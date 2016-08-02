Danny van Poppel takes convincing win in Vuelta a Burgos opener
Dutchman bounces back from earlier crash
Stage 1: Sasamon - Melgar de Fernamental
Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) bounced back from an earlier crash to take a convincing victory in Melgar de Fernamenta on the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos. The Dutchman claimed only his second victory of the season by a clear margin over BMC's Jempy Drucker and Etixx-QuickStep's Gianni Meersman.
Team Sky had done much of the work in the closing kilometres of the stage to bring back the day's break. However, they were nowhere to be seen as BMC brought the peloton under the flamme rouge, followed by Orica-BikeExchange. Instead, Van Poppel worked the sprint on his own, moving up the left of the bunch before jumping past Drucker as he came around the final corner.
Drucker had no answer for van Poppel's acceleration to the line and the Team Sky rider had almost two bike lengths, even allowing for slowing to celebrate. Van Poppel crossed the line, arms aloft, with several huge tears down the left hand side of his skinsuit but looked none the worse for his contact with the tarmac. Unable to get changed before the podium ceremony, he stepped up to collect his stage winner's prize and the race leader's jersey with his bloody skin still showing through some gaping holes in the side of his shorts.
The opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos kicked off under cloudless skies in the municipality Sasamon, a town along the route of the famous Camino de Santiago. By bicycle, rather than donkey, the riders would head west on their pilgrimage to Melgar de Fernamental. The 158km route would take the peloton over just one classified climb, giving the sprinters a prime opportunity to strike lucky on the opening day.
A break was quick to form with seven riders jumping off the front of the bunch in the opening kilometres. The lucky riders were Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Julen Irizar (Euskadi Basque Country – Murias), Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Nicholas Schultz (Orica-BikeExchange), Pablo Torres (Burgos BH), Martijn Tusveld (Giant-Alpecin), Dries Van Gestel (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise).
With big open roads and a peloton intent on bringing this one home all together, the seven were given little more than two minutes' advantage. With just 51 kilometres remaining, that had been sliced down to 1:20. They would eventually be swept up by the Team Sky-led bunch with 13 kilometres still to race. That opened the door for a few have-a-go hopefuls to try their luck but nothing stuck and it was gruppo compatto as the bunch approach the line.
BMC brought the took the peloton under the banner for the final kilometre, with Drucker sitting in second wheel. The Luxembourg rider struck out but there was nothing he could do as van Poppel sailed around him inside the final 100 metres.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|3:32:04
|2
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|8
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|10
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|13
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|17
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|20
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|22
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|23
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|25
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|26
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
|27
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|28
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|29
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|30
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|34
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
|37
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|38
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|41
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|45
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|47
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|49
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|50
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|52
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|54
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|55
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|56
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|57
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|58
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|59
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|60
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|61
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|62
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|63
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|65
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|66
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|68
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|69
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|70
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|71
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|72
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|74
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|77
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|78
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|79
|Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH
|80
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|81
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|82
|Manuel Sola (Spa) Burgos BH
|83
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|84
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|86
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|87
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|88
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|91
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|92
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|93
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|94
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac
|97
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|98
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|100
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|102
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|103
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|104
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|105
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|106
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|107
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|108
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|110
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|111
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|112
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|113
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|114
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|115
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|116
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|117
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|119
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|120
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|121
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|123
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|124
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|125
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|126
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|127
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|128
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|129
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|130
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|131
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|132
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|133
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|134
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|135
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|136
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|137
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|138
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|140
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|141
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|142
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|143
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|144
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|146
|Julen Irizar (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|147
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|148
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|149
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|150
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|151
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|152
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|153
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|154
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|155
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|156
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|157
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|158
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|159
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:04:08
|DNF
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Ander Barrenetxea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNS
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|20
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|4
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|5
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|12
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|9
|8
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|7
|10
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|11
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|12
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|13
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|14
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|pts
|2
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|3
|Julen Irizar (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2
|4
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|3
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|pts
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|pts
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|10:36:12
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Team Katusha
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Dimension Data
|11
|Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Burgos BH
|14
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15
|Tinkoff Team
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|ONE Pro Cycling
|18
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|21
|FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|3:32:04
|2
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|4
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|8
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3:32:04
|2
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:32:04
|2
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
|5
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
|7
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|10:36:12
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Team Katusha
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Dimension Data
|11
|Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Burgos BH
|14
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15
|Tinkoff Team
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|ONE Pro Cycling
|18
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|21
|FDJ
