Contador wins Vuelta a Burgos title by one second

Pardilla wins finale in Lagunas Neila

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) has shown rising form for the Vuelta a España this August with the narrowest of overall victories in the Vuelta a Burgos, his first stage race since pulling out of the Tour de France this July.

Contador took second on the final stage, a decisive mountain 163-kilometre stage,  behind Caja Rural-Seguros RGA veteran Sergio Pardilla and winning overall in Spain’s biggest stage race outside the WorldTour by a single second.

“It’s been very, very close,” Contador said afterwards. “To tell the truth I had no idea if I could win, my pulse rate was so high I stopped looking and just went for it.”
Contador captured what is - at 32 - his first ever win of his career in the Vuelta a Burgos after the battle for the overall came down to the last, and by far the hardest, climb of the five-day race, the ultra-steep six-kilometre ascent to the summit finish at Lagunas de Neila.

Pardilla attacked a third of the way up the narrow, densely wooded climb to go clear solo with Contador sitting on second wheel in the bunch as Movistar shredded the peloton behind. Lying 31 seconds down on overnight leader Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep), Pardilla’s gap rose quickly to nearly a minute which would have netted him the race.

Contador’s looming presence in the bunch behind, meanwhile, effectively put a brakes on the chasing, and as the finish line approached, it looked as if Pardilla could take the biggest win of his career.

However, Ben Hermans (BMC Racing), another rider in the fray for the overall, attacked in the last two kilometres where the climb rose to a punishing 20 per cent, Contador followed then, when Hermans started to flail, finally launched his own move.

The stage was almost certainly going to go to Pardilla, but the question was whether Contador, previously 13 seconds back, had left it too late in the day to recapture enough time to claim, the overall victory.

Pardilla - a talented climbing veteran whose 2015 season was wrecked by the same major crash in the Vuelta al País Vasco that also badly injured Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) - calculated his effort well and crossed the line for his first win since a stage of the Volta a Portugal back in 2013.

Contador then finished 17 seconds later and with a five-second margin on a recovering Hermans, just enough to secure the overall victory by one second on Pardilla and the BMC Racing rider. Fourth overall, showing rising form after his recent win in the GP Villafranca-Ordizia in the Basque Country, was Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange), just four seconds back, with Pete Kennaugh (Sky) impressing on the climbs and taking a solid fifth place on GC, 11 seconds down.

As Contador said later, although the gaps were very narrow, he is still building his form towards the Spanish Grand Tour, where he confirmed on Saturday that the aim will be to go for a fourth overall win.

After his abandon in the Tour de France and opting out of the Olympic Games, in terms of morale, victory in Contador’s only stage race between July and the Vuelta a España represents a key stepping stone en route to what has become the biggest challenge of his season in a fortnight’s time.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:13:34
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:17
3Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
4Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:24
5Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:00:31
6Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:34
7Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:43
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:00
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:03
10Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:16
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:36
12Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
13David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:39
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:44
15Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:49
16Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:01:57
17Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:04
18Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:25
19Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:35
20Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:51
21Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:03:02
22Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:07
23Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:39
24Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:03:42
25Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
26José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
27Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
28Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:00
29Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:03
30Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:11
31François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:22
32Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:55
33Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:05:18
35Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:05:42
36Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:25
37Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
38Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH0:07:27
39Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:07:33
40Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:07:50
41Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:08:14
42David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:27
43Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH0:09:56
44Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:10:09
45David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:10:50
46Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:11:12
47Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:13:19
48Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH0:14:09
49Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
50Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
52Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
53Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
54Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
55Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
56Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
57Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
58Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
59Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
60Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
61Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
62Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
63Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
65Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
66Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
67Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
68Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
69Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
70Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Manuel Sola (Spa) Burgos BH
72Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
73Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
74Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
75Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
76Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
77Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:14:35
78Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
79Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
80Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:14:39
81Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:14:53
82Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:28
83Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:15:46
84Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
85Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:06
86Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:30
87Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:17:13
88Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
89Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:40
90Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
91Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
92Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
93Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
95Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:12
96Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:20:37
97Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
98Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:21:21
99Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
100Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:16
101Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:25:25
102Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
103Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac
104Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
105Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
106Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
107Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
108Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
109Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
110Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
111Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
112Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
113Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
114Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
115Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
116Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
117Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
118Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
119Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
120Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
121Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
122Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
124Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
125Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
126Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
127Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
128Julen Irizar (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
129Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:25:49
130André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:26:06
131Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
132Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA25pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team20
3Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
4Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange14
5Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data12
6Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky10
7Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step7
10Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha6
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team5
12Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team4
13David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
15Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
3Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
4Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha6pts
2Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data4
3Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH2
4Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH10pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data7
3Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha5
4Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
5Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ2
6Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data10pts
2Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha7
3Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH5
4Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin3
5Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
6Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data16pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team12
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step10
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
5Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH6
6Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky4
7Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky3
8Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team7
3Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team5
4Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team3
5Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
6Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA30pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team25
3Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team20
4Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange16
5Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data12
6Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky10
7Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team8
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step4
10Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha3
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team2
12Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias3pts
2Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3pts
2Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias2
3Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3pts
2Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
3Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team12:44:37
2Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:44
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:12
4Orica-BikeExchange0:11:52
5Dimension Data0:12:34
6Team Sky0:12:47
7BMC Racing Team0:13:01
8Tinkoff0:13:33
9AG2R La Mondiale0:15:36
10Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:15:53
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:44
12Cannondale-Drapac0:17:03
13Astana Pro Team0:18:23
14Team Katusha0:25:39
15Burgos BH0:27:37
16Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:23
17FDJ0:29:36
18Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:34:44
19Nippo - Vini Fantini0:39:16
20ONE Pro Cycling0:51:25
21Gazprom-Rusvelo0:53:45

Final general clasification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team15:50:50
2Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:04
5Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:11
6Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16
7Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:36
8Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:57
9Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:04
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
11Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:09
12David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:12
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:14
14Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:48
15Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:54
16Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:04
17Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:02:07
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:09
19Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:41
20Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:10
21Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:25
22Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:32
23José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:41
24Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:46
25Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:55
26Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:28
27Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:39
28François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:43
29Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:04:49
30Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:04:55
31Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:07
32Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:05:26
33Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:05:31
34Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:42
35Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:55
36Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:58
37Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:08:48
38David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:25
39Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:09:55
40David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:10:27
41Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH0:11:00
42Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:12:25
43Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:39
44Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
45Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:13:48
46Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:13:49
47Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:13:50
48Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:53
49Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:59
50Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:14:14
51Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:14:19
52Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:14:32
53Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:14:59
54Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:09
55Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:11
56Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:15:22
57Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:32
58Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:15:33
59Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:34
60Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:57
61Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:03
62Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:08
63Manuel Sola (Spa) Burgos BH0:17:03
64Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:17:07
65Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:11
66Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:17
67Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH0:17:24
68Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:17:27
69Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:48
70Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:55
71Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:17:56
72Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:18:49
73Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:20:54
74Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:21:05
75Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:21:30
76Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
77Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:38
78Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:22:05
79Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:22:14
80Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:22:16
81Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:21
82Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:57
83Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:24:59
84Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange0:25:05
85Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:15
86Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:25:20
87Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:25:33
88Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:25:37
89Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:25:39
90Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:25:42
91Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:25:45
92Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:26:20
93Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:26:38
94Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH0:26:43
95Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH0:26:47
96Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:51
97Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:26:58
98Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:07
99Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac0:27:47
100Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:28:23
101Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:28:25
102Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:28:27
103Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:28:55
104Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:29:02
105Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:09
106Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:29:13
107Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:29:17
108Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:29:32
109Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:36
110Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:29:48
111Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH0:30:42
112Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:30:57
113Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:31:03
114Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:31:24
115Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:32:01
116Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:32:19
117Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:33:01
118Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:35:08
119Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:35:51
120Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:35:52
121Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:35:58
122Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH0:36:01
123Julen Irizar (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:37:24
124Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:37:36
125André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:37:41
126Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:38:06
127Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:39:05
128Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:39:26
129Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:39:35
130Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:40:19
131Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:40:43
132Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:42:49

Point clasification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky64pts
2Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team60
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step42
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data34
5Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise27
6Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA25
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team23
8Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin20
9Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team19
10Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac18
11Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange15
13Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange15
14Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha14
15Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac14

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data33pts
2Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA30
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team27
4Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH23
5Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team20
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step20
7Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha18
8Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange16

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias11pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini9
3Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH9
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha7
5Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton6
6Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH5
7Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
8Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data4

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha15:51:47
2Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:57
3Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:04:34
4Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:35
5Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:16:59
6Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:20:33
7Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:21:08
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:00

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team47:35:04
2Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:17
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:09
4Orica-BikeExchange0:12:13
5Team Sky0:12:56
6BMC Racing Team0:13:13
7Dimension Data0:14:24
8Tinkoff0:16:28
9AG2R La Mondiale0:17:26
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:35
11Cannondale-Drapac0:17:56
12Astana Pro Team0:18:14
13Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:19:23
14Team Katusha0:27:22
15FDJ0:30:44
16Team Giant-Alpecin0:32:23
17Burgos BH0:38:41
18Nippo - Vini Fantini0:55:15
19Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:57:48
20Gazprom-Rusvelo1:00:24
21ONE Pro Cycling1:01:53

 

