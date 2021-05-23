Trending

Anna van der Breggen wins Vuelta a Burgos Feminas

World champion claims stage 4 finale and overall title at Lagunas de Neila

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrates at arrival during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen beats Annemiek van Vleuten to win stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) wins stage 4 and the 2021 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team UCI Womens World Tour Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten moves into the Women's WorldTour lead (Image credit: Getty Images)
LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Green Points Jersey celebrates at podium during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen secures the points jersey too (Image credit: Getty Images)
SARGENTES DE LA LORA SPAIN MAY 20 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx during the 6th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 1 a 100km stage from Villadiego to Sargentes de la Lora 1013m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 20 2021 in Sargentes de la Lora Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen (Image credit: Getty Images)
LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Anna Shackley of United Kingdom and Team SD Worx during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna Shackey (SD Worx) during stage 4 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Anastasia Chursina of Russia and Ale Btc Ljubljana Team during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anastasia Chursina (Ale) during stage 4 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen and overnight race leader Niamh Fisher-Black during stage 4 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 The Peloton passing through Palacios de la Sierra during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m Landscape VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton racing during stage 4 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Nicole Hanselmann of Switzerland and Team Burgos Alimenta Women Cycling Sport during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Nicole Hanselmann during stage 4 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Team Canyon SRAM Racing during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Chabbey leading the break during stage 4 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Lauretta Hanson of Australia and Team Trek Segafredo during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lauretta Hanson (Trek-Segafredo) during stage 4 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Hannah Barnes of United Kingdom and Team Canyon SRAM Racing KarolAnn Canuel of Canada and Team SD Worx Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Team Canyon SRAM Racing during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Canyon-SRAM at the front of the bunch during stage 4 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Georgia Williams of New Zealand and Team BikeExchange during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

eorgia Williams (Team BikeExchange) during stage 4 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand and Team SD Worx Purple Leader Jersey at start in Quintanar de la Sierra during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Niamh Fisher-Black in the overall leader's jersey at the start of stage 4 at the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand and Team SD Worx Purple Leader Jersey at start in Quintanar de la Sierra during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Niamh Fisher-Black in the purple leader's jersey stage 4 at the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands Anna Shackley of United Kingdom Demi Vollering of Netherlands Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand Purple Leader Jersey Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa KarolAnn Canuel of Canada and Team SD Worx at start in Quintanar de la Sierra during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

SD Worx ahead of stage 4 at the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Sarah Roy of Australia and Team BikeExchange during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Sarah Roy (Team BikeExchange) stage 4 at the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Clara Koppenburg of Germany and Team Rally Cycling Anna Shackley of United Kingdom and Team SD Worx Katrine Aalerud of Norway and Movistar Team Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team BikeExchange Eider Merino Cortazar of Spain and AR Monex Womens Pro Cycling Team during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The group at the bottom of the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images)
Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) wins stage 4 and the 2021 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo at arrival during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini finishes 12th (Image credit: Getty Images)
LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo at arrival during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini finishes stage 4 in 12th place (Image credit: Getty Images)
LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrates at podium during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen wins stage 4 at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)
LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Anna Shackley of United Kingdom and Team SD Worx White Best Young Jersey celebrates at podium during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Niamh Fisher-Black wins youth classification at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)
LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 23 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Purple Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 6th Vuelta A Burgos Feminas 2021 Stage 4 a 1216km stage from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas De Neila 1870m VueltaBurgos BurgosFem UCIWWT on May 23 2021 in Lagunas De Neila Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen wins Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) won stage 4 of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, finishing atop the 12.5-kilometre climb to Lagunas de Neila. On a challenging climb, only European champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) could stay with the world champion to the finish line, but Van der Breggen countered Van Vleuten's sprint to take the stage win and the overall victory in the Spanish Women's WorldTour stage race.

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) came across the line in third place, followed by Pauliena Rooijakkers (Liv Racing), Clara Koppenburg (Rally Cycling), and Katrine Aalerud (Movistar Team), who had been in a big group of 30 riders that got away 50km from the finish.

“We needed to do something, the group in front had a lot of time at the beginning of the climb. We had Anna Shackley and Karol-Ann Canuel there, that was really good. But then Shackley was dropped from the first, so Karol started to do some work, and then Demi did a lot of work with a high speed. It was hard until the finish, and it was really steep in the end. I tried to make the best of it, and it worked out. I was feeling well, so I was waiting and had something left to counter an attack. In the end, I put the speed up a bit and it was enough to win,” the overall winner recounted the final climb," Van der Breggen said.

“It is a really nice climb, it is good to have a climb like this in the race. I think it was also a bit of a waiting game in the stages until now because we all knew this was the hardest part. It was great to have Niamh today in the leader’s jersey, she is 20 years old, and was actually leading three classifications going into the stage. We had a really good stage race here."

How it unfolded

None of the attacks on the first half of the 121.6-kilometre stage lasted for very long, but with 50 kilometres to go, a large group of 30 riders got away and built an advantage of 1:40 minutes.

This gap was reduced on the first climb of the day, cresting 23km from the finish, but some 14 riders still entered the finishing climb with an advantage of about 45 seconds. Halfway up the climb, only Amanda Spratt (Team BikeExchange), Aalerud, Anna Shackley (Team SD Worx), and Koppenburg remained in front, gaining time on the peloton again.

With an advantage of 1:30 minutes at the five-kilometre mark, Spratt and Aalerud dropped their two companions who, however, were able to come back. In the peloton, Canuel was leading the chase as more and more riders lost contact.

Spratt attacked again inside four kilometres to go, taking Aalerud with her, while Vollering now took over the chasing duties in the peloton. Koppenburg and Shackley came back to the front yet again with 2.5km left, though Shackley was dropped for good shortly afterwards.

Vollering had reduced the gap to 27 seconds at the two-kilometre mark, with only Van der Breggen, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Team SD Worx), Van Vleuten, Rooijakkers, and Fisher-Black left on her wheel.

Uttrup Ludwig and Fisher-Black had to let go with 1.5km to go, and Moolman-Pasio dropped back to help the young New Zealander. Still led by Vollering, the favourites caught Spratt, who could not keep up, Rooijakkers also having to leave a gap as Vollering finally moved over with 1,100 metres left to race, still some 15 seconds behind Koppenburg and Aalerud.

Van der Breggen now took over the chase with only Van Vleuten on her wheel, but Vollering came back again after the one-kilometre mark and went to the front one final time, catching Koppenburg and Aalerud and then dropping them 700 metres from the line.

After that last turn, Vollering had to let go with 550 metres to go, and Van der Breggen led all the way to the line. Van Vleuten tried to attack her in one of the final turns, but Van der Breggen countered the acceleration well to win the stage and the overall classification as well as the points and mountain classifications. 

Fisher-Black won the U23 classification. 

With her second place overall, Van Vleuten took the lead in the Women’s WorldTour ranking from Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 3:24:15
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
3Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:20
4Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 0:00:35
5Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling 0:00:37
6Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women 0:00:51
7Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:04
8Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 0:01:06
9Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:09
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:17
11Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:25
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:27
13Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
14Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:34
15Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 0:01:43
16Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing 0:01:42
17Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:46
18Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
19Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:51
20Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:01:54
21Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:02:03
22Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07
23Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing 0:02:09
24Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:02:10
25Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:14
26Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx
27Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:41
28Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:02:48
29Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:02:57
30Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:00
31Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:03:08
32Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:18
33Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:03:33
34Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
35Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
36Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
37Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 0:03:51
38Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:52
39Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:03:59
40Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:04:07
41Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 0:04:27
42Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
43Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:04:30
44Vita Heine (Nor) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:04:34
45Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:38
46Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:04:49
47Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:05:00
48Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx 0:05:57
49Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
50Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
51Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport 0:06:10
52Maaike Coljé (Ned) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:07:17
53Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:07:43
54Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:08:16
55Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:08:21
56Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Instafund Racing 0:08:32
57Isabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing 0:08:40
58Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:11
59Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:09:48
60Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:10:18
61Fie Osterby (Den) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:10:30
62Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
63Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:10:33
64Lija Laizane (Lat) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:10:49
65Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:10:53
66Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
67Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:11:00
68Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:11:48
69Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:11:52
70Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:12:06
71Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:12:33
72Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:12:51
73Vera Looser (Nam) Instafund Racing 0:13:43
74Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 0:13:48
75Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:13:50
76Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:14:00
77Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
78Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
79Georgia Williams (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:14:11
80Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:14:26
81Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women
82Rachel Langdon (GBr) Instafund Racing 0:14:48
83Lydia Iglesias Bares (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:15:20
84Nerea Nuño Iglesias (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
85Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:15:34
86Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:16:07
87Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport 0:18:55
88Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport
89Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
90Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:19:00
91Luciana Roland (Arg) Women Cycling Sport 0:19:28
DNFLauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
DNFLaura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
DNFAlice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
DNFLotta Henttala (Fin) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
DNFAlba Leonardo Sanchez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
DNFElynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
DNSMireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team

Finish
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 25
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 20
3Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 16
4Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 14
5Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling 12
6Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women 10
7Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 9
8Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 8
9Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 7
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 6
11Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4
13Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 3
14Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2
15Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 1

Mountain 1 - Alto del Collado de Vilviestre
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 6
2Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4
3Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 2
4Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 1

Mountain 2 - Lagunas de Neila
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 30
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 25
3Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 20
4Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 16
5Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling 12
6Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women 10
7Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 8
8Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 6
9Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 4
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3
11Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Young rider
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
14Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3:25:49
15Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 0:00:09
18Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:12
26Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 0:00:40
27Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:07
29Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:01:23
31Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:01:34
32Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:01:44
33Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:01:59
37Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 0:02:17
43Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:56
45Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:04
54Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:06:42
55Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:06:47
59Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:08:14
62Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:08:56
65Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:09:19
67Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:09:26
71Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:10:59
72Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:11:17
76Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:12:26
88Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport 0:17:21
90Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:17:26

Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team SD Worx 10:14:11
2Liv Racing 0:03:00
3Team BikeExchange 0:03:03
4Movistar Team Women 0:03:24
5Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:31
6Rally Cycling 0:04:54
7FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:05:50
8A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:05:59
9Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:06:15
10Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:09:55
11Valcar-Travel & Service 0:10:49
12Trek-Segafredo 0:11:53
13Massi Tactic Women Team 0:15:14
14Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:15:53
15Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:19:36
16Women Cycling Sport 0:27:30
17Bizkaia-Durango 0:29:01
18Instafund Racing 0:29:29
19Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:31:25

Final general classificaton after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 11:23:55
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 0:00:03
3Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:23
4Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling 0:00:59
5Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women 0:01:02
6Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:04
7Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:07
8Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 0:01:09
9Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
10Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:25
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:27
12Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 0:01:41
13Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:45
14Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:47
15Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing 0:01:53
16Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:54
17Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01
18Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:02:06
19Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:08
20Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing 0:02:12
21Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:13
22Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:02:21
23Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:26
24Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:02:33
25Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 0:02:40
26Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
27Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:02:59
28Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:03:36
29Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:42
30Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:03:47
31Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:03:57
32Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:04:02
33Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 0:04:05
34Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 0:05:21
35Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
36Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:06:16
37Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:06:25
38Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:06:32
39Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:07:57
40Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
41Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:08:05
42Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:08:34
43Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:08:54
44Vita Heine (Nor) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:09:22
45Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:10:39
46Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx 0:11:07
47Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:42
48Maaike Coljé (Ned) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:12:18
49Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:13:06
50Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 0:13:14
51Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:13:22
52Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Instafund Racing 0:13:45
53Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:14:25
54Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:14:29
55Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:46
56Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:15:31
57Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:15:42
58Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:16:14
59Isabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing 0:16:19
60Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:17:07
61Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport 0:17:27
62Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:19:01
63Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:19:47
64Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:20:00
65Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:20:42
66Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:21:32
67Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:21:34
68Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:21:38
69Lija Laizane (Lat) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:22:02
70Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:23:02
71Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:23:13
72Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:23:24
73Georgia Williams (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:23:36
74Fie Osterby (Den) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:23:50
75Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:24:08
76Rachel Langdon (GBr) Instafund Racing 0:24:16
77Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:25:03
78Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:25:21
79Vera Looser (Nam) Instafund Racing 0:25:41
80Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:26:18
81Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:26:39
82Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women 0:27:05
83Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:27:16
84Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:41
85Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport 0:31:19
86Nerea Nuño Iglesias (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:31:45
87Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 0:32:47
88Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:33:10
89Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport 0:36:27
90Lydia Iglesias Bares (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:40:55
91Luciana Roland (Arg) Women Cycling Sport 0:41:37
92Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:41:42

Point classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 41
2Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 40
3Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 37
4Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 34
5Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 34
6Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 30
7Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 30
8Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 29
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 27
10Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 25
11Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 22
12Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing 18
13Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 16
14Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 15
15Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 14
16Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling 12
17Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 12
18Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women 10
19Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 10
20Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 10
21Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 9
22Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 9
23Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women 8
24Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 7
25Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6
26Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 5
27Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 5
28Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4
29Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling 4
30Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange 4
31Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 4
32Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 3
33Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange 3
34Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 32
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 25
3Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 20
4Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 18
5Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 18
6Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 15
7Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling 12
8Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women 11
9Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 11
10Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 10
11Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 10
12Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 9
13Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 6
14Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 6
15Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 6
16Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 4
17Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
18Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 2
19Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 2
20Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport 2
21Vera Looser (Nam) Instafund Racing 2
22Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 1

Young rider classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
12Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 11:25:36
13Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:04
19Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:27
25Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 0:00:59
31Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:02:16
32Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:21
33Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 0:02:24
38Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:04:51
41Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:06:24
42Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:06:53
49Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:11:25
51Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:11:41
55Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:05
63Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:18:06
64Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:18:19
65Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:19:01
66Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:19:51
68Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:19:57
70Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:21:21
71Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:21:32
83Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:25:35
85Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport 0:29:38
88Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:31:29

Team classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team SD Worx 34:13:12
2Team BikeExchange 0:03:21
3Liv Racing 0:03:35
4Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:04:19
5Movistar Team Women 0:05:51
6Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:05:52
7A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:07:12
8FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:11:01
9Rally Cycling 0:15:55
10Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:15:58
11Valcar-Travel & Service 0:16:44
12Trek-Segafredo 0:22:24
13Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:25:32
14Massi Tactic Women Team 0:25:34
15Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:35:41
16Women Cycling Sport 0:47:58
17Instafund Racing 0:49:18
18Bizkaia-Durango 0:49:54
19Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 1:10:17

Latest on Cyclingnews