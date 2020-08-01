Remco Evenepoel wins Vuelta a Burgos

Image 1 of 12 Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 12 LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN AUGUST 01 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Purple Leader Jersey during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 5 a 158km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1872m VueltaBurgos on August 01 2020 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 12 LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN AUGUST 01 Angel Madrazo Ruiz of Spain and Team BurgosBH Arjen Livyns of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB Daniel Navarro Garcia of Spain and Team Israel StartUp Nation Breakaway during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 5 a 158km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1872m VueltaBurgos on August 01 2020 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 12 LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN AUGUST 01 Simon Yates of The United Kingdom and Team MitcheltonScott during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 5 a 158km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1872m VueltaBurgos on August 01 2020 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 12 LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN AUGUST 01 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo of Colombia and Team INEOS during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 5 a 158km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1872m VueltaBurgos on August 01 2020 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 12 LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN AUGUST 01 Start Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team TrekSegafredo Covarrubias Village during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 5 a 158km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1872m VueltaBurgos on August 01 2020 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 12 LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN AUGUST 01 Michael Mrkv of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Purple Leader Jersey Peloton during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 5 a 158km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1872m VueltaBurgos on August 01 2020 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 12 LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN AUGUST 01 Mauro Finetto of Italy and Team Nippo Delko Provence Daniel Navarro Garcia of Spain and Team Israel StartUp Nation Breakaway during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 5 a 158km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1872m VueltaBurgos on August 01 2020 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 12 LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN AUGUST 01 Start Nicholas Dlamini of South Africa and Team NTT Pro Cycling Covarrubias Village during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 5 a 158km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1872m VueltaBurgos on August 01 2020 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 12 LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN AUGUST 01 Start Joo Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep White Best Young Jersey Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Purple Leader Jersey Gotzon Martin Sanz of Spain and Team EuskaltelEuskadi Red Mountain Jersey Covarrubias Village Peloton during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 5 a 158km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1872m VueltaBurgos on August 01 2020 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 12 LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN AUGUST 01 Angel Madrazo Ruiz of Spain and Team BurgosBH Breakaway during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 5 a 158km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1872m VueltaBurgos on August 01 2020 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 12 LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN AUGUST 01 Alessandro Fancellu of Italy and Kometa Xstra Cycling Team Lionel Taminiaux of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB Ben OConnor of Australia and Team NTT Pro Cycling Simone Velasco of Italy and Team GazpromRusvelo Breakaway during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 5 a 158km stage from Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila 1872m VueltaBurgos on August 01 2020 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ivan Sosa (Ineos) has won on the Lagunas de Neila summit finish for a third consecutive year in the Vuelta a Burgos, while Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) has taken the overall victory.

Sosa attacked in the final kilometre from a small group of favourites to solo to the stage win.

The leader since stage three, Evenepoel struggled slightly when Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren) launched multiple attacks on the final, ultra-steep, four kilometre climb.

But the young Belgian hung on tenaciously to finish third on the stage, just a few seconds, behind Landa, who moved up to second overall.

More to follow...

Results

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 3:47:56 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:09 3 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:11 4 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:38 5 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:43 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:44 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:58 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:02 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:10 10 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:12