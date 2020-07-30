Trending

Vuelta a Burgos: Evenepoel takes control on Picón Blanco

Deceuninck-QuickStep rider solos to race lead as Großschartner fades

Stage 3: Sargentes de La Lora - Picón Blanco

Image 1 of 21

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN JULY 30 Arrival Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Celebration during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 3 a 150km stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Espinosa de los Monteros Picn Blanco 1486m VueltaBurgos on July 30 2020 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 21

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN JULY 30 Felix Grossschartner of Austria and Team BoraHansgrohe Purple Leader Jersey during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 3 a 150km stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Espinosa de los Monteros Picn Blanco 1486m VueltaBurgos on July 30 2020 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 21

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN JULY 30 Start Mikel Landa Meana of Spain and Team Bahrain McLaren Sargentes de la Lora Village during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 3 a 150km stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Espinosa de los Monteros Picn Blanco 1486m VueltaBurgos on July 30 2020 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Merida) at the start (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 21

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN JULY 30 Felix Grossschartner of Austria and Team BoraHansgrohe Purple Leader Jersey during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 3 a 150km stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Espinosa de los Monteros Picn Blanco 1486m VueltaBurgos on July 30 2020 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) in his last day as race leader (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 21

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN JULY 30 Start Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team TrekSegafredo Sargentes de la Lora Village during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 3 a 150km stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Espinosa de los Monteros Picn Blanco 1486m VueltaBurgos on July 30 2020 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 21

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN JULY 30 Christian Knees of Germany and Team INEOS Peloton during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 3 a 150km stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Espinosa de los Monteros Picn Blanco 1486m VueltaBurgos on July 30 2020 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Christian Knees (Team Ineos) leads the chase (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 21

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN JULY 30 Start Matteo Trentin of Italy and CCC Team Sargentes de la Lora Village during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 3 a 150km stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Espinosa de los Monteros Picn Blanco 1486m VueltaBurgos on July 30 2020 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) at the start (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 21

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN JULY 30 Gotzon Martin Sanz of Spain and Team EuskaltelEuskadi Red Mountain Jersey Jetse Bol of The Netherlands and Team BurgosBH during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 3 a 150km stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Espinosa de los Monteros Picn Blanco 1486m VueltaBurgos on July 30 2020 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Gotzon Martin Sanz (EuskaltelEuskadi) in the mountains jersey, with Jetse Bol (BurgosBH) at the head of the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 21

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN JULY 30 Start Andrea Bagioli of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Joo Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Shane Archbold of New Zealand and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Sargentes de la Lora Village during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 3 a 150km stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Espinosa de los Monteros Picn Blanco 1486m VueltaBurgos on July 30 2020 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Andrea Bagioli and João Almeida (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 21

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN JULY 30 Start Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team TrekSegafredo Sargentes de la Lora Village during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 3 a 150km stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Espinosa de los Monteros Picn Blanco 1486m VueltaBurgos on July 30 2020 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

World champion Mads Pedersen is recognizable even with the mask (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 21

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN JULY 30 Alto de La Mota 912m Peloton Landscape during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 3 a 150km stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Espinosa de los Monteros Picn Blanco 1486m VueltaBurgos on July 30 2020 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 21

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN JULY 30 Start Esteban Chaves of Colombia and Team MitcheltonScott Sargentes de la Lora Village during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 3 a 150km stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Espinosa de los Monteros Picn Blanco 1486m VueltaBurgos on July 30 2020 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 21

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN JULY 30 Start Fernando Gaviria Rendon of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates Green Points Jersey Sargentes de la Lora Village during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 3 a 150km stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Espinosa de los Monteros Picn Blanco 1486m VueltaBurgos on July 30 2020 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Fernando Gaviria in the points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 21

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN JULY 30 Start Nicholas Dlamini of South Africa and Team NTT Pro Cycling Sargentes de la Lora Village during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 3 a 150km stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Espinosa de los Monteros Picn Blanco 1486m VueltaBurgos on July 30 2020 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Nicholas Dlamini (NTT Pro Team) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 21

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN JULY 30 Start Nicholas Dlamini of South Africa and Team NTT Pro Cycling Sargentes de la Lora Village during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 3 a 150km stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Espinosa de los Monteros Picn Blanco 1486m VueltaBurgos on July 30 2020 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Nicholas Dlamini (NTT Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 21

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN JULY 30 Mrton Dina of Hungary and Kometa Xstra Cycling Team Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team TrekSegafredo Roger Adria Oliveras of Spain and Team Kern Pharma Francisco Galvan Fernandez of Spain and Team Kern Pharma Breakaway during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 3 a 150km stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Espinosa de los Monteros Picn Blanco 1486m VueltaBurgos on July 30 2020 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Mrton Dina (Kometa Xstra), Edward Theuns (Trek Segafredo), Roger Adria Oliveras and Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Kern Pharma) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 21

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN JULY 30 Start Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Covid Safe measures The Wolfpack Mask Interview Press Media Sargentes de la Lora Village during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 3 a 150km stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Espinosa de los Monteros Picn Blanco 1486m VueltaBurgos on July 30 2020 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel interviewed before the start (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 21

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN JULY 30 Start Juan Pedro Lopez Perez of Spain and Team TrekSegafredo Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team TrekSegafredo Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team TrekSegafredo Sargentes de la Lora Village during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 3 a 150km stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Espinosa de los Monteros Picn Blanco 1486m VueltaBurgos on July 30 2020 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) at the start (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 21

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN JULY 30 Start Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Covid Safe measures The Wolfpack Mask Interview Press Media Sargentes de la Lora Village during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 3 a 150km stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Espinosa de los Monteros Picn Blanco 1486m VueltaBurgos on July 30 2020 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel at the start (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 21

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN JULY 30 Nikita Stalnov of Kazakhstan and Astana Pro Team during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 3 a 150km stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Espinosa de los Monteros Picn Blanco 1486m VueltaBurgos on July 30 2020 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Nikita Stalnov (Astana) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 21

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN JULY 30 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 3 a 150km stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Espinosa de los Monteros Picn Blanco 1486m VueltaBurgos on July 30 2020 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) stormed to victory at the end of dramatic stage 3 of the Vuelta Burgos, winning ahead of George Bennett (Jumbo Visma) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren).

Evenepoel attacked from an elite group of leaders on the final climb and just under 2km to go and rode away from all of his rivals to take the win and the overall lead in the race with two stages to go. 

The young Belgian’s move came after another day of crosswinds and intense racing in Burgos before the Deceuninck rider timed his winning move to perfection.

Evenepoel finished 18 seconds clear of Bennett on the line and now leads the race by the same margin.

The stage came down to a straight-out battle on the slopes of Picón Blanco with Mitchelton-Scott appearing to hold the upper hand when they hit the front inside the final 6km. The Australian team had four riders - Esteban Chaves, Jack Haig, Simon Yates and Mikel Nieve – on the front as they set about splitting the already weakened peloton. 

Up ahead Roger Adrià (Kern Pharma) ploughed at the front of the race, having broken away from the day’s early move but the young rider was no match in the closing kilometres as Chaves launched two stinging attacks.

The Colombian dragged Bennett and Evenepoel with him as last year’s Giro d’Italia winner Richard Carapaz valiantly fought to make contact. Last year’s winner Ivan Sosa and Alejandro Valverde were two of the earlier casualties from Mitchelton-Scott's pace but when Chaves attacked for a second time only Bennett and Evenepoel could follow. The Mitchelton rider’s latest attack brought Adria into view and Evenepoel used that moment to unleash a blistering attack without even moving out of the saddle. He tore past the fading Adria and quickly established a winning margin.

Chaves would eventually fade before the line, with Landa snatching third at 32 seconds, while Carapaz and Fabio Aru would break into the top-10 on the stage.

“There was a lot of wind, especially in the last few kilometres,” Evenepoel said at the finish.

“The last kilometre was really hard. I was already going flat out and there was a full headwind, but the wind was the same for everyone and I could hear my gap was increasing. For sure, without the team, I wouldn’t have achieved this victory. They kept me out of the wind all day and they brought me bottles. It was my job to finish it off, as a thank you to the team.

“The first goal was not to lose time. Then in my ear, the DS told me to try something because he could see on the television that I was still pretty fresh, and the others were suffering. I was on the limit, but if you don’t risk, you don’t win. It’s not in the pocket yet [for the GC], there are still two big days to go.”

More to come!

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3:59:09
2George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:18
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:32
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:35
5João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:45
6Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:52
7Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
8Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03
9Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:20
10Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 11:35:16
2George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:18
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:32
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:35
5João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:45
6Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:00:52
7Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
8Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03
9David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:33
10Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:35

