Contador wins Vuelta a Burgos title by one second
Pardilla wins finale in Lagunas Neila
Stage 5: Caleruega - Lagunas Neila
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) has shown rising form for the Vuelta a España this August with the narrowest of overall victories in the Vuelta a Burgos, his first stage race since pulling out of the Tour de France this July.
Contador took second on the final stage, a decisive mountain 163-kilometre stage, behind Caja Rural-Seguros RGA veteran Sergio Pardilla and winning overall in Spain’s biggest stage race outside the WorldTour by a single second.
“It’s been very, very close,” Contador said afterwards. “To tell the truth I had no idea if I could win, my pulse rate was so high I stopped looking and just went for it.”
Contador captured what is - at 32 - his first ever win of his career in the Vuelta a Burgos after the battle for the overall came down to the last, and by far the hardest, climb of the five-day race, the ultra-steep six-kilometre ascent to the summit finish at Lagunas de Neila.
Pardilla attacked a third of the way up the narrow, densely wooded climb to go clear solo with Contador sitting on second wheel in the bunch as Movistar shredded the peloton behind. Lying 31 seconds down on overnight leader Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep), Pardilla’s gap rose quickly to nearly a minute which would have netted him the race.
Contador’s looming presence in the bunch behind, meanwhile, effectively put a brakes on the chasing, and as the finish line approached, it looked as if Pardilla could take the biggest win of his career.
However, Ben Hermans (BMC Racing), another rider in the fray for the overall, attacked in the last two kilometres where the climb rose to a punishing 20 per cent, Contador followed then, when Hermans started to flail, finally launched his own move.
The stage was almost certainly going to go to Pardilla, but the question was whether Contador, previously 13 seconds back, had left it too late in the day to recapture enough time to claim, the overall victory.
Pardilla - a talented climbing veteran whose 2015 season was wrecked by the same major crash in the Vuelta al País Vasco that also badly injured Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) - calculated his effort well and crossed the line for his first win since a stage of the Volta a Portugal back in 2013.
Contador then finished 17 seconds later and with a five-second margin on a recovering Hermans, just enough to secure the overall victory by one second on Pardilla and the BMC Racing rider. Fourth overall, showing rising form after his recent win in the GP Villafranca-Ordizia in the Basque Country, was Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange), just four seconds back, with Pete Kennaugh (Sky) impressing on the climbs and taking a solid fifth place on GC, 11 seconds down.
As Contador said later, although the gaps were very narrow, he is still building his form towards the Spanish Grand Tour, where he confirmed on Saturday that the aim will be to go for a fourth overall win.
After his abandon in the Tour de France and opting out of the Olympic Games, in terms of morale, victory in Contador’s only stage race between July and the Vuelta a España represents a key stepping stone en route to what has become the biggest challenge of his season in a fortnight’s time.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:13:34
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:24
|5
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:00:31
|6
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:34
|7
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:43
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:00
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:03
|10
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:16
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|12
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:39
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:44
|15
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:49
|16
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:01:57
|17
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:04
|18
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:25
|19
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:35
|20
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:51
|21
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:02
|22
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:07
|23
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:39
|24
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:03:42
|25
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:00
|29
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:03
|30
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:11
|31
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:22
|32
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:55
|33
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:05:18
|35
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:42
|36
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:25
|37
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:07:27
|39
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:07:33
|40
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:07:50
|41
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:08:14
|42
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:27
|43
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:09:56
|44
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:09
|45
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:10:50
|46
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:11:12
|47
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:13:19
|48
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:14:09
|49
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
|52
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|53
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|55
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|57
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|60
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|62
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|63
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|65
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|66
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|67
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|68
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|69
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Manuel Sola (Spa) Burgos BH
|72
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|73
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|74
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|75
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|76
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|77
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:14:35
|78
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|79
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|80
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:14:39
|81
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:14:53
|82
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:28
|83
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:15:46
|84
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|85
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:06
|86
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:30
|87
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:17:13
|88
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|89
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:40
|90
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|91
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|92
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|93
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|95
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:12
|96
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:20:37
|97
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|98
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:21:21
|99
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|100
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:16
|101
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:25:25
|102
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|103
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac
|104
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|105
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|106
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|107
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|108
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|109
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|110
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|111
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|112
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|113
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|114
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
|115
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|116
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|117
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|118
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|119
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|120
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|121
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|122
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|126
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|127
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|128
|Julen Irizar (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|129
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:25:49
|130
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:26:06
|131
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|20
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|14
|5
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|12
|6
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|7
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|10
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|3
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|4
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|6
|pts
|2
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|4
|3
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|4
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|10
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|7
|3
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|5
|4
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|5
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|2
|6
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|10
|pts
|2
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|7
|3
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|5
|4
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|5
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|6
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|16
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|5
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|6
|6
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|4
|7
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|8
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|5
|4
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|5
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|25
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|5
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|12
|6
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|7
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|10
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|12
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3
|pts
|2
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|pts
|2
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2
|3
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|pts
|2
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|3
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|12:44:37
|2
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:44
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:12
|4
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:11:52
|5
|Dimension Data
|0:12:34
|6
|Team Sky
|0:12:47
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:01
|8
|Tinkoff
|0:13:33
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:36
|10
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:15:53
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:44
|12
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:17:03
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:18:23
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:25:39
|15
|Burgos BH
|0:27:37
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:23
|17
|FDJ
|0:29:36
|18
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:34:44
|19
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:39:16
|20
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:51:25
|21
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:53:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|15:50:50
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:04
|5
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:11
|6
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|7
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:36
|8
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:57
|9
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:04
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|12
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:12
|13
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:14
|14
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:48
|15
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:54
|16
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:04
|17
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:02:07
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:09
|19
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:41
|20
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:10
|21
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:25
|22
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:32
|23
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:41
|24
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:46
|25
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:55
|26
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:28
|27
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:39
|28
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:43
|29
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:49
|30
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:04:55
|31
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:07
|32
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:26
|33
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:05:31
|34
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:42
|35
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:55
|36
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:58
|37
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:08:48
|38
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:25
|39
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:09:55
|40
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:10:27
|41
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:11:00
|42
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:25
|43
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:39
|44
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:48
|46
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:13:49
|47
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:13:50
|48
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:53
|49
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:59
|50
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:14:14
|51
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:14:19
|52
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:32
|53
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:14:59
|54
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:09
|55
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:11
|56
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:15:22
|57
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:32
|58
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:15:33
|59
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:15:34
|60
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:15:57
|61
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:03
|62
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:08
|63
|Manuel Sola (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:17:03
|64
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:17:07
|65
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:11
|66
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:17
|67
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:17:24
|68
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:17:27
|69
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:17:48
|70
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:55
|71
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:17:56
|72
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:18:49
|73
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:20:54
|74
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:21:05
|75
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:21:30
|76
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|77
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:38
|78
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:22:05
|79
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:22:14
|80
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:16
|81
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:21
|82
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:57
|83
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:24:59
|84
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:25:05
|85
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:15
|86
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:25:20
|87
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:25:33
|88
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:25:37
|89
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:25:39
|90
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:42
|91
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:25:45
|92
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:26:20
|93
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:26:38
|94
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:26:43
|95
|Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:26:47
|96
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:51
|97
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:26:58
|98
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:07
|99
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:27:47
|100
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:28:23
|101
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:28:25
|102
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:28:27
|103
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:28:55
|104
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:29:02
|105
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:09
|106
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:29:13
|107
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:17
|108
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:29:32
|109
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:36
|110
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:29:48
|111
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:30:42
|112
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:30:57
|113
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:31:03
|114
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:31:24
|115
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:32:01
|116
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:32:19
|117
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:33:01
|118
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:35:08
|119
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:35:51
|120
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:35:52
|121
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:35:58
|122
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:36:01
|123
|Julen Irizar (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:37:24
|124
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:37:36
|125
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:37:41
|126
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:38:06
|127
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:39:05
|128
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:39:26
|129
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:39:35
|130
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:40:19
|131
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:40:43
|132
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|64
|pts
|2
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|60
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|42
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|34
|5
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|6
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|23
|8
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|10
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|15
|13
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|15
|14
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|15
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|33
|pts
|2
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|27
|4
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|23
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|7
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|18
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|11
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|3
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|9
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|5
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|6
|6
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|5
|7
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|8
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|15:51:47
|2
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:57
|3
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:04:34
|4
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:35
|5
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:16:59
|6
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:20:33
|7
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:21:08
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|47:35:04
|2
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:17
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:09
|4
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:12:13
|5
|Team Sky
|0:12:56
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:13
|7
|Dimension Data
|0:14:24
|8
|Tinkoff
|0:16:28
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:26
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:35
|11
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:17:56
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:18:14
|13
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:19:23
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:27:22
|15
|FDJ
|0:30:44
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:23
|17
|Burgos BH
|0:38:41
|18
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:55:15
|19
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:57:48
|20
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:00:24
|21
|ONE Pro Cycling
|1:01:53
