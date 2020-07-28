Vuelta a Burgos: Grossschartner wins stage 1

Image 1 of 29 Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 29 Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 1 at the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 29 Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his stage win at the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 29 Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 1 at the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 29 Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his stage win at the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 29 João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished second behind Felix Großschartner on stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 29 Felix Großschartner took the first leader's jersey at the 2020 Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 29 Felix Großschartner wears a face mask on the podium after winning stage 1 of theVuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 29 Felix Großschartner touches elbows instead of shaking hands on the podium at the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 29 Felix Großschartner is the first leader of the 2020 Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 29 Gijs Leemreize crashed on stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos with Sergio Henao (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 29 Remco Evenepoel made several attacks during stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 29 Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) is back racing at the Vuelta a Burgos after recovering from the COVID-19 virus (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 29 Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos) won the 2019 Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 29 The early break of the day on stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 29 Yves Lampaert's temperature is checked before the start of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 29 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) at the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 29 Mark Cavendish rides with Bahrain McLaren teammate Mikel Landa at the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 29 A Team Ineos rider takes a bidon at the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 29 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 29 Richard Carapaz speaks to former Movistar teammate Marc Soler at the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 29 Pascal Eenkhoorn and George Bennett (Jumbo Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 29 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 29 Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 29 World champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 29 Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 29 Ivan Rovny (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 29 Sebastian Henao (Team Ineos) crashed on stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 29 Felix Grossschartner takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed a convincing victory on the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos, surging clear of the rest of the field on the sharp final incline to the Mirador del Castillo.

The Austrian sprang out of the saddle on the double-digit gradients on the lower slopes of the one-kilometre climb, and increased his gap over the chasers on the twisting, narrow, cobbled road to the medieval castle that overlooks Burgos.

Großschartner won by a full eight seconds on a finish where sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo won last year, with João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and Alex Aranburu (Astana) following home.

There was a further two-second gap to general classification contenders such as Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), and Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep), the latter having earlier embarked on an audacious solo mission as crosswinds battered the bunch.

In the first major international race since the coronavirus pandemic brought racing to a halt in March, Bora-Hansgrohe confirmed that they're hitting the ground running after their domination of last week's Sibiu Tour. After CCC Team had dominated the run-in to the final climb and Trek-Segafredo had started in pole position, Großschartner wasted no time in going on the attack and stole a march on the rest.

"I'm super happy. I checked the parcours yesterday and I saw it wasn't a bad finish for me," said the 26-year-old, who pulled on the first race leader's purple jersey.

"I have to say thanks to the team, they brought me to the perfect position on the last corner at the beginning of the climb. Then it was like the speed stopped a bit, so I went full gas and said, what can happen? If they catch me, they catch me. It's always better to be in front than to have to chase."

The opening day of the five-stage race was all about the double ascent of the steep, technical climb to the Mirador viewpoint, tackled first with 15km to go and then again for the finish. However, despite a sizeable peloton hitting it for the second time, the race had already exploded to life long before.

Shortly after a high-speed crash that led to the abandons of Sebastian Henao (Team Ineos) and Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma), the riders turned into a crosswind on an exposed section of road and the peloton split in three. It was only just coming back together, with 37km to go, when Evenepoel launched his solo move, carving out 45 seconds before being steadily pulled back under pressure from Movistar, and caught with 23km to go.

After an opportunistic attack from Willie Smit (Burgos-BH), Ineos dominated the first ascent of the Alto del Castillo, with Filippo Ganna leading the whole way up, Richard Carapaz and two-time champion Iván Sosa safely in his wheel. However, the British team then faded and didn't place a rider in the top 10, although Carapaz, Sosa, and Eddie Dunbar finished at 10 seconds, the same time as Landa.

With no bonus seconds, Grossschartner leads the race by eight seconds over Almeida, Valverde, and Aranburu, with Landa and Gaudu in fifth and sixth at 10 seconds. Rounding out the top 10 on the stage and on GC were Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural), Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe), Matteo Trentin (CCC Team), and Evenepoel.

A further 10 riders finished on the same time, including the Ineos trio, Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) but there was a further six seconds back to the next group featuring Enric Mas (Movistar), Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma).

Results

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:40:21 2 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:08 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:10 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 10 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 11 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 13 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 15 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Team Ineos 16 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 17 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB 18 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Nippo Delko Provence 0:00:16 19 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 21 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 23 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 27 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 28 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 29 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 30 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo