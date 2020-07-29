Trending

Vuelta a Burgos: Gaviria wins stage 2

By

Großschartner retains overall lead

Stage 2: Castrojeriz - Villadiego

Image 1 of 20

VILLADIEGO SPAIN JULY 29 Arrival Fernando Gaviria Rendon of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates Celebration Arnaud Demare of France and Team GroupamaFDJ Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team TrekSegafredo during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020 Stage 2 a 168km stage from Castrojeriz to Villadiego VueltaBurgos on July 29 2020 in Villadiego Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) takes the win on stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 20

Race leader Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the start of stage 2

Race leader Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 20

A bemasked CCC Team await the stage start

A bemasked CCC Team await the stage start (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 20

Israel Start-Up Nation are down two riders after a COVID-19 scare in the team

Israel Start-Up Nation are down two riders after a COVID-19 scare in the team (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 20

World champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) gets a temperature check before stage 2

World champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) gets a temperature check before stage 2 (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 20

UAE Team Emirates' leadout and sprint team Max Richeze and Fernando Gaviria caught COVID-19 at the UAE Tour

UAE Team Emirates' leadout and sprint team Max Richeze and Fernando Gaviria caught COVID-19 at the UAE Tour (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 20

Team Ineos, including 2019 race winner Iván Sosa, before the start

Team Ineos, including 2019 race winner Iván Sosa, before the start (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 20

The break of the day, led by Kiko Galván (Kern Pharma) and Riccardo Verza (Kometa Xstra)

The break of the day, led by Kiko Galván (Kern Pharma) and Riccardo Verza (Kometa Xstra) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 20

Vuelta a Burgos 2020 - 42th Edition - 2nd stage Castrojeriz - Villadiego 168 km - 29/07/2020 - Juan Pedro Lopez (ESP - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) loads up on bottles on a hot day in Spain (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 20

The peloton on stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos

The peloton on stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 20

Vuelta a Burgos 2020 - 42th Edition - 2nd stage Castrojeriz - Villadiego 168 km - 29/07/2020 - Alejandro Valverde (ESP - Movistar Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Spanish champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 20

Deceuninck-QuickStep leadout man and New Zealand national champion Shane Archbold

Deceuninck-QuickStep leadout man and New Zealand national champion Shane Archbold (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 20

Vuelta a Burgos 2020 - 42th Edition - 2nd stage Castrojeriz - Villadiego 168 km - 29/07/2020 - Richard Carapaz (ECU - Team Ineos) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Richard Carapaz (Team Ineos) during stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 20

Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) resplendent in his bright leader's jersey

Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) resplendent in his bright leader's jersey (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 20

KOM leader Gotzon Martín (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

KOM leader Gotzon Martín (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 20

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) gives the thumbs up during stage 2

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) gives the thumbs up during stage 2 (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 20

Vuelta a Burgos 2020 - 42th Edition - 2nd stage Castrojeriz - Villadiego 168 km - 29/07/2020 - Fabio Aru (ITA - UAE - Team Emirates) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) could have overall aspirations at the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 20

Bora-Hansgrohe lead the peloton on stage 2

Bora-Hansgrohe lead the peloton on stage 2 (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 20

Vuelta a Burgos 2020 - 42th Edition - 2nd stage Castrojeriz - Villadiego 168 km - 29/07/2020 - Mark Cavendish (GBR - Bahrain - McLaren) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Mark Cavendish (Bahrain-McLaren) out on the road (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 20

Vuelta a Burgos 2020 - 42th Edition - 2nd stage Castrojeriz - Villadiego 168 km - 29/07/2020 - Scenery - Peloton - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

The strung-out peloton on stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

