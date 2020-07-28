Vuelta a Burgos: Grossschartner wins stage 1
Bora-Hansgrohe rider takes the first leader's jersey
Stage 1 : Burgos - Burgos
Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed a convincing victory on the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos, surging clear of the rest of the field on the sharp final incline to the Mirador del Castillo.
The Austrian sprang out of the saddle on the double-digit gradients on the lower slopes of the one-kilometre climb, and increased his gap over the chasers on the twisting, narrow, cobbled road to the medieval castle that overlooks Burgos.
Großschartner won by a full eight seconds on a finish where sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo won last year, with João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and Alex Aranburu (Astana) following home.
There was a further two-second gap to general classification contenders such as Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), and Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep), the latter having earlier embarked on an audacious solo mission as crosswinds battered the bunch.
In the first major international race since the coronavirus pandemic brought racing to a halt in March, Bora-Hansgrohe confirmed that they're hitting the ground running after their domination of last week's Sibiu Tour. After CCC Team had dominated the run-in to the final climb and Trek-Segafredo had started in pole position, Großschartner wasted no time in going on the attack and stole a march on the rest.
"I'm super happy. I checked the parcours yesterday and I saw it wasn't a bad finish for me," said the 26-year-old, who pulled on the first race leader's purple jersey.
"I have to say thanks to the team, they brought me to the perfect position on the last corner at the beginning of the climb. Then it was like the speed stopped a bit, so I went full gas and said, what can happen? If they catch me, they catch me. It's always better to be in front than to have to chase."
The opening day of the five-stage race was all about the double ascent of the steep, technical climb to the Mirador viewpoint, tackled first with 15km to go and then again for the finish. However, despite a sizeable peloton hitting it for the second time, the race had already exploded to life long before.
Shortly after a high-speed crash that led to the abandons of Sebastian Henao (Team Ineos) and Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma), the riders turned into a crosswind on an exposed section of road and the peloton split in three. It was only just coming back together, with 37km to go, when Evenepoel launched his solo move, carving out 45 seconds before being steadily pulled back under pressure from Movistar, and caught with 23km to go.
After an opportunistic attack from Willie Smit (Burgos-BH), Ineos dominated the first ascent of the Alto del Castillo, with Filippo Ganna leading the whole way up, Richard Carapaz and two-time champion Iván Sosa safely in his wheel. However, the British team then faded and didn't place a rider in the top 10, although Carapaz, Sosa, and Eddie Dunbar finished at 10 seconds, the same time as Landa.
With no bonus seconds, Grossschartner leads the race by eight seconds over Almeida, Valverde, and Aranburu, with Landa and Gaudu in fifth and sixth at 10 seconds. Rounding out the top 10 on the stage and on GC were Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural), Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe), Matteo Trentin (CCC Team), and Evenepoel.
A further 10 riders finished on the same time, including the Ineos trio, Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) but there was a further six seconds back to the next group featuring Enric Mas (Movistar), Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma).
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:40:21
|2
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:08
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:10
|6
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|10
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|11
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
|15
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Team Ineos
|16
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
|17
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
|18
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:00:16
|19
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|23
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|24
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|27
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|30
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:40:21
|2
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:08
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:10
|6
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|10
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a Burgos: Grossschartner wins stage 1Bora-Hansgrohe rider takes the first leader's jersey
-
Heistse Pijl cancelled as Antwerp imposes new coronavirus measuresHodeg, Jakobsen, Groenewegen planned to race Belgian kermesse
-
Rivera and Georgi renew with Team Sunweb through 2021'2021 will feel like somewhat of a do over of 2020' says Rivera
-
Milan-San Remo forced to find new inland route after coastal towns refuse racePossible new 299km route to include only last 40km of traditional parcours
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.