maike van der Duin third in Melgar de Fernamental, as Demi Vollering maintains overall lead
-
Julian Alaphilippe could be set for Tour de France start following Giro d'Italia successFrenchman reportedly on Soudal-QuickStep's 12-rider longlist for July, with Remco Evenepoel in favour of his selection
-
How to watch the 2024 Giro d'ItaliaWatch all the action as Pogacar, Thomas, O'Connor, Uijtdebroeks, Bardet, Alaphilippe and more do battle in Italy