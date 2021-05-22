Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig wins stage 3
Niamh Fisher-Black moves into the overall lead
Stage 3: Medina de Pomar - Ojo Guareña
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) has won stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, taking the first Women's WorldTour victory of her career. The Danish climber emerged as the strongest on the finishing climb, beating Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) in the sprint.
“The stage was actually pretty calm. In the final, we were just like, let us have some fun, let us go out and attack. I am so proud of the team protecting me the whole day, and then in the final it was so nice to see Evita [Muzic], this young French girl, going up and attacking. It was just such a good day,” said Uttrup Ludwig.
Niamh Fisher-Black (Team SD Worx) finished in fifth place, three seconds behind the winner, and is the new overall leader going into the final stage, with Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) on the same time and Niewiadoma, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), Uttrup Ludwig, and Van der Breggen at two seconds. Fisher-Black is also the best U23 rider in the race and, on top of that, leads the mountain classification.
“I cannot believe I am sitting here wearing the leader’s jersey of a WorldTour race. I am still new to this whole WorldTour racing, and to get the leader’s jersey here is my biggest result,” the 20-year-old Newzealander said.
Looking to the final stage finishing atop the 12.5-kilometre climb to the Lagunas de Neila, Fisher-Black said: “I have a super-super strong team behind me, I think there are several girls on my team that could actually win tomorrow. And I have never raced up such a long climb like it finishes up tomorrow, so I have no idea what I can do, but I have been surprising myself every day here. I am looking forward to seeing what I can do, but also how I can help my teammates where I can, because I think we can really pull off a win here.”
How it unfolded
There were numerous attempts to establish a break on the 115.4-kilometre stage from Medina de Pomar to Ojo Guareña, but none of the riders who tried to get away were let go.
As a result, the peloton entered the first classified climb, the Alto de las Hoyas, together. Spanish champion Mavi García (Alé BTC Ljubljana) was the first of the favourites to attack, 22km from the finish, followed by Fisher-Black, who was targeting the mountain points. They were quickly caught again, and Uttrup Ludwig made a counterattack that was again followed by Fisher-Black, with Pauliena Rooijakkers bridging to the front shortly afterwards.
Fisher-Black led the three riders through the mountain sprint with 20.4km to go with a 15-second advantage over the peloton, but they were reeled in after the descent.
Evita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Sabrina Stultiens (Liv Racing) were the next to attack and held a small gap for several kilometres in undulating terrain until a move by Erica Magnaldi (Ceratizit-WNT) led to a general regrouping with just over ten kilometres to go.
After Canyon-SRAM closed down the next attack by Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) and Karol-Ann Canuel (Team SD Worx), it was overall leader Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) herself who attacked on a descent with Canuel trying to follow her.
Canuel did not contribute to the work when she finally made it to Chabbey’s wheel with four kilometres to go, and the two were caught on the lower slopes of the 1,400-metre finishing climb.
As Chabbey lost contact with the best on the final kilometre, Brown led the peloton into the sprint. Fisher-Black opened up first, 200 metres from the line, but was quickly passed by Niewiadoma. At the 100-metre to go mark, Uttrup Ludwig jumped from Niewiadoma’s slipstream to win the stage.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:00:28
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
|0:00:03
|6
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|7
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
|8
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|9
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
|10
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing
|11
|Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|12
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|13
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling
|14
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|15
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women
|17
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|18
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|19
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing
|20
|Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|21
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx
|23
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
|24
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|25
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:18
|26
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|27
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|28
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
|29
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling
|30
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|31
|Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:00:32
|32
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|33
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|34
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|35
|Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:36
|36
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|37
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:42
|38
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
|0:00:54
|39
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:59
|40
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx
|0:01:16
|41
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:15
|42
|Vita Heine (Nor) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:03:22
|43
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing
|0:03:23
|44
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|45
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|47
|Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|48
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|50
|Maaike Coljé (Ned) Massi Tactic Women Team
|51
|Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|52
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|53
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|54
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Instafund Racing
|55
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|56
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|57
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|58
|Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|59
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|60
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team
|63
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|64
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|65
|Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|68
|Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|69
|Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:03:37
|70
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:03:41
|71
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|72
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport
|73
|Isabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing
|0:03:45
|74
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:04:08
|75
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|76
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|77
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|78
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|79
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women
|80
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|81
|Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|82
|Fie Osterby (Den) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|83
|Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|0:04:27
|84
|Aida Nuño (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|85
|Vera Looser (Nam) Instafund Racing
|86
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Instafund Racing
|0:06:43
|87
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport
|0:07:16
|88
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport
|89
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:10:06
|90
|Lydia Iglesias Bares (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:11:53
|91
|Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|92
|Lotta Henttala (Fin) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|94
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|95
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|96
|Luciana Roland (Arg) Women Cycling Sport
|97
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|99
|Alba Leonardo Sanchez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|0:32:23
|DNF
|Petra Stiasny (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Instafund Racing
|DNS
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|25
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|20
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
|16
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|5
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
|12
|6
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|10
|7
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
|9
|8
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|8
|9
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
|7
|10
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing
|6
|11
|Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|5
|12
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|4
|13
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|14
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
|6
|2
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4
|3
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
|2
|4
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
|2
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
|3:00:31
|2
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:08
|3
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx
|0:00:11
|4
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
|5
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:19
|6
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:00:29
|7
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|8
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:12
|9
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing
|0:03:20
|10
|Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|11
|Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|12
|Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|13
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|14
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|15
|Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|16
|Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|17
|Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|19
|Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|20
|Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:03:34
|21
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport
|0:03:38
|22
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:04:05
|23
|Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|0:04:24
|24
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:10:03
|25
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:50
|26
|Alba Leonardo Sanchez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|0:32:20
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team SD Worx
|9:01:30
|2
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00:18
|3
|Liv Racing
|0:00:30
|4
|Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:00:43
|5
|Movistar Team Women
|0:00:44
|6
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:48
|7
|A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|8
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:28
|9
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|10
|Rally Cycling
|0:03:50
|11
|Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:04:00
|12
|Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:08
|14
|Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:07:11
|15
|Bizkaia-Durango
|0:10:11
|16
|Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|0:10:21
|17
|Women Cycling Sport
|0:11:05
|18
|Instafund Racing
|0:11:29
|19
|Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|0:12:09
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
|7:59:38
|2
|Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:02
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
|7
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0:00:05
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
|9
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing
|10
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|11
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|12
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|13
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling
|14
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|15
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|16
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing
|17
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women
|18
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|20
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
|21
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:24
|23
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling
|24
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|25
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx
|26
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|27
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:29
|28
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:32
|29
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:00:34
|30
|Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
|31
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|32
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
|33
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:44
|34
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:00:46
|35
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|36
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
|0:00:56
|37
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:01:51
|38
|Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:28
|39
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:33
|40
|Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|0:03:37
|41
|Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|42
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:03:52
|43
|Vita Heine (Nor) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:04:50
|44
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|45
|Maaike Coljé (Ned) Massi Tactic Women Team
|46
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|47
|Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|48
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|49
|Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:05:11
|50
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx
|0:05:12
|51
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Instafund Racing
|0:05:15
|52
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|53
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:23
|54
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|55
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:41
|56
|Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:11
|57
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:07:19
|58
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:07:25
|59
|Isabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing
|0:07:41
|60
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:07:52
|61
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:08:30
|62
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|63
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:38
|64
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|65
|Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:08:56
|66
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:09:15
|67
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|0:09:27
|68
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Instafund Racing
|0:09:30
|69
|Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:44
|70
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:20
|71
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:10:39
|72
|Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|0:10:56
|73
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:10:57
|74
|Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:11:04
|75
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|0:11:15
|76
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport
|0:11:19
|77
|Vera Looser (Nam) Instafund Racing
|0:12:00
|78
|Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:04
|79
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:07
|80
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport
|0:12:26
|81
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women
|0:12:41
|82
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|83
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:13:17
|84
|Fie Osterby (Den) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|0:13:22
|85
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing
|0:13:24
|86
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:14:12
|87
|Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|0:14:45
|88
|Aida Nuño (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|0:16:27
|89
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport
|0:17:34
|90
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:19:01
|91
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:20:26
|92
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:22:11
|94
|Luciana Roland (Arg) Women Cycling Sport
|95
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:52
|96
|Lydia Iglesias Bares (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:25:37
|97
|Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|98
|Lotta Henttala (Fin) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:57
|99
|Alba Leonardo Sanchez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|0:44:23
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|30
|2
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|30
|3
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
|28
|4
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|25
|5
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|25
|6
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|25
|7
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
|24
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|9
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|22
|10
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|20
|11
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing
|18
|12
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
|16
|13
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|14
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|14
|15
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|12
|16
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|10
|17
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
|10
|18
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|10
|19
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|20
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women
|8
|21
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
|7
|22
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
|7
|23
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|24
|Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|5
|25
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|5
|26
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|4
|27
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|28
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|4
|29
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3
|30
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|3
|31
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|32
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
|15
|2
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|3
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|4
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|7
|5
|Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|6
|6
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|6
|7
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|8
|Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|4
|9
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|4
|10
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
|2
|11
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
|2
|12
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport
|2
|14
|Vera Looser (Nam) Instafund Racing
|2
|15
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|16
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
|7:59:38
|2
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7:59:51
|3
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
|7:59:54
|4
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|8:00:02
|5
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx
|8:00:06
|6
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|8:00:24
|7
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|8:00:29
|8
|Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|8:03:15
|9
|Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|10
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|8:04:41
|11
|Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|12
|Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|8:06:49
|13
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8:08:08
|14
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|8:08:16
|15
|Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|8:08:34
|16
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|8:08:53
|17
|Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|8:10:34
|18
|Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|8:10:42
|19
|Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|8:11:42
|20
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8:11:45
|21
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport
|8:12:04
|22
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing
|8:13:02
|23
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|8:13:50
|24
|Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|8:14:23
|25
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|8:22:30
|26
|Alba Leonardo Sanchez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|8:44:01
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|23:58:38
|2
|Team SD Worx
|0:00:23
|3
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00:41
|4
|Liv Racing
|0:00:58
|5
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:11
|6
|A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|7
|Movistar Team Women
|0:02:50
|8
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:05:34
|9
|Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:06:18
|10
|Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:19
|11
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:26
|12
|Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:10:43
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:54
|14
|Rally Cycling
|0:11:24
|15
|Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|0:20:11
|16
|Instafund Racing
|0:20:12
|17
|Women Cycling Sport
|0:20:51
|18
|Bizkaia-Durango
|0:21:16
|19
|Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|0:39:15
