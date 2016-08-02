Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) celebrates winning the Burgos opener (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) bounced back from an earlier crash to take a convincing victory in Melgar de Fernamenta on the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos. The Dutchman claimed only his second victory of the season by a clear margin over BMC's Jempy Drucker and Etixx-QuickStep's Gianni Meersman.

Team Sky had done much of the work in the closing kilometres of the stage to bring back the day's break. However, they were nowhere to be seen as BMC brought the peloton under the flamme rouge, followed by Orica-BikeExchange. Instead, Van Poppel worked the sprint on his own, moving up the left of the bunch before jumping past Drucker as he came around the final corner.

Drucker had no answer for van Poppel's acceleration to the line and the Team Sky rider had almost two bike lengths, even allowing for slowing to celebrate. Van Poppel crossed the line, arms aloft, with several huge tears down the left hand side of his skinsuit but looked none the worse for his contact with the tarmac. Unable to get changed before the podium ceremony, he stepped up to collect his stage winner's prize and the race leader's jersey with his bloody skin still showing through some gaping holes in the side of his shorts.

The opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos kicked off under cloudless skies in the municipality Sasamon, a town along the route of the famous Camino de Santiago. By bicycle, rather than donkey, the riders would head west on their pilgrimage to Melgar de Fernamental. The 158km route would take the peloton over just one classified climb, giving the sprinters a prime opportunity to strike lucky on the opening day.

A break was quick to form with seven riders jumping off the front of the bunch in the opening kilometres. The lucky riders were Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Julen Irizar (Euskadi Basque Country – Murias), Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Nicholas Schultz (Orica-BikeExchange), Pablo Torres (Burgos BH), Martijn Tusveld (Giant-Alpecin), Dries Van Gestel (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise).

With big open roads and a peloton intent on bringing this one home all together, the seven were given little more than two minutes' advantage. With just 51 kilometres remaining, that had been sliced down to 1:20. They would eventually be swept up by the Team Sky-led bunch with 13 kilometres still to race. That opened the door for a few have-a-go hopefuls to try their luck but nothing stuck and it was gruppo compatto as the bunch approach the line.

BMC brought the took the peloton under the banner for the final kilometre, with Drucker sitting in second wheel. The Luxembourg rider struck out but there was nothing he could do as van Poppel sailed around him inside the final 100 metres.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 3:32:04 2 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 5 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 8 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 10 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 12 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 13 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 17 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 18 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 20 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 22 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 23 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 25 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 26 Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH 27 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 28 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 29 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 30 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 34 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 36 Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH 37 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 38 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 41 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 45 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 46 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 47 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 48 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 49 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 50 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 52 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 53 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 54 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 55 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 56 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 57 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 58 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 59 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 60 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 61 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 62 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 63 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 64 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 65 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 66 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 68 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 69 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 70 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 71 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 72 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 74 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 77 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 78 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 79 Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH 80 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 81 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 82 Manuel Sola (Spa) Burgos BH 83 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 84 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 85 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 86 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 87 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 88 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 90 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 91 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 92 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 93 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 94 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac 97 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 98 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 99 Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 100 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 102 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 103 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 104 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 105 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 106 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 107 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 108 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 109 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 110 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 111 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 112 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 113 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 115 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 116 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 117 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 118 Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 119 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 120 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 121 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 122 Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 123 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 124 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 125 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 126 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 127 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 128 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 129 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 130 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 131 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 132 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 133 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 134 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 135 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 136 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 137 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 138 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 140 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 141 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 142 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 143 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 144 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH 146 Julen Irizar (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 147 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 148 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 149 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 150 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 151 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 152 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 153 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 154 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 155 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 156 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 157 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 158 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 159 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:04:08 DNF Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Ander Barrenetxea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias DNS Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 20 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 4 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 14 5 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 12 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 9 8 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 7 10 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 11 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 12 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 13 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 14 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 2 15 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto De Coculina (Cat. 3) km. 26 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 pts 2 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 4 3 Julen Irizar (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 2 4 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Sprint 1 - Villadiego km. 65 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 2 3 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Sprint 2 - Sasamon km.78 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 3 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Sprint 3 - Castrojeriz km.100 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 3 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 10:36:12 2 Team Sky 3 Team Katusha 4 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Orica-BikeExchange 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 Astana Pro Team 9 Movistar Team 10 Dimension Data 11 Cannondale-Drapac 12 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Burgos BH 14 Gazprom-Rusvelo 15 Tinkoff Team 16 Team Giant-Alpecin 17 ONE Pro Cycling 18 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 19 AG2R La Mondiale 20 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 21 FDJ

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 3:32:04 2 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 5 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 8 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 10 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 12 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 13 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 17 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 18 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 20 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 22 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 23 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 25 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 26 Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH 27 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 28 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 29 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 30 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 34 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 36 Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH 37 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 38 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 42 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 45 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 46 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 47 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 48 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 49 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 50 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 52 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 53 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 54 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 55 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 56 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 57 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 58 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 59 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 60 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 61 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 62 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 63 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 64 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 65 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 66 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 68 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 69 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 70 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 71 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 72 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 74 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 77 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 78 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 79 Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH 80 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 81 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 82 Manuel Sola (Spa) Burgos BH 83 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 84 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 85 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 86 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 87 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 88 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 90 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 91 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 92 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 93 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 94 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac 97 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 98 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 99 Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 100 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 102 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 103 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 104 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 105 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 106 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 107 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 108 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 109 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 110 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 111 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 112 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 113 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 115 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 116 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 117 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 118 Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 119 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 120 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 121 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 122 Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 123 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 124 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 125 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 126 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 127 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 128 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 129 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 130 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 131 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 132 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 133 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 134 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 135 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 136 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 137 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 138 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 140 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 141 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 142 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 143 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 144 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH 146 Julen Irizar (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 147 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 148 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 149 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 150 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 151 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 152 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 153 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 154 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 155 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 156 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 157 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 158 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 159 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:04:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 20 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 4 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 14 5 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 12 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 9 8 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 7 10 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 11 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 12 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 13 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 14 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 2 15 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 pts 2 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 4 3 Julen Irizar (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 2 4 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 8 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 3 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2 4 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 3:32:04 2 Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH 3 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 4 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 8 Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 3:32:04 2 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Spanish rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 3:32:04 2 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH 5 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH 7 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team