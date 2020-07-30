Vuelta a Burgos: Evenepoel takes control on Picón Blanco

Image 1 of 21 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 21 Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 21 Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Merida) at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 21 Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) in his last day as race leader (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 21 Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 21 Christian Knees (Team Ineos) leads the chase (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 21 Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 21 Gotzon Martin Sanz (EuskaltelEuskadi) in the mountains jersey, with Jetse Bol (BurgosBH) at the head of the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 21 Andrea Bagioli and João Almeida (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 21 World champion Mads Pedersen is recognizable even with the mask (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 21 Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 21 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 21 Fernando Gaviria in the points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 21 Nicholas Dlamini (NTT Pro Team) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 21 Nicholas Dlamini (NTT Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 21 Mrton Dina (Kometa Xstra), Edward Theuns (Trek Segafredo), Roger Adria Oliveras and Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Kern Pharma) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 21 Remco Evenepoel interviewed before the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 21 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 21 Remco Evenepoel at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 21 Nikita Stalnov (Astana) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 21 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) stormed to victory at the end of dramatic stage 3 of the Vuelta Burgos, winning ahead of George Bennett (Jumbo Visma) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren).

Evenepoel attacked from an elite group of leaders on the final climb and just under 2km to go and rode away from all of his rivals to take the win and the overall lead in the race with two stages to go.

The young Belgian’s move came after another day of crosswinds and intense racing in Burgos before the Deceuninck rider timed his winning move to perfection.

Evenepoel finished 18 seconds clear of Bennett on the line and now leads the race by the same margin.

The stage came down to a straight-out battle on the slopes of Picón Blanco with Mitchelton-Scott appearing to hold the upper hand when they hit the front inside the final 6km. The Australian team had four riders - Esteban Chaves, Jack Haig, Simon Yates and Mikel Nieve – on the front as they set about splitting the already weakened peloton.

Up ahead Roger Adrià (Kern Pharma) ploughed at the front of the race, having broken away from the day’s early move but the young rider was no match in the closing kilometres as Chaves launched two stinging attacks.

The Colombian dragged Bennett and Evenepoel with him as last year’s Giro d’Italia winner Richard Carapaz valiantly fought to make contact. Last year’s winner Ivan Sosa and Alejandro Valverde were two of the earlier casualties from Mitchelton-Scott's pace but when Chaves attacked for a second time only Bennett and Evenepoel could follow. The Mitchelton rider’s latest attack brought Adria into view and Evenepoel used that moment to unleash a blistering attack without even moving out of the saddle. He tore past the fading Adria and quickly established a winning margin.

Chaves would eventually fade before the line, with Landa snatching third at 32 seconds, while Carapaz and Fabio Aru would break into the top-10 on the stage.

“There was a lot of wind, especially in the last few kilometres,” Evenepoel said at the finish.

“The last kilometre was really hard. I was already going flat out and there was a full headwind, but the wind was the same for everyone and I could hear my gap was increasing. For sure, without the team, I wouldn’t have achieved this victory. They kept me out of the wind all day and they brought me bottles. It was my job to finish it off, as a thank you to the team.

“The first goal was not to lose time. Then in my ear, the DS told me to try something because he could see on the television that I was still pretty fresh, and the others were suffering. I was on the limit, but if you don’t risk, you don’t win. It’s not in the pocket yet [for the GC], there are still two big days to go.”

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3:59:09 2 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:18 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:32 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:35 5 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:45 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:52 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 9 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:20 10 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott