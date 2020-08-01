Remco Evenepoel wins Vuelta a Burgos

Image 1 of 12 Image 2 of 12 Image 3 of 12 Image 4 of 12 Image 5 of 12 Image 6 of 12 Image 7 of 12 Image 8 of 12 Image 9 of 12 Image 10 of 12 Image 11 of 12 Image 12 of 12
Ivan Sosa (Ineos) has won on the Lagunas de Neila summit finish for a third consecutive year in the Vuelta a Burgos, while Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) has taken the overall victory.
Sosa attacked in the final kilometre from a small group of favourites to solo to the stage win.
The leader since stage three, Evenepoel struggled slightly when Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren) launched multiple attacks on the final, ultra-steep, four kilometre climb.
But the young Belgian hung on tenaciously to finish third on the stage, just a few seconds, behind Landa, who moved up to second overall.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
| 3:47:56
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
| 0:00:09
|3
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
| 0:00:11
|4
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
| 0:00:38
|5
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
| 0:00:43
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
| 0:00:44
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
| 0:00:58
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
| 0:01:02
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
| 0:01:10
|10
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
| 0:01:12
Final general classification after stage 5
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
| 19:14:42
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
| 0:00:30
|3
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
| 0:01:12
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
| 0:01:26
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
| 0:01:40
|6
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
| 0:01:58
|7
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
| 0:02:25
|8
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
| 0:02:34
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
| 0:02:36
|10
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
| 0:03:00