Anna van der Breggen wins Vuelta a Burgos Feminas

Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) won stage 4 of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, finishing atop the 12.5-kilometre climb to Lagunas de Neila. On a challenging climb, only European champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) could stay with the world champion to the finish line, but Van der Breggen countered Van Vleuten's sprint to take the stage win and the overall victory in the Spanish Women's WorldTour stage race.

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) came across the line in third place, followed by Pauliena Rooijakkers (Liv Racing), Clara Koppenburg (Rally Cycling), and Katrine Aalerud (Movistar Team), who had been in a big group of 30 riders that got away 50km from the finish.



“We needed to do something, the group in front had a lot of time at the beginning of the climb. We had Anna Shackley and Karol-Ann Canuel there, that was really good. But then Shackley was dropped from the first, so Karol started to do some work, and then Demi did a lot of work with a high speed. It was hard until the finish, and it was really steep in the end. I tried to make the best of it, and it worked out. I was feeling well, so I was waiting and had something left to counter an attack. In the end, I put the speed up a bit and it was enough to win,” the overall winner recounted the final climb," Van der Breggen said.



“It is a really nice climb, it is good to have a climb like this in the race. I think it was also a bit of a waiting game in the stages until now because we all knew this was the hardest part. It was great to have Niamh today in the leader’s jersey, she is 20 years old, and was actually leading three classifications going into the stage. We had a really good stage race here."

How it unfolded

None of the attacks on the first half of the 121.6-kilometre stage lasted for very long, but with 50 kilometres to go, a large group of 30 riders got away and built an advantage of 1:40 minutes.



This gap was reduced on the first climb of the day, cresting 23km from the finish, but some 14 riders still entered the finishing climb with an advantage of about 45 seconds. Halfway up the climb, only Amanda Spratt (Team BikeExchange), Aalerud, Anna Shackley (Team SD Worx), and Koppenburg remained in front, gaining time on the peloton again.



With an advantage of 1:30 minutes at the five-kilometre mark, Spratt and Aalerud dropped their two companions who, however, were able to come back. In the peloton, Canuel was leading the chase as more and more riders lost contact.



Spratt attacked again inside four kilometres to go, taking Aalerud with her, while Vollering now took over the chasing duties in the peloton. Koppenburg and Shackley came back to the front yet again with 2.5km left, though Shackley was dropped for good shortly afterwards.



Vollering had reduced the gap to 27 seconds at the two-kilometre mark, with only Van der Breggen, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Team SD Worx), Van Vleuten, Rooijakkers, and Fisher-Black left on her wheel.



Uttrup Ludwig and Fisher-Black had to let go with 1.5km to go, and Moolman-Pasio dropped back to help the young New Zealander. Still led by Vollering, the favourites caught Spratt, who could not keep up, Rooijakkers also having to leave a gap as Vollering finally moved over with 1,100 metres left to race, still some 15 seconds behind Koppenburg and Aalerud.



Van der Breggen now took over the chase with only Van Vleuten on her wheel, but Vollering came back again after the one-kilometre mark and went to the front one final time, catching Koppenburg and Aalerud and then dropping them 700 metres from the line.



After that last turn, Vollering had to let go with 550 metres to go, and Van der Breggen led all the way to the line. Van Vleuten tried to attack her in one of the final turns, but Van der Breggen countered the acceleration well to win the stage and the overall classification as well as the points and mountain classifications.

Fisher-Black won the U23 classification.

With her second place overall, Van Vleuten took the lead in the Women’s WorldTour ranking from Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 3:24:15 2 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 3 Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:20 4 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 0:00:35 5 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling 0:00:37 6 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women 0:00:51 7 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:04 8 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 0:01:06 9 Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:09 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:17 11 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:25 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:27 13 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 14 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:34 15 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 0:01:43 16 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing 0:01:42 17 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:46 18 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 19 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:51 20 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:01:54 21 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:02:03 22 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 23 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing 0:02:09 24 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:02:10 25 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:14 26 Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 27 Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:41 28 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:02:48 29 Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:02:57 30 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:00 31 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:03:08 32 Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:18 33 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:03:33 34 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 35 Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 36 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 37 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 0:03:51 38 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:52 39 Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:03:59 40 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:04:07 41 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 0:04:27 42 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 43 Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:04:30 44 Vita Heine (Nor) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:04:34 45 Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:38 46 Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:04:49 47 Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:05:00 48 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx 0:05:57 49 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 50 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 51 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport 0:06:10 52 Maaike Coljé (Ned) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:07:17 53 Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:07:43 54 Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:08:16 55 Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:08:21 56 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Instafund Racing 0:08:32 57 Isabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing 0:08:40 58 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:11 59 Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:09:48 60 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:10:18 61 Fie Osterby (Den) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:10:30 62 Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 63 Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:10:33 64 Lija Laizane (Lat) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:10:49 65 Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:10:53 66 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 67 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:11:00 68 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:11:48 69 Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:11:52 70 Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:12:06 71 Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:12:33 72 Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:12:51 73 Vera Looser (Nam) Instafund Racing 0:13:43 74 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 0:13:48 75 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:13:50 76 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:14:00 77 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 78 Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 79 Georgia Williams (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:14:11 80 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:14:26 81 Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women 82 Rachel Langdon (GBr) Instafund Racing 0:14:48 83 Lydia Iglesias Bares (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:15:20 84 Nerea Nuño Iglesias (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 85 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:15:34 86 Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:16:07 87 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport 0:18:55 88 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport 89 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 90 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:19:00 91 Luciana Roland (Arg) Women Cycling Sport 0:19:28 DNF Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo DNF Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana DNF Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing DNF Lotta Henttala (Fin) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team DNF Alba Leonardo Sanchez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte DNF Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo DNS Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team

Finish Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 25 2 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 20 3 Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 16 4 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 14 5 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling 12 6 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women 10 7 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 9 8 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 8 9 Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 7 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 6 11 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 13 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 15 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 1

Mountain 1 - Alto del Collado de Vilviestre Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 6 2 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4 3 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 1

Mountain 2 - Lagunas de Neila Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 30 2 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 25 3 Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 20 4 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 16 5 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling 12 6 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women 10 7 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 8 8 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 6 9 Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 4 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3 11 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Young rider Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 14 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3:25:49 15 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 0:00:09 18 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:12 26 Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 0:00:40 27 Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:07 29 Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:01:23 31 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:01:34 32 Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:01:44 33 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:01:59 37 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 0:02:17 43 Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:56 45 Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:04 54 Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:06:42 55 Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:06:47 59 Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:08:14 62 Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:08:56 65 Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:09:19 67 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:09:26 71 Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:10:59 72 Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:11:17 76 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:12:26 88 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport 0:17:21 90 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:17:26

Team Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team SD Worx 10:14:11 2 Liv Racing 0:03:00 3 Team BikeExchange 0:03:03 4 Movistar Team Women 0:03:24 5 Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:31 6 Rally Cycling 0:04:54 7 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:05:50 8 A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:05:59 9 Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:06:15 10 Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:09:55 11 Valcar-Travel & Service 0:10:49 12 Trek-Segafredo 0:11:53 13 Massi Tactic Women Team 0:15:14 14 Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:15:53 15 Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:19:36 16 Women Cycling Sport 0:27:30 17 Bizkaia-Durango 0:29:01 18 Instafund Racing 0:29:29 19 Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:31:25

Final general classificaton after stage 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 11:23:55 2 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 0:00:03 3 Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:23 4 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling 0:00:59 5 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women 0:01:02 6 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:04 7 Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:07 8 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 0:01:09 9 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 10 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:25 11 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:27 12 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 0:01:41 13 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:45 14 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:47 15 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing 0:01:53 16 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:54 17 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 18 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:02:06 19 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:08 20 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing 0:02:12 21 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:13 22 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:02:21 23 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:26 24 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:02:33 25 Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 0:02:40 26 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 27 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:02:59 28 Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:03:36 29 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:42 30 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:03:47 31 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:03:57 32 Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:04:02 33 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 0:04:05 34 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 0:05:21 35 Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team 36 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:06:16 37 Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:06:25 38 Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:06:32 39 Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:07:57 40 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 41 Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:08:05 42 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:08:34 43 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:08:54 44 Vita Heine (Nor) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:09:22 45 Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:10:39 46 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx 0:11:07 47 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:42 48 Maaike Coljé (Ned) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:12:18 49 Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:13:06 50 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 0:13:14 51 Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:13:22 52 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Instafund Racing 0:13:45 53 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:14:25 54 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:14:29 55 Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:46 56 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:15:31 57 Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:15:42 58 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:16:14 59 Isabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing 0:16:19 60 Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:17:07 61 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport 0:17:27 62 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:19:01 63 Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:19:47 64 Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:20:00 65 Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:20:42 66 Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:21:32 67 Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:21:34 68 Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:21:38 69 Lija Laizane (Lat) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:22:02 70 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:23:02 71 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:23:13 72 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:23:24 73 Georgia Williams (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:23:36 74 Fie Osterby (Den) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:23:50 75 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:24:08 76 Rachel Langdon (GBr) Instafund Racing 0:24:16 77 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:25:03 78 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:25:21 79 Vera Looser (Nam) Instafund Racing 0:25:41 80 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:26:18 81 Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:26:39 82 Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women 0:27:05 83 Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:27:16 84 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:41 85 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport 0:31:19 86 Nerea Nuño Iglesias (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:31:45 87 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 0:32:47 88 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:33:10 89 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport 0:36:27 90 Lydia Iglesias Bares (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:40:55 91 Luciana Roland (Arg) Women Cycling Sport 0:41:37 92 Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:41:42

Point classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 41 2 Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 40 3 Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 37 4 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 34 5 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 34 6 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 30 7 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 30 8 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 29 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 27 10 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 25 11 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 22 12 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing 18 13 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 16 14 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 15 15 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 14 16 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling 12 17 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 12 18 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women 10 19 Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 10 20 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 10 21 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 9 22 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 9 23 Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women 8 24 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 7 25 Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 26 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 5 27 Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 5 28 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 29 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling 4 30 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange 4 31 Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 4 32 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 3 33 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange 3 34 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 32 2 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 25 3 Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 20 4 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 18 5 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 18 6 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 15 7 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling 12 8 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women 11 9 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 11 10 Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 10 11 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 10 12 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 9 13 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 6 14 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 6 15 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 6 16 Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 4 17 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 18 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 2 19 Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 2 20 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport 2 21 Vera Looser (Nam) Instafund Racing 2 22 Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 1

Young rider classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 12 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 11:25:36 13 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:04 19 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:27 25 Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 0:00:59 31 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:02:16 32 Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:21 33 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 0:02:24 38 Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:04:51 41 Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:06:24 42 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:06:53 49 Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:11:25 51 Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:11:41 55 Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:05 63 Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:18:06 64 Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:18:19 65 Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:19:01 66 Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:19:51 68 Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:19:57 70 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:21:21 71 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:21:32 83 Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:25:35 85 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport 0:29:38 88 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:31:29