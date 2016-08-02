Trending

Danny van Poppel takes convincing win in Vuelta a Burgos opener

Dutchman bounces back from earlier crash

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) celebrates winning the Burgos opener

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) bounced back from an earlier crash to take a convincing victory in Melgar de Fernamenta on the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos. The Dutchman claimed only his second victory of the season by a clear margin over BMC's Jempy Drucker and Etixx-QuickStep's Gianni Meersman.

Team Sky had done much of the work in the closing kilometres of the stage to bring back the day's break. However, they were nowhere to be seen as BMC brought the peloton under the flamme rouge, followed by Orica-BikeExchange. Instead, Van Poppel worked the sprint on his own, moving up the left of the bunch before jumping past Drucker as he came around the final corner.

Drucker had no answer for van Poppel's acceleration to the line and the Team Sky rider had almost two bike lengths, even allowing for slowing to celebrate. Van Poppel crossed the line, arms aloft, with several huge tears down the left hand side of his skinsuit but looked none the worse for his contact with the tarmac. Unable to get changed before the podium ceremony, he stepped up to collect his stage winner's prize and the race leader's jersey with his bloody skin still showing through some gaping holes in the side of his shorts.

The opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos kicked off under cloudless skies in the municipality Sasamon, a town along the route of the famous Camino de Santiago. By bicycle, rather than donkey, the riders would head west on their pilgrimage to Melgar de Fernamental. The 158km route would take the peloton over just one classified climb, giving the sprinters a prime opportunity to strike lucky on the opening day.

A break was quick to form with seven riders jumping off the front of the bunch in the opening kilometres. The lucky riders were Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Julen Irizar (Euskadi Basque Country – Murias), Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Nicholas Schultz (Orica-BikeExchange), Pablo Torres (Burgos BH), Martijn Tusveld (Giant-Alpecin), Dries Van Gestel (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise).

With big open roads and a peloton intent on bringing this one home all together, the seven were given little more than two minutes' advantage. With just 51 kilometres remaining, that had been sliced down to 1:20. They would eventually be swept up by the Team Sky-led bunch with 13 kilometres still to race. That opened the door for a few have-a-go hopefuls to try their luck but nothing stuck and it was gruppo compatto as the bunch approach the line.

BMC brought the took the peloton under the banner for the final kilometre, with Drucker sitting in second wheel. The Luxembourg rider struck out but there was nothing he could do as van Poppel sailed around him inside the final 100 metres.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky3:32:04
2Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
5Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
6Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
8Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
10Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
12Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
13Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
15Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
17Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
18Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
20Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
22Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
23Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
25Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
26Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
27Christian Meier (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
28Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
29Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
30Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
31Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
32David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
34Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
35Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
36Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
37Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
38Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
41Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
41Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
44Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
45Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
46Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
47Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
48Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
49Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
50Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
52Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
53Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
54Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
55Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
56Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
57Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
58Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
59Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
60Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
61Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
62Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
63Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
65Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
66Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
67Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
68Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
69Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
70Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
71Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
72Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
73Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
74Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
76Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
77Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
78Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
79Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH
80Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
81Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
82Manuel Sola (Spa) Burgos BH
83John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
84Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
85Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
86David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
87Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
88Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
89Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
90Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
91Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
92Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
93Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
94Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac
97Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
98Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
100François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
102Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
103Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
104Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
105Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
106Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
107Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
108Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
109Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
110Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
111Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
112Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
113David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
114Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
115Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
116Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
117Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
118Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
119Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
120Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
121Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
122Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
123Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
124Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
125Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
126Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
127Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
128Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
129Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
130Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
131Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
132Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
133Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
134Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
135Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
136Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
137Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
138Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
140Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
141Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
142Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
143André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
144Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
146Julen Irizar (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
147Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
148Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
149Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
150Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
151Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
152Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
153Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
154Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
155Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
156Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
157Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
158Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
159Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:04:08
DNFMarc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFAnder Barrenetxea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNSOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky25pts
2Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team20
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step16
4Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac14
5Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling12
6Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data9
8Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange7
10Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin6
11Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
12Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
13Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
14Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha2
15Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 - Alto De Coculina (Cat. 3) km. 26
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin6pts
2Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH4
3Julen Irizar (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias2
4Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1

Sprint 1 - Villadiego km. 65
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha3pts
2Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH2
3Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1

Sprint 2 - Sasamon km.78
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH3pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Sprint 3 - Castrojeriz km.100
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH3pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team10:36:12
2Team Sky
3Team Katusha
4Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Orica-BikeExchange
6Etixx - Quick-Step
7Nippo - Vini Fantini
8Astana Pro Team
9Movistar Team
10Dimension Data
11Cannondale-Drapac
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Burgos BH
14Gazprom-Rusvelo
15Tinkoff Team
16Team Giant-Alpecin
17ONE Pro Cycling
18Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
19AG2R La Mondiale
20Roompot - Oranje Peloton
21FDJ

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha3:32:04
2Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
3Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
4Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
6Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
8Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias3:32:04
2Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Spanish rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team3:32:04
2Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
5David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
7Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team

