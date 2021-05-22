Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig wins stage 3

Image 1 of 5 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig wins stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig leads an attack on stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig attacks on stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Elise Chabbey attacks but ends up losing the overall race lead on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Tayler Wiles and Karol Ann Canuel make late-race attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) has won stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, taking the first Women's WorldTour victory of her career. The Danish climber emerged as the strongest on the finishing climb, beating Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) in the sprint.

“The stage was actually pretty calm. In the final, we were just like, let us have some fun, let us go out and attack. I am so proud of the team protecting me the whole day, and then in the final it was so nice to see Evita [Muzic], this young French girl, going up and attacking. It was just such a good day,” said Uttrup Ludwig.



Niamh Fisher-Black (Team SD Worx) finished in fifth place, three seconds behind the winner, and is the new overall leader going into the final stage, with Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) on the same time and Niewiadoma, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), Uttrup Ludwig, and Van der Breggen at two seconds. Fisher-Black is also the best U23 rider in the race and, on top of that, leads the mountain classification.



“I cannot believe I am sitting here wearing the leader’s jersey of a WorldTour race. I am still new to this whole WorldTour racing, and to get the leader’s jersey here is my biggest result,” the 20-year-old Newzealander said.



Looking to the final stage finishing atop the 12.5-kilometre climb to the Lagunas de Neila, Fisher-Black said: “I have a super-super strong team behind me, I think there are several girls on my team that could actually win tomorrow. And I have never raced up such a long climb like it finishes up tomorrow, so I have no idea what I can do, but I have been surprising myself every day here. I am looking forward to seeing what I can do, but also how I can help my teammates where I can, because I think we can really pull off a win here.”

How it unfolded

There were numerous attempts to establish a break on the 115.4-kilometre stage from Medina de Pomar to Ojo Guareña, but none of the riders who tried to get away were let go.



As a result, the peloton entered the first classified climb, the Alto de las Hoyas, together. Spanish champion Mavi García (Alé BTC Ljubljana) was the first of the favourites to attack, 22km from the finish, followed by Fisher-Black, who was targeting the mountain points. They were quickly caught again, and Uttrup Ludwig made a counterattack that was again followed by Fisher-Black, with Pauliena Rooijakkers bridging to the front shortly afterwards.

Fisher-Black led the three riders through the mountain sprint with 20.4km to go with a 15-second advantage over the peloton, but they were reeled in after the descent.



Evita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Sabrina Stultiens (Liv Racing) were the next to attack and held a small gap for several kilometres in undulating terrain until a move by Erica Magnaldi (Ceratizit-WNT) led to a general regrouping with just over ten kilometres to go.



After Canyon-SRAM closed down the next attack by Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) and Karol-Ann Canuel (Team SD Worx), it was overall leader Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) herself who attacked on a descent with Canuel trying to follow her.

Canuel did not contribute to the work when she finally made it to Chabbey’s wheel with four kilometres to go, and the two were caught on the lower slopes of the 1,400-metre finishing climb.



As Chabbey lost contact with the best on the final kilometre, Brown led the peloton into the sprint. Fisher-Black opened up first, 200 metres from the line, but was quickly passed by Niewiadoma. At the 100-metre to go mark, Uttrup Ludwig jumped from Niewiadoma’s slipstream to win the stage.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3:00:28 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 0:00:03 6 Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 7 Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 8 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 9 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 10 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing 11 Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 12 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange 13 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling 14 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 15 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 16 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women 17 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 18 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 19 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing 20 Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 21 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 22 Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 23 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 24 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 25 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:18 26 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 27 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 28 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 29 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling 30 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 31 Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:00:32 32 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 33 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 34 Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 35 Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:00:36 36 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 37 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:42 38 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 0:00:54 39 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:59 40 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx 0:01:16 41 Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:15 42 Vita Heine (Nor) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:03:22 43 Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:03:23 44 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 45 Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 46 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 47 Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 48 Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 49 Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 50 Maaike Coljé (Ned) Massi Tactic Women Team 51 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 52 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 53 Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 54 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Instafund Racing 55 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 56 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 57 Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 58 Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 59 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:03:31 60 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 61 Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 62 Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team 63 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 64 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 65 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 66 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 67 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 68 Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 69 Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:03:37 70 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:41 71 Lija Laizane (Lat) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 72 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport 73 Isabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing 0:03:45 74 Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:04:08 75 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 76 Georgia Williams (NZl) Team BikeExchange 77 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange 78 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 79 Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women 80 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 81 Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:04:25 82 Fie Osterby (Den) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 83 Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:04:27 84 Aida Nuño (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 85 Vera Looser (Nam) Instafund Racing 86 Rachel Langdon (GBr) Instafund Racing 0:06:43 87 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport 0:07:16 88 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport 89 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:10:06 90 Lydia Iglesias Bares (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:11:53 91 Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 92 Lotta Henttala (Fin) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 93 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 94 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 95 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 96 Luciana Roland (Arg) Women Cycling Sport 97 Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 98 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 99 Alba Leonardo Sanchez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:32:23 DNF Petra Stiasny (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team DNF Caroline Baur (Swi) Instafund Racing DNS Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Finish Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 25 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 20 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 16 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 5 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 12 6 Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 10 7 Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 9 8 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 8 9 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 7 10 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing 6 11 Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5 12 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange 4 13 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling 3 14 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de la Hoyas Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 6 2 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 3 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 2 4 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 1

Mountain 2 - Ojo Guarena Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 2 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Young rider Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 3:00:31 2 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:08 3 Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 0:00:11 4 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 5 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:19 6 Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:00:29 7 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 8 Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:12 9 Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:03:20 10 Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 11 Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 12 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 13 Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 14 Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 15 Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 16 Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:03:28 17 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 18 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 19 Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 20 Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:03:34 21 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport 0:03:38 22 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:04:05 23 Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:04:24 24 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:10:03 25 Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:50 26 Alba Leonardo Sanchez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:32:20

Team Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team SD Worx 9:01:30 2 Team BikeExchange 0:00:18 3 Liv Racing 0:00:30 4 Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:43 5 Movistar Team Women 0:00:44 6 Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:48 7 A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 8 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:28 9 Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:03:42 10 Rally Cycling 0:03:50 11 Valcar-Travel & Service 0:04:00 12 Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:04:01 13 Trek-Segafredo 0:04:08 14 Massi Tactic Women Team 0:07:11 15 Bizkaia-Durango 0:10:11 16 Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:10:21 17 Women Cycling Sport 0:11:05 18 Instafund Racing 0:11:29 19 Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:12:09

General classification after stage 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 7:59:38 2 Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:02 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 7 Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:05 8 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 9 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing 10 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange 11 Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 12 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 13 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling 14 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 15 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 16 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing 17 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women 18 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 19 Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 20 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 21 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 22 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:24 23 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling 24 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 25 Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 26 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 27 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:29 28 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:32 29 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:34 30 Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team 31 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 32 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 33 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:44 34 Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:00:46 35 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 36 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 0:00:56 37 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:01:51 38 Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:02:28 39 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:33 40 Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:03:37 41 Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 42 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:03:52 43 Vita Heine (Nor) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:04:50 44 Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:05:03 45 Maaike Coljé (Ned) Massi Tactic Women Team 46 Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 47 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 48 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 49 Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:05:11 50 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx 0:05:12 51 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Instafund Racing 0:05:15 52 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 53 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:05:23 54 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 55 Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:05:41 56 Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:07:11 57 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 0:07:19 58 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:07:25 59 Isabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing 0:07:41 60 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:07:52 61 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:08:30 62 Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 63 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:38 64 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 65 Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:08:56 66 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:09:15 67 Georgia Williams (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:09:27 68 Rachel Langdon (GBr) Instafund Racing 0:09:30 69 Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:09:44 70 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:10:20 71 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:10:39 72 Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:10:56 73 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:10:57 74 Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:11:04 75 Lija Laizane (Lat) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:11:15 76 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport 0:11:19 77 Vera Looser (Nam) Instafund Racing 0:12:00 78 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:12:04 79 Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:07 80 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport 0:12:26 81 Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women 0:12:41 82 Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 83 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:13:17 84 Fie Osterby (Den) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:13:22 85 Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:13:24 86 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:14:12 87 Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:14:45 88 Aida Nuño (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:16:27 89 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport 0:17:34 90 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 0:19:01 91 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:20:26 92 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 93 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:22:11 94 Luciana Roland (Arg) Women Cycling Sport 95 Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:52 96 Lydia Iglesias Bares (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:25:37 97 Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 98 Lotta Henttala (Fin) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:25:57 99 Alba Leonardo Sanchez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:44:23

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 30 2 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 30 3 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 28 4 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 25 5 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 25 6 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 25 7 Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 24 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 23 9 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 22 10 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 20 11 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing 18 12 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 16 13 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 16 14 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 14 15 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 12 16 Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 10 17 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 10 18 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 10 19 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 9 20 Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women 8 21 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 7 22 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 7 23 Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 24 Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 5 25 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 5 26 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange 4 27 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling 4 28 Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 4 29 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3 30 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange 3 31 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 32 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 15 2 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 10 3 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 10 4 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 7 5 Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 6 6 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 6 7 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4 8 Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 4 9 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 4 10 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 2 11 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 2 12 Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 2 13 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport 2 14 Vera Looser (Nam) Instafund Racing 2 15 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 16 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women 1

Young rider classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 7:59:38 2 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 7:59:51 3 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 7:59:54 4 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 8:00:02 5 Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 8:00:06 6 Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 8:00:24 7 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 8:00:29 8 Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 8:03:15 9 Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 10 Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 8:04:41 11 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 12 Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 8:06:49 13 Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 8:08:08 14 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 8:08:16 15 Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 8:08:34 16 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 8:08:53 17 Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 8:10:34 18 Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 8:10:42 19 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 8:11:42 20 Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8:11:45 21 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport 8:12:04 22 Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 8:13:02 23 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 8:13:50 24 Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 8:14:23 25 Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 8:22:30 26 Alba Leonardo Sanchez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 8:44:01