Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) has shown rising form for the Vuelta a España this August with the narrowest of overall victories in the Vuelta a Burgos, his first stage race since pulling out of the Tour de France this July.

Contador took second on the final stage, a decisive mountain 163-kilometre stage, behind Caja Rural-Seguros RGA veteran Sergio Pardilla and winning overall in Spain’s biggest stage race outside the WorldTour by a single second.

“It’s been very, very close,” Contador said afterwards. “To tell the truth I had no idea if I could win, my pulse rate was so high I stopped looking and just went for it.”

Contador captured what is - at 32 - his first ever win of his career in the Vuelta a Burgos after the battle for the overall came down to the last, and by far the hardest, climb of the five-day race, the ultra-steep six-kilometre ascent to the summit finish at Lagunas de Neila.

Pardilla attacked a third of the way up the narrow, densely wooded climb to go clear solo with Contador sitting on second wheel in the bunch as Movistar shredded the peloton behind. Lying 31 seconds down on overnight leader Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep), Pardilla’s gap rose quickly to nearly a minute which would have netted him the race.

Contador’s looming presence in the bunch behind, meanwhile, effectively put a brakes on the chasing, and as the finish line approached, it looked as if Pardilla could take the biggest win of his career.

However, Ben Hermans (BMC Racing), another rider in the fray for the overall, attacked in the last two kilometres where the climb rose to a punishing 20 per cent, Contador followed then, when Hermans started to flail, finally launched his own move.

The stage was almost certainly going to go to Pardilla, but the question was whether Contador, previously 13 seconds back, had left it too late in the day to recapture enough time to claim, the overall victory.

Pardilla - a talented climbing veteran whose 2015 season was wrecked by the same major crash in the Vuelta al País Vasco that also badly injured Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) - calculated his effort well and crossed the line for his first win since a stage of the Volta a Portugal back in 2013.

Contador then finished 17 seconds later and with a five-second margin on a recovering Hermans, just enough to secure the overall victory by one second on Pardilla and the BMC Racing rider. Fourth overall, showing rising form after his recent win in the GP Villafranca-Ordizia in the Basque Country, was Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange), just four seconds back, with Pete Kennaugh (Sky) impressing on the climbs and taking a solid fifth place on GC, 11 seconds down.

As Contador said later, although the gaps were very narrow, he is still building his form towards the Spanish Grand Tour, where he confirmed on Saturday that the aim will be to go for a fourth overall win.

After his abandon in the Tour de France and opting out of the Olympic Games, in terms of morale, victory in Contador’s only stage race between July and the Vuelta a España represents a key stepping stone en route to what has become the biggest challenge of his season in a fortnight’s time.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:13:34 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:17 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:24 5 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:00:31 6 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:34 7 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:43 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:00 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:03 10 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:16 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:36 12 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 13 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:39 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:44 15 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:49 16 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:01:57 17 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:04 18 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:25 19 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:35 20 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:51 21 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:03:02 22 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:07 23 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:39 24 Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:03:42 25 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 26 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 28 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:00 29 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:03 30 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:11 31 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:22 32 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:55 33 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:05:18 35 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:05:42 36 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:25 37 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 0:07:27 39 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:07:33 40 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:07:50 41 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:08:14 42 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:27 43 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:09:56 44 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:10:09 45 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:10:50 46 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:11:12 47 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:13:19 48 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:14:09 49 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 50 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH 52 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 53 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 55 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 56 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 57 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 60 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 61 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 62 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 63 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 64 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 65 Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 66 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 67 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 68 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 69 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 70 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Manuel Sola (Spa) Burgos BH 72 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 73 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 74 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 75 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 76 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 77 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:14:35 78 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 79 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 80 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:14:39 81 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:14:53 82 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:28 83 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:15:46 84 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 85 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:06 86 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:30 87 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:17:13 88 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 89 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:40 90 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 91 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 92 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 93 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 95 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:12 96 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:20:37 97 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 98 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:21:21 99 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 100 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:16 101 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:25:25 102 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 103 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac 104 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 105 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 106 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 107 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 108 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 109 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 110 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 111 Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 112 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 113 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 114 Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH 115 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 116 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 117 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 118 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 119 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 120 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 121 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 122 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 125 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 126 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 127 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 128 Julen Irizar (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 129 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:25:49 130 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:26:06 131 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 132 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 20 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 14 5 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 12 6 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 10 7 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 10 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 5 12 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 3 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 4 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 6 pts 2 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 4 3 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 2 4 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 10 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 7 3 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 5 4 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 5 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 2 6 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 10 pts 2 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 7 3 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 5 4 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 5 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 6 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 16 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 12 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 5 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 6 6 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 4 7 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 3 8 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 3 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 5 4 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 3 5 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 6 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 25 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 16 5 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 12 6 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 10 7 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 8 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 10 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 12 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 3 pts 2 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 pts 2 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 2 3 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 pts 2 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 3 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 12:44:37 2 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:44 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:12 4 Orica-BikeExchange 0:11:52 5 Dimension Data 0:12:34 6 Team Sky 0:12:47 7 BMC Racing Team 0:13:01 8 Tinkoff 0:13:33 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:36 10 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:15:53 11 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:44 12 Cannondale-Drapac 0:17:03 13 Astana Pro Team 0:18:23 14 Team Katusha 0:25:39 15 Burgos BH 0:27:37 16 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:23 17 FDJ 0:29:36 18 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:34:44 19 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:39:16 20 ONE Pro Cycling 0:51:25 21 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:53:45

Final general clasification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 15:50:50 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:04 5 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:11 6 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:36 8 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:57 9 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:04 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:09 12 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:12 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:14 14 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:48 15 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:54 16 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:04 17 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:02:07 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:09 19 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:41 20 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:10 21 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:25 22 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:32 23 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:41 24 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:46 25 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:55 26 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:28 27 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:39 28 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:43 29 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:04:49 30 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:04:55 31 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:07 32 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:05:26 33 Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:05:31 34 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:42 35 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:55 36 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:58 37 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:08:48 38 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:25 39 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:09:55 40 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:10:27 41 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 0:11:00 42 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:12:25 43 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:39 44 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 45 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:13:48 46 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:13:49 47 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:13:50 48 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:53 49 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:59 50 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:14:14 51 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:14:19 52 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:14:32 53 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:14:59 54 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:09 55 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:11 56 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:15:22 57 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:32 58 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:15:33 59 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:34 60 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:57 61 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:03 62 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:08 63 Manuel Sola (Spa) Burgos BH 0:17:03 64 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:17:07 65 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:11 66 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:17:17 67 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:17:24 68 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:17:27 69 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:17:48 70 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:55 71 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:17:56 72 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:18:49 73 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:20:54 74 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:21:05 75 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:21:30 76 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 77 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:21:38 78 Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:22:05 79 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:22:14 80 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:22:16 81 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:21 82 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:57 83 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:24:59 84 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 0:25:05 85 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:25:15 86 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:25:20 87 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:25:33 88 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:25:37 89 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:25:39 90 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:25:42 91 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:25:45 92 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:26:20 93 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:26:38 94 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:26:43 95 Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH 0:26:47 96 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:26:51 97 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:26:58 98 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:07 99 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac 0:27:47 100 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:28:23 101 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:28:25 102 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:28:27 103 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:28:55 104 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:29:02 105 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:09 106 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:29:13 107 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:29:17 108 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:29:32 109 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:36 110 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:29:48 111 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 0:30:42 112 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:30:57 113 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:31:03 114 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:31:24 115 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:32:01 116 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:32:19 117 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:33:01 118 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:35:08 119 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:35:51 120 Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:35:52 121 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:35:58 122 Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:36:01 123 Julen Irizar (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:37:24 124 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:37:36 125 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:37:41 126 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:38:06 127 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:39:05 128 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:39:26 129 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:39:35 130 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:40:19 131 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:40:43 132 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:42:49

Point clasification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 64 pts 2 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 60 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 42 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 34 5 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 6 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 23 8 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 19 10 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 18 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 15 13 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 15 14 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 14 15 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 14

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 33 pts 2 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 27 4 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 23 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 7 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 18 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 16

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 11 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 9 3 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 9 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 5 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 6 6 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 5 7 Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 8 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 4

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 15:51:47 2 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:57 3 Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:04:34 4 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:35 5 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:16:59 6 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:20:33 7 Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:21:08 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:00