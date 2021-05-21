Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Chursina wins solo on stage 2

Image 1 of 17 Anastasia Chursina of Ale Btc Ljubljana Team wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 17 Russian Anastasia Chursina of Ale' Btc Ljubljana Team rides solo to the win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 17 Anastasia Chursina of Ale' Btc Ljubljana Team attacked from breakaway en route to Villarcayo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 17 Sprint for podium: Alice Barnes (left) of Team Canyon SRAM Racing finished second and Amalie Dideriksen of Trek - Segafredo was third (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 17 Leading the breakaway is Anastasia Chursina of Ale' Btc Ljubljana Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 17 Three riders in the breakaway are Anastasia Chursina of Russia and Ale' Btc Ljubljana Team, Heidi Franz of United States and Team Rally Cycling Red mountain jersey & Antri Christoforou of Cyprus and Team Burgos Alimenta Women Cycling Sport (Image credit: Getty Image Sport) Image 7 of 17 Breakaway led by Heidi Franz of United States and Team Rally Cycling in the Red mountain jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 17 Peloton on stage 2 from Pedrosa de Valdeporres to Villarcayo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 17 Stage 2 rolls 97km in Spain (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 17 Ready to start stage 2 (L to R): Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Team Canyon SRAM Racing Green Points Jersey, Grace Brown of Australia and Team BikeExchange Purple Leader Jersey & Heidi Franz of United States and Team Rally Cycling Red mountain jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 17 Purple leader's jersey goes to Elise Chabbey of Team Canyon SRAM Racing (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 17 Anastasia Chursina of Russia and Ale' Btc Ljubljana Team celebrates stage 2 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 17 Anastasia Chursina of Ale' Btc Ljubljana Team on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 17 Antri Christoforou of Team Burgos Alimenta Women Cycling Sport name Most Combative Rider (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 17 Niamh Fisher-Black of Team SD Worx awarded white best young jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 17 Arlenis Sierra Cañadilla of Cuba and A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team earns Green Points Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 17 American Heidi Franz of Rally Cycling, who finished second on stage, wears the mountains classification jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Anastasia Chursina (Alé BTC Ljubljana) has won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, taking the biggest victory of her career. The 26-year-old Russian was part of a break of three that got away just after the first classified climb of the day with 69 km to go and built an advantage of more than four minutes.



On the second classified climb cresting 22 km from the finish, Chursina dropped her companions Heidi Franz (Rally Cycling) and Antri Christoforou (Burgos Alimenta Women Cycling Sport), and although Franz returned on the descent, Chursina attacked again with 17.5 km to go and dropped Franz.

The peloton had split into several groups on the climb that merged again on the run-in to the finish, and Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) beat Amalie Dideriksen (Trek-Segafredo) in the sprint for second 1:11 minutes behind. Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) takes over the purple jersey of the race leader from Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) on stage placing countback.



“It was our plan before the stage to go into the breakaway. I attacked after just 30 kilometres and got those two girls with me. I saw how much time there was between us and the peloton and always tried to push, because it is better to be in front than behind,” Chursina laughed.



“In the final, I just did a TT. I was very motivated for this race, and now I am really happy. We have Mavi García for the general classification, she is from Spain and this is her race. Today was my day, but of course, tomorrow we will support her,” the stage winner finished.

How it unfolded

After an attack by Rachel Langdon (Instafund Racing) early on the 97-kilometre stage was brought back, Niamh Fisher-Black (Team SD Worx) won the first mountain sprint on the Alto de Bocos after 27 kilometres, and shortly afterwards the three-rider breakaway formed.



With the peloton uninterested on controlling the gap, Chursina, Franz, and Christoforou could increase their advantage on the undulating terrain, maxing out at 4:10 minutes around the 40km mark. As Chursina was only 1:43 minutes behind in the general classification, the peloton eventually did take up the chase, reducing it to under three minutes at the bottom of the Alto Retuerta.



On the climb, World Champion Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) took the lead in the peloton and raised the pace. Together with Sabrina Stultiens (Liv Racing) crashing in a corner, this led to splits in the peloton, with a chase group of eight riders forming over the top of the climb.



Further up the road at 1:20 minutes, Chursina had dropped Franz and Christoforou shortly before the mountain sprint. Franz was second over the top of the climb, defending the red mountain jersey that she had been wearing in proxy for overall leader Brown. The US rider managed to return to the front on the descent, but Chursina attacked again to drop Franz.



The chase group behind grew bigger as more and more riders made their way back, but there was no agreement to chase down Chursina, whose advantage grew to almost two minutes again. At 11km from the line, Van der Breggen tried to attack from the group, but Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) shut down this attempt immediately.



Chursina took no risks on the wet roads in the final kilometres to win her first Women’s WorldTour stage; Franz and Christoforou were caught by the peloton that was led home by Barnes and Dideriksen.

Brief results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 2:29:28 2 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:11 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 5 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 6 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 7 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 8 Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women 9 Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 10 Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope