Trending

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig wins stage 3

By

Niamh Fisher-Black moves into the overall lead

Image 1 of 5

OJO GUAREA SPAIN MAY 22 Cecilie Uttrup of Ludwig Denmark and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope celebrates at arrival during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 3 a 1154km stage from Medina de Pomar to Complejo Krstico de Ojo Guarea 768m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2021 in Ojo Guarea Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig wins stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 5

OJO GUAREA SPAIN MAY 22 Cecilie Uttrup of Ludwig Denmark and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand and Team SD Worx white best young jersey during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 3 a 1154km stage from Medina de Pomar to Complejo Krstico de Ojo Guarea 768m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2021 in Ojo Guarea Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig leads an attack on stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 5

OJO GUAREA SPAIN MAY 22 Cecilie Uttrup of Ludwig Denmark and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand and Team SD Worx white best young jersey during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 3 a 1154km stage from Medina de Pomar to Complejo Krstico de Ojo Guarea 768m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2021 in Ojo Guarea Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig attacks on stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 5

OJO GUAREA SPAIN MAY 22 Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Team Canyon SRAM Racing Purple Leader Jersey during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 3 a 1154km stage from Medina de Pomar to Complejo Krstico de Ojo Guarea 768m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2021 in Ojo Guarea Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elise Chabbey attacks but ends up losing the overall race lead on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 5

OJO GUAREA SPAIN MAY 22 KarolAnn Canuel of Canada and Team SD Worx Tayler Wiles of United States and Team Trek Segafredo during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 3 a 1154km stage from Medina de Pomar to Complejo Krstico de Ojo Guarea 768m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 22 2021 in Ojo Guarea Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tayler Wiles and Karol Ann Canuel make late-race attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) has won stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, taking the first Women's WorldTour victory of her career. The Danish climber emerged as the strongest on the finishing climb, beating Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) in the sprint.

“The stage was actually pretty calm. In the final, we were just like, let us have some fun, let us go out and attack. I am so proud of the team protecting me the whole day, and then in the final it was so nice to see Evita [Muzic], this young French girl, going up and attacking. It was just such a good day,” said Uttrup Ludwig.

Niamh Fisher-Black (Team SD Worx) finished in fifth place, three seconds behind the winner, and is the new overall leader going into the final stage, with Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) on the same time and Niewiadoma, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), Uttrup Ludwig, and Van der Breggen at two seconds. Fisher-Black is also the best U23 rider in the race and, on top of that, leads the mountain classification.

“I cannot believe I am sitting here wearing the leader’s jersey of a WorldTour race. I am still new to this whole WorldTour racing, and to get the leader’s jersey here is my biggest result,” the 20-year-old Newzealander said.

Looking to the final stage finishing atop the 12.5-kilometre climb to the Lagunas de Neila, Fisher-Black said: “I have a super-super strong team behind me, I think there are several girls on my team that could actually win tomorrow. And I have never raced up such a long climb like it finishes up tomorrow, so I have no idea what I can do, but I have been surprising myself every day here. I am looking forward to seeing what I can do, but also how I can help my teammates where I can, because I think we can really pull off a win here.”

How it unfolded

There were numerous attempts to establish a break on the 115.4-kilometre stage from Medina de Pomar to Ojo Guareña, but none of the riders who tried to get away were let go.

As a result, the peloton entered the first classified climb, the Alto de las Hoyas, together. Spanish champion Mavi García (Alé BTC Ljubljana) was the first of the favourites to attack, 22km from the finish, followed by Fisher-Black, who was targeting the mountain points. They were quickly caught again, and Uttrup Ludwig made a counterattack that was again followed by Fisher-Black, with Pauliena Rooijakkers bridging to the front shortly afterwards. 

Fisher-Black led the three riders through the mountain sprint with 20.4km to go with a 15-second advantage over the peloton, but they were reeled in after the descent.

Evita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Sabrina Stultiens (Liv Racing) were the next to attack and held a small gap for several kilometres in undulating terrain until a move by Erica Magnaldi (Ceratizit-WNT) led to a general regrouping with just over ten kilometres to go.

After Canyon-SRAM closed down the next attack by Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) and Karol-Ann Canuel (Team SD Worx), it was overall leader Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) herself who attacked on a descent with Canuel trying to follow her. 

Canuel did not contribute to the work when she finally made it to Chabbey’s wheel with four kilometres to go, and the two were caught on the lower slopes of the 1,400-metre finishing climb.

As Chabbey lost contact with the best on the final kilometre, Brown led the peloton into the sprint. Fisher-Black opened up first, 200 metres from the line, but was quickly passed by Niewiadoma. At the 100-metre to go mark, Uttrup Ludwig jumped from Niewiadoma’s slipstream to win the stage.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3:00:28
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 0:00:03
6Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
7Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
8Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
9Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
10Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing
11Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange
12Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
13Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling
14Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11
15Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
16Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women
17Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
18Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
19Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing
20Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14
21Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
22Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx
23Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
24Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
25Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:18
26Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22
27Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
28Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
29Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling
30Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26
31Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:00:32
32Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
33Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
34Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
35Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:00:36
36Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37
37Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:42
38Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 0:00:54
39Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:59
40Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx 0:01:16
41Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:15
42Vita Heine (Nor) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:03:22
43Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:03:23
44Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
45Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
46Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
47Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
48Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
49Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
50Maaike Coljé (Ned) Massi Tactic Women Team
51Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
52Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
53Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
54Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Instafund Racing
55Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
56Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
57Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
58Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
59Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:03:31
60Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
61Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
62Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team
63Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
64Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
65Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
66Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
67Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
68Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
69Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:03:37
70Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:41
71Lija Laizane (Lat) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
72Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport
73Isabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing 0:03:45
74Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:04:08
75Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
76Georgia Williams (NZl) Team BikeExchange
77Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange
78Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
79Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women
80Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
81Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:04:25
82Fie Osterby (Den) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
83Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:04:27
84Aida Nuño (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
85Vera Looser (Nam) Instafund Racing
86Rachel Langdon (GBr) Instafund Racing 0:06:43
87Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport 0:07:16
88Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport
89Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:10:06
90Lydia Iglesias Bares (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:11:53
91Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
92Lotta Henttala (Fin) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
93Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
94Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
95Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
96Luciana Roland (Arg) Women Cycling Sport
97Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
98Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
99Alba Leonardo Sanchez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:32:23
DNFPetra Stiasny (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
DNFCaroline Baur (Swi) Instafund Racing
DNSBrodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Finish
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 25
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 20
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 16
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14
5Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 12
6Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 10
7Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 9
8Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 8
9Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 7
10Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing 6
11Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5
12Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange 4
13Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling 3
14Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 2
15Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de la Hoyas
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 6
2Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4
3Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 2
4Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 1

Mountain 2 - Ojo Guarena
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 2
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Young rider
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 3:00:31
2Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:08
3Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 0:00:11
4Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
5Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:19
6Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:00:29
7Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34
8Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:12
9Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:03:20
10Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
11Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
12Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
13Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
14Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
15Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
16Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:03:28
17Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
18Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
19Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
20Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:03:34
21Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport 0:03:38
22Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:04:05
23Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:04:24
24Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:10:03
25Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:50
26Alba Leonardo Sanchez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:32:20

Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team SD Worx 9:01:30
2Team BikeExchange 0:00:18
3Liv Racing 0:00:30
4Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:43
5Movistar Team Women 0:00:44
6Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:48
7A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08
8FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:28
9Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:03:42
10Rally Cycling 0:03:50
11Valcar-Travel & Service 0:04:00
12Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:04:01
13Trek-Segafredo 0:04:08
14Massi Tactic Women Team 0:07:11
15Bizkaia-Durango 0:10:11
16Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:10:21
17Women Cycling Sport 0:11:05
18Instafund Racing 0:11:29
19Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:12:09

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 7:59:38
2Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:02
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
6Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
7Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:05
8Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
9Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing
10Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
11Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
12Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
13Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling
14Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13
15Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
16Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing
17Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women
18Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
19Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16
20Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
21Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
22Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:24
23Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling
24Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28
25Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx
26Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
27Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:29
28Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:32
29Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:34
30Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
31Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36
32Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
33Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:44
34Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:00:46
35Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51
36Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 0:00:56
37Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:01:51
38Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:02:28
39Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:33
40Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:03:37
41Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
42Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:03:52
43Vita Heine (Nor) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:04:50
44Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:05:03
45Maaike Coljé (Ned) Massi Tactic Women Team
46Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
47Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
48Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
49Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:05:11
50Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx 0:05:12
51Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Instafund Racing 0:05:15
52Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
53Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:05:23
54Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
55Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:05:41
56Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:07:11
57Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 0:07:19
58Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:07:25
59Isabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing 0:07:41
60Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:07:52
61Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:08:30
62Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
63Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:38
64Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
65Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:08:56
66Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:09:15
67Georgia Williams (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:09:27
68Rachel Langdon (GBr) Instafund Racing 0:09:30
69Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:09:44
70Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:10:20
71Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:10:39
72Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:10:56
73Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:10:57
74Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:11:04
75Lija Laizane (Lat) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:11:15
76Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport 0:11:19
77Vera Looser (Nam) Instafund Racing 0:12:00
78Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:12:04
79Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:07
80Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport 0:12:26
81Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women 0:12:41
82Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
83Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:13:17
84Fie Osterby (Den) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:13:22
85Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:13:24
86Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:14:12
87Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:14:45
88Aida Nuño (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:16:27
89Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport 0:17:34
90Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 0:19:01
91Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:20:26
92Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
93Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:22:11
94Luciana Roland (Arg) Women Cycling Sport
95Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:52
96Lydia Iglesias Bares (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:25:37
97Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
98Lotta Henttala (Fin) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:25:57
99Alba Leonardo Sanchez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:44:23

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 30
2Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 30
3Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 28
4Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 25
5Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 25
6Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 25
7Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 24
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 23
9Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 22
10Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 20
11Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing 18
12Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 16
13Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 16
14Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 14
15Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 12
16Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 10
17Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 10
18Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 10
19Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 9
20Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women 8
21Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 7
22Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 7
23Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6
24Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 5
25Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 5
26Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange 4
27Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling 4
28Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 4
29Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3
30Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange 3
31Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2
32Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 15
2Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 10
3Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 10
4Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 7
5Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 6
6Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 6
7Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4
8Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 4
9Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 4
10Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 2
11Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 2
12Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 2
13Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport 2
14Vera Looser (Nam) Instafund Racing 2
15Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
16Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women 1

Young rider classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 7:59:38
2Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 7:59:51
3Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 7:59:54
4Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 8:00:02
5Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 8:00:06
6Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 8:00:24
7Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 8:00:29
8Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 8:03:15
9Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
10Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 8:04:41
11Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
12Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 8:06:49
13Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 8:08:08
14Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 8:08:16
15Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 8:08:34
16Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 8:08:53
17Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 8:10:34
18Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 8:10:42
19Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 8:11:42
20Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8:11:45
21Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport 8:12:04
22Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 8:13:02
23Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 8:13:50
24Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 8:14:23
25Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 8:22:30
26Alba Leonardo Sanchez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 8:44:01

Team classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ale' BTC Ljubljana 23:58:38
2Team SD Worx 0:00:23
3Team BikeExchange 0:00:41
4Liv Racing 0:00:58
5Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:11
6A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36
7Movistar Team Women 0:02:50
8FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:05:34
9Valcar-Travel & Service 0:06:18
10Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:06:19
11Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:06:26
12Massi Tactic Women Team 0:10:43
13Trek-Segafredo 0:10:54
14Rally Cycling 0:11:24
15Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:20:11
16Instafund Racing 0:20:12
17Women Cycling Sport 0:20:51
18Bizkaia-Durango 0:21:16
19Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:39:15

Latest on Cyclingnews