Vuelta a Burgos: Sam Bennett wins stage 4
By Barry Ryan
Irish champion avoids crash in final kilometre to solo to victory
Stage 4: Bodegas Nabal - Roa de Duero
Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 4 of the Vuelta a Burgos after a chaotic final kilometre in Roa de Duero. The Irish champion’s lead-out train was derailed by a crash with a kilometre to go, but he improvised to press clear alone on the gently climbing approach to the finish.
Bennett had the strength to take advantage of the confusion that ensued behind when Michael Mørkøv (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Jacopo Guarnieri (Groupama-FDJ) crashed beneath the flamme rouge. He opened a winning gap over the rest of the sprinters and he had the nous to maintain his lead when the road flattened out to claim victory ahead of Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT).
It was a striking win that put one in mind of Bennett’s triumphs at Imola on the 2018 Giro d’Italia and in Oviedo on last year’s Vuelta a España.
Bennett’s teammate Remco Evenepoel finished safely in the main peloton to retain the overall lead ahead of Saturday’s final stage to Lagunas de Neila. The Belgian holds an 18-second advantage over George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma).
Friday’s flat stage was animated by an early break of six riders that featured no fewer than three members of the Kometa Xstra team. Riccardo Verza, Alejandro Ropero and Diego Sevilla were joined on the offensive by Willie Smit (Burgos-BH), Txomin Juaristi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Damiano Cima (Gazprom-Rusvelo), and the sextet established a maximum lead of 4 minutes.
Groupama-FDJ did much of the heavy lifting in closing down the gap, with help from NTT and Bahrain-McLaren, and the gap was down to two minutes inside the final 40km.
The break began to splinter in the last 20km as the peloton drew ever close. The last two survivors in front were the Kometa Xstra du of Sevilla and Ropero, but they were swept up with 12km to go.
The tightly-packed peloton was on relatively narrow roads at that point, and a nervous crash saw David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) among the fallers, though the Spaniard was able to remount and continue in the race.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|3:51:19
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:04
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Bingoal WB
|6
|Biniam Hailu (Eri) Nippo Delko Provence
|7
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:07
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15:26:47
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:18
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:32
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:35
|5
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:45
|6
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
|0:00:52
|7
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01:02
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:13
|9
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:42
|10
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:45
